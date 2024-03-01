Little Js Bakeshoppe & Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10032 S. Sheridan Ave Suite L, Tulsa, OK 74133
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tokyo Garden South Tulsa - 7891 East 108th Street
No Reviews
7891 East 108th Street Tulsa, OK 74137
View restaurant
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa
4.5 • 96
8941 S. Yale Avenue Tulsa, OK 74137
View restaurant