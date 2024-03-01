Little Lamb Cafe 2728 Augustine Herman Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
chill and comfortable vibe
Location
2728 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chesapeake City, MD 21915
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chesapeake Inn Restaurant - Chesapeake Inn
No Reviews
605 2nd Street Chesapeake City, MD 21915
View restaurant
Tom Foolery's - Middletown - 714 Ash Boulevard
No Reviews
714 Ash Boulevard Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurant
First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE
4.8 • 146
109 Patriot Drive Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurant
More near Chesapeake City