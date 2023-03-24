Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Joey's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

109 W Gilmer Rd

Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047

Popular Items

18" Thin Crust
16" Thin Crust
14" Thin Crust

Pizzas

Thin Crust

Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
12" Thin Crust

12" Thin Crust

$13.99

Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.

14" Thin Crust

14" Thin Crust

$15.99

Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.

16" Thin Crust

16" Thin Crust

$18.99

Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.

18" Thin Crust

18" Thin Crust

$20.99

Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.

Double Dough

Double the amount of dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, real mozzarella, and your choice of fresh toppings.
12" Double Dough

12" Double Dough

$16.99

Double the amount of dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, real mozzarella, and your choice of fresh toppings.

14" Double Dough

14" Double Dough

$18.99

Double the amount of dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, real mozzarella, and your choice of fresh toppings.

16" Double Dough

16" Double Dough

$21.99

Double the amount of dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, real mozzarella, and your choice of fresh toppings.

18" Double Dough

18" Double Dough

$23.99

Double the amount of dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, real mozzarella, and your choice of fresh toppings.

Calzone

A crispy, buttery crust folded and stuffed with our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and choice of toppings at only $1.25 each! Served with our hot homemade marinara sauce for dipping.
Calzone

Calzone

$11.99

A crispy, buttery crust folded and stuffed with our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and choice of toppings at only $1.00 each! Served with our hot homemade marinara sauce for dipping.

12" Gluten Free

A crispy gluten free crust topped with our homemade pizza sauce, your choice of toppings and baked golden brown.
12” Gluten Free Pizza

12” Gluten Free Pizza

$14.99

A crispy gluten free crust topped with our homemade pizza sauce, your choice of toppings and baked golden brown.

Our Specialty Pizzas

Chicago Classic

**Our most popular** Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, and Green Peppers
12" Chicago Classic

12" Chicago Classic

$19.99

**Our most popular** Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, and Green Peppers

14" Chicago Classic

14" Chicago Classic

$22.99

**Our most popular** Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, and Green Peppers

16" Chicago Classic

16" Chicago Classic

$25.99

**Our most popular** Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, and Green Peppers

18" Chicago Classic

18" Chicago Classic

$28.99

**Our most popular** Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, and Green Peppers

Garden Veggie

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes
12" Garden Veggie

12" Garden Veggie

$19.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes

14" Garden Veggie

14" Garden Veggie

$22.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes

16" Garden Veggie

16" Garden Veggie

$25.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes

18" Garden Veggie

18" Garden Veggie

$28.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes

Margarita

An Olive Oil base, topped with fresh Basil, sliced Tomatoes, and Garlic
12" Margarita

12" Margarita

$18.99

An Olive Oil base, topped with fresh Basil, sliced Tomatoes, and Garlic

14" Margarita

14" Margarita

$21.99

An Olive Oil base, topped with fresh Basil, sliced Tomatoes, and Garlic

16" Margarita

16" Margarita

$24.99

An Olive Oil base, topped with fresh Basil, sliced Tomatoes, and Garlic

18" Margarita

18" Margarita

$27.99

An Olive Oil base, topped with fresh Basil, sliced Tomatoes, and Garlic

Florentine

Spinach, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes and a Feta Mozzarella blend
12" Florentine

12" Florentine

$19.99

Spinach, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes and a Feta Mozzarella blend

14" Florentine

14" Florentine

$22.99

Spinach, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes and a Feta Mozzarella blend

16" Florentine

16" Florentine

$25.99

Spinach, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes and a Feta Mozzarella blend

18" Florentine

18" Florentine

$28.99

Spinach, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes and a Feta Mozzarella blend

Spinach Dip

Creamy Alfredo base, topped with fresh Garlic, Spinach, and Artichoke Hearts
12" Spinach Dip

12" Spinach Dip

$19.99

Creamy Alfredo base, topped with fresh Garlic, Spinach, and Artichoke Hearts

14" Spinach Dip

14" Spinach Dip

$22.99

Creamy Alfredo base, topped with fresh Garlic, Spinach, and Artichoke Hearts

16" Spinach Dip

16" Spinach Dip

$25.99

Creamy Alfredo base, topped with fresh Garlic, Spinach, and Artichoke Hearts

18" Spinach Dip

18" Spinach Dip

$28.99

Creamy Alfredo base, topped with fresh Garlic, Spinach, and Artichoke Hearts

Heavy Weight

Our "Garbage" Pizza... Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
12" Heavy Weight

