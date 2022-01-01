Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Japan of Royston

7 Reviews

$$

16 SKELTON ST

Royston, GA 30662

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Puffs
Teriyaki Chicken
Super Crunchy Roll

BYO Poke Bowl

BYO Poke Bowl

Sushi

* "consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions."

Veggie Roll

$5.95

Cucumbers, avocados, shredded carrots, topped with sesame seeds.

California Roll

$5.95

Crab meat, avocados, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds

* Easy Lovers Roll

$5.95

Tuna, avocado. Topped with sesame seeds

* Little Japan Jr Roll

$6.95

Tuna and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds.

Super Crunchy Roll

$6.95

Crab meat and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.

* Salmon Roll

$6.95

Salmon, avocados, cucumbers, topped with fish eggs and sesame seeds

* Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.95

Salmon, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with fish eggs and spicy mayo.

* Philly Roll

$6.95

Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, Topped with sesame seeds.

* Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.95

Tuna and cucumbers. Topped with fish eggs, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds.

* Tuna Roll

$6.95

Tuna and cucumbers. Topped with fish eggs and sesame seeds.

* Wild Thang Roll

$6.45

Tuna, green onions, wasabi. Topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds.

* Tai Roll

$6.95

Cucumber, Avocado, and Red Snapper. Topped with sesame seeds.

* Spicy Hamachi Roll

$6.95

Yellowtail, fish eggs, scallions. Topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds.

Eel Roll

$6.45

Eel and cucumber. Topped with avocado and sesame seeds.

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.45

Chicken tempura, avocado, and cucumbers. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumbers. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

Caterpillar Roll

$6.95

Cucumber and Eel. Topped with avocados and sesame seeds.

Sunshine Roll

$7.95

Crab meat and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds, Tuna, and Salmon.

Ebi Roll

$7.45

Fried Sushi Roll Grilled Shrimp and cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.

* GA Roll

$8.95

Grilled shrimp, cream cheese, and cucumbers. Topped with salmon, sesame seeds, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$10.45

Cream cheese, crab meat, cucumber, crunchy. Topped with sesame seeds, Ebi Shrimp (boiled shrimp), avocado, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$8.95

Soft Shell Crab, cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo.

Kimono Roll

$9.95

Scallops, grilled shrimp, and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Mermaid Roll

$9.95

Seaweed salad, crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Dragon Roll

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura, crab meat, and cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, avocado, bbq eel, and eel sauce.

* Japan Roll

$11.95

Salmon, Tuna, cucumbers, and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds, spicy mayo, and fish eggs.

* Rainbow Roll

$11.95

Avocado, Crab meat, and Cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, Eel, Salmon, and Tuna

* High Roller Roll

$11.95

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, Avocado, Tuna, and Salmon.

* Phoenix Roll

$11.95

Rare Steak, crabmeat, and cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds, avocado, tuna, spicy mayo, and lemon zest.

Tiger Roll

$12.95

Chicken Tempura, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crabmeat. Topped with sesame seeds, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Bulldog Roll

$12.95

Chicken, Steak, Shrimp. Topped with sesame seeds, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Cadillac Roll

$13.95

Wrapped in soy wrap. Soft Shelled Crab, shrimp Tempura, crab meat, cucumber, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$9.99

Sheared slices of Tuna, topped with cucumbers, fish eggs, & ponzu sauce.

Sashimi Sushi (5 slices per order)

Each order is 5 Slices

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$6.45

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$6.45

Tai (Red Snapper) sashimi

$6.45

Hamachi (Yellowtail) sashimi

$6.95

Nigiri Sushi ( 2 PCS per order)

1 Order = 2 PCS

Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri

$3.50

Masago (Fish Eggs) Nigiri

$3.50

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri

$4.00

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri

$4.00

Unagi (Eel) Nigiri

$4.00

Tai (Red Snapper) Nigiri

$4.25

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Nigiri

$4.45

Ebi ( Shrimp) Nigiri

$4.25

Sushi Combos

Ocean Island

$14.45

2pcs Salmon Nigri, 4pcs Tuna Sashimi, Seaweed salad and Squid Salad.

