A map showing the location of Little Italy 43 West Main StreetView gallery

Little Italy 43 West Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

43 West Main Street

Cadosia, NY 13783

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Cheese Fries

$6.50

French Fries

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.75

Garlic Knots

$0.42+

Mozarella Sticks

$7.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Mussels

$11.50

Chicken Wings

$15.50

Salads

Small Salad

$4.75

Large Salad

$5.75

Antipasto Salad

$10.50

Chef Salad

$10.25

Spiedie Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad

$9.75

Steak Salad

$10.50

Cold Subs

Super Italian Sub

$9.75

Super Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.25

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.50

Italian Subs

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.50

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.75

Sausage, Pepper & Onions Sub

$10.50

Hot Subs

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.50

Mushroom Cheese Steak Sub

$9.75

Special Steak Sub

$10.75

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.75

Chicken, Subs, Etc.

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.50

Chicken Sub

$10.25

Chicken Spiedie

$10.25

Chicken Fingers

$10.50

Shrimp Parmigiana

$11.25

Pasta

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$12.95

Spaghetti Bolognese

$12.95

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$11.95

Classic Garlic and Oil

$11.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.95

Specialties

Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Combination Italian Platter

$13.95

Lasagna

$13.95

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.95

Tortellini Carbonara

$14.95

Chicken Pollo Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Chicken Alla Vodka

$15.95

Champagne Chicken

$17.95

Chicken Florentino

$18.95

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Chicken Bruschetta

$15.95

Veal Vitello Entrees

Veal Marsala

$18.95

Veal Parmigiana

$18.95

Seafood Pesce Entrees

Linguini Clam

$15.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$15.95

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$16.95

Frutta di Mare

$21.95

Shrimp Ala Vodka

$16.95

Shrimp Bruschetta

$17.95

Stromboli Specialty

Steak Stromboli

$11.00+

Regular Stromboli

$9.00+

Special Stromboli

$10.00+

Pepperoni Roll

$9.50+

Chicken Roll

$10.00+

Calzone

$8.50+

Ham Calzone

$9.50+

Lunch Specials

#1, Half Meatball Parm Sub

$7.95

#2, Turkey Melt

$7.95

#3, Grilled Chicken Roasted Red Pepper

$7.95

#4, Cheesesteak

$7.95

#5, Personal Pizza

$8.95

Soup

Cup

$3.00

Bowl

$3.75

Kids

K Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.50

K Chicken Fingers

$7.95

K Slice of Pizza

$7.25

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.75

Tiramisu

$5.75

N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.85

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$2.10

Tea

$2.10

Espresso

$3.75

20 oz. Bottle

$2.50

Domestic Beer

Blue Moon

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors

$4.50

Miller

$4.50

Imported Beer

Corona

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Sierra Nevada

$4.75

Los Minute

$4.75

Twisted Tea

$4.75

White Claw

$4.75

Wine

167 ML Bottle Wine

$5.25

Chianti Bottle

$26.99

Thin (Neapolitan)

Neapolitan Pizza

$8.50+

Thick (Sicilian)

Sicilian Pizza

$18.00+

Specialty

White Pizza

$10.00+

Meat Pizza

$11.00+

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.00+

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$12.00+

Broccoli Pizza

$11.00+

BLT Pizza

$11.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00+

Hot Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00+

Slice Options

Plain

$2.75

Specialty Slice

$3.75

Roll

$3.25

Little Italy Special

Little Italy Special Pizza

$11.00+

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Crust

$11.00

Cauliflower Crust

$14.50

$7 Shots

Bacardi Shot

$7.00

Jameson Shot

$7.00

Fireball Shot

$7.00

Malibu Shot

$7.00

Seagrams Shot

$7.00

Stoli Shot

$7.00

$8 Shots

Jose Shot

$8.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$8.00

Tang Shot

$8.00

Jim Beam Shot

$8.00

Smirnoff Shot

$8.00

Dewars Shot

$8.00

$9 Shots

Captain Shot

$9.00

Grey Goose Shot

$9.00

Crown Royal Shot

$9.00

Patron Shot

$9.00

Sambucca Shot

$9.00

Titos Shot

$9.00

$12 Shots

Belvedere Shot

$12.00

Proper Shot

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

43 West Main Street, Cadosia, NY 13783

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pheasant Tail Tavern - 130 Front Street
orange starNo Reviews
130 Front Street Deposit, NY 13754
View restaurantnext
Catskill Provisions Distillery - 16 Upper Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
16 Upper Main Street Callicoon, NY 12723
View restaurantnext
Conover Club
orange starNo Reviews
1 Hills Resort Rd Callicoon Center, NY 12724
View restaurantnext
Roast Cafe Grill
orange starNo Reviews
43 Stewart Avenue Roscoe, NY 12776
View restaurantnext
Pantheon Restaurant Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3599 State RT 79 Harpursville, NY 13787
View restaurantnext
The Stonehouse
orange starNo Reviews
473 Fall Brook Road Carbondale, PA 18407
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cadosia
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Binghamton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Endicott
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Wilkes Barre
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston