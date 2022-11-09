  • Home
Little Philly Cheesesteaks 475-B Wythe Creek Road

No reviews yet

475-B Wythe Creek Road

Poquoson, VA 23662

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak (Steak, Cheese, Grilled Onion, Mayo)
Philly Cheesesteak (Steak, Cheese, Grilled Onion, Mayo PLUS Toppings)
Gyro

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Mozzarella sticks serves with choice of Ranch dressing or Marinara sauce

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.75

Beer Battered Fried Mushrooms served with Ranch Dressing

Combo Feta

$5.95

Warm Pita bread, feta cheese, and Greek olives drizzled with olive oil and oregano

Tzatziki and Pita

Tzatziki and Pita

$5.50

Warm Crispy Pita Bread served with Homemade Tzatziki

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.95
Jalapeno poppers

Jalapeno poppers

$6.95

fried cream cheese stuffed jalapeno halves served with dipping sauce

Salads

Village Salad

$8.95

Authentic salad as it is made in the villages of Greece! This salad is based in tomatoes, topped with cucumbers, onions, Greek olives, crumbled feta cheese, oregano and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with a side of warm pita (this salad contains NO lettuce)

Garden Salad

$6.50

Salad containing Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Onions. Served with warm Pita Bread.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.99

Our Greeks Salads contain lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Greek (Kalamata) olives, and feta cheese. Served with warm pita.

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$9.95

Our grilled chicken salads contain romain lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Greek (Kalamata) olives, feta cheese, and seasoned grilled chicken. Served with a warm pita.

Gyro Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Greek (Kalamata) olives, feta cheese, and Gyro Meat. Served with a warm pita.

Philly Cheesesteak Salad

$9.95

Salad containing Philly Steak, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions. Comes with a slice of Texas toast.

Gyros

Gyro

Gyro

$8.25

Authentic Gyro meat cut off of the spit, topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion wrapped in a warm pita

Chicken Souvlaki Gyro

Chicken Souvlaki Gyro

$8.25

Grilled Chicken marinated in Greek spices, topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion; wrapped in a warm pita

Gyro Philly Style (Grilled Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms)

$8.75

Gyro Meat topped with melted cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled peppers, and grilled onions, wrapped in a warm pita

Chicken Gyro Philly ***PITA BREAD*** (Grilled Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms)

$8.75

Seasoned grilled chicken topped with melted cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled peppers, and grilled onions, wrapped in a warm pita

Steak Gyro Philly ***PITA BREAD*** (Grilled Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms)

$8.75

Philly steak meat topped with melted cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled peppers, and grilled onions, wrapped in a warm pita

Veggie Delight

$8.25

YiaYia Maria's Specialty! Grilled mushrooms, onions, black olives, peppers, and tomatoes, topped with crumbled feta and house dressing, wrapped in a warm pita bread

Cheesesteaks

Philly Cheesesteak (Steak, Cheese, Grilled Onion, Mayo)

$10.49

Philly Cheesesteak (Steak, Cheese, Grilled Onion, Mayo PLUS Toppings)

$11.49

Buffalo Philly Cheesesteak (Steak, Cheese, Grilled Onion, Mayo cooked with Buffalo Sauce)

$11.49

Southwest Philly Cheesesteak (Steak, Cheese, Grilled Onion, Chipotle Ranch, Jalapeno Peppers)

$11.49

Bacon Philly Cheesesteak (Steak, Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onion, Mayo)

$12.25

Chicken Philly (Marinated Chicken Breast, Grilled Onions, Cheese, Mayo ONLY)

$10.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese

Chicken Philly (Marinated Chicken Breast, Grilled Onions, Cheese, Mayo PLUS toppings)

$11.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese plus your choice of toppings!

Buffalo Chicken Philly (Marinated Chicken Breast, Grilled Onions, Cheese, Mayo cooked with Hot Sauce)

$11.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast cooked with hot sauce and topped with white cheese and your choice of toppings!

Southwest *Chicken* Philly (Marinated chicken, Cheese, Grilled Onion, Chipotle Ranch, Jalapeno Peppers)

$11.49

Bacon Chicken Philly (Marinated Chicken Breast, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Cheese, Mayo)

$12.25

Seasoned grilled chicken breast and Bacon topped with white cheese and your choice of toppings!