12" Heavy Weight

$23.99

Our "Garbage" Pizza... Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

14" Heavy Weight

14" Heavy Weight

$26.99

Our "Garbage" Pizza... Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

16" Heavy Weight

16" Heavy Weight

$30.99

Our "Garbage" Pizza... Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

18" Heavy Weight

18" Heavy Weight

$33.99

Our "Garbage" Pizza... Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

Greektown

Gyro Meat, Onions, and Sliced Tomatoes. Served with a cup of our homemade Tzatziki Sauce!
12" Greektown

12" Greektown

$19.99

Gyro Meat, Onions, and Sliced Tomatoes. Served with a cup of our homemade Tzatziki Sauce!

14" Greektown

14" Greektown

$22.99

Gyro Meat, Onions, and Sliced Tomatoes. Served with a cup of our homemade Tzatziki Sauce!

16" Greektown

16" Greektown

$25.99

Gyro Meat, Onions, and Sliced Tomatoes. Served with a cup of our homemade Tzatziki Sauce!

18" Greektown

18" Greektown

$28.99

Gyro Meat, Onions, and Sliced Tomatoes. Served with a cup of our homemade Tzatziki Sauce!

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Sauce base, juicy Chicken Breast, Onions, and Bacon
12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

BBQ Sauce base, juicy Chicken Breast, Onions, and Bacon

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

BBQ Sauce base, juicy Chicken Breast, Onions, and Bacon

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$24.99

BBQ Sauce base, juicy Chicken Breast, Onions, and Bacon

18" BBQ Chicken

18" BBQ Chicken

$27.99

BBQ Sauce base, juicy Chicken Breast, Onions, and Bacon

Kitchen Menu

Appetizers & Sides

Try some of our mouthwatering, addicting appetizers! Perfect for sharing, but you probably won't want to....
Jumbo Buffalo Wings

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$7.99+

Our famous meaty wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot, garlic parmesan, or BBQ. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99+

Juicy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99+

Gooey mozzarella breaded and fried. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$4.50+

Topped with our homemade garlic butter, along with a parmesan and oregano blend. Served with Marinara.

Cheezie Garlic Bread

Cheezie Garlic Bread

$5.99

Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzarella and served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

Mushrooms lightly breaded and fried. Served with ranch.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.50

Thick sliced onion rings dipped in a delicious beer batter and fried to perfection. Served with our homemade cajun ranch.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Crispy breaded jalapeno peppers stuffed with savory cream cheese. Served with ranch or cajun ranch dressing.

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$19.99

A little something for everyone! Chicken tenders, breaded mushrooms, jalapeno poppers, and mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara, ranch, and cajun ranch for dipping.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

Crispy and golden brown.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Our delicious fries served with a cup of melted cheddar cheese sauce.

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.25

"Kettle" brand crunchy potato chips, offered in a variety of flavors.

Extra Dipping Sauce

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.80

Need extra dressing or dipping sauce?

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Add a cup of melted cheddar cheese sauce to your order!

Gyro Sauce

Gyro Sauce

$1.25

A cup of our homemade tzatziki, a creamy cucumber sauce.

Salads

Try one of our delicious salads, topped with the freshest ingredients and a side of your favorite dressing!
Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$3.50+

Fresh lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and crunchy croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.50+

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.

Joey's Deluxe Salad

Joey's Deluxe Salad

$9.50+

A delicious blend of onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$9.99+

Juicy grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, egg, and avocado laid on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.99+

Onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, mozzarella, sliced pepperoni and canadian bacon, then sprinkled with oregano. Try it with our italian or balsamic vinaigrette!

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$9.99+

A mixture of corn, black beans, chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and crunchy tortilla strips. Served with our homemade cajun ranch.

Grecian Salad

Grecian Salad

$8.99+

A combination of cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese, sprinkled over a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with our homemade creamy greek dressing!!

Sandwiches

Our hot and toasted sandwiches are cooked and prepared with care from start to finish.
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$7.99

Slow roasted beef, thinly sliced, with your choice of sweet or hot peppers.

Cheezie Beef on Garlic

Cheezie Beef on Garlic

$8.99

Our delicious Italian beef with melted mozzarella, served on buttery garlic bread with your choice of sweet or hot peppers.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$5.99

A juicy, char-grilled Italian sausage, served on a toasted french roll and topped with sweet or hot peppers.

