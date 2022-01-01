Little Japan of Royston
7 Reviews
$$
16 SKELTON ST
Royston, GA 30662
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sushi
Veggie Roll
Cucumbers, avocados, shredded carrots, topped with sesame seeds.
California Roll
Crab meat, avocados, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds
* Easy Lovers Roll
Tuna, avocado. Topped with sesame seeds
* Little Japan Jr Roll
Tuna and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds.
Super Crunchy Roll
Crab meat and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.
* Salmon Roll
Salmon, avocados, cucumbers, topped with fish eggs and sesame seeds
* Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with fish eggs and spicy mayo.
* Philly Roll
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, Topped with sesame seeds.
* Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna and cucumbers. Topped with fish eggs, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds.
* Tuna Roll
Tuna and cucumbers. Topped with fish eggs and sesame seeds.
* Wild Thang Roll
Tuna, green onions, wasabi. Topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
* Tai Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, and Red Snapper. Topped with sesame seeds.
* Spicy Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail, fish eggs, scallions. Topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
Eel Roll
Eel and cucumber. Topped with avocado and sesame seeds.
Chicken Tempura Roll
Chicken tempura, avocado, and cucumbers. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumbers. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.
Caterpillar Roll
Cucumber and Eel. Topped with avocados and sesame seeds.
Sunshine Roll
Crab meat and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds, Tuna, and Salmon.
Ebi Roll
Fried Sushi Roll Grilled Shrimp and cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.
* GA Roll
Grilled shrimp, cream cheese, and cucumbers. Topped with salmon, sesame seeds, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Cream cheese, crab meat, cucumber, crunchy. Topped with sesame seeds, Ebi Shrimp (boiled shrimp), avocado, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Soft Shell Crab, cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo.
Kimono Roll
Scallops, grilled shrimp, and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Mermaid Roll
Seaweed salad, crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce.
Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, crab meat, and cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, avocado, bbq eel, and eel sauce.
* Japan Roll
Salmon, Tuna, cucumbers, and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds, spicy mayo, and fish eggs.
* Rainbow Roll
Avocado, Crab meat, and Cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, Eel, Salmon, and Tuna
* High Roller Roll
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, Avocado, Tuna, and Salmon.
* Phoenix Roll
Rare Steak, crabmeat, and cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds, avocado, tuna, spicy mayo, and lemon zest.
Tiger Roll
Chicken Tempura, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crabmeat. Topped with sesame seeds, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Bulldog Roll
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp. Topped with sesame seeds, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Cadillac Roll
Wrapped in soy wrap. Soft Shelled Crab, shrimp Tempura, crab meat, cucumber, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Tuna Tataki
Sheared slices of Tuna, topped with cucumbers, fish eggs, & ponzu sauce.
Sashimi Sushi (5 slices per order)
Nigiri Sushi ( 2 PCS per order)
Sushi Combos
Ocean Island
2pcs Salmon Nigri, 4pcs Tuna Sashimi, Seaweed salad and Squid Salad.
Nigri/Sushi Combo
2pcs each of Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, and Red snapper. Choice of Sushi Roll (Spicy Tuna Roll or California Roll)
Sashimi/Sushi Combo
4 slices each of Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi and Red Snapper. Choice of 1 sushi Roll (Spicy Salmon Roll or California Roll)
Appetizers
Teriyaki Steak Sticks
Jumbo Shrimp (6pcs) (Grilled Shrimp)
Rocket Shrimp (4pcs)
seasoned jumbo shrimp, wrapped in egg roll wrap, fried
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (6pcs)
Small Salad
Egg Roll
Made with pork, chicken, shredded carrots, and clear noodles.
