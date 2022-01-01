Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Sandwiches

Little Moir's Food Shack 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3

2,169 Reviews

$$

103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3

Jupiter, FL 33477

Lunch Specials

Tuna & Basil Roll

$15.50

pineapple mixed melon sweet chili salad, teryiaki, wasabi aioli

Panko Fried Oysters

$19.75+

greens, spicy fruit, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, honey lime, sambal aioli

In House Smoked Fish Dip

$16.50

pickled veggies, tortilla chips

Jerk Chicken Eggrolls

$14.50

rice, spinach, plantains, caramelized onions, brie cheese, sambal aioli

Mexican Style Chicken Wings

$13.50

tomatillo jalapeno sauce, cotija cheese

Sauteed P.E.I. Mussels Bruschetta

$17.50

tomato, onions, garlic, herbs, balsamic butter, toasted ciabatta

Coffee Curry Charred Octopus

$19.00

pineapple cucumber kimchi, black garlic sesame aioli

Rock Shrimp Salsa

$16.00

tortilla chips

Panko Pork Belly Katsu Sandwich

$16.25

Japanese BBQ sauce, spicy pickles

Chipotle Panko Flounder Burrito

$21.00

roasted corn salsa, coconut rice, salsa verde, cotija cheese

Saturday Lunch Plate

$24.50

pecan panko corvina, tandoori shrimp, green papaya pineapple cabbage slaw, sweet potato corona croquette

Rigatoni Pasta

$21.00

shrimp, chicken, oyster mushrooms, eggplant, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, pumpkin lobster brandy cream sauce, shaved parmesan, fried garlic

West Indies Seafood Bowl

$23.00

fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, carrots, celery, pumpkin, leeks, yellow tomato lobster broth

Lunch Fish Choice

Avocado

$14.50

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Portobello

$14.50

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Chicken

$15.75

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Dolphin

$19.00

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Salmon

$19.00

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Swordfish

$20.00

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Corvina

$21.00

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Mutton Snapper

$22.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Snapper

$22.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Red Grouper

$22.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Tuna

$20.00

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Golden Tile

$23.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

B-Liner Snapper

$22.00

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Flounder

$21.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Wahoo

$20.00

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Tripletail

$22.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Queen Snapepr

$23.00Out of stock

Lane Snapper

$22.00Out of stock

Black Grouper

$23.00Out of stock

Snowy Grouper

$23.00Out of stock

Silk Snapper

$22.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Cobia

$21.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Grouper

$23.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Hogfish

$22.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Gag Grouper

$23.00Out of stock

Yellow Edge Grouper

$23.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Swordfish

$20.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Sea Bass Cheeks

$22.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Black Grouper

$23.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Porgy

$22.00Out of stock

Pompano

$21.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Redfish

$22.00Out of stock

crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw

Soups

Onion Soup

$7.00

homemade croutons, sherry, parmesan, gorgonzola

Creamy Tomato & Roasted Eggplant Soup

$5.00+

with eggplant and tomato

Black Garlic Coconut Soup

$5.00+

with Mushrooms

Starters

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$14.25

choice of buffalo style w/ gorgonzola, honey, coconut, kaffir lime, garlic buffalo sauce | korean bbq style w/ cashews and scallions | leftovers style with roasted red peppers, red onions, gorgonzola, parmesan cheese, warm lemon basil dressing

Coconut Shrimp

$15.50

spicy mixed melon pineapple salad, honey chili lime dipping sauce

Grilled Avocado

$15.00

mexican street corn salsa, cotija cheese, red onions, lime, sweet peppers, chipotle aioli, ciantro *add blackened shrimp $17.75 | chicken $15.75 | fresh lump crab $17.25 | scallops $19.75

Hawaiian Panko Fried Calamari

$16.00

cilantro, pineapple, chili, honey, onion, sesame, ginger, sweet soya, cashews, coconut rice

Warm Indo Nachos

$13.25

home fried potato chips, fresh tomato, onions, arugula, pepperoncini, chipotle, indo cheese sauce

Bao Buns

$15.50

pineapple cucumber carrot slaw, sliced jalapeno, sambal aioli

Tuna & Basil Roll

$15.50

pineapple mixed melon sweet chili salad, teryiaki, wasabi aioli

Panko Fried Oysters

$19.75+

greens, spicy fruit, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, honey lime, sambal aioli

Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Salads

Shack Style Caesar

$13.00

baby greens, capers, parmesan, fresh croutons

Doctor's Orders

$13.00

arugula, pumpkin seeds, almonds, marinated beets, carrots, mixed berries, red onions, tomatoes, sundried tomato lemon dressing

