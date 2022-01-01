Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Little Japan of HARTWELL Dine in open

258 Reviews

$$

113 depot st

Hartwell, GA 30643

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Crunchy Roll
Cream Cheese Puffs
Teriyaki Chicken

BYO Poke Bowl

BYO Poke Bowl

Sushi Rolls

* "consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions."

Veggie Roll

$5.95

Cucumbers, avocados, shredded carrots, topped with sesame seeds.

California Roll

$5.95

Crab meat, avocados, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds

* Salmon Roll

$6.95

Salmon, avocados, cucumbers, topped with fish eggs and sesame seeds

* Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.95

Salmon, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with fish eggs and spicy mayo.

* Easy Lovers Roll

$5.95

Tuna, avocado. Topped with sesame seeds

* Philly Roll

$6.95

Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, Topped with sesame seeds.

* Little Japan Jr Roll

$6.95

Tuna and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds and sriracha sauce.

Super Crunchy Roll

$6.95

Crab meat and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.

* Tai Roll

$6.95

Cucumber, Avocado, and Red Snapper. Topped with sesame seeds.

* Tuna Roll

$6.95

Tuna and cucumbers. Topped with fish eggs and sesame seeds.

* Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.95

Tuna and cucumbers. Topped with fish eggs, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds.

* Wild Thang Roll

$6.95

Tuna, green onions, wasabi. Topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds.

Eel Roll

$6.45

Eel and cucumber. Topped with avocado and sesame seeds.

Caterpillar Roll

$6.95

Cucumber and Eel. Topped with avocados and sesame seeds.

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.45

Chicken tempura, avocado, and cucumbers. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds.

* Spicy Hamachi Roll

$6.95

Yellowtail, fish eggs, scallions. Topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumbers. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

Sunshine Roll

$7.95

Crab meat and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds, Tuna, and Salmon.

Ebi Roll

$7.45

Fried Sushi Roll Grilled Shrimp and cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.

* GA Roll

$8.95

Grilled shrimp, cream cheese, and cucumbers. Topped with salmon, sesame seeds, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.

Kimono Roll

$9.95

Scallops, grilled shrimp, and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Dragon Roll

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura, crab meat, and cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, avocado, bbq eel, and eel sauce.

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$10.45

Cream cheese, crab meat, cucumber, crunchy. Topped with sesame seeds, Ebi Shrimp (boiled shrimp), avocado, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce.

* Japan Roll

$11.95

Salmon, Tuna, cucumbers, and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds, spicy mayo, and fish eggs.

* High Roller Roll

$11.95

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, Avocado, Tuna, and Salmon.

* Phoenix Roll

$11.95

Rare Steak, crabmeat, and cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds, avocado, tuna, spicy mayo, and lemon zest.

* Rainbow Roll

$11.95

Avocado, Crab meat, and Cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds, Eel, Salmon, and Tuna

Tiger Roll

$12.95

Chicken Tempura, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crabmeat. Topped with sesame seeds, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Bulldog Roll

$12.95

Chicken, Steak, Shrimp. Topped with sesame seeds, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Mermaid Roll

$9.95

Seaweed salad, crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$8.95

Soft Shell Crab, cucumbers. Topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo.

Cadillac Roll

$13.95

Wrapped in soy wrap. Soft Shelled Crab, shrimp Tempura, crab meat, cucumber, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$9.99

Sheared slices of Tuna, topped with cucumbers, fish eggs, & ponzu sauce.

Sashimi Sushi (5 raw slices per order)

Each order is 5 Slices

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$6.45

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$6.45

Tai (Red Snapper) sashimi

$6.45

Hamachi (Yellowtail) sashimi

$6.95

Nigiri Sushi ( 2 PCS per order)

1 Order = 2 PCS

Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri

$3.50

Masago (Fish Eggs) Nigiri

$3.50

Tamago Nigri (Egg omelet)

$4.00

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri

$4.00

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri

$4.00

Unagi (Eel) Nigiri

$4.00

Tai (Red Snapper) Nigiri

$4.25

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Nigiri

$4.45

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri

$4.25

Sushi Combos

Ocean Island

$14.45

2pcs Salmon Nigri, 4pcs Tuna Sashimi, Seaweed salad and Squid Salad.

