Little Italy Pizza and Pasta - Dyess

No reviews yet

260 Commissary Rd.

Abilene, TX 79607

Order Again

Pasta

Spaghetti & Marinara

$7.99

Spaghetti & Marinara

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$8.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99

Spaghetti & Italian Sausage

$10.48

Ziti w/ Pink Sauce

$9.99

Baked Ziti & Meat Sauce

$9.99

Cheese Ravioli

$9.90

Beef Ravioli

$9.99

Chicken Florentine

$11.99

Manicotti

$9.49

Tortellini Alfredo

$9.99

Lasagna

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.99

Eggplant Florentine

$10.99

Pasta Sampler

$11.99

Fetuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.49

Shrimp Tortellini Alfredo

$12.94

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.99

Italian Sausage Sub

$8.99

Philly Steak Sub

$9.99

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$3.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.49

Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.49

Carmel Fudge

$3.49

Italian Creamy Cheesecake

$3.75

Cannoli

$5.89

Tiramisu

$4.30

Black Forest Cheesecake

$3.49

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$3.89

Caesar Salad

$3.69

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Chef's Salad

$10.99

chicken greek salad

$9.99

greek salad

$7.99

Wings

8 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$13.49

18 Wings

$19.99

24 Wings

$25.99

36 Wings

$36.99

48 Wings

$47.99

Tuesday 12 wings

$10.99

Tuesday 18 wings

$15.99

Sides

Ranch

$0.85+

Marinara

$0.85+

8oz Alfredo Sauce

$2.49

8oz Meat Sauce

$2.49

Meatballs

$2.49

Grilled Chicken

$2.99

Italian sausage

$2.99

shrimp

$7.99

Appetizers

Garlic bread

$3.99

mozzerella sticks

$7.49

fried mushroom

$7.49

Fried ravioli

$7.49

fried calamari

$8.99

fries

$1.99

rolls

$1.00

14" Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

14" Meat Lovers

$15.99

14" Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

14" Hawaiian

$12.99

14" Combo Deluxe/Supreme

$16.99

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

14'' Veggie pizza

$15.99

14'' buffalo chicken

$12.99

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

16" Meat Lovers

$17.99

16" Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

16" Hawaiian

$13.99

16" Combo Deluxe/Supreme

$18.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

16'' Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

16'' Veggie

$16.99

16'' Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

18" Pizzas

18" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

18" Meat Lovers

$19.99

18" Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

18" Hawaiian

$15.99

18" Combo Deluxe/Supreme

$16.99

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

18'' Veggie

$18.99

18'' Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

20" Pizzas

20" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

20" Meat Lovers

$22.99

20" Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

20" Hawaiian

$18.99

20" Combo Deluxe/Supreme

$23.99

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

20" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

20'' Veggie

$22.99

20'' Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Half/Half Specialty Pizza

14" Half/Half Pizza

16" Half/Half Pizza

18" Half/Half Pizza

20" Half/Half Pizza

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.99

Pepperoni Slice

$2.99

Veggie Slice

$4.99

Meat Lover Slice

$5.50

Combo Deluxe Slice

$5.99

Hawaiian Slice

$3.49

Chicken bacon Ranch slice

$2.99

Margarita slice

$3.49

Buffalo Chicken slice

$3.49

specialty slice

$3.99

Calzones/Stromboli

Meat Stromboli

$9.99

Supreme Stromboli

$10.99

Spinach Calzone

$8.99

Chicken Calzone

$8.99

Beef Calzone

$8.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.99

Veggie Calzone

$8.99

Sausage Calzone

$8.99

Steak Calzone

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$8.99

Cheese calzone

$8.99

10'' pizza unlimited toppings

cheese

$9.99

pepproni

$9.99

pork sausage

$9.99

italian sausage

$9.99

hamburger beef

$9.99

canadian bacon

$9.99

breakfast bacon

$9.99

chicken

$9.99

meatball

$9.99

mushroom

$9.99

yellow onion

$9.99

red onions

$9.99

spinach

$9.99

green olives

$9.99

black olives

$9.99

pineapple

$9.99

jalepenos

$9.99

bell pepper

$9.99

garlic

$9.99

basil

$9.99

oregano

$9.99

parsley

$9.99

ricotta cheese

$9.99

MEAT LOVER 10 inch

$9.99

SUPREME 10 inch

$9.99

CBR 10 inch

$9.99

BBQ CHICKEN 10 inch

$9.99

HAWIAAN 10 inch

$9.99

VEGGIE 10 inch

$9.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN 10 inch

$9.99

Drinks

2 Liter

$3.49

20oz bottle

$2.19

20oz cup

$2.20

32 oz cup

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.99

Gallon Tea

$4.49

2 slice and drink lunch special

2 slices x 1 topping

$7.99

2 slices meat lover stuffed crust

$10.99

2 slices supreme stuffed crust

$11.99

2 slice margarita

$8.99

2 slice hawaiian

$8.99

2 slice buffalo chicken

$8.99

2 slice chicken bacon ranch

$8.99

ranch

$0.85

blue cheese

$0.85

marinara

$0.85

2oz ranch

$0.50

calzone and drink

1 Calzone x1 topping

$9.99

stromboli and drink lunch special

stromboli and drink

$9.99

chicken sandwich lunch special

chicken sandwich, fries, 20 oz drink

$9.99

1) 16'' 2 topping+ 8 wings + 2liter or gallon tea

16 inch pizza 2 toppings /8 wings/ drink

$24.99

2) x2 14'' 2 topping + 2liter or gallon tea

x2 14'' 2 topping / 2liter or gallon tea

$24.99

3) 16'' 1 topping + chicken alfredo pasta + small salad

16'' 1 topping / chicken alfredo / side salad

$25.99

4) 20'' 1 topping + 1 garlic bread n cheese + 2liter

20'' 1 topping / garlic bread+cheese / 2 liter

$24.99

5) 2 chicken fettucine pastas + 2 salads + 2 32ozdrink

2 chicken fettucine / 2 side salad / 2 32oz drink

$24.99

6) 2 lasagnas + 2 salads + 2 32oz drink

2 lasagnas / 2 side salads / 2 32oz drinks

7) 16'' supreme + 2liter or gallon tea

16'' supreme + 2liter or gallon tea

$21.99

8) x2 16'' 1 topping + 2liter

x2 16'' 1 topping / 2 liter

$26.49

9) 14 '' 2 topping + 2liter

14'' 2 topping / 2liter

$13.99

10) x5 16'' 1 topping pizzas + 30 wings + 2liter or gallon tea

x5 16'' 1 topping pizzas / 30 wings / drink

$120.99

11) 20 '' 1 topping + 24 wings + 1 chicken alfredo pasta + 2liter

20' 1 topping / 24 wings / 1 chicken alfredo pasta / 2 liter

$55.00

12) 2 spaghetti meat sauce + 2 salad + 2 32oz drink

2 spaghetti meat sauce / 2 salad / 2 32oz drink

$24.99

13) 2 philly steak subs + 2 32oz drink

2 philly steak subs / 2 32oz drink

$21.99

14) 2 shrimp fettucine pastas + 2 salad + 2 32oz drink

2 shrimp fettucine pasta / 2 salad / 2 32oz drink

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

260 Commissary Rd., Abilene, TX 79607

Gallery