Greek Salad

$13.00

crispy romaine, tomatoes, golden raisins, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncinis, feta, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette

Baby Greens

$13.00

tomatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, red onions, croutons, key lime garlic dressing

Sandwiches

BLT

$16.25

crispy pork belly, charred pineapple, caramelized onions, arugula, sundried tomato almond pesto

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

homemade smokey bbq sauce, fried plantains, brie cheese, lettuce

Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

greens, tomato, onions, sambal aioli

Fish Sandwich

$17.25

greens, tomato, onions, sambal aioli

Little Moir's Blackened Fish Wrap

$17.75

mango, avocado, cotija cheese, mexican street corn salsa

Char Grilled Grassfed Burger

$15.50

baby greens, tomato, onions, spicy pickles, house made bun

Plates & Bowls

Angel Hair Pasta

$18.50

shrimp, tomatoes, spinach, toasted pumpkin seeds, garlic, fresh herbs, parmesan, feta cheese

Shack Bowl

$15.00

veggies, basil, cilantro, noodles, toasted garlic, coconut milk lemongrass ginger kaffir lime broth

Sweet N Spicy

$15.00

mangoes, veggies, cashews, sweet chili, spinach, kaffir lime, coconut rice

Korean BBQ Bowl

$19.50

hoisin sesame soy sauteed mixed vegetables, pineapples, cashews, crispy romaine, sticky rice cake, fried egg

Shrimp Shack Plate

$18.50

coconut rice, spicy fruit salad, cucumber pineapple slaw

Chicken Shack Plate

$17.00

coconut rice, spicy fruit salad, cucumber pineapple slaw

Scallop Shack Plate

$22.00

coconut rice, spicy fruit salad, cucumber pineapple slaw

Jupiter's Famous Indoroni

$16.00

(grown up mac n cheese) chicken, red onion, garlic, sriracha chili cheese sauce, toasted garlic, parmesan

Angel Hair *86 SHRIMP

$14.00

Angel Hair *DINNER PORTION

$25.00

Angel Hair SUB CHICKEN

$16.50

Angel Hair SUB SCALLOPS

$22.50

Indoroni *Dinner Portion*

$21.50

Indoroni 86 Chicken

$12.00

Indoroni ADD BACON

$17.75

Indoroni Immaculate

$22.50

Indoroni SUB SCALLOPS

$22.50

Indoroni SUB SHRIMP

$18.50

Sides

Sauteed Veggies

$6.50

Spicy Melon Salad

$2.50

Cucumber Pineapple Slaw

$2.50

Coconut Rice

$3.00

Mexican Steet Corn Salad

$3.50

Fried Plantains

$4.75

Steak Fries

$4.50

Hand Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Crispy Sweet Potato Veggie Slaw

$2.75

1 Pc Shrimp

$2.50

1 Pc Scallop

$5.00

Side Ciabatta

Side Flatbread

Side Dressing

Side Plain Potato Chips

$3.50

Side Chicken

$4.25

Side Berries

$2.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.50

Side Avocado

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00+

Served grilled or fried. Single - 3 fingers | Double - 6 fingers

Kids Fish Fingers

$9.00+

Served grilled or fried. Single - 3 fingers | Double - 6 fingers

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

cheddar cheese, flatbread

Kids Pasta w/ Butter & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.75

Kids Sweet Potato Crusted Chicken

$10.00

Kids Fish

$13.00

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Kids Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Burger

$8.50

Sweet Tooth

Raspberry Keylime Pie

$9.25

White Chocolate Coconut Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$11.00

with toasted almond crust

Dark Chocolate Nut Mash

$9.25

White Chocolate Nut Mash

$9.25

White and Dark Chocolate Nut Mash Combo

$9.25

S'Moirs Pie

$9.25

with roasted homemade marshmallows

Chocolate Whosiwhatzit?!?

$6.50

flourless chocolate cake topped with hand churned ice cream or chocolate nut mash

Stoners Delight

$10.25

nutella, reese's peanut butter cups, marshmallows

Coconut Tres Leches

$11.00

with kahlua

1 Scoop NO TOPPINGS

$3.00

1 Scoop w/ Toppings

$3.50

2 Scoops NO TOPPINGS

$6.00

2 Scoops w/ Toppings

$6.50

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$5.50

chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream

Berries and Cream

$6.50

Banana Pudding

$11.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

with oreo crust

Kahlua Flan

$11.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Simple Twist of Taste

Location

103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter, FL 33477

Directions

Gallery
Little Moir's Food Shack image
Little Moir's Food Shack image
Little Moir's Food Shack image
Little Moir's Food Shack image

