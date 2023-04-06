Little O's imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Little O's 521 w McDowell

59 Reviews

$$

521 w McDowell

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Popular Items

Little O's Burger (togo)
Angry Bird (togo)
Meat Me (togo)

Appetizers

The Pretzel Tree (togo)

The Pretzel Tree (togo)

$11.50

Two large salted pretzels, IPA mustard, green chili cheese dip,

Hummus Board (togo)

Hummus Board (togo)

$13.50

Your choice of 2....Garlic, Jalapeño cilantro, or sound dried tomato hummus, carrots, cucumbers, radish, basil pesto, honey drizzle, pita. (substitute 1 choice for Pimento dip for $1 extra)

Chips + Guacamole (togo)

Chips + Guacamole (togo)

$12.50

house made guacamole, made with avocado, pico de gallo, lime juice, salt pepper....and served with tortilla chips

Chips + Salsa (togo)

Chips + Salsa (togo)

$5.50

House made salsa, topped with pico, served with house made tortilla chips

Buffalo Cauliflower (togo)

Buffalo Cauliflower (togo)

$11.50

crispy caulifower florets, buffalo sauce, shredded carrot, blue chesse crumbles, ranch

Garlic Knots (togo)

Garlic Knots (togo)

$8.50

Knotted Pizza Dough tossed in pecorino cheese and garlic oil. Served with Marinara

Nachos (togo)

Nachos (togo)

$14.50

tortilla chips, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, red and green enchilada sauces, pico de gallo. ADD chicken $5 ground beef $4

Vegan Nachos (togo)

Vegan Nachos (togo)

$14.50

tortilla chips guacamole, vegan cheese, red and green enchilada sauces, pico de gallo. ADD Gardein (vegan chicken substitute) $6

Meatballs (togo)

Meatballs (togo)

$12.50

spicy brisket & pork blend meatballs, pomodoro sauce, house herb focaccia bread

Deviled Eggs (togo)

Deviled Eggs (togo)

$8.50

Eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, chopped bacon, paprika, green onions

Salads

Wedge Salad (togo)

Wedge Salad (togo)

$12.50

Iceberg Wedge, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, heirloom tomatoes, red pepper ranch, onion strings

Kale Rustico Salad (togo)

Kale Rustico Salad (togo)

$13.50

chopped kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, shaved cauliflower, crispy prosciutto, pecorino cheese, herbed crostini, lemon tahini dressing

Vegan Beet (togo)

Vegan Beet (togo)

$12.50

Layered gold and red roasted beets, pistachios, orange segments, avocado, kale, baby arugula, white balsamic vinaigrette

Summer Strawberry (togo)

Summer Strawberry (togo)

$12.50

Baby arugula, organic greens, toasted almonds, hemp seeds, goat cheese, berries, citrus chia dressing

Italiano Salad (togo)

Italiano Salad (togo)

$14.50

Iceberg and romaine lettuces, olives, dates, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumber, mozzarella, pistachios, artichokes, pepperoni, lemon oregano dressing

Little O's Chopped (togo)

Little O's Chopped (togo)

$15.50

Romaine hearts, smoked salmon, corn, toasted pepitas, farro, quinoa, tomato, cucumber, gorgonzola, Chile lime dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

Little O's Burger (togo)

Little O's Burger (togo)

$10.00

4 oz burger patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, OHSO sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce

AZ Burger (togo)

AZ Burger (togo)

$13.50

4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, jalapeño cream cheese, poblano aioli, crispy onion strings

BBQ Burger (togo)

BBQ Burger (togo)

$13.50

4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce

Green Chile Burger (togo)

Green Chile Burger (togo)

$13.50

4 oz patty, Kings Hawaiian bun, hatch chiles, lettuce, tomato, green Chile cheese sauce.

