  • Home
  • /
  • Arcadia
  • /
  • Little Provence Sandwich Bistro - 1326 Baldwin Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Provence Sandwich Bistro 1326 Baldwin Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1326 Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia, CA 91007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Coffee and Tea Menu

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

Single (Solo), Double (Doppio), Triple, or Quad shot(s) of bold Illy Espresso.

Cafè Americano

Cafè Americano

$2.95+

Rich Illy espresso topped with hot water yield a cup with a rich depth of flavor.

Cafè Macchiato

Cafè Macchiato

$2.85+

Rich Illy espresso with a splash of fresh steamed milk and a healthy dollop of velvety foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.15+

Rich Illy espresso with fresh steamed milk tucked away under a blanket of velvety foam.

Cafè Latte

Cafè Latte

$4.15+

Rich Illy espresso with fresh steamed milk and a thin layer of foam.

Little Provence Café Latte

Little Provence Café Latte

$4.95+
Salted Caramel Café Latte

Salted Caramel Café Latte

$4.95+

A classic take on sweet and salty knit together artfully with savory Illy café latte.

Cafè Mocha

Cafè Mocha

$4.35+

Our rich Illy café latte combined with delicious mocha sauce evokes a refined sweetness.

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$2.85+

Rich Illy espresso topped with fresh Whipped Cream.

Coffee

Freshly Brewed Coffee

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.55+

Intenso Illy roast brewed to perfection – essential to all early risers!

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Chilled Intenso Roast - essential to all early risers!

Café Misto

Café Misto

$3.25+

Freshly Brewed Illy roast and steamed milk.

Keto Butter Coffee

Keto Butter Coffee

$3.95+

Frothed Illy Coffee and Butter topped with cinnamon for a warm delight.

Frappe-ccino

Salted Caramel Frappe-ccino

Salted Caramel Frappe-ccino

$4.45+
Mocha Frappe-ccino

Mocha Frappe-ccino

$4.75+
Coffee Frappe-ccino

Coffee Frappe-ccino

$4.45+

Roasty-Toasty Intenso Coffee and milk is blended into a refreshing flurry.

Espresso Frappe-ccino

Espresso Frappe-ccino

$5.45+

Potent Illy Espresso and milk are blended into a refreshing flurry.

Matcha Frappe-ccino

Matcha Frappe-ccino

$4.75+

Nutty, sweet, sharp matcha and milk are blended into a refreshing flurry.

Little Provence Frappe-ccino

Little Provence Frappe-ccino

$4.45+

Tea & Refreshments

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.85+

Choose your tea packet.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.35+
Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.35+Out of stock
Glass of Juice

Glass of Juice

$3.25+

Bright and refreshing, tangy and sweet! Your choice of Simply Lemonade, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, or Cranberry Juice.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Creamy steamed milk combined with sweet chocolate sauce that evokes a nostalgic feeling.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.35+

Pastry Menu

All Pastries

Traditional French Butter Croissant

Traditional French Butter Croissant

$4.95

Old Reliable, oozing in butter!!!

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.95

Old Reliable, oozing in butter, add chocolate just to make it perfect!!!

Almond Croissant

$4.95

Blueberry Kouign Amman

$4.95
Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$4.95

Blueberry Scone

$4.95

Cinnamon Twist

$4.95
Blueberry Muffin Streusel

Blueberry Muffin Streusel

$4.95

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$4.95

Banana Nut Loaf

$4.95
Blueberry Oat Muffin (Vegan)

Blueberry Oat Muffin (Vegan)

$4.95

Vegan

Le Petit Dejeuner / Breakfast Menu

Hot Breakfast

Pain Perdu/French Toast Provence

Pain Perdu/French Toast Provence

$12.95

House-Made (FR), cubed country style bread, smothered in eggs, infused with Cinnamon and a splash of Almond Extract, drenched in Dickinson’s Pure Maple Syrup, and topped with French Vanilla Whipped Cream and a bevy of Fresh Berries of the day.

Little Provence Breakfast Sandwich

Little Provence Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

House-Made (FR), Two Eggs, scrambled in a chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon Crunch, Red Onions, and melted Sharp Cheddar Cheese, served on an Extra-Large English Muffin.

Cold Breakfast

House Made All-Natural Granola Parfait

House Made All-Natural Granola Parfait

$7.95

House-Made All-Natural Granola, served with Vanilla Yogurt and topped with Fresh Berries of the day. VEGETARIAN.