Egg Drop Soup
Onion Soup
Xtra Crunch for Soup (12 oz cup)
Cream Cheese Puffs
Crab rangoons
Fries
Season French Fries
Fried Tofu
Gyoza (fried dumpling)
Fried pork dumplings
Edamame
Steamed soy beans
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Kids Menu
Kids ChickenTempura (6PCS)
battered chicken (choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)
Kids Hibachi Chicken (6PCS)
Kids Teriyaki Chicken (6PCS)
Kids Shrimp Tempura (5 PCS)
battered shrimp (choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)
Kids Grilled Shrimp (5PCS)
Kids Hibachi Steak (6PCS)
Kids Teriyaki Steak (6PCS)
Veggie Combo
Hibachi Chicken & Mixed Veggie
Teriyaki Chicken & Mixed Veggie
Suki Chicken & Mixed Veggie
Suki Steak & Mixed Veggie
Hibachi Steak & Mixed Veggie
Teriyaki Steak & Mixed Veggie
Yakiniku Beef & Mixed Veggies
Shrimp & Mixed Veggie
Scallops & Mixed Veggies
Salmon & Mixed Veggie
Rice Entrees / Combos
Vegetables
Comes with sweet carrots, Cooked with soy sauce, Zucchini, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Carrots.
Hibachi Chicken
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.
Teriyaki Chicken
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.
Hibachi Steak
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.
Teriyaki Steak
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.
Yakiniku Beef
Thin slices of beef. Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds
Shrimp
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli
Scallop
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli
Salmon
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.
Steak & Chicken Combo
Comes with sweets carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.
Steak & Shrimp Combo
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.
Steak & Scallops Combo
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.
Scallops / Chicken Combo
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.
Shrimp / Scallops
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli.
Shrimp / Chicken
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.
Japan Trio
Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.
Japan Combo
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.
Seafood Craver
Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Salmon cooked in teriyaki Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli
Noodles Entree / Combo
Vegetables Noodles
cooked in soy sauce, with zucchini, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh carrots, and sweet carrots over noodles
Hibachi Chicken Noodles
cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli
Teriyaki Chicken Noodles
Cooked in Teriyaki sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli
Hibachi Steak Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Teriyaki Steak Noodles
Cooked in teriyaki sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.
Yakiniku Noodles
Cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds
Shrimp Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Scallop Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Salmon Noodles
Cooked in teriyaki sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Steak & Chicken Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Steak & Shrimp Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Steak & Scallops Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Scallops / Chicken Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Shrimp / Scallops Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli.
Shrimp / Chicken Noodles
Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Japan Trio Noodles
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Japan Combo Noodles
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Seafood Cravers Noodles
Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, shrimp, scallops and broccoli. Salmon cooked in Teriyaki
Specialty Plates
Salad Entrees / Combos
Vegetable Salad
Hibachi Chicken Salad
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.
Hibachi Steak Salad
Teriyaki Steak Salad
Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.
Yakiniku Beef Salad
Beef cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds
Shrimp Salad
Scallop Salad
Salmon Salad
Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.
Pork Chops Salad
2 pcs of pork chops Cooked in teriyaki sauce, zucchini, and onions Served over salad
Steak & Chicken Salad
Steak & Shrimp Salad
Steak & Scallop Salad
Scallop / Chicken Salad
Shrimp & Scallop Salad
Shrimp & Chicken Salad
Japan Trio Salad
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli. Served over salad
Japan Salad Combo
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli Served over salad
Seafood Cravers Salad
Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Salmon cooked in Teriyaki. Shrimp and scallops cooked in soy sauce with broccoli Served over salad
Side Orders
S. Mixed Veggies
S. Hibachi Chicken
cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms
S. Teriyaki Chicken
Cooked in teriyaki sauce and broccoli
S. Hibachi Steak
S. Teriyaki Steak
S. SCALLOPS
S. SHRIMP
S. Yakiniku
S. Salmon
Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce and broccoli
S. Rice
S. Carrots
S. Zucc / Onions
S. Onions
S. Zucchini
S. Brocc
S. Mush
S. Noodles
S. BELL PEPPERS
Sauces & Extras
Shrimp Sauce (White sauce)
Teriyaki Sauce
Ginger Sauce
Ranch
Sweet Chile sauce
Sriracha
Wasabi
Eel Sauce
Pickle Ginger
Crunch for Sushi
Fish Eggs (per oz)
Spicy Mayo
Lemon Juice
Soy sauce packets (each)
Sesame Oil
Ponzu
Bottle Sriracha
Bottle Sweet Chile
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! DINE IN ANd Carry out AVAILABLE
16 SKELTON ST, Royston, GA 30662