Little India Pizza

No reviews yet

8161 FM 423 Suite #230

FRISCO, TX 75036

Appetizers

Classic Italian Meatballs

$7.95

3 Meatballs with fresh Marinara Sauce topped with Shaved Parmesan

Brick Fired Wings

$5.99+

Crispy bricked fired Wings tossed in any of our 5 delicious sauces

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Delicious Garlic Bread topped with melted Shredded Mozzarella

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, olives, cucumber, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, with your choice of dressing

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, crispy bacon & croutons with Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.50

Chicken, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes, capers, bruschetta, baby spinach in a Greek feta vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, olives, cucumber, mozzarella, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, crispy bacon & croutons with Caesar dressing

Side Greek Salad

$5.99

Pizza

8" Alla Vodka

$9.99

Vodka Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Chopped Garlic

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Texas BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Fresh Diced Roma Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions and sprinkled with Chopped Cilantro

8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Spicy Classic Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions and drizzled with Ranch Dressing

8" Build Your Own

$7.99

Build Your own Delicious pizza! Choose your size and toppings to make it your own!

8" Eager Veager

$10.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Zucchini, Diced Red Onions, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Sliced Black Olives

8" Fancy Four Cheese

$9.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded 5 Cheese Blend of Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheeses

8" Four Seasons

$10.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Artichoke Hearts

8" Margherita Pizza

$9.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, drizzled with Olive Oil, sprinkled with Chopped Basil

8" Mediterranean Pizza

$10.99

Zesty Pesto Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini's, Feta Cheese

8" Mowiee Wowiee

$10.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Pineapple

8" The Smokin OG

$10.99

Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sausage, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, finished with Shaved Parmesan and Chopped Basil

8" The Werewolf

$10.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, Sliced Capocollo, Chopped Bacon, Chopped Garlic

8" Totes McGee

$11.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Sausage, Black Olives, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Red Onions, and Tri-Colored Bell Peppers

8" White Pizza

$9.99

Our made from scratch Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese

12" Alla Vodka

$17.99

Vodka Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Diced Red Onions, Chopped Garlic

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Texas BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Fresh Diced Roma Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions and sprinkled with chopped Cilantro

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Spicy Classic Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions and drizzled with Ranch Dressing

12" Build Your Own

$13.99

Build Your Own Delicious pizza! Choose your size and toppings to make it your own!

12" Eager Veager

$17.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Zucchini, Diced Red Onions, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Sliced Black Olives

12" Fancy Four Cheese

$16.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded 5 Cheese Blend of Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheeses

12" Four Seasons

$18.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Artichoke Hearts

12" Margherita Pizza

$16.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, drizzled with Olive Oil, sprinkled with Chopped Basil

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$18.99

Zesty Pesto Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini's, Feta Cheese

12" Mowiee Wowiee

$18.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Pineapple

12" The Smokin OG

$18.99

Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sausage, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, finished with Shaved Parmesan and Chopped Basil

12" The Werewolf

$18.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, Sliced Capocollo, Chopped Bacon, Chopped Garlic

12" Totes McGee

$18.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Sausage, Black Olives, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Red Onions, and Tri-Colored Bell Peppers

12" White Pizza

$16.99

Our made from scratch Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese

16" Alla Vodka

$22.99

Vodka Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Diced Red Onions, Chopped Garlic

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Texas BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Fresh Diced Roma Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions and sprinkled with chopped Cilantro

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Spicy Classic Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Diced Red Onions and drizzled with Ranch Dressing

16" Build Your Own

$16.99

Build Your Own Delicious pizza! Choose your size and toppings to make it your own!

16" Eager Veager

$22.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Zucchini, Diced Red Onions, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Sliced Black Olives

16" Fancy Four Cheese

$18.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded 5 Cheese Blend of Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheeses

16" Four Seasons

$20.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Artichoke Hearts

16" Margherita Pizza

$22.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, drizzled with Olive Oil, sprinkled with Chopped Basil

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$23.99

Zesty Pesto Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini's, Feta Cheese

16" Mowiee Wowiee

$22.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Pineapple

16" The Smokin OG

$23.99

Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sausage, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, finished with Shaved Parmesan and Chopped Basil

16" The Werewolf

$23.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sliced Meatballs, Sliced Capocollo, Chopped Bacon, Chopped Garlic

16" Totes McGee

$23.99

Our made from scratch Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Sausage, Black Olives, Sliced Button Mushrooms, Diced Red Onions, and Tri-Colored Bell Peppers

16" White Pizza

$18.99

Our made from scratch Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese

Desserts

Tiramisu

$4.99

Single portion of Tiramisu

Kids Menu

Small Pizza 8

$7.99

Small Pizza 8

Soft Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

Coca Cola

$2.89

Coca Cola

Coke Zero

$2.89

Coke Zero

Lemonade

$2.89

Lemonade

Root Beer

$2.89

Root Beer

Orange Fanta

$2.89

Orange Fanta

Ice Tea

$2.89

Ice Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

Diet Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

Coca Cola 2-Liter

$3.99

Coca Cola 2-Liter

Dr Pepper 2-Liter

$3.99

Dr Pepper 2-Liter

Root Beer 2-Liter

$3.99

Root Beer 2-Liter

Diet Coke 2-Liter

$3.99

Diet Coke 2-Liter

Lunch Specials

$9.99

$9.99

Calzone

$7.99
Kids Two Topping Pizza

Kids Two Topping Pizza

$7.99

Small Pizza 8

Small 2 topping pizza w/Drink

$8.99

Pizza Specials

Small 2 topping pizza w/Drink

$8.99

Medium Pizza

$10.99

Large Pizza for 2

$13.99

Lunch Specials

Calzone with a Side Salad and Fountain Drink

$9.99

Calzone

$7.99
Kids Two Topping Pizza

Kids Two Topping Pizza

$7.99

Small Pizza 8

Small 2 topping pizza w/Drink

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Little India (formerly Goodfellas’ Brick Oven Pies) brings fresh & tasty Brick Oven Baked Pizzas

Location

8161 FM 423 Suite #230, FRISCO, TX 75036

Directions

