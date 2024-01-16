This restaurant does not have any images
Little India Highland
11073 Alpine Hwy
Highland, UT 84003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
APPETIZERS
- Vegetable Samosa
pastry filled with spiced potatoes, green peas, fried$5.95
- Onion Bhaji
onion slices drenched in chickpea batter,fried$6.95
- Vegetable Pakora
mixed vegetables dressed in a chickpea flour, fried$6.95
- Chicken Pakora
chicken tenders dipped in a chickpea batter, fried$7.95
- Assorted Snacks
vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, chicken pakora, and vegetable pakora$11.95
- Veg Assorted Snacks
vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, and vegetable pakora$11.95
CHICKEN
- Chicken Tikka Masala
tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream$16.95
- Chicken Coconut Kurma
chicken cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk$16.95
- Chicken Makhani(Butter Chicken)
tandoori chicken cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes$16.95
- Chicken Saag
chicken cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions$16.95
- Mango Chicken
chicken coated with a chickpea batter, sautéed with mangos, onions & tomatoes$16.95
- Pineapple Chicken
boneless chicken, sautéed in a tangy pineapple, coconut sauce with potatoes$16.95
- Chettinad Kolee
South Indian dish cooked with chicken, potatoes, in an onion & pepper based sauce$16.95
- Chicken Briyani
spiced basmati rice blend cooked with chicken, served with raita$17.95
- Chicken Curry
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & a curry blend$16.95
- Chicken Mushroom
Chicken, mushrooms cooked with spices$16.95
- Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken & potatoes in tangy, ἀery sauce$16.95
- Chicken Bhuna$16.95
LAMB
- Lamb Boti Masala
tandoori lamb cooked in a masala base of on-ions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream$17.95
- Lamb Coconut Kurma
lamb cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk$17.95
- Lamb Saag
lamb cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions$17.95
- Dhaba Lamb
slow cooked lamb with potatoes in a curry base of onions & tomatoes$17.95
- Rogan Josh
lamb cooked in a cashew & cream sauce with onions & tomatoes$17.95
- Lamb Vindaloo
lamb & potatoes in tangy, ἀery sauce$17.95
- Lamb Briyani
spiced basmati rice blend cooked with lamb, served with raita$18.95
- Lamb Curry
traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic,ginger,tomatoes and curry spices$17.95
- Chettinad Lamb
south India preparation of lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, garlic,ginger,tomatoes & spices$17.95
- Lamb Makhani
tandoori lamb cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes$17.95
- Lamb Mushroom
Lamb, mushrooms, and green peas cooked with spices$17.95
SEAFOOD
- Shrimp Masala
shrimp cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream$19.95
- Shrimp Coconut Kurma
shrimp cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes, & coconut milk$19.95
- Shrimp Saag
shrimp cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions$19.95
- Pineapple Shrimp
shrimp cooked with pineapple, tomatoes, & coconut cream$19.95
- Shrimp Curry
traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & a curry blend$19.95
- Shrimp Makhani
Shrimp cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes$19.95
- Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp & potatoes in tangy, ἀery sauce$19.95
- Chettinad Shrimp
South Indian dish cooked with shrimp, potatoes, in an onion & pepper based sauce$19.95
- Shrimp Briyani
spiced basmati rice blend cooked with shrimp, served with raita$20.95
VEGETARIAN & VEGAN
- Vegetable Masala
mixed vegetables cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream$15.95
- Vegetable Coconut Kurma
mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices$15.95
- Paneer Masala
house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in a cream sauce$16.95
- Saag Paneer
house-made cheese, spinach, cream & ground spices$15.95
- Channa Masala
garbanzo beans cooked in an onion & tomatoes & spices$14.95
- Mixed Vegetable Curry
mixed vegetables steeped in a curry sauce of onions & tomatoes$14.95
- Coconut Tofu
tofu cooked in a curry base of coconut milk$14.95
- Punjabi Daal
lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices$14.95
- Yellow Daal
whipped toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices$14.95
- Aloo Gobi
potatoes and caulifower cooked with spices$14.95
- Mattar Mushroom
mushrooms and green peas cooked with spices$14.95
- Bhindi Allo
okra cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, coconut milk & spices$14.95
- Vegetable Briyani
spiced basmati rice cooked with vegetables, served with raita$16.95
- Baygan Bharta
smoked eggplant mash cooked with green peas, cream & spices$14.95
- Little India Mushroom
royal dish made with mushrooms cooked with butter base of onions & tomatoes$15.95
- Malai Kofta
vegetable balls cooked in a cashew and cream sauce with onions & tomatoes$15.95
- Saag Aloo
Potatoes, spinach, cream & ground spices$14.95
- Mattar Paneer$15.95
- Chana Saag
garbanzo beans, spinach, cream & ground spices$14.95
- Vegetable Makhani$16.95
- Paneer Coconut Kurma$16.95
- Paneer Makhani$16.95
- Shahi Paneer$16.95
SAUCE
INDIAN FLAT BREADS
- Plain Naan
flatbread baked in a tandoor$2.95
- Garlic Naan
flatbread spotted with garlic & cilantro, baked in tandoor$3.95
- Onion Naan
flatbread with seasoned onions and baked in tandoor$4.95
- Peshawari Naan
flatbread stuffed with mix of coconut, raisin & cashew, baked in tandoor$5.95
- Butter Naan$3.50
- Butter Garlic Naan$4.50
- Tandoori Roti
whole wheat flatbread, baked in tandoor$2.95
- Butter Roti$3.50
- Chana Roti$5.95
TANDOORI DISHES
ACCOMPANIMENTS
- Basmati Rice
steamed fragrant long grain rice$3.95
- Cucumber Raita
a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber & spices$2.95
- Green Salad
cucumber, red onions, carrot, green chilies & spices$6.95
- Lime Slices
- Mint Chutney$1.95
- Tamarind Chutney$1.95
- Mango Chutney$2.95
- Mix Pickle$1.95
- Onion Salad
bed of spiced onions & hot peppers$1.95
- Papadam
lentil flour wafers speckled with black pepper & cumin$2.95
- Extra Rice$2.95
- Hot Sauce$0.50
BEVERAGES
- Mango Lassi
sweet drink blended with mangoes & yogurt$4.95
- Strawberry Lassi
sweet drink blended with strawberries & yogurt$4.95
- Sweet Lassi
sweet drink blended with rose water & yogurt$3.95
- Salt Lassi$3.95
- Little India Lime
Sweet handcrafed lime juice blended with club soda & spices$3.95
- Mango Lemonade$2.95
- Soft Drinks
Coke,Diet Coke,Coke Zero, Lemonade,Dr. Pepper, Sprite$2.95
- Bottled Water
still or sparkling$2.95
- Ginger Beer (Non alcoholic)$3.95
- Indian Chai (Tea)
special tea boiled with milk & spices$2.95
- Indian Coffee
Indian coffee grounds seeped in hot milk$3.00
- Green tea$2.95
- Orange Spice$2.95
- Chamomile$2.95
DESSERTS
- Gulab Jamun
a light pastry soaked in rose sugar syrup$3.95
- Kheer
cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with cashew nuts and golden raisins$3.95
- Mango Ice cream
homemade ice cream whipped with mango pulp, vanilla & cream$4.95
- Pistachio Kulfi
homemade ice cream with pistachios, cashew nuts, cardamom & cream$4.95
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
