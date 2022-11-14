Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Italy V

No reviews yet

3585 Chambersburg Rd

Biglerville, PA 17307

Popular Items

Cheese (New York Style)
Wings
French Fries

Appetizers & Sides

French Fries

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$5.99

French Fries w/ Gravy

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.75

Breaded Cauliflower

$4.75

Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.99

Shrimp & Fries

$8.75

Wings

$12.75

Mild, Hot or BBQ

Boneless Wings

$7.75

Mild, Hot or BBQ

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.25

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.25

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, croutons & shredded cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, croutons & shredded cheese

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, ham, salami, turkey, provolone & shredded cheese

Taco Salad

$8.99

Served in a tortilla shell with lettuce, seasoned beef, black olives, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, sour cream & salsa on the side

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tuna, tomatoes, onions, croutons, provolone & shredded cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, chopped steak, black olives, tomatoes, onions, croutons & shredded cheese

Tossed Salad

$7.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, croutons & shredded cheese

Side Salad

$5.50

Stromboli

Regular Stromboli

$8.99+

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella & sauce. Served with a cup of sauce.

Special Stromboli

$9.50+

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, hamburger, mozzarella & sauce. Served with a cup of sauce.

Steak Stromboli

$8.99+

Steak, fried onions, mozzarella & sauce. Served with a cup of sauce.

Chicken - Steak Stromboli

$8.99+

Chicken-steak, fried onions, mozzarella & sauce. Served with a cup of sauce.

Vegetarian Stromboli

$8.99+

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli, mozzarella & sauce. Served with a cup of sauce.

Calzone

$8.99+

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella. Served with a cup of sauce.

Subs (Hot or Cold)

Italian Cold Cut

$7.75

Ham, salami, capicolla, cheese

Ham & Provolone Cheese

$6.99

Salami & Provolone Cheese

$6.99

Capicolla & Provolone Cheese

$6.99

Turkey & Provolone Cheese

$7.50

Ham, Turkey, & Provolone Cheese

$7.75

Cheese Sub

$6.99

American and/or provolone

Tuna & Provolone Cheese

$7.50

Hot Subs

Hamburger Sub

$6.75

Hamburger Sub with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Cheeseburger

$7.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

Pizzaburger

$7.25

Hamburger, cheese, sauce

Turkey, Bacon & Cheese

$7.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

BLT

$7.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Veggie sub

$7.25

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayo or oil & vinegar

Meatball Parm

$7.25

Meatballs, sauce, cheese

Chicken Parm sub

$7.50

Breaded chicken, sauce, cheese

Sausage Parm

$7.25

Sausage, sauce, cheese

Italian Sausage

$7.50

Fried onions, green peppers, sauce, cheese

Eggplant Parm sub

$7.50

Eggplant, sauce, cheese

Fish Fillet

$7.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo or tartar sauce

Crab Cake

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo or tartar sauce

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Marinated chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo

Chicken Fajita

$7.99

Marinated chicken, fried onions, lettuce, tomatoes, barbecue sauce, mayo & cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, ranch & mild buffalo wing sauce

Chicken Filet

$7.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

Steak or Chicken-Steak Subs

Cheese Steak Plain

$6.99

Steak and cheese only

California Cheese Steak

$7.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo

Cheese Steak Special

$7.99

Mushrooms, fried onions, green peppers, mayo or sauce

Super Special Cheese Steak

$8.25

Mushrooms, fried onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Pizza Steak

$7.50

Steak, cheese, sauce

Cheese Steak with Bacon, Mushrooms & Mayo

$7.99

Sandwiches

All served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo on a homemade bun

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Turkey, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Hamburger Sandwich

$5.75

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$5.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Sandwich

$6.25

Pizzaburger Sandwich

$5.99

Hamburger, cheese and sauce only

BLT Sandwich

$5.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo only

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.25

Tuna & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$5.75

Choice of mayo or tartar sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$6.25

Choice of mayo or tartar sauce

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch

Turkey Wrap

$6.25

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Ham Wrap

$5.99

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Steak Wrap

$6.50

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

By The Slice

Slice

$2.75

(Toppings: $.30 each)

New York Style (Round Thin Crust)

Cheese (New York Style)

$10.50+

Supreme (NY Style)

$20.45+

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, hamburger

Meat Lovers (NY Style)

$20.45+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon

Vegetarian (NY Style)

$20.45+

Green peppers, mushrooms, onion, broccoli, tomatoes

White Pizza (NY Style)

$12.50+

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, minced garlic

Taco Pizza (NY Style)

$20.45+

Seasoned beef sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers

Chicken Bacon Ranch (NY Style)

$21.45+

Philly Cheese Steak (NY Style)

$21.45+

Steak, pepperoni, fried onions, mushrooms, green pepper, sauce & cheese

Sicilian (16" Square Thick Crust; 12 slices)

Cheese Sicilian

$13.99

(16" Square Thick Crust; 12 slices)

Supreme Sicilian

$25.24

(16" Square Thick Crust; 12 slices)

