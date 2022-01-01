  • Home
A map showing the location of Little Palace Food + Liquor 240 South 4th StreetView gallery

Little Palace Food + Liquor 240 South 4th Street

No reviews yet

240 South 4th Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Appetizers

LOCAL FRIED CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

PROVIDED BY BLUE JACKET DAIRY

CALAMARI

$10.00

LEMON / TABASCO MAYO

FIRE ROASTED MEATBALLS

$7.00

PARMESAN / BASIL / CRUSHED TOMATO

GRILLED GARLIC BREAD

$8.00

MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA / PROVOLONE / GARLIC / OLIVE OIL/ CRUSHED TOMATO

POLENTA FRIES

$7.00

RED PEPPER AIOLI

Palace Greens

$5.00+

MIXED GREENS / MARINATED CUCUMBER / ONION / TOMATO / FETA/ VINAIGRETTE

Chopped Caesar

$7.00+

ROMAINE / CROUTON / PARMESAN

Soup Cup

$3.50

Soup Bowl

$4.50

Hummus Platter

$8.00

Sunday Curds

$7.50

SMALL SANDWICHES

PALACE BURGER

$4.00+

GRILLED ONION / PICKLE /AMERICAN

CRISP CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.00

PICKLE / MAYO/ SWISS

MEATBALL MINI

$4.50

PEPPADEW CHEDDAR / CRUSHED TOMATO

LITTLE PALACE GYRO

$6.00

LAMB/ TZATZIKI / TOMATO / LETTUCE / ONION

VEGETARIAN GYRO

$6.50

WHITE BEAN, THYME + QUINOA PATTY / TZATZIKI / TOMATO / LETTUCE / ONION

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

SWISS / AMERICAN / PROVOLONE / TEXAS TOAST

Quesadilla

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken

$7.00

Wednesday Rotating Special

$7.00

Reuben

$7.00

Patty Melt

$7.00

Specials

Full LOCO MOCO

$12.00

WHITE RICE / TWO PALACE BURGER / TWO FRIED EGGS / BROWN GRAVY

Full Poutine

$12.00

WEDGE FRIES / CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS/ BEEF SHORT RIB / BROWN GRAVY

STRIP STEAK

$21.00

CHOICE OF SIDE

LASAGNA

$12.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGR / MEATBALL / RICOTTA / MOZZARELLA / CRUSHED TOMATO

Sides

WEDGE FRIES

$5.00

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$5.00

MAC + CHEESE

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Hummus Side

$6.00

Rice

$4.00

Salmon

$5.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Quinoa Patty

$4.50

NEAPOLITAN PIZZAS

Pizza Bianca

$15.00

PROVOLONE / MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA / GORGONZOLA / PARMESAN

Brussels Sprouts Pizza

$17.00

MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA / GORGONZOLA / PARMESAN

Egg, Pancetta + Spinach Pizza

$17.00

MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA / PARMESAN / GARLIC / EGG / PANCETTA / SPINACH

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

ROASTED TOMATO / MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA / BASIL / GARLIC

Marinara Pizza

$15.00

CRUSHED TOMATO / OLIVE OIL / BASIL / MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA / GARLIC

Sausage Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA / GARLIC / CRUSHED TOMATO / GIARDINIERA / SAUSAGE / MUSHROOM

Soppressata Picante Pizza

$17.00

CRUSHED TOMATO / MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA / SERRANO PEPPER / GARLIC / SPICY SOPPRESSATA

SUBMARINES

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.00

SHAVED RIBEYE / HOT SERANO PEPPERS / SWISS / GRILLED ONION / GRILLED PEPPER

ITALIAN SUB

$11.00

CAPPICOLA / PEPPERONI / HAM / GENOA SALAMI / LETTUCE / TOMATO / ONION / BANANA PEPPER / MOZZARELLA / VINAIGRETTE

BBQ BOLOGNA

$11.00

THIN SLICED ITALIAN BOLOGNA / PROVALONE / LETTUCE / GREEN OLIVE/ ONION / BBQ

MEATBALL SUB

$10.00

PEPPADEW CHEDDAR / GRILLED PEPPER / GRILLED ONION / BANANA PEPPERS

TURKEY CLUB

$10.00

BACON / PROVOLONE / MARINATED CUCUMBER / LETTUCE / TOMATO / ONION / MAYO

SHAVED HAM

$10.00

PEPPADEW CHEDDAR / PICKLE / ONION / LETTUCE / DIJON MUSTARD / MAYO

THE GREAT SANTINI

$11.00

SOPPRESSATA / MORTADELLA / SHAVED HAM / MOZZARELLA/ LETTUCE / TOMATO / ONION / GIARDINIERA

STROMBOLI

TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI

$15.00

PEPPERONI / SAUSAGE / MOZZARELL / CRUSHED TOMATO

VEGETARIAN STROMBOLI

$12.00

ROASTED TOMATO / SPINACH / FETA / ARTICHOKE / MOZZARELLA/ BLACK OLIVE

DESSERT

LP S'MORES ORDER OF 2

$6.00

GRAHAM CRACKER / ROASTED MASHMELLOW / HERSHEY'S MILK CHOCOLATE

LP S'MORES ORDER OF 4

$8.00

GRAHAM CRACKER / ROASTED MASHMELLOW / HERSHEY'S MILK CHOCOLATE

Pumpkin Cheescake

$5.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

240 South 4th Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

