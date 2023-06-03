  • Home
  • /
  • Washington
  • /
  • Little Miner Taco - Wundergarten NEW - 1101 First St NE
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Miner Taco - Wundergarten NEW 1101 First St NE

review star

No reviews yet

1101 First St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Street Taco**

Grilled Chicken Street Taco**

$4.50

corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro

Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal**

Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal**

$16.00

three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw


DIY Burrito/Bowl**

Burrito - Build it from scratch

Burrito - Build it from scratch

$16.00Out of stock

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with your choice of protein, veggies and sauce. COMES WITH CHEESE! Please Select "No Cheese" to have it excluded from your order

Bowl - Build it from scratch

Bowl - Build it from scratch

$16.00

YOUR CHOICE of Greens to Grains topped with protein, veggies and salsas!!! COMES WITH CHEESE! Please Select "No Cheese" to have it excluded from your order

FIESTA BOXES!!**

FIESTA BOX - for 2**

FIESTA BOX - for 2**

$49.00

feeds 2 people - includes 4 birria tacos, 2 beef consommé broths, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, mushroom) and 2 drinks

FIESTA BOX - for 4**

FIESTA BOX - for 4**

$85.00

feeds up to 4 people - includes 8 birria tacos, 4 beef consommé broths for dipping, 1 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 4 drinks

FIESTA BOX - for 6**

FIESTA BOX - for 6**

$129.00Out of stock

feeds 6 people - includes 12 birria tacos, 6 beef consommé broth for dipping, 2 orders of loaded fries, choice of 2 burritos (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 6 drinks

QuesoTacos Meal**

Birria de Res Quesotacos Meal**

Birria de Res Quesotacos Meal**

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Jackfruit Quesotacos Meal**

Jackfruit Quesotacos Meal**

$17.00Out of stock

three corn tortillas filled with shredded jackfruit, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of vegan jackfruit consommé

Carne Asada Quesotacos Meal**

Carne Asada Quesotacos Meal**

$17.00Out of stock

three corn tortillas filled with carne asada, jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Chicken Tinga Quesotacos Meal**

Chicken Tinga Quesotacos Meal**

$16.00

three corn tortillas filled with stewed chicken tinga, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, habañero onion and cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal**

Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal**

$16.00

three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Mushroom Quesotacos Meal**

Mushroom Quesotacos Meal**

$14.00

three corn tortillas filled with mushrooms a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Quesotacos- Single**

Jackfruit Quesotaco**

Jackfruit Quesotaco**

$6.50Out of stock
Birria de Res Quesotaco**

Birria de Res Quesotaco**

$6.50

single corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé

Carne Asada Quesotaco**

Carne Asada Quesotaco**

$6.00
Grilled Chicken Quesotaco**

Grilled Chicken Quesotaco**

$6.00

single corn tortilla, grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé

Mushroom Quesotaco**

Mushroom Quesotaco**

$5.00

single corn tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé

Street Tacos - Single**

Birria de Res Street Taco**

Birria de Res Street Taco**

$5.50

corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion **does not include cheese or beef consomme**

Chicken Tinga Street Taco**

Chicken Tinga Street Taco**

$4.50

corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish

Grilled Chicken Street Taco**

Grilled Chicken Street Taco**

$4.50

corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro

Mushroom Street Taco**

Mushroom Street Taco**

$4.00

corn tortilla, mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives, radish

Lengua Beef Street Taco**

Lengua Beef Street Taco**

$4.50Out of stock

3 oz slow braised beef tongue, diced white onion, avocado salsa, cilantro and lime on a house made corn tortilla

Munchwraps**

Birria de Res Munchwrap**

Birria de Res Munchwrap**

$16.00

large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Carne Asada Munchwrap**

Carne Asada Munchwrap**

$16.00Out of stock

large flour tortilla, carne asada, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Chicken Tinga Munchwrap**

Chicken Tinga Munchwrap**

$15.00

large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Grilled Chicken Munchwrap**

Grilled Chicken Munchwrap**

$15.00

large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Mushroom Munchwrap**

Mushroom Munchwrap**

$14.00

large flour tortilla, mushrooms a la plancha, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Loaded Fries Burrito**

Birria de Res Loaded Fries Burrito**

Birria de Res Loaded Fries Burrito**

$18.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**

$17.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito**

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito**

$17.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito**

Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito**

$16.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, mushrooms, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Loaded Fries Burrito**

Loaded Fries Burrito**

$11.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Little Miner Loaded Fries**

Carne Asada Loaded Fries**

Carne Asada Loaded Fries**

$18.00Out of stock

carne asada, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Birria de Res Loaded Fries**

