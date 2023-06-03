- Home
Little Miner Taco - Wundergarten NEW 1101 First St NE
1101 First St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Popular Items
Grilled Chicken Street Taco**
corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal**
three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
DIY Burrito/Bowl**
Burrito - Build it from scratch
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with your choice of protein, veggies and sauce. COMES WITH CHEESE! Please Select "No Cheese" to have it excluded from your order
Bowl - Build it from scratch
YOUR CHOICE of Greens to Grains topped with protein, veggies and salsas!!! COMES WITH CHEESE! Please Select "No Cheese" to have it excluded from your order
FIESTA BOXES!!**
FIESTA BOX - for 2**
feeds 2 people - includes 4 birria tacos, 2 beef consommé broths, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, mushroom) and 2 drinks
FIESTA BOX - for 4**
feeds up to 4 people - includes 8 birria tacos, 4 beef consommé broths for dipping, 1 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 4 drinks
FIESTA BOX - for 6**
feeds 6 people - includes 12 birria tacos, 6 beef consommé broth for dipping, 2 orders of loaded fries, choice of 2 burritos (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 6 drinks
QuesoTacos Meal**
Birria de Res Quesotacos Meal**
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Jackfruit Quesotacos Meal**
three corn tortillas filled with shredded jackfruit, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of vegan jackfruit consommé
Carne Asada Quesotacos Meal**
three corn tortillas filled with carne asada, jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Chicken Tinga Quesotacos Meal**
three corn tortillas filled with stewed chicken tinga, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, habañero onion and cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal**
three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Mushroom Quesotacos Meal**
three corn tortillas filled with mushrooms a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Quesotacos- Single**
Jackfruit Quesotaco**
Birria de Res Quesotaco**
single corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
Carne Asada Quesotaco**
Grilled Chicken Quesotaco**
single corn tortilla, grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
Mushroom Quesotaco**
single corn tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
Street Tacos - Single**
Birria de Res Street Taco**
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion **does not include cheese or beef consomme**
Chicken Tinga Street Taco**
corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish
Grilled Chicken Street Taco**
corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
Mushroom Street Taco**
corn tortilla, mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives, radish
Lengua Beef Street Taco**
3 oz slow braised beef tongue, diced white onion, avocado salsa, cilantro and lime on a house made corn tortilla
Munchwraps**
Birria de Res Munchwrap**
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Carne Asada Munchwrap**
large flour tortilla, carne asada, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Chicken Tinga Munchwrap**
large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Grilled Chicken Munchwrap**
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Mushroom Munchwrap**
large flour tortilla, mushrooms a la plancha, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Loaded Fries Burrito**
Birria de Res Loaded Fries Burrito**
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito**
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito**
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, mushrooms, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Loaded Fries Burrito**
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Little Miner Loaded Fries**
Carne Asada Loaded Fries**
carne asada, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Birria de Res Loaded Fries**
slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries**
stewed shredded chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries**
grilled chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Mushroom Loaded Fries**
mushroom a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Loaded Fries**
fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
NachoBox!**
Small NachoBox**
fresh tortilla chips, chicken tinga, jack cheese, queso sauce, tomatoes, scallions, refried black beans, sour cream, chipotle aioli, jalapeños
Large NachoBox**
fresh tortilla chips, chicken tinga, jack cheese, queso sauce, tomatoes, scallions, refried black beans, sour cream, chipotle aioli, jalapeños
Quesadillas**
Birria de Res Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Carne Asada Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, carne asada, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Mushroom Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Plain Cheese Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Specialties**
Sides**
Beef Consommé 6 oz**
Jackfruit Consommé**
vegan jackfruit consommé
Queso Dip & Chips**
6oz of queso dip & side of fresh made tortilla chips
Rice + Beans**
seasoned rice with vegetables & classic refried black beans
Street Corn**
roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime
Guacamole 8 oz & Chips**
House made guacamole, tomato, onion, lime, cilantro, fried tortilla
Large Guacamole 8 oz**
Plain Fries**
Little Miner Plain Fries
Extras
Habañero Salsa
Chipotle Aioli
Salsa Roja
Salsa Verde
Sour Cream
Tomatillo Salsa
Tortilla Chips*
Guacamole 2 oz
2oz side small guac
Large Guacamole 8 oz**
XLarge Guacamole 16 oz
16 oz Extra Large Guac
Queso 2 oz
2 oz small queso sauce
Large Queso 8 oz
6 oz of queso dip only
XLarge Queso 16 oz
16 oz queso cheese
Kids Eat FREE**
Agua Frescas + Bottled Drinks**
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1101 First St NE, Washington, DC 20002