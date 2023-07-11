Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Margies FA Cafe

A1A Beach Boulevard

St. Augustine, FL 32080

BREAKFAST MENU

Breakfast

Eggs Plus

$9.50

Two eggs anyway. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit

Eggs Plus NO Meat

$8.00

Eggs Petite

$6.50

One egg anyway with one piece of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit

Eggs Petite NO Meat

$6.50

Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Two eggs anyway piled high with ham, bacon, or sausage and your choice of swiss, American, provolone or cheddar cheese. Served with fried potatoes

Corned Beef Hash

$11.50

Corned beef mixed with fried potatoes and onions topped with two eggs anyway. Served with hollandaise and toast or a biscuit

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.50

Biscuits topped with sausage gravy

Bisquits & Gravy NO Egg

$8.50

Baja Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Two flour tortillas with two scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage mixed with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and salsa. Served with fried potatoes

Fish Taco

$14.00

Two flour tortillas with two scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served with fried potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two eggs anyway on two warm corn tortillas topped with homemade salsa and shredded cheese. Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with black beans or fried potatoes. Caution! This dish is a little spicy

Fried Fish and Grits

$14.00

Today's fish served with grits

Omelettes

Daily Omelette Special

$9.99

Spinach Bacon Mushroom

$9.99

Spinach, bacon, portabella mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit

Eggsceptional Omelette

$12.50

Diced sausage, ham, bacon, onion, green pepper, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa and sour cream. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, spinach, and cheddar cheese. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit

Eggs Byte Omelette

$14.00

Egg whites, diced tomato, onion, spinach, portabella mushroom and a side of salsa. Served with fresh fruit

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Western Omelette

$9.99

Ham and Swiss Omelette

$9.99

Meatlovers Omelette

$9.99

Skillets

Hobo Breakfast Skillet

$13.00

Three eggs scrambled with bacon, green pepper, onion, and potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese. Just like it was cooked over the campfire! Served with toast or a biscuit

Sea Shore Scramble

$15.00

Three eggs with shrimp, crab meat, spinach, and Swiss cheese. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit

Ultimate Club Scramble

$13.50

Three eggs with turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, and onion with your choice of Cheddar, American, provolone or Swiss cheese. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit

Greek Scramble

$13.00

Three eggs, tomato, onion, banana pepper, black olives, and spinach. Topped with feta cheese. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit

Eggs Benedict

Full Ultimate Benedict

$17.50

Lobster, crab and shrimp cakes with spinach, sliced tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin

Half Ultimate Benedict

$14.50

Lobster, crab and shrimp cakes with spinach, sliced tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin

Full Traditional Benedict

$15.00

Eggs poached, with ham and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin

Half Traditional Benedict

$12.00

Eggs poached, with ham and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin

Full Crab Cakes Benedict

$16.50

Crab cakes with sliced tomato, eggs poached and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin

Half Crab Cakes Benedict

$13.50

Crab cakes with sliced tomato, eggs poached and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin

Full Veggies Benedict

$14.00

Spinach and sliced tomato, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served on a portobello mushroom

Half Veggies Benedict

$12.00

Spinach and sliced tomato, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served on a portobello mushroom

Pancakes

1 Plain

$3.00

1 M&M

$4.00

1 Banana

$4.00

1 Strawberry

$4.00

1 Blueberry

$4.00

Morning Light

Morning Harvest

$7.00

Hot oatmeal served with brown sugar, raisins and a side of fresh fruit

Bagel with Cream Cheese and Side of Fruit

$7.50

Bowl of Fruit Topped with Yogurt

$5.50

Sides

Fried Potatoes

$3.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Toast

$1.50

Egg

$3.00

Ham

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Grits

$2.50

Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Fruit

$4.50

Salsa

$2.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Bagel

$2.50

Cream Cheese

$1.00

English Muffin

$2.50

Bowl of Gravy

$3.00

Weekday Special

Monday Special

$6.99

Tuesday Special

$6.99

Wednesday Special

$6.99

Thursday Special

$6.99

Friday Special

$6.99

BEVERAGES

N/A BEVERAGES

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Pibb Extra

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Black Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

