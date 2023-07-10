A map showing the location of Little Joey's 416 1/2 N Highland StView gallery

Little Joey's 416 1/2 N Highland St

No reviews yet

416 1/2 N Highland St

Williamsburg, IA 52361

Pizza

Large 14" Build Your Own

$12.00

Large 14" Deluxe

$23.00

Large 14" Meatsa

$22.00

Large 14" Hawaiian Delight

$19.00

Large 14" Special

$18.00

Large 14" Chicken Bacon

$20.00

Small 12" Deluxe

$18.00

Small 12" Meatsa

$18.00

Small 12" Hawaiian Delight

$15.00

Small 12" Special

$15.00

Small 12" Chicken Bacon

$17.00

Small 12" Build Your Own

$10.00

Breads/Appetizers

12" Garlic Bread

$9.00

12" Cheese Bread

$13.00

Small French Fries

$4.00

Large French Fries

$6.00

Subs

6" Pizza Sub

$7.00

6" Steak & Cheese

$8.00

6" Chicken & Mushroom

$7.00

Footlong Italian Sub

$13.00

Footlong Pizza Sub

$11.00

Footlong Steak & Cheese

$13.00

Footlong Chicken & Mushroom

$12.00

6" Italian Sub

$7.00

6" Build Your Own

$6.00

Footlong Build Your Own

$9.00

Wings

Boneless

$7.00+

Traditional

$9.00+

Calzones

Personal Calzone - Cheese Only

$9.00

Personal Calzone - 1 Topping

$11.00

Personal Calzone - 2 Topping

$12.00

Personal Calzone - 3 Topping

$13.00

Large Calzone - Cheese Only

$13.00

Large Calzone - 1 Topping

$15.00

Large Calzone - 2 Topping

$16.50

Large Calzone - 3 Topping

$19.00

Large Calzone - 4 Topping

$18.00

Large Calzone - 5 Topping

$21.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Build Your Own Salad

$6.00

Sauce Cups

Extra Sauce Cups

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

416 1/2 N Highland St, Williamsburg, IA 52361

Directions

