- Home
- /
- Lake Zurich
- /
- Little Joey's Pizza
Little Joey's Pizza
No reviews yet
109 W Gilmer Rd
Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Pizzas
Thin Crust
12" Thin Crust
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
14" Thin Crust
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
16" Thin Crust
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
18" Thin Crust
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
Double Dough
12" Double Dough
Double the amount of dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, real mozzarella, and your choice of fresh toppings.
14" Double Dough
Double the amount of dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, real mozzarella, and your choice of fresh toppings.
16" Double Dough
Double the amount of dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, real mozzarella, and your choice of fresh toppings.
18" Double Dough
Double the amount of dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, real mozzarella, and your choice of fresh toppings.
Calzone
12" Gluten Free
Our Specialty Pizzas
Chicago Classic
12" Chicago Classic
**Our most popular** Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, and Green Peppers
14" Chicago Classic
**Our most popular** Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, and Green Peppers
16" Chicago Classic
**Our most popular** Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, and Green Peppers
18" Chicago Classic
**Our most popular** Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, and Green Peppers
Garden Veggie
Margarita
12" Margarita
An Olive Oil base, topped with fresh Basil, sliced Tomatoes, and Garlic
14" Margarita
An Olive Oil base, topped with fresh Basil, sliced Tomatoes, and Garlic
16" Margarita
An Olive Oil base, topped with fresh Basil, sliced Tomatoes, and Garlic
18" Margarita
An Olive Oil base, topped with fresh Basil, sliced Tomatoes, and Garlic
Florentine
12" Florentine
Spinach, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes and a Feta Mozzarella blend
14" Florentine
Spinach, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes and a Feta Mozzarella blend
16" Florentine
Spinach, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes and a Feta Mozzarella blend
18" Florentine
Spinach, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes and a Feta Mozzarella blend
Spinach Dip
12" Spinach Dip
Creamy Alfredo base, topped with fresh Garlic, Spinach, and Artichoke Hearts
14" Spinach Dip
Creamy Alfredo base, topped with fresh Garlic, Spinach, and Artichoke Hearts
16" Spinach Dip
Creamy Alfredo base, topped with fresh Garlic, Spinach, and Artichoke Hearts
18" Spinach Dip
Creamy Alfredo base, topped with fresh Garlic, Spinach, and Artichoke Hearts
Heavy Weight
12" Heavy Weight
Our "Garbage" Pizza... Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
14" Heavy Weight
Our "Garbage" Pizza... Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
16" Heavy Weight
Our "Garbage" Pizza... Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
18" Heavy Weight
Our "Garbage" Pizza... Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
Greektown
12" Greektown
Gyro Meat, Onions, and Sliced Tomatoes. Served with a cup of our homemade Tzatziki Sauce!
14" Greektown
Gyro Meat, Onions, and Sliced Tomatoes. Served with a cup of our homemade Tzatziki Sauce!
16" Greektown
Gyro Meat, Onions, and Sliced Tomatoes. Served with a cup of our homemade Tzatziki Sauce!
18" Greektown
Gyro Meat, Onions, and Sliced Tomatoes. Served with a cup of our homemade Tzatziki Sauce!
BBQ Chicken
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce base, juicy Chicken Breast, Onions, and Bacon
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce base, juicy Chicken Breast, Onions, and Bacon
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce base, juicy Chicken Breast, Onions, and Bacon
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce base, juicy Chicken Breast, Onions, and Bacon
Kitchen Menu
Appetizers & Sides
Jumbo Buffalo Wings
Our famous meaty wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot, garlic parmesan, or BBQ. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Tenders
Juicy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Gooey mozzarella breaded and fried. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Garlic Breadsticks
Topped with our homemade garlic butter, along with a parmesan and oregano blend. Served with Marinara.
Cheezie Garlic Bread
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzarella and served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Breaded Mushrooms
Mushrooms lightly breaded and fried. Served with ranch.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick sliced onion rings dipped in a delicious beer batter and fried to perfection. Served with our homemade cajun ranch.
Jalapeno Poppers
Crispy breaded jalapeno peppers stuffed with savory cream cheese. Served with ranch or cajun ranch dressing.
Sampler Platter
A little something for everyone! Chicken tenders, breaded mushrooms, jalapeno poppers, and mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara, ranch, and cajun ranch for dipping.
French Fries
Crispy and golden brown.
Cheese Fries
Our delicious fries served with a cup of melted cheddar cheese sauce.
Kettle Chips
"Kettle" brand crunchy potato chips, offered in a variety of flavors.
