Little Provence Sandwich Bistro 1326 Baldwin Avenue
1326 Baldwin Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Coffee and Tea Menu
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Single (Solo), Double (Doppio), Triple, or Quad shot(s) of bold Illy Espresso.
Cafè Americano
Rich Illy espresso topped with hot water yield a cup with a rich depth of flavor.
Cafè Macchiato
Rich Illy espresso with a splash of fresh steamed milk and a healthy dollop of velvety foam.
Cappuccino
Rich Illy espresso with fresh steamed milk tucked away under a blanket of velvety foam.
Cafè Latte
Rich Illy espresso with fresh steamed milk and a thin layer of foam.
Little Provence Café Latte
Salted Caramel Café Latte
A classic take on sweet and salty knit together artfully with savory Illy café latte.
Cafè Mocha
Our rich Illy café latte combined with delicious mocha sauce evokes a refined sweetness.
Espresso Con Panna
Rich Illy espresso topped with fresh Whipped Cream.
Coffee
Freshly Brewed Coffee
Intenso Illy roast brewed to perfection – essential to all early risers!
Iced Coffee
Chilled Intenso Roast - essential to all early risers!
Café Misto
Freshly Brewed Illy roast and steamed milk.
Keto Butter Coffee
Frothed Illy Coffee and Butter topped with cinnamon for a warm delight.
Frappe-ccino
Salted Caramel Frappe-ccino
Mocha Frappe-ccino
Coffee Frappe-ccino
Roasty-Toasty Intenso Coffee and milk is blended into a refreshing flurry.
Espresso Frappe-ccino
Potent Illy Espresso and milk are blended into a refreshing flurry.
Matcha Frappe-ccino
Nutty, sweet, sharp matcha and milk are blended into a refreshing flurry.
Little Provence Frappe-ccino
Tea & Refreshments
Hot Tea
Choose your tea packet.
Tea Latte
Matcha Tea Latte
Glass of Juice
Bright and refreshing, tangy and sweet! Your choice of Simply Lemonade, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, or Cranberry Juice.
Hot Chocolate
Creamy steamed milk combined with sweet chocolate sauce that evokes a nostalgic feeling.
Chai Tea Latte
Pastry Menu
All Pastries
Traditional French Butter Croissant
Old Reliable, oozing in butter!!!
Chocolate Croissant
Old Reliable, oozing in butter, add chocolate just to make it perfect!!!
Almond Croissant
Blueberry Kouign Amman
Cheese Danish
Blueberry Scone
Cinnamon Twist
Blueberry Muffin Streusel
Orange Cranberry Muffin
Banana Nut Loaf
Blueberry Oat Muffin (Vegan)
Vegan
Le Petit Dejeuner / Breakfast Menu
Hot Breakfast
Pain Perdu/French Toast Provence
House-Made (FR), cubed country style bread, smothered in eggs, infused with Cinnamon and a splash of Almond Extract, drenched in Dickinson’s Pure Maple Syrup, and topped with French Vanilla Whipped Cream and a bevy of Fresh Berries of the day.
Little Provence Breakfast Sandwich
House-Made (FR), Two Eggs, scrambled in a chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon Crunch, Red Onions, and melted Sharp Cheddar Cheese, served on an Extra-Large English Muffin.
Cold Breakfast
Demi & Demi
All Demi
Demi Roti du Boeuf
Half Sandwich and Half Garden Salad or Half Tomato Salad.
Demi Roasted Turkey
Half Sandwich and Half Garden Salad or Half Tomato Salad.
Demi Tuna Nicoise
Half Sandwich and Half Garden Salad or Half Tomato Salad.
Demi Eggplant Steak
Half Sandwich and Half Garden Salad or Half Tomato Salad.
Kid's Meal
All Kid's Meals
Kid's Roti de Boeuf
Kid's size Roti de Boeuf (1/2 portion), Evian Still Water or a fountain drink & a chocolate chip cookie.
Kid's Roasted Turkey
Kid's size Roasted Turkey (1/2 portion), Evian Still Water or a fountain drink & a chocolate chip cookie.
Kid's French Ham and Cheese
Kid's size French Ham & Cheese sandwich (1/2 portion), Evian Still Water or a fountain drink & a chocolate chip cookie.