LUNCH & DINNER MENU

Appetizers

8 Wings

$13.00

Served hot, medium, mild or spicy with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

6 Spicy Pub Pickles

$11.00

5 Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Breaded chicken tenders

6 Coconut Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Served with sweet chili sauce

6 Breaded Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Fried and breaded shrimp. Served with sweet chili sauce

Beef Nachos

$14.00

Beef with cheese, jalapeños, black beans, salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Chicken with cheese, jalapeños, black beans, salsa, and sour cream

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Beef with cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken with cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Salads

Greek Salad (Greek Dressing)

$13.00

Lettuce, onion, banana pepper, tomato, feta cheese and Greek olives

Spinach Salad (Raspberry Dressing)

$14.00

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, bacon, pecan and cranberry, raisin, and strawberry

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, bacon, ham, boiled egg, tomato, turkey, and onion

Soups

Bowl NE Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup NE Clam Chowder

$6.50

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$8.00

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$6.50

Burgers, Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$13.00

With Swiss cheese and sautéed onion on grilled rye

Dynamite Burger

$14.50

With jalapeños, avocado, and blue cheese

Black & Blue Burger

$13.50

With Cajun seasoning and blue cheese

Cheeseburger

$13.00

FA Chicken Philly

$15.50

With provolone cheese, pepper, and onion

FA Cheesesteak

$15.50

With provolone cheese, pepper, and onion

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled or blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Mahi fish grilled, blackened, or fried

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

With rice, cabbage, black beans, banana pepper, jalapeño, salsa, sour cream, and avocado

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

With chicken, lettuce, and caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

With boneless wings, lettuce, and blue cheese or ranch

Jamaican Jerk Fish Wrap

$16.00

Grilled or blackened fish with Jamaican jerk sauce, mango salsa, cabbage, and sour cream

Tacos & Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Fish Tacos

$15.00

With cabbage and Pink sauce

Beef Tacos

$14.00

Beef with cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chicken with cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

With rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, and sour cream

Beef Burrito

$14.00

Beef with rice, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Chicken with rice, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream

Entrées

Fish and Chips

$25.50

Served with fries and slaw

10 Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$24.00

10 pieces

10 Breaded Fried Shrimp Dinner

$24.00

10 pieces

Snow Crab Legs Dinner

$38.99

1 lb

Steamed Shellfish

Steamed Bucket Oysters

1 dozen

1 Doz Raw Oysters

1 dozen

Snow Crab Legs

1/2 lb

Shrimp

$19.00

1/2 lb

Taste of the Philippines

Adobo Pork

$17.50

Marinated overnight, slowly cooked with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, onion, bay leaves, and pepper corn. Served with 2 lumpia and a side of rice

Adobo Chicken

$17.50

Marinated overnight, slowly cooked with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, onion, bay leaves, and pepper corn. Served with 2 lumpia and a side of rice

Pancit with Shrimp

$16.50

Thin rice noodles with vegetables. Served with two lumpia

Pancit with Chicken

$16.50

Thin rice noodles with vegetables. Served with two lumpia

Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.50

Bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, celery, onions and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce

Pork Lumpia Rolls

$9.00

Ground pork, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Lumpia Rolls

$9.00

Ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce

Mid-Day Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

On a Kaiser roll with bacon, egg and cheese. Served with potatoes

Ultimate Club Scramble

$13.50

Three scrambled eggs with cheese, tomato, onion, ham, turkey, and bacon. Served with toast and potatoes

Western Omelette

$12.00

Three eggs anyway with Cheddar cheese, ham, tomato, onion, and green pepper. Served with toast and potatoes

Two Eggs

$9.50

Two eggs anyway, bacon, toast, and potatoes

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Salsa

$2.00

Black Bean Soup

$7.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Small Salad

$4.50

Rice and Beans

$7.00

Rice

$3.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.00

Hot Dog and Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Fried Shrimp and Fries

$9.00

Fish Sticks

$9.00

SIDE SAUCES

Sauce

Hollandaise

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa

$2.00

A-Frame/Datil

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Ceasar

$1.00

Raspberry

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Pink Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A great local spot serving Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner 7 days a week. Happy Hour from 3-7 everyday.

Location

A1A Beach Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Directions

