Little Moir's Food Shack 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
2,169 Reviews
$$
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
Jupiter, FL 33477
Order Again
Lunch Specials
Tuna & Basil Roll
pineapple mixed melon sweet chili salad, teryiaki, wasabi aioli
Panko Fried Oysters
greens, spicy fruit, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, honey lime, sambal aioli
In House Smoked Fish Dip
pickled veggies, tortilla chips
Jerk Chicken Eggrolls
rice, spinach, plantains, caramelized onions, brie cheese, sambal aioli
Mexican Style Chicken Wings
tomatillo jalapeno sauce, cotija cheese
Sauteed P.E.I. Mussels Bruschetta
tomato, onions, garlic, herbs, balsamic butter, toasted ciabatta
Coffee Curry Charred Octopus
pineapple cucumber kimchi, black garlic sesame aioli
Rock Shrimp Salsa
tortilla chips
Panko Pork Belly Katsu Sandwich
Japanese BBQ sauce, spicy pickles
Chipotle Panko Flounder Burrito
roasted corn salsa, coconut rice, salsa verde, cotija cheese
Saturday Lunch Plate
pecan panko corvina, tandoori shrimp, green papaya pineapple cabbage slaw, sweet potato corona croquette
Rigatoni Pasta
shrimp, chicken, oyster mushrooms, eggplant, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, pumpkin lobster brandy cream sauce, shaved parmesan, fried garlic
West Indies Seafood Bowl
fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, carrots, celery, pumpkin, leeks, yellow tomato lobster broth
Lunch Fish Choice
Avocado
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Portobello
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Chicken
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Dolphin
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Salmon
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Swordfish
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Corvina
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Mutton Snapper
Yellowtail Snapper
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Red Grouper
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Tuna
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Golden Tile
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
B-Liner Snapper
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Flounder
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Wahoo
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Tripletail
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Queen Snapepr
Lane Snapper
Black Grouper
Snowy Grouper
Silk Snapper
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Cobia
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Grouper
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Hogfish
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Gag Grouper
Yellow Edge Grouper
Pumpkin Swordfish
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Sea Bass Cheeks
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Black Grouper
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Porgy
Pompano
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Redfish
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Soups
Starters
Fried Brussel Sprouts
choice of buffalo style w/ gorgonzola, honey, coconut, kaffir lime, garlic buffalo sauce | korean bbq style w/ cashews and scallions | leftovers style with roasted red peppers, red onions, gorgonzola, parmesan cheese, warm lemon basil dressing
Coconut Shrimp
spicy mixed melon pineapple salad, honey chili lime dipping sauce
Grilled Avocado
mexican street corn salsa, cotija cheese, red onions, lime, sweet peppers, chipotle aioli, ciantro *add blackened shrimp $17.75 | chicken $15.75 | fresh lump crab $17.25 | scallops $19.75
Hawaiian Panko Fried Calamari
cilantro, pineapple, chili, honey, onion, sesame, ginger, sweet soya, cashews, coconut rice
Warm Indo Nachos
home fried potato chips, fresh tomato, onions, arugula, pepperoncini, chipotle, indo cheese sauce
Bao Buns
pineapple cucumber carrot slaw, sliced jalapeno, sambal aioli
Tuna & Basil Roll
pineapple mixed melon sweet chili salad, teryiaki, wasabi aioli
Panko Fried Oysters
greens, spicy fruit, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, honey lime, sambal aioli
Chicken Flatbread
Salads
Shack Style Caesar
baby greens, capers, parmesan, fresh croutons
Doctor's Orders
arugula, pumpkin seeds, almonds, marinated beets, carrots, mixed berries, red onions, tomatoes, sundried tomato lemon dressing
Greek Salad
crispy romaine, tomatoes, golden raisins, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncinis, feta, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette
Baby Greens
tomatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, red onions, croutons, key lime garlic dressing
Sandwiches
BLT
crispy pork belly, charred pineapple, caramelized onions, arugula, sundried tomato almond pesto
BBQ Chicken
homemade smokey bbq sauce, fried plantains, brie cheese, lettuce
Chicken Sandwich
greens, tomato, onions, sambal aioli
Fish Sandwich
greens, tomato, onions, sambal aioli
Little Moir's Blackened Fish Wrap
mango, avocado, cotija cheese, mexican street corn salsa
Char Grilled Grassfed Burger
baby greens, tomato, onions, spicy pickles, house made bun
Plates & Bowls
Angel Hair Pasta
shrimp, tomatoes, spinach, toasted pumpkin seeds, garlic, fresh herbs, parmesan, feta cheese
Shack Bowl
veggies, basil, cilantro, noodles, toasted garlic, coconut milk lemongrass ginger kaffir lime broth
Sweet N Spicy
mangoes, veggies, cashews, sweet chili, spinach, kaffir lime, coconut rice
Korean BBQ Bowl
hoisin sesame soy sauteed mixed vegetables, pineapples, cashews, crispy romaine, sticky rice cake, fried egg
Shrimp Shack Plate
coconut rice, spicy fruit salad, cucumber pineapple slaw
Chicken Shack Plate
coconut rice, spicy fruit salad, cucumber pineapple slaw
Scallop Shack Plate
coconut rice, spicy fruit salad, cucumber pineapple slaw
Jupiter's Famous Indoroni
(grown up mac n cheese) chicken, red onion, garlic, sriracha chili cheese sauce, toasted garlic, parmesan
Angel Hair *86 SHRIMP
Angel Hair *DINNER PORTION
Angel Hair SUB CHICKEN
Angel Hair SUB SCALLOPS
Indoroni *Dinner Portion*
Indoroni 86 Chicken
Indoroni ADD BACON
Indoroni Immaculate
Indoroni SUB SCALLOPS
Indoroni SUB SHRIMP
Sides
Sauteed Veggies
Spicy Melon Salad
Cucumber Pineapple Slaw
Coconut Rice
Mexican Steet Corn Salad
Fried Plantains
Steak Fries
Hand Cut Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy Sweet Potato Veggie Slaw
1 Pc Shrimp
1 Pc Scallop
Side Ciabatta
Side Flatbread
Side Dressing
Side Plain Potato Chips
Side Chicken
Side Berries
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Avocado
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
Served grilled or fried. Single - 3 fingers | Double - 6 fingers
Kids Fish Fingers
Served grilled or fried. Single - 3 fingers | Double - 6 fingers
Kids Grilled Cheese
cheddar cheese, flatbread
Kids Pasta w/ Butter & Cheese
Kids Mac N Cheese
Kids Sweet Potato Crusted Chicken
Kids Fish
Kids Chicken
Kids Shrimp
Kids Burger
Sweet Tooth
Raspberry Keylime Pie
White Chocolate Coconut Creme Brulee Cheesecake
with toasted almond crust
Dark Chocolate Nut Mash
White Chocolate Nut Mash
White and Dark Chocolate Nut Mash Combo
S'Moirs Pie
with roasted homemade marshmallows
Chocolate Whosiwhatzit?!?
flourless chocolate cake topped with hand churned ice cream or chocolate nut mash
Stoners Delight
nutella, reese's peanut butter cups, marshmallows
Coconut Tres Leches
with kahlua
1 Scoop NO TOPPINGS
1 Scoop w/ Toppings
2 Scoops NO TOPPINGS
2 Scoops w/ Toppings
Kids Ice Cream Sundae
chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream
Berries and Cream
Banana Pudding
Pumpkin Cheesecake
with oreo crust
Kahlua Flan
Carrot Cake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
A Simple Twist of Taste
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter, FL 33477