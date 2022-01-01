Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

Little Pub - Fairfield

review star

No reviews yet

2133 Black Rock Turnpike

Fairfield, CT 06825

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap
World's Best Chicken Tenders
Build A Burger

ThanksBox™ Thanksgiving Dinner In A Box

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™ Complete Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in a Box. Start with your choice of Oven Roasted Turkey or Smoked Ham, then add your selection of potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Pick it up Wednesday November 24th and serve on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Catering Menu

Thanksgiving Catering Menu

You cook the Turkey, we'll handle the sides. All 1/2 trays feed 12 People so there's plenty for second helpings.

NFL Sundays

ntroducing our new Gameday To Go Menu available on Sundays. Preorder online and pick up 25 wings for $25, 50 Wings for $50, or 100 Wings for $100, then go eat them at your place or somewhere else. Like Shakira said, they're your wings and you can eat them whenever and wherever you want. Hips don't lie, it's Football!
Buffalo Wings-Pre order

Buffalo Wings-Pre order

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Chicken, tomatillos, cumin, ancho chili, cheddar jack, tortilla strips

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00

Loaded with garlic croutons and topped with melted provolone and grated parmesan

Topstone Mountain Chili

Topstone Mountain Chili

$8.00

Beef and bean chili, melting cheddar jack, dollop of sour cream

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Our thick and creamy New England style clam chowder loaded with clams and potatoes

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Little Plates

South By Southwest Egg Rolls

South By Southwest Egg Rolls

$13.00

Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip

Ladder Wings

Ladder Wings

$14.00

Crispy wings tossed in buffalo hot sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese

Crispy Eggplant Frites

Crispy Eggplant Frites

$12.00

Crispy parmesan dusted eggplant frites, side of fra diavolo

Hummus and Flatbreads

Hummus and Flatbreads

$13.00

House whipped tahini hummus, vegetables, tuscan olives, stack of warm grilled flatbreads

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Just fried tortilla chips, cheddar jack, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños

Seoul Food Dumplings

Seoul Food Dumplings

$13.00

Crispy pork and kimchi filled dumplings served with ginger pickles and a fresh cilantro-thai chili dipping sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream

Little Pub Big Pretzel

Little Pub Big Pretzel

$10.00

Enormous soft baked pretzel served with cheese sauce and honey mustard.

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

Topped with cheddar, swiss, american

Farmers Market Spring Rolls

Farmers Market Spring Rolls

$13.00

Crunchy vegetable spring rolls with a sweet thai-chili dip

Tostada Ensalada

Tostada Ensalada

$14.00

Kale, mushrooms, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro-lime sour cream on crunchy corn tortillas

Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$14.00

Crispy lemon pepper wings, served with a side of buttermilk ranch dip.

Sticky Nuggets

Sticky Nuggets

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets tossed in general tso sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00Out of stock

Cauliflower florets, rice flour, buffalo sauce

Salads

Little Pub Salad

Little Pub Salad

$14.00

Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, apples, and garlic croutons served with a raspberry vinaigrette

Kalestorm!

Kalestorm!

$14.00

Kale, artichokes, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, and roasted peppers served with a lemon-garlic vinaigrette dressing

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

An enormous wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and crumbled gorgonzola

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

$16.00

Grilled and sliced cilantro-lime marinated chicken breast, mesclun greens, corn, black beans, pico, sliced olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, served with a chipotle ranch dressing

Chop Chop Cobb

Chop Chop Cobb

$14.00

Mesclun greens, bacon bits, tomatoes, olives, hardboiled egg, avocado, and crumbled gorgonzola served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Thai Sesame Salmon

Thai Sesame Salmon

$17.00

Thai sesame seasoned grilled salmon, mesclun greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, served with a citrus-ginger dressing and wasabi aioli drizzle

Hamburger Chopped Salad

Hamburger Chopped Salad

$16.00

Fresh ground hand packed angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg lettuce, chopped pickles, bacon bits , tomatoes, red onions, cheddar jack cheese and french fries (yes, french fries) all tossed in thousand island dressing

Hail Caesar!!!

Hail Caesar!!!

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic crotons, parmesan, caesar dressing

The Simple Caesar

The Simple Caesar

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing (no anchovies)

Large Simple Salad

Large Simple Salad

$11.00

Mesclun greens with red onion, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, cucumber and balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches And Wraps

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, and buttermilk ranch dressing

Cabo Wrap

Cabo Wrap

$15.00

Cilantro lime chicken, pico de gallo, pepper jack, corn, black beans, guacamole, chipotle aioli, mixed greens and served with your choice of side

Chatham Wrap

Chatham Wrap

$15.00

Beer battered cod, coleslaw, sliced avocado, tomato, jalapeños, red onions, tartar sauce, flour tortilla

Chick N' Chedda Burrito

Chick N' Chedda Burrito

$15.00

Buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our “heavy on the garlic” garlic aioli all wrapped up in grilled flour tortilla

Crispy Eggplant Wrap

Crispy Eggplant Wrap

$14.00

Crispy breaded eggplant, mozzarella, mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, and garlic aioli

