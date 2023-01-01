A map showing the location of Little Jimmy's -View gallery

Food Menu

Apps

Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

Mac and Cheese Egg Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy Crab Dip

$12.00

Served with pita chips

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

10 fried shrimp topped with a bang bang shrimp

Crab Bites

$14.00

5 bites served with remoulade sauce

Seared or Fried Scallops

$13.00

6-8 scallops, size dependent

Loaded Fries

$6.00

topped with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, pineapple

Nachos

$8.00

topped with queso,jalapeños,pico, guacamole, sour cream

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Pretzel

$9.00

Served with beer cheese

Pickled Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Wings (8)

$10.00

buffalo, garlic parmesan, nashville, or bbq sauce

Calamari

$12.00

Thai chili with sweet balsamic glaze sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

10-14, size dependent

entrees

new york strip

new york strip

$25.00

served with mashed potatoes and our seasonal vegetable

shrimp and grits

$18.00

8 shrimp, sausage, tomatoes and onions over a bed of cheese grits topped with our signature cheese sauce

hamburger steak

$15.00

topped with cheese, onions, and gravy

grilled chicken

$16.00

Served with jasmine rice and our seasonal vegetable

seafood duo

$27.00

fried flounder, salmon, scallops, oysters, shrimp, or crab cake

Pork belly Mac and cheese

$17.00

sides

green beans

$4.00

sweet potato fries

$4.00

fries

$4.00

mac and cheese

$4.00Out of stock

mashed potatoes

$4.00

seasonal vegetable

$4.00

coleslaw

$4.00

hush puppies

$4.00

jasmine rice

$4.00

house salad

$4.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, and crouton

onion rings

$4.00

soup

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

steamed

Steamed oyster

Your choice of 1/2 or whole dozen

Steamed shrimp

Your choice of pound or 1/2 pound

steamed clams

$15.00

Pound

salads

cobb salad

$12.00

Iceberg spinach mix, bacon bits, egg, avocado, onion, tomato, and cucumber

caesar

$11.00

romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese blend, and Caesar dressing

signature salad

$11.00

spinach, cranberries, toasted walnuts, feta crumble, onion, and tomato

wedge salad

$10.00

tomato, bacon bits, blue cheese crumble, and onion

greek salad

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, olives, and feta crumbles

sandwiches

bacon cheeseburger

$13.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

little jimmy

$15.00

onion straws, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and sweet sriracha aioli

south west sandwich

$14.00

Burger or chicken, bacon, grilled jalapeños, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, and southwest sauce

philly cheesesteak

$13.00

peppers, onions, and beer cheese

Nashville chicken sandwich

$13.00

Pickles and ranch cabbage

the mother clucker

$15.00

breaded chicken, pepper jack cheese, habanero bacon jam, bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

the big bang

$16.00

bang bang shrimp, burger or chicken, lettuce, and tomato

poboy

Your choice of flounder, oysters, or shrimp and topped with lettuce, tomato, and sauce

crab cake

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, and remoulade

Mac Daddy

$14.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00

tacos

steak tacos

$15.00

savory steak, fiesta blend, pico, pepper jack cheese, and a chipotle aioli

nashville chicken tacos

$13.00

nashville chicken, ranch cabbage, dill pickles, and ranch drizzle

pork tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Slow cooked pork, pepper jack cheese, Thai chili slaw, pico, thai chili aioli, and a pork grind garnish

Fried Oyster tacos

$16.00

fried oysters, sweet sriracha slaw, pico, and sweet sriracha aioli

bang Bang Shrimp tacos

$15.00

Bang bang shrimp, bang bang slaw, pico, and bang bang sauce

grilled shrimp tacos

$15.00

grilled shrimp, cilantro soy cabbage, pico, and cilantro soy aioli

chicken caesar tacos

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese blend, and Caesar dressing

dessert

Brookie

$9.00

brownie cookie served with vanilla ice cream

cheesecake eggrolls

$7.00

funnel cake fries

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken tenders

$6.00

Corn dog nuggets

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Drinks Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Rappahannock sunset

