LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken - LG
STEAM CABBAGE
Curry Chicken - Lg

Lunch/Dinner

Oxtail - SM

$15.99

Oxtail - LG

$17.99

Curry Goat - SM

$15.99

Curry Goat - LG

$17.99

Jerk Pork - SM

$12.99Out of stock

Jerk Pork - LG

$14.99Out of stock

Curry Chicken - SM

$10.99

Curry Chicken - Lg

$12.99

Fried Chicken - SM

$10.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken - LG

$12.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken - SM

$10.99

Jerk Chicken - LG

$12.99

Jerk BBQ Chicken - SM

$10.99

Jerk BBQ Chicken - LG

$12.99

Stew Chicken - SM

$10.99

Stew Chicken - LG

$12.99

Jerk Wings Meal

$11.99

Soups

Red Peas Soup Large

$8.99Out of stock

Beef Soup Small

$4.99Out of stock

Small Chicken Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Large Goat Soup

$8.99

Red Peas Soup SM

$5.99Out of stock

Small Goat Soup

$5.99

Large Chicken Soup

$6.99Out of stock

Seafood Medley Soup Lg

$7.50Out of stock

Seafood Medley Soup Sm

$5.99Out of stock

Small Chicken Foot Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Large Chicken Foot Soup

$6.99Out of stock

Breakfast

Ackee & Salt Fish

$9.99

BOIL Banana (3)

$3.00

BOIL DUMPLINGS (3)

$3.00

Boiled Yam (3)

$3.00

Porridge

Out of stock

Seafood Friday

Brown Stew Fish

$16.99Out of stock

Curry Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Island Style Escovitch Red Snapper

$15.99Out of stock

Extra Shrimp

$7.99Out of stock

Coconut Curry Salmon

$15.99Out of stock

LJ Style Jerk Salmon

$17.99Out of stock

Country Style Roast Snapper

$15.99Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99Out of stock

Sauteed Garlic Butter Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Jerk Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Honey Garlic Lobster Tail

$16.99Out of stock

Honey Garlic Salmon

$16.99Out of stock

Steam Snapper

$17.99Out of stock

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$16.99Out of stock

Sweet Chilli Shrimp Side

$9.00Out of stock

Pineapple Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Honey Garlic Shrimp Side

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Fried Catfish & Fries

$15.99Out of stock

Escovitch Catfish

$15.99Out of stock

Catfish Sandwich & Fries

$15.99Out of stock

Sweet Chilli Salmon

$16.99Out of stock

Pineapple Shrimp Side

$9.00Out of stock

Jerk Red Snapper

$16.99Out of stock

Sides

ACKEE & SALFFISH Side

$6.99

Beef Patty

$4.00

Cheeze 'E' Beef Patty

$4.50Out of stock

Coco Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Fried Dumplings (3)

$2.50

Curry Chicken Side

$6.99

CURRY GOAT Side

$8.99

Festival (3)

$2.50

FRIED CHICKEN SIDE

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Ripe Plantains (6)

$2.50

French Fries

$3.99Out of stock

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Patty, Coco bread and cheese 🧀

$5.00Out of stock

Rice And Peas Large

$5.99

Sm Rice & Peas

$3.99

STEAM CABBAGE

$3.99

Stew Chicken Side

$5.99

French Fried Wings

$5.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Side

$5.99

White Rice L

$4.99

Jerk Wings

$7.99

Curry Shrimp Side

$9.99Out of stock

White Rice Sm

$2.99

Oxtail Side

$12.99

Jerk Pork Side

$7.99Out of stock

5oz LJ Jerk Sauce

$6.99Out of stock

Bun N Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Stew Chicken

$5.00Out of stock

Eggs

$2.50Out of stock

Curry Chicken/rice

$5.00Out of stock

Lunch Specials

Jerk BBQ chicken Yellow rice Plantain Fresh veggie

Curry Chicken - Special

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken - Special

$8.99Out of stock

Stew Chicken - Special

$8.99Out of stock

Jerk chicken 🐔 special

$8.99Out of stock

Combination Plates

Oxtail and Oxtail

$23.99

Oxtail and Curry Goat

$23.99

Oxtail and Jerk Pork

$22.99Out of stock

Oxtail and Chicken

$20.99

Curry Goat and Curry Goat

$23.99

Curry Goat and Jerk Pork

$22.99Out of stock

Curry Goat and Chicken

$20.99

Jerk Pork and Jerk Pork

$18.99Out of stock

Jerk Pork and Chicken

$17.99Out of stock

Chicken and Chicken

$15.99

Dessert

Marble Rum Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Jamaican Rum Bread Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock

Jamaica RUM 🇯🇲 Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Jamaican Fruit Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Dine In

