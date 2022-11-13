Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Little Nonna's

3,750 Reviews

$$

1234 Locust St #2

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Little Nonna's Garlic Bread
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Chicken Parmesan

ANTIPASTI

Gigi's Meat + Cheese Plate

Gigi's Meat + Cheese Plate

$16.00

finochietta salami, crescenza cheese, local flower honey, seasonal jam, grilled rustic bread

Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$12.00

hand pulled burrata, italian mixed olives, sea salt, grilled country bread, olive oil

Wild Mushroom Arancini

Wild Mushroom Arancini

$11.00

crispy risotto balls, buffalo mozzarella, truffle aioli

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.00

soft taleggio polenta, san marzano gravy, fontina

Little Nonna's Garlic Bread

Little Nonna's Garlic Bread

$6.00

roasted garlic butter, sea salt, black pepper, Sarcone’s bakery seeded roll

Side Grilled Bread

Side Grilled Bread

$3.00
Charred Broccolini Caesar

Charred Broccolini Caesar

$12.00

warm polenta croutons, charred broccolini, gem lettuce, radicchio, parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing

Shaved Salad

$13.00

shaved brussel sprouts, radish, fennel, celery root, apple, parmesan, hazelnuts, lemon shallot dressing

Eggplant Parmigiano

Eggplant Parmigiano

$14.00

Japanese eggplant, basil-walnut pesto, san marzano marinara, burrata

Italian Market Olives (half pint)

$6.00

ENTREES

Sunday Gravy

Sunday Gravy

$25.00

slowly braised beef shortrib, B+V+P meatball, sweet fennel sausage, broccoli rabe & tonight’s macaroni

Bronzino alla Piastra

Bronzino alla Piastra

$23.00

roasted sunchokes, brussels sprouts, pickled raisin-caper piccata sauce, lemon

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

marinara, basil, burrata, asparagus and fennel salad; served with a side of tonight's macaroni

DESSERTS

Espresso Tiramisu

Espresso Tiramisu

$8.00

espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, coco nibs

Hazelnut Cannoli

Hazelnut Cannoli

$9.00

chocolate-dipped, hazelnut-ricotta filling, candied coco nibs

ANTIPASTI

Gigi's Meat + Cheese Plate

Gigi's Meat + Cheese Plate

$17.00

finochietta salami, crescenza cheese, local flower honey, seasonal jam, grilled rustic bread

Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$13.00

hand pulled burrata, italian mixed olives, sea salt, grilled country bread, olive oil

Wild Mushroom Arancini

Wild Mushroom Arancini

$12.00

crispy risotto balls, buffalo mozzarella, truffle aioli

Eggplant Parmigiano

Eggplant Parmigiano

$15.00

Japanese eggplant, basil-walnut pesto, san marzano marinara, burrata

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

soft taleggio polenta, san marzano gravy, fontina

Charred Broccolini Caesar

Charred Broccolini Caesar

$13.00

warm polenta croutons, charred broccolini, gem lettuce, radicchio, parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing

Little Nonna's Garlic Bread

Little Nonna's Garlic Bread

$7.00

roasted garlic butter, sea salt, black pepper, Sarcone’s bakery seeded roll

Italian Market Olives (half pint)

$7.00
Side Grilled Bread

Side Grilled Bread

$4.00

Shaved Salad

$15.00

shaved brussel sprouts, radish, fennel, celery root, apple, parmesan, hazelnuts, lemon shallot dressing

MACARONI

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

BVP fontina stuffed meatballs, braised pork marinara, parmesan, basil

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$22.00

house ground garlic sausage, greens, buffalo mozzarella, crispy prosciutto

Campanelle Nero

Campanelle Nero

$23.00

squid ink pasta with seared shrimp, capers, fennel soffrito, olive oil breadcrumbs

Pan Seared Gnocchi

Pan Seared Gnocchi

$21.00

pancetta, butternut squash, kale, leeks, mushrooms, roasted garlic butter, lemon

Braised Short Rib Radiatore

Braised Short Rib Radiatore

$22.00

short rib ragu, roasted celery root, brussels sprout leaves, mushrooms, whipped ricotta, breadcrumbs, fresh horseradish

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

cracked black pepper, butter, shaved pecorino, prosciutto

ENTREES

Sunday Gravy

Sunday Gravy

$26.00

slowly braised beef shortrib, B+V+P meatball, sweet fennel sausage, broccoli rabe & tonight’s macaroni

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

marinara, basil, burrata, asparagus and fennel salad; served with a side of tonight's macaroni

Bronzino alla Piastra

Bronzino alla Piastra

$24.00

roasted sunchokes, brussels sprouts, pickled raisin-caper piccata sauce, lemon

DESSERTS

Espresso Tiramisu

Espresso Tiramisu

$9.00

espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, coco nibs

Hazelnut Cannoli

Hazelnut Cannoli

$10.00

chocolate-dipped, hazelnut-ricotta filling, candied coco nibs

DRINKS

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.50

Pellegrino Limonata

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are currently offering delivery/take-out and dine-in seating!

Website

Location

1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Little Nonna's image
Little Nonna's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Lamberti Pizza & Market
orange star4.5 • 187
707 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Melograno - Rittenhouse Square
orange star4.7 • 1,215
2012 Sansom St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Vetri
orange star4.6 • 4,058
1615 Chancellor Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
La Fontana Della Citta
orange star4.2 • 1,780
1701 Spruce Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Farina Pasta and Noodle
orange star5.0 • 33
132 S 17th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Bud & Marilyn's
orange star4.5 • 5,375
1234 Locust St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
1225Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge
orange star4.2 • 2,596
1225 sansom st philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
orange star4.5 • 1,227
1115 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
District Taco - Center City
orange star4.1 • 1,218
1140 Market Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Strangeloves
orange star4.3 • 1,203
216 S. 11th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Penn Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Old City
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston