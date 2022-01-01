Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mediterranean

Little Owl

5,569 Reviews

$$$

90 Bedford Street

New York, NY 10014

Popular Items

Sunflower Salad
Caesar Salad
Gravy Meatball Sliders

Appetizers

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

parmesan croutons

Sunflower Salad

Sunflower Salad

$16.00

golden beets, seeds, bibb, parmesan, sherry vinaigrette

Herbed Big Eye Tuna

Herbed Big Eye Tuna

$18.00

cauliflower, broccoli, snow peas, tomato raisins, chili, lime

Arugula & Strawberries

Arugula & Strawberries

$17.00

fennel, robiola fettunta, balsamic vinaigrette

Asparagus Gratin

Asparagus Gratin

$22.00

parmesan crunchies, organic egg yolk, truffle

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$14.00

polpetini, escarole, egg drop, parmesan

Tagliatelle Kale Pesto

Tagliatelle Kale Pesto

$17.00

pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic

Ziti Patricia

Ziti Patricia

$18.00

sweet sausage, zucchini, spicy cherry tomato, basil

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$21.00

guanciale, spicy tomato sauce, pecorino, parsley

Skillet Braised Calamari

Skillet Braised Calamari

$18.00

marinara, peas, lardo toast

Gravy Meatball Sliders

Gravy Meatball Sliders

$15.00

three little owl originals

Entrees

Tender Lamb Shank

Tender Lamb Shank

$36.00
Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$33.00

lemon pepper broccoli, avocado crema, roasted tomato

Skate Milanese Sandwich

Skate Milanese Sandwich

$26.00

seeded bun, chinoise slaw, lemon, french fries

8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries

8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries

$21.00

American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun

Grilled & Filleted Daily Fish

Grilled & Filleted Daily Fish

$39.00

toasted lobster paella

Broiled Nova Scotia Halibut

Broiled Nova Scotia Halibut

$39.00

corn, peas, pesto vinaigrette

Crispy Bell & Evans Chicken

Crispy Bell & Evans Chicken

$32.00

asparagus home fries, lemon, dijon, garlic, sherry

Pork Chop & Butter Beans

Pork Chop & Butter Beans

$38.00

parmesan, wild dandelion

Petit Filet Mignon

Petit Filet Mignon

$39.00

topped with mushrooms, sitting atop crunchy montrachet potatoes.

Seasonal Vegetables

Zucchini & Squash

Zucchini & Squash

$16.00

peppers, capers, olives, herbs

Sesame Green Beans

Sesame Green Beans

$14.00

chiles, mint, cilantro, oyster sauce

Asparagus Home Fries

Asparagus Home Fries

$15.00

curried leeks, crispy potatoes

Grilled & Roasted Corn

Grilled & Roasted Corn

$15.00

spicy Mexican style

French Fries

French Fries

$9.00

chile aioli

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

breaded and baked, marinara, arugula

Cauliflower & Broccoli

Cauliflower & Broccoli

$16.00

leeks, frisée, chili lime vinaigrette

Dessert

Cinnamon Sugar Spiced Beignets

Cinnamon Sugar Spiced Beignets

$12.00

raspberry sauce, nutella

Graham Cracker Cheesecake

Graham Cracker Cheesecake

$12.00

agave blueberry sauce

Beverages

Can of Soda

$4.00

Galvanina Organic Sparkling Soda

$6.00

San Benedetto Bottled Water

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A West Village gem with a big porkchop and an even bigger heart. Seasonal Mediterranean cuisine by Chef Joey Campanaro.

Website

Location

90 Bedford Street, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Little Owl image
Little Owl image
BG pic
Little Owl image