Chopped Cheese Sandwich (Chopped Burger, Yellow Cheese, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Ketchup on a Pressed Hoagie)

Chopped Cheese Sandwich (Chopped Burger, Yellow Cheese, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Ketchup on a Pressed Hoagie)

$10.99

Steak N' Cheese

Steak and cheese, with lettuce, onion, yellow cheese, mayo and oil/vinegar on a hoagie.

Steak and cheese, with lettuce, onion, yellow cheese, mayo and oil/vinegar on a hoagie.

$11.49

Hoagies, Sandwiches, Quesadillas

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.95

Enjoy one of our delicious club sandwiches! You have the choice of a traditional BLT or turkey Clubs are made on Texas Toast, topped with mayo, bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

Hoagie

$9.99

All Hoagies are toasted and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches are made with white and yellow American cheese and can be made on your choice of Texas Toast or Pita Bread

Luci's Grilled Cheese Deluxe

Luci's Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$8.50

Luci's Grilled Cheese Deluxe is a family favorite! Chicken, bacon, grilled mushrooms, and white American cheese served on your choice of Texas toast or Pita Bread. Yum!

Reuben

Reuben

$8.45

Our Reuben has crispy rye bread, corned beef brisket, melted swiss cheese, thousand island and sauerkraut

Quesadilla

$5.50

Tortilla filled with melted cheese

Burgers, Hot Dogs & Tenders

Hamburger

$5.95

Our hamburgers are made with fresh angus beef, never frozen! Burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, Mayo and pickles.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.75

Our cheeseburgers are made with fresh angus beef, never frozen! Cheeseburgers are topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, Mayo and pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$8.75

Two Angus cheeseburger patties topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, Mayo and pickles

D's Double Stack

$9.95

Big D's favorite burger! Double cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Mayo and pickle.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.95

Angus burger topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese. (this burger does not come with cold veggies)

BBQ Bacon Double Cheeseburger W/Onion ring on top

BBQ Bacon Double Cheeseburger W/Onion ring on top

$9.95

Two Angus cheeseburger patties topped with cheese, bacon and an onion ring covered in BBQ sauce

Marinara Double Provolone Burger w/Three cheese sticks on top

Marinara Double Provolone Burger w/Three cheese sticks on top

$9.95

Two Angus cheeseburger patties topped with provolone cheese, three mozzarella sticks and marinara.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.95

9 oz Angus burger patty between two slices of crispy rye bread with grilled onions and white American cheese

2 Nathan's Beef Hot Dogs w/ Fries

2 Nathan's Beef Hot Dogs w/ Fries

$7.25
Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$10.95

Chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Kiddos!

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids plain hamburger, side, drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.75

Kids plain cheeseburger, side, drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled cheese on pita bread, side, drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Chicken fingers, side, drink

Kids Nathan's Hot Dog

$4.99

Beverages

Cup of Water

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.35
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25
Bottled Sweet Tea

Bottled Sweet Tea

$2.25
Extra Sweet Tea

Extra Sweet Tea

$2.25
Bottled Unsweet Tea

Bottled Unsweet Tea

$2.25
Caprisun

Caprisun

$1.25

Sides/Extras

SIDE Onion Rings

$4.25

SIDE French Fries

$2.95

SIDE Pita Bread (Warm)

$1.00

SIDE Garden Salad

$2.25

SIDE Greek Salad

$3.50

SIDE Ranch

$0.50

SIDE oil and vinegar

$0.50

SIDE House Dressing

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

SIDE Tzatziki

$0.75

SIDE Marinara Sauce

$0.75

SIDE Chili (no beans)

$1.00

Applesauce (GoGo Squeez)

$1.00

Desserts

Cannoli's

$4.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.75

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$0.75

Brownie

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$0.75

Lunch Specials

Lunch Specials! Your choice of a 1/2 Italian Sub, 1/2 Ham and Cheese Sub, 1/2 Turkey and cheese Sub OR small gyro sandwich served with a small side of fries and one canned soda or bottled water

Reuben with small fries

$8.50

1/2 Steak N Cheese W/Small Fries

$8.50

Steak, lettuce, onion, yellow cheese, mayo and thousand island on a half hoagie. served with a small fry.

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
