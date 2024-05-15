- Home
- LITTLE MUMBAI MARKET - 475 Bedford Road
LITTLE MUMBAI MARKET 475 Bedford Road
475 Bedford Road
Pleasantville, NY 10570
Main Menu
Salads
- Mangolicious Salad$11.00
Mango, apple, tomatoes, pecans local greens, feta cheese, and citrus dressing
- Lentil Chopped Salad$12.00
French green lentils, beets, celery, carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons, onions, romaine lettuce, blue cheese, and sherry dressing
- Baby Spinach + Pear Salad$12.00
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, pears, walnuts, blue cheese, and maple dressing
- Pear & Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, goat cheese, pears, shallots, and apple vinaigrette dressing
Signature House Favorites
- BLT Crepe$19.00
Chicken, fresh avocado, tomatoes, bacon, onions, baby spinach, Parmesan dressing
- Chicken Herb Crepe$19.00
Chicken tenders marinated in fresh house blends. Served on a bed of roasted potatoes and spinach
- Salmon Lentil Crepe$21.00
Oven-roasted Norwegian salmon. Served over sauteed spinach and lentils
- Smoked Salmon Open Crepe$20.00
Tartar sauce, creme fraiche, fried egg, cherry tomatoes, sprouts, pickled onion
- Grilled Tofu Crepe$18.00
Pan-grilled marinated tofu with roasted mushrooms, zucchini, and sauteed spinach
Savory
- Smoked Ham Swiss Egg$16.00
- Bacon Cheddar Sunnyside Up Egg$16.00
- Western$17.00
Ham, egg, peppers, onions, Cheddar cheese
- Chicken Spinach$18.00
Onions, goat cheese, bechamel sauce
- BBQ Chicken$17.00
Bacon, onions, Cheddar cheese
- Mozzarella Pesto$16.00
With fresh tomatoes
- Tex Mex Chicken$17.00
Pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, onions, sour cream
- Chicken with Sherried Mushrooms$17.00
Crimini mushrooms and gruyère cheese
- Veg Crêpe$15.00
Zucchini, peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, gruyère cheese
- Middle Eastern Crêpe$17.00
Hummus, arugula, cucumbers, tomatoes, green olives, onions, radish, feta cheese
- Smoked Salmon$19.00
Chive sour cream, provolone cheese, capers, scallions
- Chicken Tikka Masala -- We Just Had To!$18.00
Served with a side of our tikka masala sauce
- Channa Masala Crepe - Made in Mumbai$16.00
Spiced Indian chickpeas, potatoes, lemon, cilantro, amul cheese
- Black Bean Quesadilla$17.00
Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese
Sweet
- Butter + Sugar$8.00
- Lemon + Sugar$8.00
- Jam + Sugar$9.00
- Peanut Butter + Jelly$9.00
Strawberry or grape jelly
- Just Nutella$13.00
- Nutella + Banana$14.00
- Nutella + Banana + Strawberry$15.00
- Lemon Curd + Fresh Berries$14.00
Blueberries and strawberries
- Dulce De Leche$15.00
Fresh berries and chantilly cream
- Campfire Crêpe$15.00
Homemade marshmallow, chocolate sauce, graham crackers
- Crêpe Pasta$15.00
Caramelized apples + cinnamon
- Mascarpone Peach$16.00
Peaches, orange zest, vanilla bean
Chowpatty
- Bhel Puri$11.00
Puffed rice crispies, potatoes, onions, tamarind chutney, mint chutney
- Papri Chat$11.00
Flat mini bread, chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt, tamarind chutney, mint chutney, spice blend
- Deconstructed Samosa$12.00
