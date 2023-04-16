Main picView gallery

Little Mama's Italian - South Park

No reviews yet

4521 Sharon Road

Ste 175

Charlotte, NC 28211

Popular Items

Penne alla Vodka - Online
Penne Broccoli Chicken - Online
Lasagna - Online

DINNER - ONLINE/THIRD PARTY

DINNER STARTERS

Mama's Crab Cakes - Online

$25.00

two fresh lump crab cakes with lemon aioli on sautéed greens

Goat Cheese & Mascarpone Dip - Online

$12.00

scoop of goat cheese and mascarpone topped with warm tomato sauce. Served with toasted ciabatta slices

Zuppa di Giorno - Online

$3.00

soup of the day

Beans and Greens - Online

$9.00

local greens and cannellini beans with toasted bread

Baked Wagyu-Pork Meatball - Online

$18.00

with fresh mozzarella & tomato sauce

DINNER MOZZARELLA BAR

Fior di Latte - Online

$10.00

fresh mozzarella made with cow's milk

Stracciatella - Online

$11.00

shreds of fior di latte with cream severed with lemon zest, pistachios and evoo

DINNER SALADS

HALF Caesar - Online

$9.00

classic Caesar with romaine, house made croutons, parmesan

FULL Caesar - Online

$12.00

classic Caesar with romaine, house made croutons, parmesan

HALF Insalata Chopped - Online

$9.00

gorgonzola, romaine, kale, brussels sprouts, raisins, Marcona almonds, Kalamata olives, tomato, dressed in a red wine vinaigrette

FULL Insalata Chopped - Online

$15.00

gorgonzola, romaine, kale, brussels sprouts, raisins, Marcona almonds, Kalamata olives, tomato, dressed in a red wine vinaigrette

HALF Tuscan - Online

$10.00

romaine, diced Roma tomatoes, house made fresh mozzarella, red onions, and Kalamata olives, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil

FULL Tuscan - Online

$13.00

romaine, diced Roma tomatoes, house made fresh mozzarella, red onions, and Kalamata olives, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil

HALF Mama's Salad - Online

$9.00

crisp romaine, fresh vegetables, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and vine ripened cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing

FULL Mama's Salad - Online

$13.50

crisp romaine, fresh vegetables, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and vine ripened cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing

Salmon Salad - Online

$25.00

Scottish salmon on mixed greens with toasted quinoa, dried tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers and a barolo dressing

Chicken Chef Salad - Online

$18.00

romaine, chicken breast, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, Muenster, Prosciutto, hard-boiled egg and red wine vinaigrette and gorgonzola dressing

DINNER PASTA

Amma's Ravioli - Online

$19.00

four cheese ravioli served with your choice of sauce

Radiatore Meat Sauce - Online

$17.00

round ridged pasta with a Scibelli family meat sauce recipe made with ground beef, pork, veal and Italian plum tomatoes

Ziti al Telefono - Online

$17.00

with tomato, basil, Calabrian chili and melty mozzarella

Lasagna - Online

$18.00

southern Italian style lasagna made with layers of ground beef, veal, homemade pork sausage, and a blend of three cheeses

Organic Spaghetti & Wagyu-Pork Meatballs - Online

$21.00

served with house tomato sauce

Penne alla Vodka - Online

$20.00

penne pasta tossed with sautéed pork pancetta in a pepper vodka, spicy tomato cream sauce

Penne all Vodka - VEGETARIAN No Pancetta - Online

$20.00

penne pasta in a pepper vodka, spicy tomato cream sauce

Penne Broccoli Chicken - Online

$17.00

roasted chicken breast, broccoli, and penne tossed in a lemon-cream sauce

Family Amma's Ravioli - online

$33.00

Four-cheese ravioli served with your choice of sauce: Butter & Sage, Tomato, or Meat Sauce

Family Radiatore with Meat Sauce - Online

$29.00

A round ridged pasta with a Scibelli family meat sauce recipe made with ground beef, pork, and Italian plum tomatoes

Family Ziti al Telefono - Online

$31.00

housemade ziti pasta with tomato sauce, basil, calabrian chili oil (spicy), and melty mozzarella.

Family Organic Spaghetti & Meatballs - Online

$35.00

Organic spaghetti with our housemade wagyu beef and pork meatballs. Served in tomato sauce.