Beef & Sausage Combo

Beef & Sausage Combo

$8.99

A classic combination of Italian beef and sausage on a toasted French bread, topped with sweet or hot peppers.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Tender steak on buttery garlic bread, topped with grilled onions and mushrooms.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$6.50

Our homemade meatballs with marinara, served on a toasted french roll. Try it with mozzarella on garlic bread!

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Thinly sliced right of the spit and stacked on a warm pita with tomatoes and onions. Served with our homemade tzatziki (a creamy cucumber sauce).

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, crisp lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado slices, and homemade chipotle mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Juicy chicken breast breaded and deep fried, then tossed in our spicy wing sauce. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes and a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$6.99

Deep fried breaded chicken breast, topped with our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella, served on a toasted bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Juicy char-grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a toasted bun.

Wraps

Fresh ingredients wrapped in a warm herb garlic tortilla and light enough to be enjoyed guilt-free! Each wrap comes with a side of dressing.
Chicken Bacon Wrap

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast drizzled in our spicy buffalo sauce and topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato. Wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla and served with a side of your choice of dressing.

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, black beans, and crunchy tortilla strips. Wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla and served with a cup of our homemade cajun ranch dressing.

Steakhouse Wrap

Steakhouse Wrap

$11.99

Slices of tender steak topped with melted cheddar cheese, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, tomatoes and lettuce. Wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla with a side of your choice of dressing.

Grecian Wrap

Grecian Wrap

$8.50

Thinly sliced gyro meat, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla. Served with our homemade creamy greek dressing.

Dogs & Burgers

A variety of juicy beef patties and hot dogs to satisfy any craving
Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$3.50

All beef hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onions, pickles, tomatoes, sport peppers, and celery salt.

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$3.75

All beef hot dog topped with our melted cheddar sauce.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Juicy Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.50

Fresh all beef Angus patty topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99Out of stock

Two all beef Angus patties layered with American cheese and topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles.

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$8.99

Juicy Angus beef patty topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and beer battered onion rings!

Dinners

Our delicious dinners come with your choice of two sides: fries, chips, a breadstick, or a side salad.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$16.99+

Fall of the bone ribs, cooked to perfection with our sweet BBQ Sauce.

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$16.99

Double the portion of our tender gyro meat, served with onions, tomatoes, 2 tzatziki sauces and 2 warm pitas.

Pasta

Individual pasta dinners include a side salad and a garlic breadstick. Our family pasta dinners include a salad, breadsticks, and brownie bites!!
Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$12.99+

Sheets of pasta layered with ricotta cheese and marinara sauce. Baked with your choice of our homemade marinara or meat sauce and topped with mozzarella.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99+

A breaded chicken breast with your choice of meat or marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, then baked on a bed of spaghetti.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.99+

Spaghetti pasta served with your choice of our homemade marinara or meat sauce.

Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli

$9.99+

Mostaccioli pasta topped with your choice of our homemade marinara or meat sauce.

Baked Mostaccioli

Baked Mostaccioli

$10.99+

Mostaccioli tossed in your choice of our marinara or meat sauce, then topped with real mozzarella and baked golden brown.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99+

Plump pasta filled with a unique blend of Italian cheeses, topped with marinara or meat sauce.

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$10.99+

Fettuccine tossed in a delicious, creamy alfredo sauce.

Spinach Dip Alfredo

Spinach Dip Alfredo

$11.99+

Fresh garlic, spinach, and artichoke hearts tossed with fettuccine pasta and creamy alfredo sauce.

Louisiana Alfredo

Louisiana Alfredo

$12.99+

Tender chicken breast and sausage, sautéed in cajun spices and tossed with fettuccine and creamy alfredo sauce.

Homemade Meatballs

Homemade Meatballs

$3.50+
Italian Sausages

Italian Sausages

$3.50+
Grilled Chicken Breasts

Grilled Chicken Breasts

$3.50+

Beverages & Desserts

20oz. Bottle

20oz. Bottle

$1.99
2-Liter

2-Liter

$3.50
Brownie

Brownie

$3.99

Decadent moist brownie loaded with chocolate chunks. Topped with powdered sugar.

Brownie Bites

Brownie Bites

$7.99

Our famous brownies cut into bite-size pieces

Cheesecake Bites

Cheesecake Bites

$4.99

A variety of six bite-size pieces including traditional New York style cheesecake, strawberry swirl cheesecake, and caramel chocolate chip cheesecake on a chocolate cookie crust.

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 W Gilmer Rd, Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047

