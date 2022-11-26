Little Miner Taco LMT Truck 2
327 S Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Tamales for the Holidays!!!
Beef Birria Tamale Single
Little Miner Taco's Famous Slow cooked all Halal Beef Birria inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free
Chicken Mole Tamale Single
Little Miner Taco's traditionally braised all Halal chicken mole inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf. Gluten free
FIESTA BOXES!!
FIESTA BOX - for 2
feeds 2 people - includes 4 birria tacos, 2 beef consommé broths, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, mushroom) and 2 drinks
FIESTA BOX - for 4
feeds up to 4 people - includes 8 birria tacos, 4 beef consommé broths for dipping, 1 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 4 drinks
FIESTA BOX - for 6
feeds 6 people - includes 12 birria tacos, 6 beef consommé broth for dipping, 2 orders of loaded fries, choice of 2 burritos (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken burrito, mushroom) and 6 drinks
VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 2
feeds 2 people - includes 4 quesotacos, mushroom or fall squash, vegan consommé broths for dipping, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 fall squash and bean or mushroom burrito and 2 drinks
VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 4
feeds up to 4 people - includes 8 Fall squash or mushroom quesotacos, 4 vegan consommé broths for dipping, 1 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 fall squash or mushroom burrito and 4 drinks
VEGGIE FIESTA BOX - for 6
feeds 6 people - includes 12 fall squash or mushroom quesotacos, 6 vegen consomme broths for dipping, 2 orders of loaded fries, choice of 2 fall squash or mushroom burritos and 6 drinks
QuesoTacos Meal
Birria de Res Quesotacos Meal
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Chicken Tinga Quesotacos Meal
three corn tortillas filled with stewed chicken tinga, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, habanero onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Grilled Chicken Quesotacos Meal
three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Mushroom Quesotacos Meal
three corn tortillas filled with mushrooms a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Quesotacos- Single
Birria de Res Quesotaco
single corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
Carne Asada Quesotaco
Grilled Chicken Quesotaco
single corn tortilla, grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
Mushroom Quesotaco
single corn tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
Street Tacos - Single
Birria de Res Street Taco
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion **does not include cheese or beef consomme**
Chicken Tinga Taco
corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish
Grilled Chicken Street Taco
corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
Lengua Beef Taco
3 oz slow braised beef tongue, diced white onion, avocado salsa, cilantro and lime on a house made corn tortilla
Mushroom Street Taco
corn tortilla, mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives, radish
Fall Squash Street Taco
Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Pepitas, Cilantro, salt/ pepper
Munchwraps
Birria de Res Munchwrap
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Carne Asada Munchwrap
large flour tortilla, carne asada, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Chicken Tinga Munchwrap
large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Grilled Chicken Munchwrap
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Mushroom Munchwrap
large flour tortilla, mushrooms a la plancha, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Burritos
Birria de Res Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Carne Asada Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with carne asada, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Chicken Tinga Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Mushroom Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with mushrooms a la plancha, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Loaded Fries Burrito
Birria de Res Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, mushrooms, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Loaded Fries Burrito
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Little Miner Loaded Fries
Carne Asada Fries
carne asada, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Birria de Res Loaded Fries
slow braised beef, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries
stewed shredded chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries
grilled chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Mushroom Loaded Fries
mushroom a la plancha, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Loaded Fries
fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Quesadillas
Birria de Res Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Carne Asada Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, carne asada, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Lobster Quesadilla
4 oz lobster (knuckle/tail) sauteed onion and bell pepper, melted jack cheese, smoked paprika, salt, pepper. Pickled slaw. Chipotle aioli on the side
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Mushroom Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Plain Cheese Quesadilla
large flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Specialties
Sides
Sweets
Extras
Kids Eat FREE
Aguas Frescas + Bottled Drinks
Agua Fresca Carrot Orange
Agua Fresca Cucumber Lime Mint
Agua Fresca Horchata
Agua Fresca Jamaica
Agua Fresca Mango
Agua Fresca Melon
Agua Fresca Piña
Agua Fresca Tamarindo
Bottled Water
Mexican Coke
Topo Chico Sparkling Water
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
327 S Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002