Family Penne Broccoli & Chicken - Online

$28.00

roasted chicken breast, broccoli, and organic penne in a lemon cream sauce

Family Penne alla Vodka - Online

$34.00

Organic penne pasta tossed with sauteed pork pancetta in a red pepper flake vodka, spicy, tomato cream sauce.

Family Penne alla Vodka - VEGETARIAN No Pancetta - Online

$34.00

organic penne pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce with red pepper flake.

DINNER ENTREES

Tommasino's Broiled Chix - Online

$20.00

Family Tommasino's Broiled Chicken - online

$35.00

Chicken Carciofi - Online

$23.00

Family Chicken Carciofi - Online

$52.00

Broiled Salmon - Online

$33.00

DINNER PARMS - Family Portions Feed 2 - 3

Chicken Parmesan - Online

$24.00

The Italian American Classic -- Crispy chicken breast, cheese, and tomato sauce.

Eggplant Parmesan - Online

$18.00

Crispy cutlets, cheese, and tomato sauce

Combo Parmesan - Online

$22.00

Crispy eggplant and chicken cutlets, cheese, and tomato sauce

Family Chicken Parmesan - Online

$53.00

The Italian American Classic -- crispy chicken breast, cheese, and tomato sauce

Family Eggplant Parmesan - Online

$32.00

Crispy Eggplant cutlets, cheese, tomato sauce

Family Combo Parmesan - Online

$45.00

Eggplant and Chicken cutlets, cheese, and tomato sauce

DINNER SIDES - Family Portions Feed 2 - 3

Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Online

$6.00

whipped and buttery mashed potatoes with garlic

Shaved & Braised Brussels - Online

$6.00

shaved brussels with marcona almonds and chilean flame raisins

Anson Mills Polenta - Online

$6.00

Creamy Anson Mills Polenta with mascarpone and goat cheese blended in

Sauteed Spinach & Kale - Online

$6.00

sauteed spinach and kale with garlic

Steak Fries - Online

$6.00

crinkle cut fries, parmesan and parsley

Warm Quinoa Salad - Online

$6.00

organic red quinoa with kale, carrots, and oven dried tomatoes.

Family Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Online

$12.00

whipped and buttery mashed potatoes with garlic

Family Shaved & Braised Brussels - Online

$12.00

shaved brussels with marcona almonds and chilean flame raisins

Family Anson Mills Polenta - Online

$12.00

Creamy Anson Mills Polenta with mascarpone and goat cheese melted in

Braised Beans & Greens - Online

$6.00

cannelini beans and kale braised in evoo, garlic, red pepper flake, lemon juice

Family Braised Beans & Greens - Online

$12.00

cannelini beans and kale braised in evoo, garlic, red pepper flake, lemon juice

Family Spinach & Kale - Online

$12.00

sauteed spinach and kale in evoo, garlic, salt and pepper

Family Warm Quinoa Salad - Online

$12.00

Organic red quinoa cooked with carrots, kale, oven dried tomato and lemon

Family Steak Fries - Online

$12.00

crinkle cut steak fries with parmesan and parsley

DINNER DESSERT

Nutella Pie - Online

$11.00

Chocolate-hazlenut spread whipped with mascarpone cheese and peanut butter. chilled on a graham cracker crust and topped with dulce de leche and chocolate sauce

Mama's Giant Chocolate Cake - Online

$13.00

Layers of moist chocolate cake and rich fudge frosting served with salted caramel sauce, chocolate crunch, and whipped cream.

NY Style Cheesecake - Online

$11.00

traditional cheesecake with seasonal fruit topping.

Tiramisu - Online

$11.00

Ladyfinger cookies soaked in Kahlua layered with sweetened mascarpone topped with cocoa powder

Cannoli - Online

$5.00

Sweet Ricotta and chocolate chip cream filled into a crispy pastry shell topped with powdered sugar.

Sorbetto Limoncello - Online

$5.00

limoncello flavored sorbet

Vanilla Gelato - Online

$6.00

rich and creamy natural vanilla gelato

Carrot Cake - Online

$11.00

KIDS

Kids Menu

Kids Chix Tend

$5.99

Kids Penne

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

4521 Sharon Road, Ste 175, Charlotte, NC 28211