JERK CHICKEN SALAD

$7.00Out of stock

Jerk Wings

$12.99Out of stock

CURRY CHICKEN

$14.99Out of stock

CURRY GOAT

$16.99Out of stock

CURRY SHRIMP

$16.99Out of stock

Island Style ESCOVICH Red Snapper

$15.99Out of stock

FRIED CHICKEN

$12.99Out of stock

JERK CHICKEN

$14.99Out of stock

JERK PORK

$16.99Out of stock

OXTAIL

$19.99Out of stock

Oxtail W/chicken

$21.99Out of stock

ROTI & CURRY CHICKEN

$12.99Out of stock

ROTI & CURRY GOAT

$14.99Out of stock

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$17.99Out of stock

SOUP

$7.00Out of stock

STEW CHICKEN

$14.99Out of stock

STEW PEAS

$14.99Out of stock

Sauteed Garlic Butter Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Chef Special

Jerk BBQ

$12.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Wings And Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Curry Shrimp Special

$12.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Fried Rice

$9.99Out of stock

Barbi-Fry Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Wings Side

$5.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Penne Pasta

$11.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$11.99Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

D&G Soft Drinks

$2.50

Tropical Rhythms

$3.99

Pineapple Ginger Juice

$4.99Out of stock

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Sorrel Ginger w/Rum

$3.99Out of stock

Water

$1.00

Mango Ginger Juice

$4.99Out of stock

Vita Malt

$3.99Out of stock

Coke

$1.99Out of stock

Bar Specials

Sex On The Beach

$8.26

Blue MF

$10.00

Beer Special Can

$2.00

Henny Shots

$11.00Out of stock

Cape Cod

$7.00

Mix Drink

$11.00

Shot (WELL LIQUOR ONLY)

$3.00

Crown Royal shots

$5.00

Margaritas

$5.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Tequila

$3.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Long Island

$8.00

Melon Sour

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Cashback

$25.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50Out of stock

Corona

$5.00

Dos X

$5.00Out of stock

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Beer Bucket

$25.00

Bottles

Patron

$150.00

Henny 750ml

$150.00

Bellaire

$90.00Out of stock

Hennessy 1L

$180.00

Crown 750

$125.00

CIROC

$125.00

6 PACK

$25.00

Dusse

$250.00

Grey Goose 1L

$150.00Out of stock

Casamigos

$180.00Out of stock

Grey Goose 750ml

$125.00Out of stock

Don Julio

$125.00Out of stock

Appleton Signaure Rum L

$125.00

Chaser

Cup

$1.00

Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Lemonade & other Juices

$2.00

Cranberryy

$2.00

Cocktails

151 Punch

$12.00

Jamaican Cowboy

$11.00

Caribbean Delight

$11.00

Cool Runnings Rum Punch

$13.00

Bolt Punch

$11.00

Long Island

$8.00

Adios MF

$13.00

Incredible Hulk

$15.00

Henny Mix

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Blue MF

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

The Rocks Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Henny

$13.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Crazy Apple

$12.00

Blue Wave

$13.00

The Bomb

$10.00

Henny Colada

$13.00

The Grinch

$13.00

Tequila Mix

$13.00

Blood Bag 💉

$13.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

Hendrick's

Tanqueray

Tanqueray premium

Wells Gin

Hookah

HOOKAH Large

$40.00

HOOKAH Refill

$15.00

Hookah Small

$30.00

HOOKAH TIPS

$0.50

Hookah Fridayz

$15.00

TABLE

$20.00

Hookah Thursday

$15.00

OTHER

Baileys

$6.00

Campari

$9.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

Puckers

$5.00

Cup Of Ice

$2.00

Table

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

J Wray & Nephew

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Calypso Rum

$8.00

Appleton

$8.00

Don Q 151

$9.00

Wells Rum

$5.00

Scotch & Brandy & Cognac

Hennessey VS

Hennessy

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

D'Usse

Grand Marnier

Remy Martin

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

DonJulio

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

1800 Gold

$9.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Wells Tequila

$5.00

VIP PACKAGE

D'usse

$300.00

HENNESSEY 750ml

$250.00

CIROC 750ml

$175.00

PATRON 750ml

$250.00

CROWN

$200.00

GREY GOOSE 1L

$200.00

TITO'S

$175.00

HYPNOTIC 750ml

$150.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Ciroc Mango

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Coconut

$8.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

Ciroc Redberry

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Wells Vodka

$5.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Crown Royal Vanilla

Crown Royal Peach

Crown Royal

Crown Royal Apple

Fireball

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Paul Mason

Maker's Mark

Jameson

Jack Daniels Honey

FOOD

JERK CHICKEN

$13.00

OXTAIL

$20.00

WINGS/FRIES

$15.00Out of stock

CURRY CHICKEN

$13.00

STEW CHICKEN

$13.00

CURRY GOAT

$13.00Out of stock

Entry Fee

Entry Fee

$10.00

Little Jamaica Restaurant & Lounge Catering

Beef Patties(24)