Meatlover Sicilian

$25.24

(16" Square Thick Crust; 12 slices)

Vegetarian Sicilian

$25.24

(16" Square Thick Crust; 12 slices)

Gluten Free

Gluten Free 10" Cheese

$7.99

(Toppings: $.75 each)

Large NY Style Thin Crust

Large NY Style Thin Crust

$11.50

Medium NY Style Thin Crust

Medium NY Style Thin Crust

$10.50

Chicken & Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana Spaghetti

$16.99

Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti

Chicken Primavera with Penne

$16.99

Chicken breast and seasoned vegetables in a light cream and tomato sauce

Chicken Piccata w/ Spaghetti or Penne

$16.99

Chicken breast in a lemon and caper light butter sauce

Chicken Florentine

$16.99

Chicken breast sauteed with roasted eggplant, mushrooms, red bell peppers, broccoli, green and yellow squash in a garlic and white wine sauce; not served with pasta

Chicken Marsala w/ Penne or Fettuccine

$16.99

Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine

Chicken Cacciatore w/ Spaghetti or Penne

$16.99

Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers in a light marinara sauce

Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine

$16.99

Chicken breast in a cream and parmesan cheese sauce

Seafood & Pasta

Seafood Alfredo w/ Fettuccine or Penne

$17.99

Shrimp and crabmeat in Alfredo Sauce

Spaghetti Pescatore

$17.99

Shrimp and clams sautéed with garlic and white wine in a marinara sauce.

Shrimp Scampi with Spaghetti

$17.99

Shrimp sautéed with garlic and white wine

Shrimp a Diavolo with Spaghetti

$17.99

Sautéed shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce

Spaghetti with Clams

$15.99

With choice of marinara sauce or a garlic white wine sauce

Spaghetti Mediterraneo

$17.99

Shrimp and crabmeat in a marinara sauce.

Fisherman's Platter

$15.99

Breaded and fried Haddock, crabcake and fried shrimp with a choice of fries or onion rings

Baked Pasta

Lasagna

$13.99

Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Manicotti

$13.75

Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Eggplant Spaghetti

$14.99

Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce

$13.25

A meatless plum tomato sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Penne in Tomato Sauce

$13.25

A meatless plum tomato sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.25

A fresh sauce of garlic, plum tomatoes and basil. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Penne Marinara

$13.25

A fresh sauce of garlic, plum tomatoes and basil. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$13.99

A homemade sauce of sautéed ground beef and plum tomatoes. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Penne Meat Sauce

$13.99

A homemade sauce of sautéed ground beef and plum tomatoes. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$15.25

Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Penne with Meatballs

$15.25

Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Served in your choice of tomato or meat sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Meat Ravioli

$13.99

Served in your choice of tomato or meat sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Spaghetti with Sausage and Peppers

$15.25

A mild Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers and onions in a light marinara sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Penne with Sausage and Peppers

$15.25

A mild Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers and onions in a light marinara sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Penne Primavera

$15.25

Roasted eggplant, mushrooms, red bell peppers, broccoli, green and yellow squash in a light cream and tomato sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$15.25

Sautéed mushrooms, black olives and capers in a light marinara sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Penne Puttanesca

$15.25

Sautéed mushrooms, black olives and capers in a light marinara sauce. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli

$15.25

A white cream sauce with parmesan cheese and broccoli. Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Meat Tortellini with Meat Sauce

$13.99

Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Meat Tortellini with Spinach and Bacon in Alfredo Sauce

$15.25

Served with a tossed salad & homemade garlic bread

Beverages

One Size Only

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Coffee

$1.65

Hot Tea

$1.65

Free Refill

One Free Refill for Soda

2 Liter Soda

$2.65

Bottled Water

$1.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.25

Tiramisu

$5.75

Cheesecake

$6.25

Apple Tart

$6.25

Children's Menu

Kid's Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce

$6.75

For children 12 and under.

Kid's Penne in Tomato Sauce

$6.75

For children 12 and under.

Kid's Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$7.25

For children 12 and under.

Kid's Meat Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$7.25

For children 12 and under.

Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.25

For children 12 and under.

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.25

Kid's Penne with Meatballs

$8.25

Party Trays for Take Out (Please ask for more options and pricing. Must be ordered in advance.)

(For 10) Baked Ziti with Garlic Bread

$69.00

(For 20) Baked Ziti with Garlic Bread

$135.00

(For 10) Tossed Salad

$45.00

(For 20) Tossed Salad

$65.00

Lunch Specials

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza with a Fountain Drink

$6.99

Any Sandwich with FF and a Fountain Drink

$8.99

Any Small Stromboli with a Fountain Drink

$8.99

Any Wrap with FF and a Fountain Drink

$8.99

Dinner Specials

Friday- Lasagna

$10.99

Wednesday - Wings

$9.99

Pizza

Large Pizza

$9.99
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome & Buon Appetite from Luciano and his family to yours!

Location

3585 Chambersburg Rd, Biglerville, PA 17307

Directions

