Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Little Pie Company

1,914 Reviews

$$

424 W 43rd St

New York, NY 10036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Pumpkin Pie

Thanksgiving Menu

TG-Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie 10"

TG-Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie 10"

$42.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)

TG-Old Fashioned Apple Pie 10"

TG-Old Fashioned Apple Pie 10"

$42.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)

TG-Southern Pecan Pie 10"

TG-Southern Pecan Pie 10"

$42.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)

TG-Mississippi Mud Pie 10"

TG-Mississippi Mud Pie 10"

$42.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)

TG-Pumpkin Pie 10"

TG-Pumpkin Pie 10"

$42.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)

TG-Three Berry Pie 10"

TG-Three Berry Pie 10"

$42.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)

TG-Sugarless Old Fashioned Apple Pie 10"

TG-Sugarless Old Fashioned Apple Pie 10"

$42.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)

TG-Salted Caramel Apple Pie 10"

TG-Salted Caramel Apple Pie 10"

$42.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10) Limited Quantities will be baked. ORDER EARLY

TG-Sweet Potato pie

TG-Sweet Potato pie

$42.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10) Limited Quantities will be baked. ORDER EARLY

TG-Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb Pie

TG-Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb Pie

$48.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10) Limited Quantities will be baked. ORDER EARLY

TG-Gluten Free Florida Key Lime Pie

TG-Gluten Free Florida Key Lime Pie

$48.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10) Limited Quantities will be baked. ORDER EARLY

TG-Applesauce Carrot Cake LG

TG-Applesauce Carrot Cake LG

$50.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)Available 11/21-11/24

TG-New York Cheesecake LG

TG-New York Cheesecake LG

$42.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)

TG-Pumpkin Nut Loaf

TG-Pumpkin Nut Loaf

$25.00

Available 11/21-11/24 (serves 8-10)

Seasonal Pies (Not available 11/21-11/24)

Our five inch pies serve 1-2 each.
Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$10.95+

A Traditional Southern Classic made from scratch. We start with fresh Kentucky Sweet Potatoes, and then we select a special blend of imported spices to create this delicious and creamy dessert. A perfect autumn treat.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$10.95+

This delicately spiced seasonal specialty is an American classic and a must-have this Fall. No Thanksgiving table is complete without Pumpkin Pie!

Salted Caramel Apple Pie

Salted Caramel Apple Pie

$10.95+

Golden Delicious apples mingle with cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar on a rich butter crust, topped with crunchy steel cut oats and dressed in a gooey drizzle of fresh caramel.

Handmade Pies (Not available 11/21-11/24)

Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie

Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie

$10.95+

It’s not your ordinary pie. Our signature pie is baked with hand-sliced Granny Smith apples, fresh sour cream and topped with brown sugar, cinnamon and walnut streusel.

Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

$10.95+

Our old-fashioned apple pie is low in sugar and bursting with flavor. It’s made with fresh golden delicious apples, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and covered with a light flaky crust. Serve warm with a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream.

Florida Key Lime Pie

Florida Key Lime Pie

$10.95+

Our Key Lime Pie, made with fresh key lime from a 75-year-old recipe, unlocks a sunburst of flavors. It’s sweet and tart, smooth and creamy. Serve chilled with fresh whipped cream.

Mississippi Mud Pie

Mississippi Mud Pie

$10.95+

Romance the chocolate lover in all of us, this sinful seducer is made up of quality imported Belgian chocolate, brownie streusel and a chocolate glaze in a chocolate cookie crust. No wonder it flies off our shelves. Serve with freshly whipped cream or ice cream.

Three-berry Pie

Three-berry Pie

$10.95+

A taste revolution in and of itself, our blend of fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are simmered into a sweet confection and then topped with a superb lattice crust.

Southern Pecan Pie

Southern Pecan Pie

$10.95+

A rich and tender crust is the perfect foil for this heavenly, not overly sweet, classic. The ratio of pecans to filling is generously balanced and a scoop of freshly whipped cream complements a warm slice.

Sugarless Apple Pie

Sugarless Apple Pie

$10.95+

Same recipe as our Old Fashioned Apple, without any added sugar.

Banana Coconut Cream 5"

Banana Coconut Cream 5"

$10.95

NOT AVAILABLE 11/21-11/24 This dessert is filled with fresh banana slices and banana custard. Topped off with freshly whipped cream and toasted coconut, make this pie supreme. (5 inch serves 1-2)

Chicken Pot Pie 5"

Chicken Pot Pie 5"

$10.95

NOT AVAILABLE 11/21-11/24 This wholesome and hearty pie is filled with tender white chicken chunks and a mixture of fresh cream, peas, carrots and onions. Then baked just right.

GLUTEN FREE (Not available 11/21-11/24)

Gluten Free Key Lime pie

Gluten Free Key Lime pie

$12.95+

Our Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie is made with Florida Key lime juice and a homemade Gluten free graham cracker crust that's sweetened with a hint of honey. Each pie is sprinkled with fresh lime zest for a tropical burst of flavors you won’t be able to resist. ***Please note that our gluten-free pies are made fresh to order in limited quantities and must be ordered ahead of time online.***

Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb pie

Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb pie

$12.95+

Our Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb Pie combines ripe blueberries with chunks of Golden Delicious Apples — making for the perfect not-too-sweet, not-to-tart filling. But, we didn’t stop there: Each Blueberry Apple Crumb Pie is topped with brown sugar-coated chopped walnuts for a crunchy, sweet finish that’s sure to tantalize your taste buds. ***Please note that our gluten-free pies are made fresh to order in limited quantities and must be ordered ahead of time online.***

Available Everyday

Applesauce Carrot Cake

Applesauce Carrot Cake

$18.00+

By making our own homemade apple sauce for the carrot cake, determined that we would not need to add a lot of additional sugar. The natural sweetness of the apples gave our cake a perfect balance of flavors. The addition of California walnuts, imported spices and cream cheese, added the right taste and texture to this delicious cake.

Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake

Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake

$18.00+

We wanted to meet three important goals with our chocolate cake: It should be very moist. It should have a rich chocolate taste and it should be luxurious. These are the qualities we trust you will find and enjoy in our Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake.

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$7.95+

Our famous New York Cheesecake sends the senses reeling with a creamy, yet slightly dense, combination of fresh cream cheese, pure vanilla, and all natural ingredients that rest in a golden graham cracker crust. Serve with fresh fruit or fruit glaze to complement the rich flavors.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Dessert made from scratch, using only fresh, honest, pure ingredients mixed together by hand—never any artificial preservatives. Simply good & ready to eat

Website

Location

424 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Little Pie Company image
Little Pie Company image