Birria de Res Loaded Fries**

$18.00

slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries**

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries**

$17.00

stewed shredded chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries**

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries**

$17.00

grilled chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Mushroom Loaded Fries**

Mushroom Loaded Fries**

$16.00

mushroom a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Loaded Fries**

Loaded Fries**

$11.00

fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

NachoBox!**

Small NachoBox**

Small NachoBox**

$14.00

fresh tortilla chips, chicken tinga, jack cheese, queso sauce, tomatoes, scallions, refried black beans, sour cream, chipotle aioli, jalapeños

Large NachoBox**

Large NachoBox**

$20.00

fresh tortilla chips, chicken tinga, jack cheese, queso sauce, tomatoes, scallions, refried black beans, sour cream, chipotle aioli, jalapeños

Quesadillas**

Birria de Res Quesadilla

Birria de Res Quesadilla

$16.00

large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$16.00Out of stock

large flour tortilla, carne asada, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.00

large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

large flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Specialties**

Chicken Tinga & Cheese**

Chicken Tinga & Cheese**

$15.00Out of stock

slow braised chicken, melted jack cheese, cilantro, onion, and chipotle aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.

Birria Steak and Cheese**

Birria Steak and Cheese**

$15.00

Slow roasted braised beef, melted cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onion & chipotle aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.

Sides**

Beef Consommé 6 oz**

Beef Consommé 6 oz**

$3.00
Jackfruit Consommé**

Jackfruit Consommé**

$3.00Out of stock

vegan jackfruit consommé

Queso Dip & Chips**

Queso Dip & Chips**

$8.00

6oz of queso dip & side of fresh made tortilla chips

Rice + Beans**

Rice + Beans**

$5.00

seasoned rice with vegetables & classic refried black beans

Street Corn**

Street Corn**

$8.00

roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime

Guacamole 8 oz & Chips**

Guacamole 8 oz & Chips**

$10.00

House made guacamole, tomato, onion, lime, cilantro, fried tortilla

Large Guacamole 8 oz**

Large Guacamole 8 oz**

$8.00Out of stock
Plain Fries**

Plain Fries**

$5.00

Little Miner Plain Fries

Extras

Habañero Salsa

Habañero Salsa

Chipotle Aioli

Chipotle Aioli

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

Tomatillo Salsa

Tomatillo Salsa

Tortilla Chips*

Tortilla Chips*

$2.00
Guacamole 2 oz

Guacamole 2 oz

$2.00

2oz side small guac

Large Guacamole 8 oz**

Large Guacamole 8 oz**

$8.00Out of stock
XLarge Guacamole 16 oz

XLarge Guacamole 16 oz

$16.00Out of stock

16 oz Extra Large Guac

Queso 2 oz

Queso 2 oz

$1.00

2 oz small queso sauce

Large Queso 8 oz

Large Queso 8 oz

$6.00Out of stock

6 oz of queso dip only

XLarge Queso 16 oz

XLarge Queso 16 oz

$12.00Out of stock

16 oz queso cheese

Kids Eat FREE**

Kids Cheese Quesadilla**

Kids Cheese Quesadilla**

flour tortilla, jack cheese, grilled a la plancha with a side of rice and beans

Kids Chicken Quesadilla**

Kids Chicken Quesadilla**

Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans

Kids Chicken & Rice**

Kids Chicken & Rice**

Pulled chicken tinga with a side of rice

Agua Frescas + Bottled Drinks**

Agua Fresca Cucumber Lime Mint**

Agua Fresca Cucumber Lime Mint**

$3.50Out of stock
Agua Fresca Jamaica**

Agua Fresca Jamaica**

$3.50Out of stock

*Hibiscus*

Agua Fresca Tamarindo**

Agua Fresca Tamarindo**

$3.50Out of stock
Bottled Water**

Bottled Water**

$2.50
Mexican Coke**

Mexican Coke**

$3.50
Topo Chico Sparkling Water**

Topo Chico Sparkling Water**

$3.00
Fruit Punch Jarritos**

Fruit Punch Jarritos**

$3.50
Pineapple Jarritos**

Pineapple Jarritos**

$3.50
Mandarin Jarritos**

Mandarin Jarritos**

$3.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1101 First St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bronze
orange starNo Reviews
1245 H ST NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
KitchenCray - DC
orange starNo Reviews
1301 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Toki Underground - 1234 H ST NE
orange starNo Reviews
1234 H St Ne Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Hill Prince - 1337 H Street Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
1337 H Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Mozzeria DC
orange starNo Reviews
1300 H St NE STE A Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Pig
orange starNo Reviews
1208 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (452 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (23 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston