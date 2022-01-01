  • Home
  • /
  • De Pere
  • /
  • Little Mexico of De Pere - 310 N WISCONSIN STREET
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Mexico of De Pere 310 N WISCONSIN STREET

review star

No reviews yet

310 N WISCONSIN STREET

De Pere, WI 54115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Dinner (Rice/Beans/Bandera Salad)
Chimichanga
Queso Dip

Appetizers

Nachos a la Braza

$12.95

Triangle tostada topped with beans, cheese, and Grilled Chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Substitute for Steak add $1.

Nachos Supreme

$11.95

Nacho chips with ground beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Vegetable Nachos

$9.95

Nacho chips with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers covered with cheese sauce.

Make Your Nachos

$8.95

Choose two items from the following: Chicken, Ground Beef, beans or jalapenos. Served with cheese on top.

Wings

$6.95+

Six or twelve traditional wings served with a hot sauce, celery, and ranch.

Queso Fundido

$8.95

Broiled asadero cheese mixed with chorizo.

Queso Dip

$4.95

Homemade Salsa

$1.95

Bean Dip

$4.95

Homemade Guacamole

$4.95

Avocado mixed with tomatoes and onions.

Fresh Guacamole

$6.95+

Chips

$1.25

Soups & Salads

Chili Soup

$4.95+

Red beans, ground beef, tomato juice, onions served with spaghetti and top with cheddar cheese and a side of crackers.

Soup of the Day

$4.95+

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and avocado.

Flauta Salad

$9.95

Deep-fried mini tacos with chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, guacamole, homemade cheese dip, and rice or beans.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.95

Large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with sautéed Shrimp, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Taco Salad

$10.95

A large crispy flour tortilla shell with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream with your choice of Ground Beef, Pork or Chicken (Shredded or Grilled).

Platos Tradicionales

(ORDER) Tacos Mexicanos (Rice/Beans/Salsa, Sal Avoca)

$12.95

Three corn or flour tortillas with your choice of carne asada, birria, carnitas, pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef (no single order) top with cilantro and onions (or substitute for American Style). Served with a side of rice, beans, salsa, and avocado salsa.

Tacos De Camaron

$14.95

Three shrimp tacos in a flour tortilla garnished with red cabbage, bacon, and queso fresco. Comes with pico de mango, avocado, cilantro, onions, fresh lime juice, chipotle sauce, and a side of rice.

Tacos de Pescado

$14.95

Three tilapia fish wrapped in a flour tortilla garnished with red cabbage, and queso fresco. Comes with pico de mango, avocado, cilantro, onions, fresh lime juice, chipotle sauce, and a side of rice.

Taquitos Dorados (Rice/Beans/Bandera Salad)

$12.95

Three deep-fried tacos filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Burrito Dinner (Rice/Beans/Bandera Salad)

$12.95

10” flour tortilla with your choice of meat and red, green or cheese sauce filled with lettuce, rice, and beans. Served with a side of pico de gallo and guacamole.

Burrito Tejano

$14.95

Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp filled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

Sopes

$12.95

Three Ground Beef, Steak, Chicken, Shredded Beef, Partor or Carnitas sopes tossed with beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Pollo con Mole

$13.95

Shredded chicken marinated in a mole sauce, garnished with fresh onions on top. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Quesadilla Dinner

$13.95

Triangles of flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak or carnitas. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Add sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes add $1.

Especialidades

Fajitas

$15.95

Your choice of steak, chicken, or chicken and steak sautéed in garlic butter on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas de Camarones

$16.95

Grilled shrimp sautéed in garlic butter on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Seafood Fajitas

$18.95

Grilled tilapia and shrimp sautéed in garlic butter on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas for Two

$30.95

Playa del Carmen

$19.95

Adobo grilled chicken breast on a bed of sautéed onions, banana peppers, mushrooms, pineapple chunks, and top with a shrimp skewer. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Parrillada

$20.95

Combination of chicken, pork chops, steak strips, chorizo and shrimp. Served on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and two corn cheese quesadillas. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Molcajete

$29.95

A steaming lava rock filled with arrachera steak, chicken breast, shrimp, chorizo, pork chops, cactus, a banana pepper, fresh onions, two corn cheese quesadillas in a hot sauce top with queso asadero, and fresh cilantro. Served with a side of guacamole salad, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Shrimp Sampler

$19.95

Shrimp cooked in three different ways: grilled, coconut, and Chipotle. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.95

Shrimp cooked in a spicy Chipotle sauce and served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Camarones Rancheros

$18.95

Shrimp sautéed with garlic, lemon, huajillo peppers, fresh garlic, and bay leaves. Served with rice, lettuce, sliced avocado, and tomatoes.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.95

Sautéed shrimp mixed with garlic on top of a bed of rice. Served with a side of lettuce, sliced avocado, and tomatoes.