Demi & Demi

All Demi

Demi Roti du Boeuf

Demi Roti du Boeuf

$12.95

Half Sandwich and Half Garden Salad or Half Tomato Salad.

Demi Roasted Turkey

Demi Roasted Turkey

$12.95

Half Sandwich and Half Garden Salad or Half Tomato Salad.

Demi Tuna Nicoise

Demi Tuna Nicoise

$12.95

Half Sandwich and Half Garden Salad or Half Tomato Salad.

Demi Eggplant Steak

Demi Eggplant Steak

$12.95

Half Sandwich and Half Garden Salad or Half Tomato Salad.

Kid's Meal

All Kid's Meals

Kid's Roti de Boeuf

$10.95

Kid's size Roti de Boeuf (1/2 portion), Evian Still Water or a fountain drink & a chocolate chip cookie.

Kid's Roasted Turkey

$10.95

Kid's size Roasted Turkey (1/2 portion), Evian Still Water or a fountain drink & a chocolate chip cookie.

Kid's French Ham and Cheese

$10.95

Kid's size French Ham & Cheese sandwich (1/2 portion), Evian Still Water or a fountain drink & a chocolate chip cookie.

Dessert Menu

All Dessert

Chocolate Cake (Flourless)

$8.95

Lemon Meringue Pie

$8.95

Banana Cream Pie

$8.95

Mixberry Cheesecake

$7.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.95

Espresso Truffle Cake

$7.95

Apple Upside Down Cake

$8.95

Crème Brûlée

$8.95

Chocolate Brownie

$4.95

Vegan Brownie

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie 7 pk

$8.95

Mexican Wedding Cookie 7 pk

$8.95

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie 7 pk

$8.95

Bottled Wine

Bottled House Wine

Côté Mas Rosé Aurore

$22.00

Côté Mas Sauvignon Vermentino

$22.00

Côté Mas Syrah Grenache

$22.00

Bottled Premium Wine

AIX Rosé

$30.00

Haut-Blanville Reserve Chardonnay

$30.00

Domaine de la Janasse GSM

$30.00

Olema, Liore Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bottled Champagne

François Montand Brut Blanc de Blancs

$9.95+

Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut

$42.95+

Bottled Beer

All Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Corona Premier

$8.00

Bottled Beverages

All Bottled Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Evian

$3.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.50

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

À La Carte

All Sauces

Pesto

$1.25+

Pesto Aioli

$0.99+

Aioli

$0.99+

Dijonaise

$0.99+

Piquant Sauce de Provence

$0.99+

Dijon Mustard

$0.99

Mayonnaise

$0.99

All Deli Meats

Roti de Boeuf - À La Carte

$18.95

Roasted Turkey - À La Carte

$19.95

Pork Loin Piquant - À La Carte

$16.95

French Ham - À La Carte

$18.95

Tuna Nicoise - À La Carte

$18.95

Chicken Tarragon - À La Carte

$18.95

Bag of Chips

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ Chips

$2.50

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Miss Vickie's Jalapeño Chips

