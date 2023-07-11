- Home
Little Margies FA Cafe
A1A Beach Boulevard
St. Augustine, FL 32080
BREAKFAST MENU
Breakfast
Eggs Plus
Two eggs anyway. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit
Eggs Plus NO Meat
Eggs Petite
One egg anyway with one piece of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit
Eggs Petite NO Meat
Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs anyway piled high with ham, bacon, or sausage and your choice of swiss, American, provolone or cheddar cheese. Served with fried potatoes
Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef mixed with fried potatoes and onions topped with two eggs anyway. Served with hollandaise and toast or a biscuit
Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits topped with sausage gravy
Bisquits & Gravy NO Egg
Baja Breakfast Tacos
Two flour tortillas with two scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage mixed with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and salsa. Served with fried potatoes
Fish Taco
Two flour tortillas with two scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served with fried potatoes
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs anyway on two warm corn tortillas topped with homemade salsa and shredded cheese. Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with black beans or fried potatoes. Caution! This dish is a little spicy
Fried Fish and Grits
Today's fish served with grits
Omelettes
Daily Omelette Special
Spinach Bacon Mushroom
Spinach, bacon, portabella mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit
Eggsceptional Omelette
Diced sausage, ham, bacon, onion, green pepper, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa and sour cream. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit
Veggie Omelette
Onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, spinach, and cheddar cheese. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit
Eggs Byte Omelette
Egg whites, diced tomato, onion, spinach, portabella mushroom and a side of salsa. Served with fresh fruit
Cheese Omelette
Western Omelette
Ham and Swiss Omelette
Meatlovers Omelette
Skillets
Hobo Breakfast Skillet
Three eggs scrambled with bacon, green pepper, onion, and potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese. Just like it was cooked over the campfire! Served with toast or a biscuit
Sea Shore Scramble
Three eggs with shrimp, crab meat, spinach, and Swiss cheese. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit
Ultimate Club Scramble
Three eggs with turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, and onion with your choice of Cheddar, American, provolone or Swiss cheese. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit
Greek Scramble
Three eggs, tomato, onion, banana pepper, black olives, and spinach. Topped with feta cheese. Served with fried potatoes or grits and toast or a biscuit
Eggs Benedict
Full Ultimate Benedict
Lobster, crab and shrimp cakes with spinach, sliced tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin
Half Ultimate Benedict
Lobster, crab and shrimp cakes with spinach, sliced tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin
Full Traditional Benedict
Eggs poached, with ham and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin
Half Traditional Benedict
Eggs poached, with ham and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin
Full Crab Cakes Benedict
Crab cakes with sliced tomato, eggs poached and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin
Half Crab Cakes Benedict
Crab cakes with sliced tomato, eggs poached and hollandaise sauce. Served on an English muffin
Full Veggies Benedict
Spinach and sliced tomato, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served on a portobello mushroom
Half Veggies Benedict
Spinach and sliced tomato, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served on a portobello mushroom
Morning Light
Sides
Weekday Special
LUNCH & DINNER MENU
Appetizers
8 Wings
Served hot, medium, mild or spicy with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
6 Spicy Pub Pickles
5 Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders
6 Coconut Fried Shrimp
Served with sweet chili sauce
6 Breaded Fried Shrimp
Fried and breaded shrimp. Served with sweet chili sauce
Beef Nachos
Beef with cheese, jalapeños, black beans, salsa, and sour cream
Chicken Nachos
Chicken with cheese, jalapeños, black beans, salsa, and sour cream
Beef Quesadilla
Beef with cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken with cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Cheese Quesadilla
Salads
Soups
Burgers, Sandwiches
Patty Melt
With Swiss cheese and sautéed onion on grilled rye
Dynamite Burger
With jalapeños, avocado, and blue cheese
Black & Blue Burger
With Cajun seasoning and blue cheese
Cheeseburger
FA Chicken Philly
With provolone cheese, pepper, and onion
FA Cheesesteak
With provolone cheese, pepper, and onion
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Fish Sandwich
Mahi fish grilled, blackened, or fried
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
With rice, cabbage, black beans, banana pepper, jalapeño, salsa, sour cream, and avocado
Chicken Caesar Wrap
With chicken, lettuce, and caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
With boneless wings, lettuce, and blue cheese or ranch
Jamaican Jerk Fish Wrap
Grilled or blackened fish with Jamaican jerk sauce, mango salsa, cabbage, and sour cream
Tacos & Burritos
Shrimp Tacos
Cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Fish Tacos
With cabbage and Pink sauce
Beef Tacos
Beef with cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Chicken Tacos
Chicken with cabbage, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Shrimp Burrito
With rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, and sour cream
Beef Burrito
Beef with rice, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Chicken Burrito
Chicken with rice, cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Entrées
Steamed Shellfish
Taste of the Philippines
Adobo Pork
Marinated overnight, slowly cooked with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, onion, bay leaves, and pepper corn. Served with 2 lumpia and a side of rice
Adobo Chicken
Marinated overnight, slowly cooked with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, onion, bay leaves, and pepper corn. Served with 2 lumpia and a side of rice
Pancit with Shrimp
Thin rice noodles with vegetables. Served with two lumpia
Pancit with Chicken
Thin rice noodles with vegetables. Served with two lumpia
Veggie Spring Rolls
Bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, celery, onions and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce
Pork Lumpia Rolls
Ground pork, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Lumpia Rolls
Ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce
Mid-Day Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
On a Kaiser roll with bacon, egg and cheese. Served with potatoes
Ultimate Club Scramble
Three scrambled eggs with cheese, tomato, onion, ham, turkey, and bacon. Served with toast and potatoes
Western Omelette
Three eggs anyway with Cheddar cheese, ham, tomato, onion, and green pepper. Served with toast and potatoes
Two Eggs
Two eggs anyway, bacon, toast, and potatoes
Sides
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
A great local spot serving Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner 7 days a week. Happy Hour from 3-7 everyday.
A1A Beach Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL 32080