- Little India Pizza
Little India Pizza
8161 FM 423 Suite #230
FRISCO, TX 75036
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, olives, cucumber, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, with your choice of dressing
Ceasar Salad
Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, crispy bacon & croutons with Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Chicken, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes, capers, bruschetta, baby spinach in a Greek feta vinaigrette
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, olives, cucumber, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, with your choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, crispy bacon & croutons with Caesar dressing
Side Greek Salad
Pizza
8" Alla Vodka
Vodka Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Chopped Garlic
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Texas BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Fresh Diced Roma Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions and sprinkled with Chopped Cilantro
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Classic Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions and drizzled with Ranch Dressing
8" Build Your Own
Build Your own Delicious pizza! Choose your size and toppings to make it your own!
8" Eager Veager
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Zucchini, Diced Red Onions, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Sliced Black Olives
8" Fancy Four Cheese
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded 5 Cheese Blend of Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheeses
8" Four Seasons
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Artichoke Hearts
8" Margherita Pizza
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, drizzled with Olive Oil, sprinkled with Chopped Basil
8" Mediterranean Pizza
Zesty Pesto Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini's, Feta Cheese
8" Mowiee Wowiee
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Pineapple
8" The Smokin OG
Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sausage, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, finished with Shaved Parmesan and Chopped Basil
8" The Werewolf
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, Sliced Capocollo, Chopped Bacon, Chopped Garlic
8" Totes McGee
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Sausage, Black Olives, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Red Onions, and Tri-Colored Bell Peppers
8" White Pizza
Our made from scratch Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese
12" Alla Vodka
Vodka Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Diced Red Onions, Chopped Garlic
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Texas BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Fresh Diced Roma Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions and sprinkled with chopped Cilantro
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Classic Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions and drizzled with Ranch Dressing
12" Build Your Own
Build Your Own Delicious pizza! Choose your size and toppings to make it your own!
12" Eager Veager
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Zucchini, Diced Red Onions, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Sliced Black Olives
12" Fancy Four Cheese
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded 5 Cheese Blend of Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheeses
12" Four Seasons
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Artichoke Hearts
12" Margherita Pizza
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, drizzled with Olive Oil, sprinkled with Chopped Basil
12" Mediterranean Pizza
Zesty Pesto Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini's, Feta Cheese
12" Mowiee Wowiee
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Pineapple
12" The Smokin OG
Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sausage, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, finished with Shaved Parmesan and Chopped Basil
12" The Werewolf
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, Sliced Capocollo, Chopped Bacon, Chopped Garlic
12" Totes McGee
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Sausage, Black Olives, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Red Onions, and Tri-Colored Bell Peppers
12" White Pizza
Our made from scratch Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese
16" Alla Vodka
Vodka Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Diced Red Onions, Chopped Garlic
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Texas BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Fresh Diced Roma Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions and sprinkled with chopped Cilantro
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Classic Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Diced Red Onions and drizzled with Ranch Dressing
16" Build Your Own
Build Your Own Delicious pizza! Choose your size and toppings to make it your own!
16" Eager Veager
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Zucchini, Diced Red Onions, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Sliced Black Olives
16" Fancy Four Cheese
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded 5 Cheese Blend of Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheeses
16" Four Seasons
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Artichoke Hearts
16" Margherita Pizza
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, drizzled with Olive Oil, sprinkled with Chopped Basil
16" Mediterranean Pizza
Zesty Pesto Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini's, Feta Cheese
16" Mowiee Wowiee
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Pineapple
16" The Smokin OG
Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sausage, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, finished with Shaved Parmesan and Chopped Basil
16" The Werewolf
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, Sliced Capocollo, Chopped Bacon, Chopped Garlic
16" Totes McGee
Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Sausage, Black Olives, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Red Onions, and Tri-Colored Bell Peppers
16" White Pizza
Our made from scratch Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese
Dr. Pepper
Coca Cola
Coke Zero
Lemonade
Root Beer
Orange Fanta
Ice Tea
Sweet Tea
Diet Coke
Coca Cola 2-Liter
Dr Pepper 2-Liter
Root Beer 2-Liter
Diet Coke 2-Liter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Little India (formerly Goodfellas’ Brick Oven Pies) brings fresh & tasty Brick Oven Baked Pizzas
8161 FM 423 Suite #230, FRISCO, TX 75036