$2.50

Retail

Soap, Lotion, Candles

White Gardenia Soap Gift Set

$9.00

Heritage Lotion - Lavender

$16.00

Hertiage Liquid Soap - Lavender

$16.00

Primavera Shea Butter Duo

$14.00

Riche Gift Bag - Starflower

$12.70

Riche Hand Butter Trio

$22.00

Rose de Mai Hand Cream

$20.00

Lavender Shea Butter Dry Skin Hand Cream

$15.50

Aloe Hand Cream

$13.00

Natale Square Candle - Love

$11.00

Private Collections Candle - Lotud & Oud

$18.00

Private Collection Candle - Eucalyptus & Mint

$18.00

Via Mercato Primavera Candle - Fresh Herbs

$10.00

Via Mercato Primavera Gift Set - Fresh Herbs

$15.00

Primavera Soap & Dish Set - Peach Blossom

$16.00

Primavera Soap & Dish Set - Plum

$16.00

Natale Soap & Trinket Set - Love

$15.00

Luxury Soap Gift Set - WF, LV, ST, PO, TV, SS, LM, SW, LY

$19.50

Heart Soap Gift Box - Tea Rose

$11.00

Heart Soap Gift Box - Lavender

$11.00

Coffee Retail

Y3.3 Black Espresso Machine IPSO Home

$149.99

Y3.3 Red Espresso Machine IPSO Home

$149.99

Earl Grey Tea Sachets

$14.99

Thè Vert au Jasmin Tea Sachets

$14.99

Jardin Bleu Tea Sachets

$14.99

Breakfast Tea Sachets

$14.99

Camomile Tea Sachets

$14.99

Gunpowder Tea Sachets

$14.99

Breakfast Loose Tea

$16.99

Darjeeling =>Bali Loose Tea

$16.99

Earl Grey Loose Tea

$16.99

L'Oriental Loose Tea

$16.99

Jardin Bleu Loose Tea

$16.99

Jasmin Loose Tea

$16.99

Iperespresso Home Caps Classic Roast

$17.99

Iperespresso Home Caps Bold Roast

$17.99

Illy Keurig KCup Classico

$12.99

Illy Keurig KCup Intenso

$12.99

Illy Keurig KCup Colombia

$12.99

Illy Keurig KCup Brasile

$12.99

Filter Capsules Home Classico Roast

$17.99

Filter Capsules Home Intenso Roast

$17.99

Illy Logo Mug

$12.00

Illy Logo Mugs Set of 2

$24.00

Espresso Cups 60cc with Universal Saucer

$8.00

Illy Logo Espresso Cups Set of 2 w/ Saucer

$16.00

Illy Logo Espresso Cups Set of 4 w/Saucer

$32.00

Cappuccino Cups 170cc with Universal Saucer

$10.00

Illy Logo Cappuccino Cups Set of 2 W/Saucer

$20.00

Capp Cups w/o Saucer HORECA Cups Biennale

$15.00

Capp Cups Biennale Set of 2

$30.00

Esp Cups w/o Saucer HORECA Cups Biennale

$11.00

Esp Cups Biennale Set of 2

$22.00

French Press 12oz

$23.95

French Press 32oz

$49.95

Whole Bean Classico Coffee

$14.99

Ground Bean Classico Coffee

$14.99

Whole Bean Intenso Coffee

$14.99

Ground Bean Intenso Coffee

$14.99

Ground Bean Intenso Coffee Small

$8.99

Whole Bean Decaf Coffee

$15.99

Granola

1 lb Bag Granola - Original

$12.95

1 lb Bag Granola - Cranberry Almond

$13.95

Food Retail

Balsamic Vinegar - LeBlanc

$31.40

Provence Herbs MILL - French Farm

$19.00

Cruet for Oil - Alziari

$44.40

Olive Oil - LeBlanc

$27.50

Eggplant/Green Olive Cream - La Favorita

$11.50

Grn Olive & Almond Tapenade - L'Epicurien

$11.60

Grilled Red Pepper/Peperoni - French Farm

$14.50

Marinated Artichoke - French Farm

$14.50

Provence Fig Jam - Francis Miot

$10.50

Wild Blueberry Jam - L'epicurien

$12.40

Champagne & Strawberry Jam - L'epicurien

$12.40

Apricot & Lavender Jam - L'epicurien

$12.40

All Natural Mints - Les Anis

$5.90

Salted Butter Caramels in Yvonne Tin - La Maison

$18.50

Old Fashioned Lavender Candy - L'Ami

$13.00

Provence Flowers Honey - L'Abeille

$17.60

Hot Chocolate Mix - French Farm

$25.00

Pure Butter Shortbread Tin - La Sablesienne

$25.00

Honey Pastilles - Famille Perronneau

$7.20

Salted Caramel - Sirop de Monin

$17.95

French Vanilla - Sirop de Monin

$17.95

Lavender - Sirop de Monin

$17.95

Pumpkin Spice - Sirop de Monin

$17.95

Coffee French Mint - Les Anis

$5.90

Books

Provence Style

$51.00

Provence the Cookbook

$51.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale French Sandwich Bistro and Cafe

Location

1326 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Monarch - 1212 S. Baldwin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1212 Baldwin Avenue Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Boba Ave Express - Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
1437 S Baldwin Ave Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
AU79 Tea House - 815 W. Naomi Ave. Ste G
orange starNo Reviews
815 West Naomi Avenue Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Food Boutique - Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
1108 Baldwin Avenue Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia - 846 W. Duarte Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
846 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
1220s golden west #A arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arcadia

The Derby Arcadia - 233 E Huntington Dr
orange star4.5 • 4,703
233 E Huntington Dr Arcadia, CA 91006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arcadia
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monrovia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston