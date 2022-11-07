Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Juliet

8023 Burnet Rd

Austin, TX 78723

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka
Butter Lettuce Salad
Side of Pasta

Antipasta

Stuffed Calabrese Arancini

Stuffed Calabrese Arancini

$10.00

Fried risotto balls flavored with calabrese peppers, stuffed with gorgonzola cheese, marinara sauce. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, eggs, gluten, nightshade, wine.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00Out of stock

Tomato gravy with burrata and garlic bread. Contains: allium, nightshade, eggs, gluten, dairy, wine.

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella

$12.00Out of stock

House pulled mozzarella, roased peppers, arugula, and balsamic. Contains: dairy, nightshade.

Entrées

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$21.50Out of stock

Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken breast lightly floured and panned fried with a white wine and caper butter sauce over sautéed spinach, garlic and lemon juice. Contains: allium & garlic, citrus, dairy, gluten, wine.

Pasta

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.50

Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan, and pecorino. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.

Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka

Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka

$16.50

Rigatoni in a spicy vodka tomato sauce, bacon, parmesan and pecorino. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.50

17 layers of fresh pasta, ricotta, and Bolognese. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, eggs, gluten, nightshade.

Fettuccine Funghi

Fettuccine Funghi

$18.50

Fettuccine, parmesan mushroom cream sauce, spinach and roasted garlic, fried rosemary, and breadcrumbs. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten.

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.50

Shaved tomato, house pulled mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinegar. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.

Cacio E Pepe Pizza

Cacio E Pepe Pizza

$13.50

Fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, and cracked black pepper. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten.

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$14.50Out of stock

Sliced meatballs, marinara, fresh mozzarella, peppers, and onions. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.

Sausage & Spinach Pizza

Sausage & Spinach Pizza

$14.50Out of stock

Parmesan cream, house made sausage, spinach, red onion. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade, tree nut

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Pizza sauce, mozzarella. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade, tree nut

Salads

Butter Lettuce Salad

Butter Lettuce Salad

$8.00

Avocado, red onion, and candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette. Contains: allium, tree nuts.

Chopped Caesar Salad

Chopped Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with Caesar dressing. Contains: allium & garlic, citrus, dairy, eggs, fish, gluten.

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Roasted Brussel sprouts with bacon and calabrese agrodolce. Contains: nightshade, allium.

Smashed Potatoes

Smashed Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

Garlic, parsley and rosemary. Contains: nightshade, allium.

Side of Pasta

Side of Pasta

$6.00

Fettuccine with parmesan cream or rigatoni marinara. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust finished with raspberry sauce and mint. Contains: citrus, dairy, eggs, gluten.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder. Contains: citrus, dairy, eggs, gluten.

Drinks

Coke (12oz)

Coke (12oz)

$2.00
Diet Coke (12oz)

Diet Coke (12oz)

$2.00
Sprite (12oz)

Sprite (12oz)

$2.00

Specials

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

$12.00

Can't decide whether to go with a sub or a salad for lunch? Get both! Choose from any 1/2 sandwich + 1/2 salad + a drink + chips!

Beer

Celis White - 6-pack

Celis White - 6-pack

$14.00

Belgian-Style Witbier

Karbach Love Street - 6-pack

Karbach Love Street - 6-pack

$13.00

Kolsch

Karbach Crawford Bock - 6-pack

Karbach Crawford Bock - 6-pack

$13.00

German-Style Bock

Twisted X McConauhaze - 6-pack

Twisted X McConauhaze - 6-pack

$15.00

Hazy IPA

Independent Stash IPA - 6-pack

Independent Stash IPA - 6-pack

$14.00Out of stock

Double IPA

White Claw Black Cherry - 6-pack

White Claw Black Cherry - 6-pack

$13.00

Hard Seltzer

Texas Cool Half & Half - 6-pack

Texas Cool Half & Half - 6-pack

$13.00

Hard Iced Tea

Austin Eastciders Original - 6-pack

Austin Eastciders Original - 6-pack

$14.00

Hard Cider

Wine

Josh Cellars Chardonnay - 750ml bottle

Josh Cellars Chardonnay - 750ml bottle

$18.00

Chardonnay - California

Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc - 750ml bottle

Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc - 750ml bottle

$18.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

Valdo Sparkling Prosecco - 750ml bottle

Valdo Sparkling Prosecco - 750ml bottle

$22.00

Sparkling White - Veneto, Italy

Whispering Angel Rosé - 750ml bottle

Whispering Angel Rosé - 750ml bottle

$26.00Out of stock

Still Rosé - France

Valdo Rosé - 750ml bottle

Valdo Rosé - 750ml bottle

$18.00

Sparkling Rosé - Veneto, Italy

Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon - 750ml bottle

Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon - 750ml bottle

$18.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon - California

Layer Cake Pinot Noir - 750ml bottle

Layer Cake Pinot Noir - 750ml bottle

$22.00

Pinot Noir - California

Rufino Sangiovese - 750ml bottle

Rufino Sangiovese - 750ml bottle

$24.00

Chianti - Sangiovese, Italy

Freakshow Chardonnay - 750ml bottle

Freakshow Chardonnay - 750ml bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay - California

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon - 750ml bottle

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon - 750ml bottle

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - California

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Classic dishes from Juliet Italian Kitchen delivered directly to your door.

Location

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78723

