Little Leilani Asian Fusion

Food

Ramen

Pork Belly Ramen

Pork Belly Ramen

$13.99

RICH PORK BONE BROTH PACKED WITH UMAMI, SERVED WITH SEASONAL VEGGIES AND TOPPED WITH MARINATED EGG

Steak Ramen

$13.99

RICH PORK BONE BROTH PACKED WITH UMAMI, SERVED WITH SEASONAL VEGGIES AND TOPPED WITH MARINATED EGG

Shrimp Ramen

$14.99

RICH PORK BONE BROTH PACKED WITH UMAMI, SERVED WITH SEASONAL VEGGIES AND TOPPED WITH MARINATED EGG

Tofu Ramen

$13.99

VEGGIE BROTH PACKED WITH UMAMI, SERVED WITH SEASONAL VEGGIES AND TOPPED WITH MARINATED EGG

Protein Bowls

Steak Protein Bowls

Steak Protein Bowls

$13.99

FRESH SELECTION OF CORN, EDAMAME, CARROTS, MUSROOMS, SEAWEED SALAD, PICKLED RED ONIONS TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

Salmon Protein Bowls

$14.99

FRESH SELECTION OF CORN, EDAMAME, CARROTS, MUSROOMS, SEAWEED SALAD, PICKLED RED ONIONS TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

Tofu Protein Bowls

$13.99

FRESH SELECTION OF CORN, EDAMAME, CARROTS, MUSROOMS, SEAWEED SALAD, PICKLED RED ONIONS TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

Pork Belly Protein Bowls

$13.99

FRESH SELECTION OF CORN, EDAMAME, CARROTS, MUSROOMS, SEAWEED SALAD, PICKLED RED ONIONS TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

Shrimp Protein Bowls

$14.99

FRESH SELECTION OF CORN, EDAMAME, CARROTS, MUSROOMS, SEAWEED SALAD, PICKLED RED ONIONS TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

Main Dishes

Adobo Fried Rice

$11.99

BRAISED PORK BELLY, GARLIC, SCALLIONS TOPPED WITH FRIED EGG

Pancit Noodles

Pancit Noodles

$12.99

FLOUR STICK NOODLES,CARROTS, ONIONS,CHINESSE SAUSAGES,BOK CHOY,NAPA CABBAGE

Orange Peel Chicken

$13.99

FRESH ORANGE SOY GLAZE, TOPPED WITH NEGI SERVED W/ JASMINE RICE

Thai Basil Chicken

Thai Basil Chicken

$13.99

LEMONGRASS, GARLIC, CHILI FLAKES, FRESNO PEPPER SERVED W/ A SWEET OYSTER FISH SAUCE TOPPED W/ FRESH THAI BASIL

Specials

Salmon Belly Fried Rice

$13.99

Green Beans

$12.99

Yakitori

Lemongrass Beef

$7.99

2PCS GRILLED SKEWERS MARINATED IN OUR HOUSE LEMONGRASS SAUCE

Lemongrass Prawn

$8.99

2PCS GRILLED SKEWERS MARINATED IN OUR HOUSE LEMONGRASS SAUCE

Pork Belly

$7.99

2PCS GRILLED SKEWERS BRUSHED WITH OUR HOUSE PORK BELLY GLAZE

Sides

Pork Belly Bao

Pork Belly Bao

$12.99

A DELICIOUS, WARM FLUFFY BUN, ASIAN SLAW, CUCUMBERS, SWEET GLAZE, TOPPED WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS

Edamane

$4.99

BLANCHED WHOLE YOUNG SOYBEANS IN A POD TOSSED IN TRUFFLE SALT

Lumpia

Lumpia

$9.99Out of stock

FRIED FILIPINO EGG ROLL STUFFED WITH GROUND PORK AND VEGGIES

Brussel Kale Salad

Brussel Kale Salad

$11.99

FLASH FRIED TOSSED IN ASIAN SLAW, CHILLIES AND RED ONIONS TOPPED FRIED ONIONS AND SERVED WITH NUCHAM SAUCE

Mango Salad

$12.99

SPRING MIX, WATERCRESS, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONION, JAPALENO, MANGOES SERVED WITH RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

Drinks

Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fast paced casual dining serving Asian Fusion Cuisine Coming soon to downtown Aurora @leilaniasianfusion

Location

4334 East New York Street Unit 102, Aurora, IL 60504

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

