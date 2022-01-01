Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Loaf Bakery and Schoolhouse

review star

No reviews yet

3410 Wrightsville Ave

Wilmington, NC 28403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Event Tickets

Public Class

$50.00Out of stock

Private Class (Down Payment)

$100.00Out of stock

3 Day Course

$300.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls and Calligraphy

$55.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A bakery provided old world style bread and artisanal pastries made with care!

Website

Location

3410 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac’s Speed Shop - Wilmington
orange star4.5 • 1,130
4126 Oleander Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Kipos Helleinc Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Eastwood Road, No 2 Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
La Costa - Downtown - 3617 Market St.
orange starNo Reviews
3617 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
341 S College Rd #55 Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Tortilleria y Taqueria Carolinas - 419 south collage rd
orange starNo Reviews
419 south collage rd Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
orange star4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Brixx Pizza - Wilmington
orange star4.4 • 3,292
6801 Main St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Wilmington NC
orange star4.6 • 1,236
885 Town Center Dr. Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston