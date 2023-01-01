  • Home
Little Man Ice Cream Company -Lower Highlands 2620 16th Street

No reviews yet

2620 16th Street

Denver, CO 80211

SUNDAE

little sundae

$6.50

BIG SUNDAE

$7.50

Lil Brownie Sundae

$7.50

Big Brownie Sundae

$8.50

SPLIT

little split

$7.00

BIG SPLIT

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Sweet

Location

2620 16th Street, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

