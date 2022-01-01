Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Leon 3636 Henderson Blvd

269 Reviews

$$

3636 Henderson Blvd

Tampa, FL 33609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Leon
Leon
GOLDEN HOUR

Grain Bowls Menu

Bean Spirit

$12.99

Purple Rice, Purple Slaw, Warm Black Beans, Mexican Corn, Pesto Tomatoes, Queso Fresca, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Cumin Rubbed Steak, Chipotle Honey Dressing

Thai, Thai Again

$13.75

Spicy Rice Noodle, Purple Slaw, Spicy Broccoli, Herb Roasted Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Cashews, Lemon Garlic Shrimp, Thai Cashew Dressing

Hummus A Song

$12.75

Coconut Basmati Rice, Kale w/ Lemon, Hummus, Spicy Broccoli, Herb Roasted Peppers, Pickled Cabbage, Feta, Peri Peri Chicken, Tzatziki, Herb Vinaigrette

HULA HULA

$13.99

Coconut Basmati Rice, Harvest Mix, Smashed Avocado, Edamame, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Crispy Wanton, Black Sesame Seeds, Miso Sesame Tuna Poke , Fuego Sauce

GOLDEN HOUR

$11.99

Turmeric Quinoa, Kale w/ lemon, Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato, Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Beets, Feta, Pumpkin Seeds, Citrus Chicken, Maple Vinaigrette

Salads Menu

THE TALENTED MR ROMAINE

$10.99

Romaine, Harvest Mix, Marinated Cucumbers, Pesto Tomatoes, Chickpeas Salad, Feta, Pickled Onions, Citrus Chicken, Herb Vinaigrette

EL SUPREMO

$10.99

Harvest Mix, Romaine, Mexican Corn, Pineapple Pico, Warm Black Beans, Feta, Pickled Red Onion, Radishes, Peri Peri Chicken, Creamy Lime Cilantro

HEART BEET

$8.75

Arugula, Harvest Mix, Roast Beets, Pickled Red Onion, Radish, Feta, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Honey Beet Dressing

FANCY DINNER

$11.99

Romaine, Arugula, Pesto Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Cumin Rubbed Steak, Chipotle Honey Dressing

Leon Meals

Littler Leon

$8.99

Your choice of 1 Base, 1 Veggie, 1 Protein, 1 Topping, and 1 Sauce

Leon

$9.99

Your choice of 2 Bases, 1 Veggie, 1 Protein, 1 Topping, and 1 Sauce

Big Leon

$11.99

Your choice of 2 Bases, 2 Veggies, 2 Proteins, 1 Topping, 1 Sauce

Hand Crafted Beverage

Good for your eyes and joints!

Green Mint Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Good for your whole body and freshens your breath!

N/A Beverage

Beet Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock

Cucumber Ginger Celery Lemonade

$2.95

Green Mint Tea (unsweetened)

$2.95

Guava Lemonade

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

3636 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609

Directions