Dessert Menu
All Dessert
Chocolate Cake (Flourless)
Lemon Meringue Pie
Banana Cream Pie
Mixberry Cheesecake
Strawberry Shortcake
Espresso Truffle Cake
Apple Upside Down Cake
Crème Brûlée
Chocolate Brownie
Vegan Brownie
Chocolate Chip Cookie 7 pk
Mexican Wedding Cookie 7 pk
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie 7 pk
Bottled Wine
Bottled House Wine
Bottled Premium Wine
Bottled Beer
All Bottled Beer
Bottled Beverages
All Bottled Beverages
À La Carte
All Sauces
All Deli Meats
Bag of Chips
Retail
Soap, Lotion, Candles
White Gardenia Soap Gift Set
Heritage Lotion - Lavender
Hertiage Liquid Soap - Lavender
Primavera Shea Butter Duo
Riche Gift Bag - Starflower
Riche Hand Butter Trio
Rose de Mai Hand Cream
Lavender Shea Butter Dry Skin Hand Cream
Aloe Hand Cream
Natale Square Candle - Love
Private Collections Candle - Lotud & Oud
Private Collection Candle - Eucalyptus & Mint
Via Mercato Primavera Candle - Fresh Herbs
Via Mercato Primavera Gift Set - Fresh Herbs
Primavera Soap & Dish Set - Peach Blossom
Primavera Soap & Dish Set - Plum
Natale Soap & Trinket Set - Love
Luxury Soap Gift Set - WF, LV, ST, PO, TV, SS, LM, SW, LY
Heart Soap Gift Box - Tea Rose
Heart Soap Gift Box - Lavender
Coffee Retail
Y3.3 Black Espresso Machine IPSO Home
Y3.3 Red Espresso Machine IPSO Home
Earl Grey Tea Sachets
Thè Vert au Jasmin Tea Sachets
Jardin Bleu Tea Sachets
Breakfast Tea Sachets
Camomile Tea Sachets
Gunpowder Tea Sachets
Breakfast Loose Tea
Darjeeling =>Bali Loose Tea
Earl Grey Loose Tea
L'Oriental Loose Tea
Jardin Bleu Loose Tea
Jasmin Loose Tea
Iperespresso Home Caps Classic Roast
Iperespresso Home Caps Bold Roast
Illy Keurig KCup Classico
Illy Keurig KCup Intenso
Illy Keurig KCup Colombia
Illy Keurig KCup Brasile
Filter Capsules Home Classico Roast
Filter Capsules Home Intenso Roast
Illy Logo Mug
Illy Logo Mugs Set of 2
Espresso Cups 60cc with Universal Saucer
Illy Logo Espresso Cups Set of 2 w/ Saucer
Illy Logo Espresso Cups Set of 4 w/Saucer
Cappuccino Cups 170cc with Universal Saucer
Illy Logo Cappuccino Cups Set of 2 W/Saucer
Capp Cups w/o Saucer HORECA Cups Biennale
Capp Cups Biennale Set of 2
Esp Cups w/o Saucer HORECA Cups Biennale
Esp Cups Biennale Set of 2
French Press 12oz
French Press 32oz
Whole Bean Classico Coffee
Ground Bean Classico Coffee
Whole Bean Intenso Coffee
Ground Bean Intenso Coffee
Ground Bean Intenso Coffee Small
Whole Bean Decaf Coffee
Food Retail
Balsamic Vinegar - LeBlanc
Provence Herbs MILL - French Farm
Cruet for Oil - Alziari
Olive Oil - LeBlanc
Eggplant/Green Olive Cream - La Favorita
Grn Olive & Almond Tapenade - L'Epicurien
Grilled Red Pepper/Peperoni - French Farm
Marinated Artichoke - French Farm
Provence Fig Jam - Francis Miot
Wild Blueberry Jam - L'epicurien
Champagne & Strawberry Jam - L'epicurien
Apricot & Lavender Jam - L'epicurien
All Natural Mints - Les Anis
Salted Butter Caramels in Yvonne Tin - La Maison
Old Fashioned Lavender Candy - L'Ami
Provence Flowers Honey - L'Abeille
Hot Chocolate Mix - French Farm
Pure Butter Shortbread Tin - La Sablesienne
Honey Pastilles - Famille Perronneau
Salted Caramel - Sirop de Monin
French Vanilla - Sirop de Monin
Lavender - Sirop de Monin
Pumpkin Spice - Sirop de Monin
Coffee French Mint - Les Anis
