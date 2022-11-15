Little Italy Pizza and Pasta - Dyess
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
260 Commissary Rd., Abilene, TX 79607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Heff's Burger Bar - 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606
No Reviews
4310 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Abilene, TX 79606
View restaurant
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill - 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606
No Reviews
6410 Buffalo Gap Rd Abilene, TX 79606
View restaurant
The Shed Market - 7925 Buffalo Gap Rd Abilene, TX 79606
No Reviews
7925 Buffalo Gap Rd Abilene, TX 79606
View restaurant
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Abilene - 2534 S Treadaway Blvd Abilene TX 79602
No Reviews
2534 S Treadaway Blvd Abilene, TX 79602
View restaurant