Bleu Burger (togo)

Bleu Burger (togo)

$13.50

4 oz patty, Kings Hawaiian bun, sauteed mushrooms, bleu cheese, shredded lettuce

Downtown Veggie Burger (togo)

Downtown Veggie Burger (togo)

$13.50

Veggie patty, King's Hawaiian bun, guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, OHSO Sauce

Hot Pastrami (togo)

Hot Pastrami (togo)

$13.50

Pastrami, King's Hawaiian bun, pickle & pepper mix, mustard aioli, provolone, caramelized onion, splash of Italian dressing

Angry Bird (togo)

Angry Bird (togo)

$13.50

Fried chicken breast marinated in buffalo sauce, King's Hawaiian bun, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce

Pizza

Green Machine (togo)

Green Machine (togo)

$15.50

basil pesto, little O's 4 cheese blend, sliced heirloom tomatoes, artichokes, caramelized onions, spinach

Cheese Please (togo)

Cheese Please (togo)

$12.50

classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela

Large Marge (togo)

Large Marge (togo)

$14.50

spicy red sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced basil, heirloom tomatoes

Meat Me (togo)

Meat Me (togo)

$15.50

Little O's cheese blend, classic red sauce, sliced pepperoni, crumbled italian sausage, crushed spicy meatball

Farmhouse (togo)

Farmhouse (togo)

$15.50

house hummus, vegan cheese, caramelized onion, corn, artichoke, spinach

Neighborhood Pie (togo)

Neighborhood Pie (togo)

$15.50

Little O's cheese blend, killer white sauce, spinach, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, mushroom, caramelized red onion

The Buffalo (togo)

The Buffalo (togo)

$15.50

White sauce mixed with buffalo sauce, four cheese blend, white onion, grilled chicken, topped with shaved carrots, sliced celery, ranch and buffalo drizzle.

Elote (togo)

Elote (togo)

$15.50

Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce

Sides

Little Fry (togo)

Little Fry (togo)

$3.00

small side of our fries

Biggie Fry (togo)

$5.00

thin fries

SIDE Salad (togo)

SIDE Salad (togo)

$5.00
SIDE Cottage Cheese (togo)

SIDE Cottage Cheese (togo)

$4.00
SIDE of Fruit (togo)

SIDE of Fruit (togo)

$4.00

Bowl Cheese Sauce (togo)

$3.00

SIDE Salsa Bowl (togo)

$2.00

Side Focaccia Bread (togo)

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders (togo)

Kid's Chicken Tenders (togo)

$7.50

Adult Tenders (togo)

$10.50

4 chicken strips and fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese (togo)

Kid's Grilled Cheese (togo)

$7.50
Kid's Cheeseburger (togo)

Kid's Cheeseburger (togo)

$7.50
Kid's Mac N Cheese (togo)

Kid's Mac N Cheese (togo)

$7.50
Kid's Cheese Pizza (togo)

Kid's Cheese Pizza (togo)

$7.50
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza (togo)

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza (togo)

$8.50
Kids Brownie (togo)

Kids Brownie (togo)

$4.50

Served with ice cream

Desserts

Apple Pie (togo)

Apple Pie (togo)

$7.50

Served with ice cream

Brownie (togo)

Brownie (togo)

$7.50

Served with ice cream and chocolate syrup

Cheesecake of the Day (togo)

$7.50

Ice Cream 1 Scoop (togo)

$3.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoops (togo)

$5.00

Side Sauces

SIDE 0f Spicy Syrup

SIDE of BBQ

$0.25

SIDE of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.25

SIDE of Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

SIDE of Cheese Sauce

$0.50

SIDE of DICK Sauce

$0.50

SIDE of Garlic Butter

$0.25

SIDE of Green Enchilada Sauce

$0.50

SIDE of Guacamole

$2.00

SIDE of IPA Mustard

$0.25

SIDE of Italian Dressing

$0.25

SIDE of Jalapeño Pesto

$0.25

SIDE of Ketchup

SIDE of Lemon Tahini

$0.25

SIDE of Marinara

$0.25

SIDE of Mayo

SIDE of Mustard aioli

$0.25

SIDE of OHSO Sauce

$0.25

SIDE of Pesto Sauce

$0.25

Side of Pico

$0.25

SIDE of Poblano Aioli

$0.25

SIDE of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Red Enchilada Sauce

$0.50

SIDE of Red Pepper Ranch

$0.25

SIDE of Salsa

$0.25

SIDE of Sour Cream

$0.25

SIDE of Spicy Marinara

$0.25

SIDE of Sriracha Sauce

SIDE of Syrup

SIDE of Tapatio Sauce

SIDE of Yellow Mustard

SIDE of Chile Lime Dressing

$0.25

NA Beverage

Blue Powerade

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.99

Soda Water

$0.50

Sprite

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

OHSO inspired, Employee owned. Some of your OHSO favorites, with some of our own stuff as well, with the same neighborhood hang out vibe you've grown to love.

Location

521 w McDowell, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

Gallery
Little O's image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
