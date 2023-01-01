  • Home
  • Little Man Ice Cream Factory - Colfax - 4411 West Colfax Avenue
Little Man Ice Cream Factory - Colfax 4411 West Colfax Avenue

No reviews yet

4411 West Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80204

Ice Cream

Cups and Cones

Big Dip

$6.99

Regular Scoop

$5.99

Kids Scoop

$4.99

Little Dip

$2.99

Pup Cup

$2.99

Waffle Cone

$1.75

Dipped Waffle

$2.25

Dip/Roll Waffle

$2.75

Add Topping

$0.75

Bulk

3 Gallon

$100.00

1.5 Gallon

$55.00

Quart

$15.75

Pint

$8.00

$1 Pint Night

$1.00

Novelties

Sammie Choc Chip/Van

$6.50

Sammie Choc/SO

$6.50

Sammie PB/Choc

$6.50

Sammie RedVelvet/CC

$6.50

Sammie Vegan

$6.50

Novelty Pop

$3.00

Toppings

Toppings

$0.75

Shake/Malts/Floats

Shake

$7.50

Malt

$8.00

Float

$8.00

Shake of the Day

$8.50

Sundae/Splits

SUPER DUPER

$50.00

Sundae

$6.50

Split

$8.00

IC Cakes

6" Salted Oreo Cake

$40.00

6" Cookie Dough Cake

$40.00

6" Space Junkie Cake

$40.00

6" Vegan Choc SO Cake

$40.00

10" Salted Oreo Cake

$60.00

10" Cookie Dough Cake

$60.00

10" Space Junkie Cake

$60.00

10" Vegan Choc SO Cake

$60.00

IC Pies

Salted Oreo

$22.00

Vegan Choc Salted Oreo

$22.00

Seasonal

$22.00

Flights

3 Pc Flights

$7.00

5 Pc Flight

$11.50

Beverages

Boxed Water

$2.00

Hot Cocoas

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Swag

#5 Flag BB Tee

$28.00

#7 Men Flag T Charcoal

$25.00

#8 Women Flag Tee Vintage Red

$25.00

#11 Youth Flag Heather Grey

$18.00

#33 Men FP Tee Heather

$25.00

#39 Unisex FP Fleece Midnight

$45.00

#37 Youth FP Tee Red

$20.00

#30 Youth FP Tee Denim

$20.00

#38 Youth FP Fleece Hoodie - Nickel

$30.00

#13 VC BB Tee Grey

$25.00

#14 Men VC T Navy

$25.00

#222 Salted Oreo T

$25.00

#16 Women VC Soop T Oatmeal

$25.00

#15 Uni Tank Heather/Navy

$25.00

#17 Women VC Tank Teal

$25.00

#3 Uni VC Fleece Hoodie

$45.00

#56 LM Oval Trucker

$25.00

#54 Factory Trucker

$25.00

#41 LM Bandanna

$10.00

#21 VC Bib

$18.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4411 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204

Directions