Nigri/Sushi Combo

$17.99

2pcs each of Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, and Red snapper. Choice of Sushi Roll (Spicy Tuna Roll or California Roll)

Sashimi/Sushi Combo

$20.45

4 slices each of Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi and Red Snapper. Choice of 1 sushi Roll (Spicy Salmon Roll or California Roll)

Appetizers

Teriyaki Steak Sticks (2 sticks )

$3.99

Jumbo Shrimp (6pcs) (Grilled Shrimp)

$4.25

Rocket Shrimp (4pcs)

$4.25

seasoned jumbo shrimp, wrapped in egg roll wrap, fried

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (6pcs)

$4.99

Small Salad

$1.99Out of stock
Egg Roll (1)

Egg Roll (1)

$1.25

Made with pork, chicken, shredded carrots, and clear noodles.

Egg Drop Soup

$1.75+

Onion Soup

$1.75+Out of stock

Xtra Crunch for Soup (12 oz cup)

$1.25

Cream Cheese Puffs

$3.99

Crab rangoons

Fries

$1.99

Season French Fries

Fried Tofu

$3.99Out of stock

Gyoza (fried dumpling)

$4.99

Fried pork dumplings

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed soy beans

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Squid Salad

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kids ChickenTempura (6PCS)

$5.50

battered chicken (choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)

Kids Hibachi Chicken (6PCS)

$5.50

(choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)

Kids Teriyaki Chicken (6PCS)

$5.50

Kids Shrimp Tempura (5 PCS)

$5.75

battered shrimp (choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)

Kids Grilled Shrimp (5PCS)

$5.75

(choice of rice, noodle, or salad, and 1 veggie choice or fries)

Kids Hibachi Steak (6PCS)

$5.75

Kids Teriyaki Steak (6PCS)

$5.75

Veggie Combo

Thin slices of beef cooked with homemade garlic base sauce, with sesame seeds

Hibachi Chicken & Mixed Veggie

$10.99

Teriyaki Chicken & Mixed Veggie

$10.99

Suki Chicken & Mixed Veggie

$10.99

Suki Steak & Mixed Veggie

$11.99

Hibachi Steak & Mixed Veggie

$11.99

Teriyaki Steak & Mixed Veggie

$11.99

Yakiniku Beef & Mixed Veggies

$11.99

Shrimp & Mixed Veggie

$12.99

Scallops & Mixed Veggies

$12.99

Salmon & Mixed Veggie

$13.99

Rice Entrees / Combos

Vegetables

$7.99

Comes with sweet carrots, Cooked with soy sauce, Zucchini, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Carrots.

Hibachi Chicken

$8.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.

Hibachi Steak

$9.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.

Teriyaki Steak

$9.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.

Yakiniku Beef

$10.49

Thin slices of beef. Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds

Shrimp

$10.49

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli

Scallop

$10.49

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli

Salmon

$10.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.

Steak & Chicken Combo

$12.99

Comes with sweets carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.

Steak & Shrimp Combo

$14.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Steak & Scallops Combo

$14.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Scallops / Chicken Combo

$13.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Shrimp / Scallops

$14.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli.

Shrimp / Chicken

$13.99

Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Japan Trio

$17.49

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Japan Combo

$17.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Seafood Craver

$17.99

Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Salmon cooked in teriyaki Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and broccoli

Noodles Entree / Combo

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Vegetables Noodles

$7.99

cooked in soy sauce, with zucchini, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh carrots, and sweet carrots over noodles

Hibachi Chicken Noodles

$8.99

cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli

Teriyaki Chicken Noodles

$8.99

Cooked in Teriyaki sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli

Hibachi Steak Noodles

$9.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Teriyaki Steak Noodles

$9.99

Cooked in teriyaki sauce, broccoli, and mushrooms.

Yakiniku Noodles

$10.49

Cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds

Shrimp Noodles

$10.49

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Scallop Noodles

$10.49

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Salmon Noodles

$10.99

Cooked in teriyaki sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Steak & Chicken Noodles

$12.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Steak & Shrimp Noodles

$14.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Steak & Scallops Noodles

$14.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Scallops / Chicken Noodles

$13.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Shrimp / Chicken Noodles

$13.99

Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Shrimp / Scallops Noodles

$14.99

Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli.

