Little Mexico of De Pere 310 N WISCONSIN STREET

Enchiladas

$13.95

Three corn tortillas covered with red, green or cheese sauce and your choice of Shredded Chicken, ground beef or Carnitas. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Substitute for Grilled Chicken, Steak, or Seafood (Shrimp, Crab, and Scallops) add $2.00