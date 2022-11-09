Little Philly Cheesesteaks 475-B Wythe Creek Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
475-B Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson, VA 23662
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anna's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
4.5 • 572
464 Wythe Creek Rd,Ste D Poquoson, VA 23662
View restaurant
Blue Crab and Purple Pig Bistro - 8 Victory Blvd
4.7 • 13
8 Victory Blvd Poquoson, VA 23662
View restaurant