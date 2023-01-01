Little Jimmy's -
-240 Virginia Street
Urbanna, VA 23175
Food Menu
Apps
Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Mac and Cheese Egg Rolls
Creamy Crab Dip
Served with pita chips
Bang Bang Shrimp
10 fried shrimp topped with a bang bang shrimp
Crab Bites
5 bites served with remoulade sauce
Seared or Fried Scallops
6-8 scallops, size dependent
Loaded Fries
topped with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, pineapple
Nachos
topped with queso,jalapeños,pico, guacamole, sour cream
Cheese Curds
Pretzel
Served with beer cheese
Pickled Fries
Wings (8)
buffalo, garlic parmesan, nashville, or bbq sauce
Calamari
Thai chili with sweet balsamic glaze sauce
Onion Rings
10-14, size dependent
entrees
new york strip
served with mashed potatoes and our seasonal vegetable
shrimp and grits
8 shrimp, sausage, tomatoes and onions over a bed of cheese grits topped with our signature cheese sauce
hamburger steak
topped with cheese, onions, and gravy
grilled chicken
Served with jasmine rice and our seasonal vegetable
seafood duo
fried flounder, salmon, scallops, oysters, shrimp, or crab cake
Pork belly Mac and cheese
sides
steamed
salads
cobb salad
Iceberg spinach mix, bacon bits, egg, avocado, onion, tomato, and cucumber
caesar
romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese blend, and Caesar dressing
signature salad
spinach, cranberries, toasted walnuts, feta crumble, onion, and tomato
wedge salad
tomato, bacon bits, blue cheese crumble, and onion
greek salad
lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, olives, and feta crumbles
sandwiches
bacon cheeseburger
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
little jimmy
onion straws, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and sweet sriracha aioli
south west sandwich
Burger or chicken, bacon, grilled jalapeños, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, and southwest sauce
philly cheesesteak
peppers, onions, and beer cheese
Nashville chicken sandwich
Pickles and ranch cabbage
the mother clucker
breaded chicken, pepper jack cheese, habanero bacon jam, bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
the big bang
bang bang shrimp, burger or chicken, lettuce, and tomato
poboy
Your choice of flounder, oysters, or shrimp and topped with lettuce, tomato, and sauce
crab cake
lettuce, tomato, and remoulade
Mac Daddy
Hamburger
Grilled Chicken
Fried Chicken
tacos
steak tacos
savory steak, fiesta blend, pico, pepper jack cheese, and a chipotle aioli
nashville chicken tacos
nashville chicken, ranch cabbage, dill pickles, and ranch drizzle
pork tacos
Slow cooked pork, pepper jack cheese, Thai chili slaw, pico, thai chili aioli, and a pork grind garnish
Fried Oyster tacos
fried oysters, sweet sriracha slaw, pico, and sweet sriracha aioli
bang Bang Shrimp tacos
Bang bang shrimp, bang bang slaw, pico, and bang bang sauce
grilled shrimp tacos
grilled shrimp, cilantro soy cabbage, pico, and cilantro soy aioli
chicken caesar tacos
Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese blend, and Caesar dressing
dessert
Drinks Menu
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Mimosa
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Rappahannock sunset
Urbanna mule
frisky whiskey
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
the spicy parrot
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
sweet kiss
the Hail Mary
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
blueberry mojito
teeny bikini martini
Screwdriver
Oyster bowl
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Draft Beer 16
Draft Beer 24
Draft Beer 32
Bottled Beer
Liquor
aristocrat
Absolut
Pinnacle
Crystal head
Ciroc
Smirnoff
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Dr. Stoner's
Tito's
aristocrat DBL
Absolut DBL
Pinnacle DBL
Crystal head DBL
Ciroc DBL
Smirnoff DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
Dr. Stoner's DBL
Tito's DBL
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
aristocrat gim
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Gordons DBL
aristocrat gim DBL
Rum hats
Bacardi
Bacardi black
Captain Morgan
Aristocrat rum
Meyers
Dr. Stoners rum
Rum hats DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi black DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Aristocrat rum DBL
Meyers DBL
Dr. Stoners rum DBL
Aristocrats
Cuervo gold
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio blanco
Patron silver
patron gold
Aristocrats DBL
Cuervo gold DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Don Julio blanco DBL
Patron silver DBL
patron gold DBL
Early times
Jim beam
Crown royal
Crown peach
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jack Daniels
proper twelve
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Early times DBL
Jim beam DBL
Crown royal DBL
Crown peach DBL
Jameson Irish Whiskey DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
proper twelve DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Makers 46 DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Wild Turkey DBL
Woodford Reserve
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Chivas Regal DBL
Dewars DBL
Dewars 12Yr DBL
J & B DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
ouzo
Cointreau
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Baileys Irish Cream
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Aperol DBL
ouzo DBL
Cointreau DBL
angelico DBL
Godiva Chocolate DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Irish Mist DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Lemoncello DBL
Baileys Irish Cream DBL
Red Wine
White wine
N/A Beverage
Retail
Shirt
Hoodie
Employee SS Shirt
Employee Hoodie
Sunday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