Nigri/Sushi Combo

$17.95

2pcs each of Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, and Red snapper. Choice of Sushi Roll (Spicy Tuna Roll or California Roll)

Sashimi/Sushi Combo

$20.45

4 slices each of Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi and Red Snapper. Choice of 1 sushi Roll (Spicy Salmon Roll or California Roll)

Appetizers

Teriyaki Steak Sticks

$3.99

Jumbo Shrimp (6pcs) (Grilled Shrimp)

$4.25

Rocket Shrimp (4pcs)

$4.25

seasoned jumbo shrimp, wrapped in egg roll wrap, fried

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (6pcs)

$4.99

Small Salad

$1.99
Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$1.25

Made with pork, chicken, shredded carrots, and clear noodles.

Egg Drop Soup

$1.75+Out of stock

Onion Soup

$1.75+

Xtra Crunch for Soup (12 oz cup)

$1.25

Cream Cheese Puffs

$3.99

Crab rangoons

Fries

$1.99

Season French Fries

Fried Tofu

$3.99

Gyoza (fried dumpling)

$4.99

Fried pork dumplings

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed soy beans

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Squid Salad

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kids ChickenTempura (6PCS)

$5.50

battered chicken (choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)

Kids Hibachi Chicken (6PCS)

$5.50

Kids Teriyaki Chicken (6PCS)

$5.50

Kids Shrimp Tempura (5 PCS)

$5.75

battered shrimp (choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)

Kids Grilled Shrimp (5PCS)

$5.75

Kids Hibachi Steak (6PCS)

$5.75

Kids Teriyaki Steak (6PCS)

$5.75

Veggie Combo

Thin slices of beef cooked with homemade garlic base sauce, with sesame seeds

Hibachi Chicken & Mixed Veggie

$10.99

Teriyaki Chicken & Mixed Veggie

$10.99

Suki Chicken & Mixed Veggie

$10.99

Suki Steak & Mixed Veggie

$11.99

Hibachi Steak & Mixed Veggie

$11.99

Teriyaki Steak & Mixed Veggie

$11.99

Yakiniku Beef & Mixed Veggies

$11.99

Shrimp & Mixed Veggie

$12.99

Scallops & Mixed Veggies

$12.99

Salmon & Mixed Veggie

$13.99

Rice Entrees / Combos

Vegetables

$7.99

Comes with sweet carrots, Cooked with soy sauce, Zucchini, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Carrots.

Hibachi Chicken

$5.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.

Teriyaki Chicken

$5.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.

Hibachi Steak

$9.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.

Teriyaki Steak

$9.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.

Yakiniku Beef

$10.49

Thin slices of beef. Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds

Shrimp

$10.49

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli

Scallop

$10.49

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli

Salmon

$10.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.

Steak & Chicken Combo

$12.99

Comes with sweets carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.

Steak & Shrimp Combo

$14.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Steak & Scallops Combo

$14.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Scallops / Chicken Combo

$13.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Shrimp / Scallops

$14.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli.

Shrimp / Chicken

$13.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Japan Trio

$17.49

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Japan Combo

$17.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Seafood Craver

$17.99

Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Salmon cooked in teriyaki Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli

Noodles Entree / Combo

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Vegetables Noodles

$7.99

cooked in soy sauce, with zucchini, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh carrots, and sweet carrots over noodles

Hibachi Chicken Noodles

$5.99

cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli

Teriyaki Chicken Noodles

$5.99

Cooked in Teriyaki sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli

Hibachi Steak Noodles

$9.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Teriyaki Steak Noodles

$9.99

Cooked in teriyaki sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Yakiniku Noodles

$10.49

Cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds

Shrimp Noodles

$10.49

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Scallop Noodles

$10.49

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Salmon Noodles

$10.49

Cooked in teriyaki sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Steak & Chicken Noodles

$12.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Steak & Shrimp Noodles

$14.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Steak & Scallops Noodles

$14.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Scallops / Chicken Noodles

$13.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Shrimp / Scallops Noodles

$14.99

Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli.