Must try! Samosa, chickpeas, yogurt, tamarind chutney, mint chutney
- Pav Bhaji a Mumbai Favorite$14.00
Melange of potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green peas. Served with buttered pav bread
- Pani Puri$10.00
Puffed mini bread, potatoes, chickpeas, tangy water
- Desi Omelette$11.00
Eggs, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, amul cheese. Served with buttered pav bread
- Keema Pav$16.00
Minced lamb and roasted spices. Served with buttered pav bread
- Vada Pav$14.00
Potato fritters and roasted spices, served with buttered pav bread
- Veg Samosa$8.00
2 pieces
- Cucumber Salad$2.50
- Naan$5.00
- Goat Cheese Naan$6.00
- Samosa 1 Pc$5.00
- Bun Samosa$12.00
Mumbai Street Cart Menu
- Veg Frankie Roll$8.00
Flat grilled whole wheat wraps lemon, free range eggs, mint chutney
- Chicken Frankie Roll$9.00
Flat grilled whole wheat wraps lemon/free range eggs mint chutney
- Lamb Frankie Roll$10.00
Flat grilled whole wheat wraps lemon/free range eggs mint chutney
- Veg Rice Bowl$15.00
Basmati rice or brown rice/topped with cucumber salad (the Indian salsa)
- Chicken Rice Bowl$17.00
Basmati rice or brown rice/topped with cucumber salad (the Indian salsa)
- Lamb Rice Bowl$19.00
Basmati rice or brown rice/topped with cucumber salad (the Indian salsa)
- Goat Rice Bowl$19.00
Goat curry (on the bone) (Slow-cooked with whole spices Himalayan pink salt). Basmati rice or brown rice/topped with cucumber salad (the Indian salsa)
- Veg Salad Bowl$15.00
Mixed greens topped with cucumber salad + your choice of sauce
- Chicken Salad Bowl$17.00
Mixed greens topped with cucumber salad + your choice of sauce
- Lamb Salad Bowl$19.00
Mixed greens topped with cucumber salad + your choice of sauce
- Goat Salad Bowl$19.00
Goat curry (on the bone) (Slow-cooked with whole spices Himalayan pink salt). Mixed greens topped with cucumber salad + your choice of sauce
Sides
- 2 Oz Raitha$1.00
Yogurt relish
- 8 Oz Raitha$2.50
Yogurt relish
- 16 Oz Raitha$5.00
Yogurt relish
- 2 Oz Mango Chutney$1.00
- 8 Oz Mango Chutney$3.50
- 16 Oz Mango Chutney$5.00
- 2 Oz Tamarind Chutney$1.00
- 8 Oz Tamarind Chutney$3.00
- 16 Oz Tamarind Chutney$5.00
- 2 Oz Mint Chutney$1.00
- 8 Oz Mint Chutney$3.00
- 16 Oz Mint Chutney$5.00
- Pappadum (2 Pcs)$2.00
- 2 Oz Tikka Masala Sauce$1.00
- 8 Oz Tikka Masala Sauce$4.00
- 16 Oz Tikka Masala Sauce$8.00
- 2 Oz Madras Sauce$1.00
- 8 Oz Madras Sauce$4.00
- 16 Oz Madras Sauce$8.00
- 2 Oz Vindaloo Sauce$1.00
- 8 Oz Vindaloo Sauce$4.00
- 16 Oz Vindaloo Sauce$8.00
- Basmati Rice$4.00
16 oz
- Brown Basmati Rice$4.00
16 oz
- Side of Pav Bread$2.50
- Side of Hummus$2.00
- Yoghurt 8oz$3.00
- Plain Crepe$7.00
Drink Menu
Coffee
Not Coffee
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Stewart's Soda$3.00
Orange 'n cream/root beer / black cherry
- Soda$2.00
Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite /ginger ale/seltzer
- Snapple Iced Tea$3.00
Lemon/diet lemon/peach diet /peach/mango madness
- Milk$2.50
- Masala Tea$3.50
- Earl Grey Tea$3.50
- Mid Summer Decaf Peach Tea$3.50
- Classic Assam$3.50
- Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea$3.50
- Gun Powder Green Tea$3.50