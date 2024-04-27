- Home
- /
- Charlottesville
- /
- Littlejohns Charlottesville
Littlejohn's on the Corner
No reviews yet
1427 university avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Signature Sandwich
- Five Easy Pieces$10.99
Honey ham, smoked turkey, crisp bacon, muenster, slaw. 1000 island and herb mayo on toasted pumpernickel
- Wild Turkey$10.99
Smoked turkey, crisp bacon, tomato, herb mayo and muenster melted over wheat with sprouts.
- Texan$11.99
Texan Choice roast beef, Swiss. horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted flatbread
- PigSkin$10.99
Honey ham, crisp bacon, deli mustard, 1000 island, lettuce and tomato on toasted pumpernickel.
- Onion Wheel$11.99
Kaiser Roll, Pastrami, Turkey, Cheddar, Spicy Mustard, Herb Mayo, Tomato, Sliced Onions
- Lite Weight$9.99
Toasted flatbread, Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Honey Mustard
- Pastrami Reuben$12.99
Toasted Rye, Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Deli Mustard and 1000 Island
- Kyle Guy$9.99
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo on toasted Wheat Bread
- Pepper-Parmesan Turkey$9.99
Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Swiss, Tomatoes, Melted over Flatbread with Lettuce & Sprouts and Pepper-Parmesan Dipping Sauce on the Side
- Bacon Melt$8.99
Toasted Flatbread, Crisp Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, 1000 Island & Herb Mayo, Melted
- East Village (Vegan)$9.99
Toasted Sourdough, Hummus, Tomato, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Sliced Onions, Sprouts, Italian Dressing
- Bum Steer$11.99
Roast beef, Bacon, Muenster melted on Wheat with Onions and Horseradish Mayo
Signature Sub
- Nuclear Sub$14.99
Sliced Turkey, Spicy Chicken BBQ, Muenster, Texas Pete, Red Pepper Flakes, House Slaw, Melted on a Sub Roll
- Ham and Turkey Sub$12.99
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, and Swiss, with Deli Mustard and Herb Mayo melted on a Sub Roll with Lettuce and Tomato.
- Dino's Sub$15.99
Pastrami, House Slaw, deli mustard, tomato, and melted cheddar on a wheat roll
- Steak & Cheese$16.99
Premium Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Mozzarella, Provolone, Herb Mayo Shredded Lettuce, Tomato on a Sub Roll
- Chipotle Chicken$14.99
Pulled Chipotle Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Melted Mozzarella & Provolone , Crisp Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce and Tomato on a Sub Roll