Shrimp / Chicken Noodles

$13.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Japan Trio Noodles

$17.49

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Japan Combo Noodles

$17.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Seafood Cravers Noodles

$17.99

Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, shrimp, scallops and broccoli. Salmon cooked in Teriyaki

Specialty Plates

Suki Chicken

$8.99

Thin slices of chicken Cooked in teriyaki sauce, green bell peppers, onions, and fresh carrots. Choice of Rice or Noodles

Suki Steak

$9.99

Thin slices of beef Cooked in teriyaki sauce, green bell peppers, onions, and fresh carrots. Choice of Rice or Noodles

Salad Entrees / Combos

Salad plates do not come with sweet carrots. Meat Or Vegetable choice served on top of Salad.

Vegetable Salad

$7.99

Hibachi Chicken Salad

$5.99

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$5.99

Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.

Hibachi Steak Salad

$9.99

Teriyaki Steak Salad

$9.99

Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.

Yakiniku Beef Salad

$10.49

Beef cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds

Shrimp Salad

$10.49

Scallop Salad

$10.49

Salmon Salad

$10.99

Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.

Pork Chops Salad

$11.99

2 pcs of pork chops Cooked in teriyaki sauce, zucchini, and onions Served over salad

Steak & Chicken Salad

$11.99

Steak & Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Steak & Scallop Salad

$14.99

Scallop / Chicken Salad

$13.99

Shrimp & Scallop Salad

$14.99

Shrimp & Chicken Salad

$13.99

Japan Trio Salad

$17.49

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli. Served over salad

Japan Salad Combo

$17.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli Served over salad

Seafood Cravers Salad

$17.99

Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Salmon cooked in Teriyaki. Shrimp and scallops cooked in soy sauce with broccoli Served over salad

Side Orders

S. Mixed Veggies

$3.50

S. Hibachi Chicken

$4.99

cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms

S. Teriyaki Chicken

$4.99

Cooked in teriyaki sauce and broccoli

S. Hibachi Steak

$5.99

S. Teriyaki Steak

$5.99

S. SCALLOPS

$5.99

S. SHRIMP

$5.99

S. Yakiniku

$5.99

S. Salmon

$5.99

Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce and broccoli

S. Rice

$2.50

S. Carrots

$1.99

S. Zucc / Onions

$2.50

S. Onions

$1.99

S. Zucchini

$1.99

S. Brocc

$1.99

S. Mush

$1.99

S. Noodles

$1.99

S. BELL PEPPERS

$1.99

Sauces & Extras

Shrimp Sauce (White sauce)

$0.75+

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75+

Ginger Sauce

$0.75+

Ranch

$0.75+

Sweet Chile sauce

$0.75+

Sriracha

$0.75+

Wasabi

$0.75+

Eel Sauce

$0.75+

Pickle Ginger

$0.75+

Crunch for Sushi

$0.75+

Fish Eggs (per oz)

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.75+

Lemon Juice

$0.75+

Soy sauce packets (each)

$0.05

Sesame Oil

$0.75+

Ponzu

$0.75+

Bottle Sriracha

$7.00

Bottle Sweet Chile

$10.00

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Unsweet Tea

$1.00

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Bottle Coke

$1.50

Bottle Diet Coke

$1.50

Bottled Mr. Pibb

$1.50

Bottled Sprite

$1.50

Bottle Coke Zero

$1.50

Water TO GO

$0.25

Cup of Ice to go

$0.25
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! DINE IN ANd Carry out AVAILABLE

16 SKELTON ST, Royston, GA 30662