Plato Tilapia and Shrimp A LA Mexicana

$19.95

Grilled tilapia and shrimp skewer covered with red sauce and cheese on a bed of poblano peppers with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Pico de Gallo Tilapia

$18.95

Grilled tilapia cooked with garlic, pico de gallo, and lime juice. Served with rice, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and avocado.

Especialidades (Cont'd)

Coctel de Camaron

$16.95

Shrimp cocktail with fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and avocado.

Piña Tropical

$15.95

Pork slowly marinated in adobo sauce. Grilled with pineapple chunks, onions and banana peppers served in a half of pineapple bowl. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, slice avocado and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Steak a la Mexicana

$19.95

Ribeye with pico de gallo and Jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Steak in Salsa Roja

$15.95

Grilled steak and onions in a red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Carne Asada

$18.95

Char-grilled arrachera steak served sizzling on a bed of bell peppers, onions, fresh banana peppers, and cactus. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chimichanga

$13.95

Large rolled flour tortilla lightly fried filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Carnitas en Salsa Verde

$14.95

Marinated pork slowly cooked with green tomatillo salsa, cilantro, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Carnitas

$14.95

Marinated pork slowly cooked in adobo sauce with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Steak and Shrimp

$19.95

16oz ribeye steak with a skewer of grilled shrimp on top of a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$18.95

Charcoal-grilled arrachera steak top with mushrooms, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Pollo Ranchero

$13.95

Grilled chicken with bacon and cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, slices of avocado, and tomatoes

Grilled Chipotle Chicken

$13.95

Grilled chicken and mushrooms covered with Chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chori-Pollo

$13.95

Grilled chicken with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Pork Chops

$14.95

Two pork chops covered with cooked tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and Chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Azado

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast slowly marinated in our adobo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sliced avocado, and tomatoes.

Dinner Combinations

$12.95

Your choice of any of the three items with shredded chicken, ground beef or Carnitas. All items are made with the same meat. Served with rice and beans. Cheese Sauce add $1.00. Substitute for Steak or Grilled Chicken add $2.00.

Platos Especiales

Enchiladas

$13.95

Three corn tortillas covered with red, green or cheese sauce and your choice of Shredded Chicken, ground beef or Carnitas. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Substitute for Grilled Chicken, Steak, or Seafood (Shrimp, Crab, and Scallops) add $2.00

Enchiladas Supremas

$14.95

Four enchiladas one ground beef, one pork, one shredded chicken, and one cheese covered with red sauce. Garnished with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

$13.95

Three chicken enchiladas topped with salsa de mole. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with fresh onions and avocado slices on top.

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$12.95

Three cheese or Vegetables enchiladas covered with your choice of red, green or mole sauce. Garnished with lettuce and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.95

Three eggs scrambled with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.

Fried Fish

$14.95

Fried fish seasoned with spices served with a side of french fries, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and garnished with a slice of orange.

For Kids

K1) Chicken tender and french fries

$5.50

K2) Burrito and rice

$5.50

K3) Burrito and Taco

$5.50

K4) Cheese enchilada and chicken Taco

$5.50

K5) Taco with Rice and Beans

$5.50

K6) Enchilada with Rice and Beans

$5.50

K7) Cheese Quesadilla with Rice and Beans

$5.50

Postres

Churros

$5.50

Nieve

$5.50

Cheesecake

$5.50

A la Carte

(Single) Taco Mexicano

$3.00

(A la Carte) Soft Shell Taco

$2.25

(A la Carte) Hard Shell Taco

$2.25

(A lA carte) Burrito

$6.50

(A la carte) Quesadilla

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Add/Extra Guacamole

$2.00

Add/Extra Jalapenos

$0.50

Salsa Picante

$1.95

Side French Fries

$1.50

(Side) Rice/Beans

$3.25

(Side) Rice

$2.50

(Side) Frijoles

$2.50

Corn Tortillas Order

$1.50

Flour Tortillas Order

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican food, drinks, and more.

Location

310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere, WI 54115

Directions

Gallery
Little Mexico of De Pere image
Little Mexico of De Pere image
Little Mexico of De Pere image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tazza Italian Coffee Co. - 109 North Broadway
orange star5.0 • 12
109 North Broadway De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Strada Pizzeria
orange star5.0 • 14
109 N Broadway DePere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Caliente La Fiesta Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
623 George St De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - De Pere
orange star4.7 • 230
409 Main Ave De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery - Main Avenue, De Pere, WI
orange star4.7 • 420
317 Main Avenue De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Two Birds Bakery and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
201 North 9th Street De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in De Pere

Plank Road Pub and Grill
orange star4.3 • 901
1632 Mid Valley Dr De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Graystone Ale House - 3711 Monroe Road
orange star4.2 • 887
3711 Monroe Road De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Scott's Subs
orange star4.9 • 811
1325 Quarry Park Dr De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery - Main Avenue, De Pere, WI
orange star4.7 • 420
317 Main Avenue De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - De Pere
orange star4.7 • 230
409 Main Ave De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - Bellevue
orange star4.7 • 230
2670 Monroe Rd De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near De Pere
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston