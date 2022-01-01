Little Mexico of De Pere 310 N WISCONSIN STREET
De Pere, WI 54115
Appetizers
Nachos a la Braza
Triangle tostada topped with beans, cheese, and Grilled Chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Substitute for Steak add $1.
Nachos Supreme
Nacho chips with ground beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Vegetable Nachos
Nacho chips with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers covered with cheese sauce.
Make Your Nachos
Choose two items from the following: Chicken, Ground Beef, beans or jalapenos. Served with cheese on top.
Wings
Six or twelve traditional wings served with a hot sauce, celery, and ranch.
Queso Fundido
Broiled asadero cheese mixed with chorizo.
Queso Dip
Homemade Salsa
Bean Dip
Homemade Guacamole
Avocado mixed with tomatoes and onions.
Fresh Guacamole
Chips
Soups & Salads
Chili Soup
Red beans, ground beef, tomato juice, onions served with spaghetti and top with cheddar cheese and a side of crackers.
Soup of the Day
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and avocado.
Flauta Salad
Deep-fried mini tacos with chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, guacamole, homemade cheese dip, and rice or beans.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with sautéed Shrimp, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Taco Salad
A large crispy flour tortilla shell with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream with your choice of Ground Beef, Pork or Chicken (Shredded or Grilled).
Platos Tradicionales
(ORDER) Tacos Mexicanos (Rice/Beans/Salsa, Sal Avoca)
Three corn or flour tortillas with your choice of carne asada, birria, carnitas, pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef (no single order) top with cilantro and onions (or substitute for American Style). Served with a side of rice, beans, salsa, and avocado salsa.
Tacos De Camaron
Three shrimp tacos in a flour tortilla garnished with red cabbage, bacon, and queso fresco. Comes with pico de mango, avocado, cilantro, onions, fresh lime juice, chipotle sauce, and a side of rice.
Tacos de Pescado
Three tilapia fish wrapped in a flour tortilla garnished with red cabbage, and queso fresco. Comes with pico de mango, avocado, cilantro, onions, fresh lime juice, chipotle sauce, and a side of rice.
Taquitos Dorados (Rice/Beans/Bandera Salad)
Three deep-fried tacos filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Burrito Dinner (Rice/Beans/Bandera Salad)
10” flour tortilla with your choice of meat and red, green or cheese sauce filled with lettuce, rice, and beans. Served with a side of pico de gallo and guacamole.
Burrito Tejano
Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp filled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
Sopes
Three Ground Beef, Steak, Chicken, Shredded Beef, Partor or Carnitas sopes tossed with beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Pollo con Mole
Shredded chicken marinated in a mole sauce, garnished with fresh onions on top. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Quesadilla Dinner
Triangles of flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak or carnitas. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Add sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes add $1.
Especialidades
Fajitas
Your choice of steak, chicken, or chicken and steak sautéed in garlic butter on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas de Camarones
Grilled shrimp sautéed in garlic butter on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Seafood Fajitas
Grilled tilapia and shrimp sautéed in garlic butter on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas for Two
Playa del Carmen
Adobo grilled chicken breast on a bed of sautéed onions, banana peppers, mushrooms, pineapple chunks, and top with a shrimp skewer. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Parrillada
Combination of chicken, pork chops, steak strips, chorizo and shrimp. Served on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and two corn cheese quesadillas. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Molcajete
A steaming lava rock filled with arrachera steak, chicken breast, shrimp, chorizo, pork chops, cactus, a banana pepper, fresh onions, two corn cheese quesadillas in a hot sauce top with queso asadero, and fresh cilantro. Served with a side of guacamole salad, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Shrimp Sampler
Shrimp cooked in three different ways: grilled, coconut, and Chipotle. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked in a spicy Chipotle sauce and served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp sautéed with garlic, lemon, huajillo peppers, fresh garlic, and bay leaves. Served with rice, lettuce, sliced avocado, and tomatoes.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed shrimp mixed with garlic on top of a bed of rice. Served with a side of lettuce, sliced avocado, and tomatoes.
Plato Tilapia and Shrimp A LA Mexicana
Grilled tilapia and shrimp skewer covered with red sauce and cheese on a bed of poblano peppers with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Pico de Gallo Tilapia
Grilled tilapia cooked with garlic, pico de gallo, and lime juice. Served with rice, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and avocado.
Especialidades (Cont'd)
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail with fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and avocado.
Piña Tropical
Pork slowly marinated in adobo sauce. Grilled with pineapple chunks, onions and banana peppers served in a half of pineapple bowl. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, slice avocado and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak a la Mexicana
Ribeye with pico de gallo and Jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak in Salsa Roja
Grilled steak and onions in a red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne Asada
Char-grilled arrachera steak served sizzling on a bed of bell peppers, onions, fresh banana peppers, and cactus. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chimichanga
Large rolled flour tortilla lightly fried filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Carnitas en Salsa Verde
Marinated pork slowly cooked with green tomatillo salsa, cilantro, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Carnitas
Marinated pork slowly cooked in adobo sauce with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak and Shrimp
16oz ribeye steak with a skewer of grilled shrimp on top of a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Charcoal-grilled arrachera steak top with mushrooms, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken with bacon and cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, slices of avocado, and tomatoes
Grilled Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken and mushrooms covered with Chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pork Chops
Two pork chops covered with cooked tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and Chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Azado
Grilled chicken breast slowly marinated in our adobo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sliced avocado, and tomatoes.
Dinner Combinations
Your choice of any of the three items with shredded chicken, ground beef or Carnitas. All items are made with the same meat. Served with rice and beans. Cheese Sauce add $1.00. Substitute for Steak or Grilled Chicken add $2.00.
Platos Especiales
Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas covered with red, green or cheese sauce and your choice of Shredded Chicken, ground beef or Carnitas. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Substitute for Grilled Chicken, Steak, or Seafood (Shrimp, Crab, and Scallops) add $2.00
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas one ground beef, one pork, one shredded chicken, and one cheese covered with red sauce. Garnished with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Mole
Three chicken enchiladas topped with salsa de mole. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with fresh onions and avocado slices on top.
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Three cheese or Vegetables enchiladas covered with your choice of red, green or mole sauce. Garnished with lettuce and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos con Chorizo
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
Fried Fish
Fried fish seasoned with spices served with a side of french fries, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and garnished with a slice of orange.
For Kids
A la Carte
(Single) Taco Mexicano
(A la Carte) Soft Shell Taco
(A la Carte) Hard Shell Taco
(A lA carte) Burrito
(A la carte) Quesadilla
Sour Cream
Add/Extra Guacamole
Add/Extra Jalapenos
Salsa Picante
Side French Fries
(Side) Rice/Beans
(Side) Rice
(Side) Frijoles
Corn Tortillas Order
Flour Tortillas Order
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mexican food, drinks, and more.
