Pizza

Little Miner Taco LMT Truck 2

review star

No reviews yet

327 S Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20002

Tamales for the Holidays!!!

Beef Birria Tamale Single

Beef Birria Tamale Single

$3.00

Little Miner Taco's Famous Slow cooked all Halal Beef Birria inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free

Chicken Mole Tamale Single

Chicken Mole Tamale Single

$3.00

Little Miner Taco's traditionally braised all Halal chicken mole inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free

FIESTA BOXES!!

FIESTA BOX - for 2

FIESTA BOX - for 2

$49.00

feeds 2 people - includes 4 birria tacos, 2 beef consommé broths, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, mushroom) and 2 drinks

FIESTA BOX - for 4

FIESTA BOX - for 4

$85.00

feeds up to 4 people - includes 8 birria tacos, 4 beef consommé broths for dipping, 1 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 4 drinks

FIESTA BOX - for 6

FIESTA BOX - for 6

$129.00

feeds 6 people - includes 12 birria tacos, 6 beef consommé broth for dipping, 2 orders of loaded fries, choice of 2 burritos (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 6 drinks

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 2

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 2

$45.00

feeds 2 people - includes 4 quesotacos, mushroom or fall squash, vegan consommé broths for dipping, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 fall squash and bean or mushroom burrito and 2 drinks

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 4

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 4

$80.00

feeds up to 4 people - includes 8 Fall squash or mushroom quesotacos, 4 vegan consommé broths for dipping, 1 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 fall squash or mushroom burrito and 4 drinks

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 6

VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 6

$125.00

feeds 6 people - includes 12 fall squash or mushroom quesotacos, 6 vegen consomme broths for dipping, 2 orders of loaded fries, choice of 2 fall squash or mushroom burritos and 6 drinks

QuesoTacos Meal

Birria de Res Quesotacos Meal

Birria de Res Quesotacos Meal

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Chicken Tinga Quesotacos Meal

Chicken Tinga Quesotacos Meal

$16.00

three corn tortillas filled with stewed chicken tinga, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, habanero onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal

Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal

$16.00

three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Mushroom Quesotacos Meal

Mushroom Quesotacos Meal

$14.00

three corn tortillas filled with mushrooms a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé

Quesotacos- Single

Birria de Res Quesotaco

Birria de Res Quesotaco

$6.50

single corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé

Carne Asada Quesotaco

$6.00
Grilled Chicken Quesotaco

Grilled Chicken Quesotaco

$6.00

single corn tortilla, grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé

Mushroom Quesotaco

Mushroom Quesotaco

$5.00

single corn tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé

Street Tacos - Single

Birria de Res Street Taco

Birria de Res Street Taco

$5.50

corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion **does not include cheese or beef consomme**

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.50

corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish

Grilled Chicken Street Taco

Grilled Chicken Street Taco

$4.50

corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro

Lengua Beef Taco

Lengua Beef Taco

$4.50Out of stock

3 oz slow braised beef tongue, diced white onion, avocado salsa, cilantro and lime on a house made corn tortilla

Mushroom Street Taco

Mushroom Street Taco

$4.00

corn tortilla, mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives, radish

Fall Squash Street Taco

Fall Squash Street Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Pepitas, Cilantro, salt/ pepper

Munchwraps

Birria de Res Munchwrap

Birria de Res Munchwrap

$16.00

large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Carne Asada Munchwrap

$16.00

large flour tortilla, carne asada, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Chicken Tinga Munchwrap

Chicken Tinga Munchwrap

$15.00

large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Grilled Chicken Munchwrap

Grilled Chicken Munchwrap

$15.00

large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Mushroom Munchwrap

Mushroom Munchwrap

$14.00

large flour tortilla, mushrooms a la plancha, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream

Burritos

Birria de Res Burrito

Birria de Res Burrito

$16.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Carne Asada Burrito

$16.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with carne asada, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Chicken Tinga Burrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$15.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$14.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with mushrooms a la plancha, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Loaded Fries Burrito

Birria de Res Loaded Fries Burrito

Birria de Res Loaded Fries Burrito

$18.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito

$17.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito

$17.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito

Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito

$16.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, mushrooms, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Loaded Fries Burrito

Loaded Fries Burrito

$11.00

large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Little Miner Loaded Fries

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

carne asada, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Birria de Res Loaded Fries

Birria de Res Loaded Fries

$18.00

slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries

Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries

$17.00

stewed shredded chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries

Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries

$17.00

grilled chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Mushroom Loaded Fries

Mushroom Loaded Fries

$16.00

mushroom a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion

Quesadillas

Birria de Res Quesadilla

Birria de Res Quesadilla

$16.00

large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$16.00

large flour tortilla, carne asada, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Lobster Quesadilla

Lobster Quesadilla

$20.00Out of stock

4 oz lobster (knuckle/tail) sauteed onion and bell pepper, melted jack cheese, smoked paprika, salt, pepper. Pickled slaw. Chipotle aioli on the side

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.00

large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

large flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw

Specialties

Birria Steak & Cheese

Birria Steak & Cheese

$16.00

slow braised beef, melted jack cheese, cilantro, onion, and chipotle aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Tinga & Cheese

Chicken Tinga & Cheese

$15.00

slow braised beef, melted jack cheese, cilantro, onion, and chipotle aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.

Sides

Queso Dip & Chips

Queso Dip & Chips

$10.00Out of stock

6oz of queso dip & side of fresh made tortilla chips

Rice + Beans

Rice + Beans

$5.00

seasoned rice with vegetables & classic refried black beans

Street Corn

Street Corn

$8.00

roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime

Sweets

Housemade Tres Leches

Housemade Tres Leches

$8.00Out of stock

white cake, tres leches, fresh whipped cream, white chocolate pearls

Mangonada

Mangonada

$9.00Out of stock

fresh whole mango, lime juice, tajin, chamoy, takis, tamarind straw

Extras

Beef Consommé

Beef Consommé

$3.00
Side Guac Small

Side Guac Small

$2.00Out of stock

2oz side small guac

Habanero Salsa

Habanero Salsa

Chipotle Aioli

Chipotle Aioli

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

Tomatillo Salsa

Tomatillo Salsa

Kids Eat FREE

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

flour tortilla, jack cheese, grilled a la plancha with a side of rice and beans

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans

Kids Chicken & Rice

Kids Chicken & Rice

Pulled chicken tinga with a side of rice

Aguas Frescas + Bottled Drinks

Agua Fresca Carrot Orange

$3.50Out of stock
Agua Fresca Cucumber Lime Mint

Agua Fresca Cucumber Lime Mint

$3.50

Agua Fresca Horchata

$3.50Out of stock
Agua Fresca Jamaica

Agua Fresca Jamaica

$3.50

Agua Fresca Mango

$3.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca Melon

$3.50Out of stock
Agua Fresca Piña

Agua Fresca Piña

$3.50
Agua Fresca Tamarindo

Agua Fresca Tamarindo

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