$75.00

Brown Stew LG

$60.00

Brown Stew SM

$35.00

Plantains

$35.00

Chicken LG Curry

$60.00

Chicken SM Curry

$35.00

Coco Bread (12)

$30.00

D& G Drinks Case of 24

$40.00

Fried Chicken LG

$60.00

Fried Chicken SM

$35.00

Fried Dumplings (100)

$50.00

Festival(25)

$25.00

Goat Price Subject to change due to market

$140.00

Jerk Chicken LG

$70.00

Jerk Chicken SM

$40.00

Jerk Pork LG

$75.00

Jerk Pork SM

$50.00

Jerk Sauce 8oz Bottle

$15.00

Jerk Wings

$60.00Out of stock

Jerk Wings SM

$40.00Out of stock

MAC N CHEESE Large

$70.00

Natural Juice

$50.00

Oxtail SM (10 Lbs)

$85.00

Rice and Peas Sm

$35.00

Mixed Vegetables

$30.00Out of stock

Fruit Punch

$35.00Out of stock

Small Curry Goat (10lbs)

$60.00

Tropical Rhythm (Case of 12)

$45.00

White Rice LG

$35.00

White Rice SM

$25.00

Curry Goat LG (20lbs)

$140.00

Oxtail LG (20lbs)

$220.00

Rice And Peas Large

$50.00

Grill Chicken Lg

$55.00

Mac & Cheese Small

$50.00

Caribbean Salad

$60.00Out of stock

Cabbage

$35.00

Vegetable Skewers (60)

$60.00Out of stock

Grill Chicken Sm

$60.00Out of stock

Jamaican Bread Pudding Lg

$70.00Out of stock

Cabbage Lg

$45.00

Stew Beef Lg

$65.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders (24)

$20.00Out of stock

Marble Rum Cake

$45.00Out of stock

Misc

$60.00

Seafood Mac & Cheese Sm

$65.00Out of stock

Sorrel

$45.00Out of stock

Delivery Fee Out Of Killeen

$60.00

JAMAICAN RUM CAKE

$80.00Out of stock

Delivery Fee Killeen

$60.00

SOUP

Red Peas Soupw/ Beef

$9.00Out of stock

Goat Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Soup

$5.00Out of stock

SALAD

Caesar

$6.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken

$7.99Out of stock

APPETIZERS

Beef Patty

$3.00Out of stock

Jerk Wings

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$6.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Patty

$3.00Out of stock

KIDS

Chicken Tenders/Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings/Fries

$5.00Out of stock

ENTREE

Chicken/Waffles

$12.99Out of stock

Oxtails

$16.99Out of stock

Curry Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Escovitch Snapper

$17.99Out of stock

Steam Snapper

$17.99Out of stock

Stew Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Curry Shrimp

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99Out of stock

Jerk Omelette

$10.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Fried Wings And Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$15.99Out of stock

Bbq Wings & Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Sweet Chilli Wings & Fries

Out of stock

Sweet Chilli Wings & Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Meal

$11.99Out of stock

Fry Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Sweet Chilli Wings Meal

$10.99Out of stock

Sauteed Garlic Butter Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

DESSERT

Ice Cream Vanilla

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Marble Rum Cake

$4.50Out of stock

FOOD

CHICKEN PLATE

$7.57Out of stock

FRIED WINGS & FRIES

$9.99Out of stock

JERK WINGS & FRIES

$9.99Out of stock

DRINKS

DRINK SPECIAL

$5.00Out of stock

DOMESTIC BEERS

$2.50Out of stock

IMPORTED BEERS

$4.50Out of stock

CATERING

CATERING P

$150.00

CATERING H1

$150.00

CATERING H2

$180.00

CATERING B

$90.00

CATERING C1

$125.00

CATERING C2

$125.00

CATERING C3

$180.00

CATERING 6

$25.00

CATERING D1

$250.00

CATERING D2

$125.00

CATERING G1

$150.00

CATERING G2

$125.00

CATERING A

$125.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Located in the vibrant area of Killeen, Little Jamaica Restaurant & Lounge sits on the busy street of Willow Springs Rd in close proximity to Fort Hood the largest military Base , minutes from the City Buildings, and surrounded by a diverse community and hotels. Little Jamaica Restaurant and Lounge is committed to serving Authentic Jamaican food , offering live entertainment weekly, and creating memorable moments daily for our guestsenjoy!

Location

1200 WILLOW SPRING RD SUITE B&C, KILLEEN, TX 76549

Directions

Gallery
LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE image
LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE image
LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE image
LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE image

Map
