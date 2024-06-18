This restaurant does not have any images
Little India Restaurant & Bar 2417 First St
2417 First St
Livermore, CA 94550
LUNCH SPECIAL MONDAY TO FRIDAY (11am TO 3pm)
- Veg Thali ( Veggie Platter )
Main Course Veg ( 2 Options ) Basmati Rice Naan Raita ( Yogurt ) Salad Dessert ( Gulab Jamun )$17.00
- Chicken Thali ( Chicken Platter )
Main Course Chicken ( 2 Options ) Basmati Rice Naan Raita ( Yogurt ) Salad Dessert ( Gulab Jamun )$18.00
- Combo Thali ( Lamb, Chicken, Goat , Veg Platter )
Main Course ( 2 Options ) Basmati Rice Naan Raita ( Yogurt ) Salad Dessert ( Gulab Jamun )$22.00
Appetizers
- Samosa (2 pc)
Crispy fried dough filled with spiced potato and peas$8.00
- Paneer Samosa$12.00
- Paneer Pakora
Indian cheese Fritter served with MInt & tamarind sauce$12.00
- Jalapeno Pakora$10.00
- Fish Pakora
Crispy fish filet fritter marinated in special spices$17.00
- Chicken Pakora$12.00
- Chilli Chicken
crispy & tender chicken bites tossed in a hot, sweet and tangy chili sauce$16.00
- Chilli Fish
A fish and veggie stir fry dish drizzled with spicy & sweet sauce$18.00
- Chilli Goat
tender goat meat simmered in a robust blend of spices and chilli peppers$20.00
- Chilli Paneer$16.00
Chaat
- Pani Puri
Crispy, hollow balls filles with mixture of aromatic spices, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, onions and fresh herbs, served with spicy tangy water$10.00
- Samosa chaat
smashed crispy samosas topped with tangy and spicy chutneys, and various flavorful toppings$12.00
- Papri chaat
crispy fried-dough wafers$10.00
- Dahi Sev Puri
Crunchy puris topped with tangy yogurt, chutney, and savory spices$12.00
Tandoor Grilled
- Salmon Tikka Kabob$26.00
- Chicken Tikka Kabob
Marinated Chicken Breast cubes, threaded on skewers and grilled to perfection with colorful veggies$16.00
- Chicken seekh kabob
Mined chicken thats seasoned with fragrant spices, herbs and then skewered into cylindrical shapes$16.00
- Lamb Seekh Kabob
delicious, spicy lamb skewers loaded with big indian flavors and grilled over open flame$18.00
- Tandoori Lamb chops
tandoori grilled juicy lamb chops delicately marinated with flaversome masalas & strained yogurt$25.00
- Tandoori Fish
a tender, flaky fish marinated with herbs & spices$20.00
- Tandoori Prawns
prawns marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture then grilled to give a delicious flavor$18.00
- Tandoori Masala Chaap
cagetarian meat made of soybean chunks/flour maribated in yogurt, cream and traditional spices$17.00
- Tandoori Paneer Tikka$17.00
- Lamb Chops$30.00
- Malai Soya Chaap$17.00
- Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated with a blend of spices, served with chutney and chefs special Tikka sauce$18.00
- Tandoori Mix Grill$30.00
Main Course Veg
- Daal Makhni
buttery, creamy & flavorful slow cooked black lentils$16.00
- Daal Tarka
sauteed lentils temered with spices & Ghee$16.00
- Paneer Makhni
indian cheese cubes in a buttery, rich and creamy gravy prepared with onions, tomotoes and cashew nuts.$18.00
- Saag Paneer
Saag paneer is a flavorful Indian dish of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) stewed with greens in gravy$18.00
- Paneer Tikka Masala
paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked in creamy tikka sauce$19.00
- Kadhai Paneer
paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked with chopped spinach, onions and bell peppers$18.00
- Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with spices$16.00
- Mixed Vegetable Curry
Vegetable Curry made with mixed vegetables, spices and herbs$16.00