Extra Dipping Sauce
Need extra dressing or dipping sauce?
Cheese Sauce
Add a cup of melted cheddar cheese sauce to your order!
Gyro Sauce
A cup of our homemade tzatziki, a creamy cucumber sauce.
Salads
Dinner Salad
Fresh lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and crunchy croutons.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.
Joey's Deluxe Salad
A delicious blend of onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Juicy grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, egg, and avocado laid on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Antipasto Salad
Onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, mozzarella, sliced pepperoni and canadian bacon, then sprinkled with oregano. Try it with our italian or balsamic vinaigrette!
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
A mixture of corn, black beans, chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and crunchy tortilla strips. Served with our homemade cajun ranch.
Grecian Salad
A combination of cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese, sprinkled over a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with our homemade creamy greek dressing!!
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Slow roasted beef, thinly sliced, with your choice of sweet or hot peppers.
Cheezie Beef on Garlic
Our delicious Italian beef with melted mozzarella, served on buttery garlic bread with your choice of sweet or hot peppers.
Italian Sausage
A juicy, char-grilled Italian sausage, served on a toasted french roll and topped with sweet or hot peppers.
Beef & Sausage Combo
A classic combination of Italian beef and sausage on a toasted French bread, topped with sweet or hot peppers.
Steak Sandwich
Tender steak on buttery garlic bread, topped with grilled onions and mushrooms.
Meatball Sandwich
Our homemade meatballs with marinara, served on a toasted french roll. Try it with mozzarella on garlic bread!
Gyro Sandwich
Thinly sliced right of the spit and stacked on a warm pita with tomatoes and onions. Served with our homemade tzatziki (a creamy cucumber sauce).
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, crisp lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado slices, and homemade chipotle mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Juicy chicken breast breaded and deep fried, then tossed in our spicy wing sauce. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes and a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Deep fried breaded chicken breast, topped with our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella, served on a toasted bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Juicy char-grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a toasted bun.
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast drizzled in our spicy buffalo sauce and topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato. Wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla and served with a side of your choice of dressing.
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, black beans, and crunchy tortilla strips. Wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla and served with a cup of our homemade cajun ranch dressing.
Steakhouse Wrap
Slices of tender steak topped with melted cheddar cheese, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, tomatoes and lettuce. Wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla with a side of your choice of dressing.
Grecian Wrap
Thinly sliced gyro meat, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla. Served with our homemade creamy greek dressing.
Dogs & Burgers
Chicago Style Hot Dog
All beef hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onions, pickles, tomatoes, sport peppers, and celery salt.
Cheese Dog
All beef hot dog topped with our melted cheddar sauce.
Cheeseburger
Juicy Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles.
Hamburger
Fresh all beef Angus patty topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles.
Double Cheeseburger
Two all beef Angus patties layered with American cheese and topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles.
Hickory Burger
Juicy Angus beef patty topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and beer battered onion rings!
Dinners
Pasta
Homemade Lasagna
Sheets of pasta layered with ricotta cheese and marinara sauce. Baked with your choice of our homemade marinara or meat sauce and topped with mozzarella.
Chicken Parmesan
A breaded chicken breast with your choice of meat or marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, then baked on a bed of spaghetti.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti pasta served with your choice of our homemade marinara or meat sauce.
Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli pasta topped with your choice of our homemade marinara or meat sauce.
Baked Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli tossed in your choice of our marinara or meat sauce, then topped with real mozzarella and baked golden brown.
Cheese Ravioli
Plump pasta filled with a unique blend of Italian cheeses, topped with marinara or meat sauce.
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in a delicious, creamy alfredo sauce.
Spinach Dip Alfredo
Fresh garlic, spinach, and artichoke hearts tossed with fettuccine pasta and creamy alfredo sauce.
Louisiana Alfredo
Tender chicken breast and sausage, sautéed in cajun spices and tossed with fettuccine and creamy alfredo sauce.
Homemade Meatballs
Italian Sausages
Grilled Chicken Breasts
Beverages & Desserts
20oz. Bottle
2-Liter
Brownie
Decadent moist brownie loaded with chocolate chunks. Topped with powdered sugar.
Brownie Bites
Our famous brownies cut into bite-size pieces
Cheesecake Bites
A variety of six bite-size pieces including traditional New York style cheesecake, strawberry swirl cheesecake, and caramel chocolate chip cheesecake on a chocolate cookie crust.
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
109 W Gilmer Rd, Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047