Japan Trio Noodles

$17.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Japan Combo Noodles

$17.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli.

Seafood Cravers Noodles

$17.99

Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, shrimp, scallops and broccoli. Salmon cooked in Teriyaki

Specialty Plates

Suki Chicken

$8.99

Thin slices of chicken Cooked in teriyaki sauce, green bell peppers, onions, and fresh carrots. Choice of Rice or Noodles

Suki Steak

$9.99

Thin slices of beef Cooked in teriyaki sauce, green bell peppers, onions, and fresh carrots. Choice of Rice or Noodles

Salad Entrees / Combos

Salad plates do not come with sweet carrots. Meat Or Vegetable choice served on top of Salad.

Vegetable Salad

$7.99

Mixed vegetables topped over bed of salad

Hibachi Chicken Salad

$8.99

Hibachi chicken cooked in soy sauce with mushrooms topped over a bed salad.

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$8.99

Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.

Hibachi Steak Salad

$9.99

Teriyaki Steak Salad

$9.99

Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.

Yakiniku Beef Salad

$10.49

Beef cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds

Shrimp Salad

$10.49

Scallop Salad

$10.49Out of stock

Salmon Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli topped over salad.

Steak & Chicken Salad

$12.99

Steak & Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Steak & Scallop Salad

$14.99

Scallop / Chicken Salad

$13.99

Shrimp & Scallop Salad

$14.99

Shrimp & Chicken Salad

$13.99

Japan Trio Salad

$17.49

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli. Served over salad

Japan Salad Combo

$17.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops Cooked in soy sauce, mushrooms, and broccoli Served over salad

Seafood Cravers Salad

$17.99

Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallops Salmon cooked in Teriyaki. Shrimp and scallops cooked in soy sauce with broccoli Served over salad

Side Orders

S. Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Zucchini, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, fresh carrots, and sweet carrots

S. Hibachi Chicken

$4.99

cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms

S. Teriyaki Chicken

$4.99

Cooked in teriyaki sauce and broccoli

S. Hibachi Steak

$5.99

cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms

S. Teriyaki Steak

$5.99

cooked in teriyaki sauce and broccoli

S. SCALLOPS

$5.99

cooked in soy sauce and broccoli

S. SHRIMP

$5.99

cooked in soy sauce and broccoli

S. Yakiniku

$5.99

Thin slices of beef, cooked in a homemade garlic based sauce, lite teriyaki sauce, fresh carrots, onions, mushrooms, & sesame seeds

S. Salmon

$5.99

Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce and broccoli

S. Rice

$2.50

S. Carrots

$1.99

sweet carrots

S. Zucc / Onions

$2.50

S. Onions

$1.99

S. Zucchini

$1.99

S. Brocc

$1.99

S. Mush

$1.99

S. Noodles

$1.99

S. BELL PEPPERS

$1.99

Sauces & Extras

Shrimp Sauce (White sauce)

$0.75+

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75+

Ginger Sauce

$0.75+

Ranch

$0.75+

Sweet Chile sauce

$0.75+

Sriracha

$0.75+Out of stock

Wasabi

$0.75+

Eel Sauce

$0.75+

Pickle Ginger

$0.75+

Crunch for Sushi

$0.75+

Fish Eggs (per oz)

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.75+

Lemon Juice

$0.75+

Soy sauce packets (each)

$0.05

Sesame Oil

$0.75+

Ponzu

$0.75+

Bottle Sriracha

$7.00Out of stock

Bottle Sweet Chile

$10.00

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half Sweet/ Half Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Bottle Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Bottle Diet Coke

$1.50

Bottled Mr. Pibb

$1.50

Bottled Sprite

$1.50

Bottle Coke Zero

$1.50

Water TO GO

$0.25

Cup of Ice To Go

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Dine in open

Location

113 depot st, Hartwell, GA 30643

Directions

Gallery
Little Japan image
Little Japan image
Little Japan image
Map
More near Hartwell
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston