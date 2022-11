Little Italy Pizzeria - Linden

Restaurant info

Our family invites you to join us in a truly unique authentic Italian experience. Little Italy Urban Kitchen & Pizzeria has something for everyone including traditional and gourmet pizzas, appetizers, entrees and desserts. We hand select every ingredient in each dish for freshness, quality, and authenticity. So whether you are looking for some slices on the go or a new gourmet experience we have you covered. Dine in, take out or order online. All day fast delivery!

Website