$7.00

Urbanna mule

$9.00

frisky whiskey

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

the spicy parrot

$12.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$8.00

sweet kiss

$8.00

the Hail Mary

$14.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

blueberry mojito

$9.00

teeny bikini martini

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Oyster bowl

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Draft Beer 16

Bud light

$6.00

Michelob ultra￼

$6.00

dragons milk

$12.00

shock top

$6.00

anderson vally

$10.00

Stella's

$6.00

Sam adams

$9.00

dos equis

$6.00

Draft Beer 24

Bud light 24OZ

$9.00

Michelob ultra￼ 24OZ

$9.00

dragons milk 24OZ

$15.00

shock top 24OZ

$9.00

anderson vally24OZ

$13.00

Stella's 24OZ

$9.00

Sam adams 24OZ

$12.00

dos equis 24OZ

$9.00

Draft Beer 32

Bud light 32OZ

$12.00

Michelob ultra￼32OZ

$12.00

dragons milk 32OZ

shock top 32OZ

$12.00

anderson vally 32OZ

$16.00

Stella's 32OZ

$12.00

Sam adams 32OZ

$15.00

dos equis 32OZ

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Bud light

$5.00

Michelle ultra

$5.00

blue moon

$6.00

bud light lime

$5.00

heineken

$7.00

corona

$7.00

corona premier

$7.00

coors light

$6.00

yuengling

$6.00

Land shark

$7.00

miller light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

devils backbone

$7.00

Canned Beer

Natural light

$4.00

guinness

$7.00

white claw

$6.00

blue ribbon

$4.00

flying embers

$6.00

Liquor

aristocrat

$3.00

Absolut

$5.00

Pinnacle

$3.00

Crystal head

$14.00

Ciroc

$6.00

Smirnoff

$3.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Grey Goose Citron

$7.00

Dr. Stoner's

$8.00

Tito's

$6.00

aristocrat DBL

$5.00

Absolut DBL

$9.00

Pinnacle DBL

$5.00

Crystal head DBL

$26.00

Ciroc DBL

$11.00

Smirnoff DBL

$5.00

Grey Goose DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$12.00

Dr. Stoner's DBL

$13.00

Tito's DBL

$10.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Gordons

$3.00

aristocrat gim

$3.00

Beefeater DBL

$11.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$12.00

Gordons DBL

$5.00

aristocrat gim DBL

$5.00

Rum hats

$6.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi black

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Aristocrat rum

$3.00

Meyers

$5.00

Dr. Stoners rum

$8.00

Rum hats DBL

$6.00

Bacardi DBL

$4.00

Bacardi black DBL

$4.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$5.00

Aristocrat rum DBL

$3.00

Meyers DBL

$5.00

Dr. Stoners rum DBL

$8.00

Aristocrats

$3.00

Cuervo gold

$4.00

Cuervo Silver

$4.00

Don Julio blanco

$16.00

Patron silver

$14.00

patron gold

$15.00

Aristocrats DBL

$5.00

Cuervo gold DBL

$7.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$7.00

Don Julio blanco DBL

$30.00

Patron silver DBL

$26.00

patron gold DBL

$28.00

Early times

$4.00

Jim beam

$5.00

Crown royal

$7.00

Crown peach

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

proper twelve

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Early times DBL

$7.00

Jim beam DBL

$9.00

Crown royal DBL

$13.00

Crown peach DBL

$14.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$11.00

proper twelve DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$22.00

Makers 46 DBL

$18.00

Makers Mark DBL

$12.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$18.00

Dewars DBL

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr DBL

J & B DBL

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.00

Aperol

$6.00

ouzo

$5.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Irish Mist

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$3.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$6.00

Aperol DBL

$10.00

ouzo DBL

$8.00

Cointreau DBL

$18.00

angelico DBL

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$12.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$16.00

Irish Mist DBL

$14.00

Jagermeister DBL

$10.00

Kahlua DBL

$5.00

Lemoncello DBL

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream DBL

$12.00

Red Wine

merlot

$7.00

sangiovese

$7.00

cabernet

$7.00

chianti

$8.00

merlot BTL

$25.00

sangiovese BTL

$25.00

cabernet BTL

$25.00

chianti BTL

$28.00

Syrah duca BTL

$25.00

Montepulciano BTL

$25.00

primitivo BTL

$25.00

Chianti reserva BTL

$33.00

White wine

Pinot grigio

$7.00

chardonnay

$7.00

moscato

$7.00

Sample Champagne

$7.00

Pinot Grigio rose

$7.00

Pinot grigio BTL

$25.00

chardonnay BTL

$25.00

moscato BTL

$25.00

Sauvignon blanc BTL

$28.00

Prosecco BTL

$27.00

Pinot Grigio rose BTL

$25.00

Sample Champagne BTL

$37.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

coke zero

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

mr.pibb

$3.00

Gingerale￼

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Sweet tea

$3.00

Unsweet tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Retail

Shirt

SS Shirt

Hoodie

Hoodie

Employee SS Shirt

Employee Shirt

Employee Hoodie

EMPLOYEE Hoodie

Specials

Lunch Specials

Pork Tacos

$12.00

Cajun Grilled Chicken Club

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Tacos

$12.00

Dinner Specials

Cajun grilled chicken

$15.00

Sweet Chili Mac N Cheese

$16.00

New York Strip w Grilled Shrimp

$30.00

Philly cheesteak Beer Mac Cheese

$17.00

Lamb Chops

$28.00

All Day Specials

Lamb chops

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