Dragon Roll Burrito

Dragon Roll Burrito

$16.00

Sesame crusted ahi tuna seared rare and wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla with vegetable fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli

Kick'n Chick'n

Kick'n Chick'n

$15.00

Beer battered chicken breast, smoked gouda, crispy bacon, mixed field greens, buttermilk ranch, and a maple-bbq sauce

Midtown Falafel

Midtown Falafel

$14.00

Homemade falafel, field greens, chimichurri, tomato, cucumbers, crumbled feta, and harissa-tahini sauce in a warm folded flatbread

Napa Salmon Flatbread

Napa Salmon Flatbread

$16.00

Blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, and a chipotle honey drizzle in a warm folded flatbread

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Paper thin shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onions, and chipotle aioli on a grinder roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Fork shredded oven roasted pork drenched in house bbq sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw

Reuben And Rachel

Reuben And Rachel

$15.00

Thin sliced corned beef and hot pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and russian dressing all grilled between thick slices of NY rye bread

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

$15.00

Hand carved oven roasted turkey, “stove top” stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo

The B.L.T.

The B.L.T.

$14.00

Giant stack of crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast

BuffaChicky Sandwich

BuffaChicky Sandwich

$15.00

Beer battered fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted cheddar and a creamy red onion-blue cheese-celery slaw

Birds n’ Bees Sandwich

Birds n’ Bees Sandwich

$15.00

Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions. sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey Dijon aioli

Hot Honey Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet, pepper jack, bacon bits, buttermilk ranch pickle slaw, and little pub hot honey drizzle

Little Pub Favorites

Tuscan Steak Tips

Tuscan Steak Tips

$20.00

Tenderloin Steak Tips, served with smashed potatoes and sautéed onions and peppers.

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.00

Rare seared sesame crusted ahi tuna served with pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, mixed greens, flour tortillas, and wasabi-lemon yogurt

Moo Shu Pork Tacos

Moo Shu Pork Tacos

$16.00

Featured on our regular menu, oven roasted fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli

Chicken N Waffles

Chicken N Waffles

$16.00

Southern fried boneless chicken on a massive belgian waffle topped with bacon-brown sugar butter and a side of sriracha spiked maple syrup

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fresh beer battered cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and your choice of side.

Food Truck Fish Tacos

Food Truck Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fresh beer battered cod served in soft flour tortillas with cilantro-green onion slaw, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of chipotle aioli

Burgers

Build A Burger

Build A Burger

$12.00

Start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. there are no rules! it's your burger.

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

The building blocks of life as we know it. Hand packed Angus Beef, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, roll. Fries.

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with smoked bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, and steakhouse mayo

Over-Easy

Over-Easy

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with cheddar jack, over easy egg, bacon, and chipotle aioli

Habañero Jack

Habañero Jack

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with pepper jack, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions, and a bangin' habañero aioli

Homemade Veggie Burger

Homemade Veggie Burger

$15.00

Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers, jack cheese, and cilantro-chipotle aioli

Little Italy

Little Italy

$16.00

Handpacked ground angus beef with crispy eggplant, provolone, field greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli, and served with your choice of fries

Ventura

Ventura

$16.00

Hand packed angus beef with peppercorn crust, gorgonzola, guacamole and bacon. choice of side

Six Napkin

Six Napkin

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with smoked gouda, frizzled onions, bacon, field greens, bbq sauce and chipotle ranch

Three Hands

Three Hands

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting cheddar, crispy fried onions, creamy mac ‘n cheese, and buffalo sauce

Mac n' Cheese Your Way™

Cheeseburger Mac n' Cheese

Cheeseburger Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with ground beef, bbq, ranch, bacon bits, tater tot crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles

Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork

Plain Mac n' Cheese

Plain Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi macaroni in our creamy five cheese sauce

Kids Menu

World's Best Chicken Tenders

World's Best Chicken Tenders

$9.00

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.

Buttery Noodles

Buttery Noodles

$9.00

Ever have a child refuse to eat buttered noodles because the chef sprinkled parsley all over them for color? yeah, us too. no green stuff on these. just noodles and butter.

Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$9.00

If your kids are anything like our kids their definition of nachos starts and ends with tortilla chips and melted cheese. who are we to argue? why would we?

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

It’s a simple, classic grilled cheese. the kind you’d make if you had the time. we use american cheese but you can pick what you want from options below. not sure why this is only on the kids menu. it's perfect for adults too. add avocado and bacon for an "avocado bacon grilled cheese" if you like. or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". well, maybe not that but you get the point.

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$9.00

If nachos and pizza had a baby it would be like this small pizza sized cheddar cheese quesadilla. think about it.

Slider and Fries

Slider and Fries

$9.00

Most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if they're feeling hungry.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

A grilled and sliced chicken breast served with sliced apples. Or fries if you allow a little indulgence.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$9.00

Classic Hummel Hot Dog on bun with fries

Kid Mac N Cheese

Kid Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" four cheese sauce

Beverages To Go

Coca Cola 12 oz can

Coca Cola 12 oz can

$2.00Out of stock

When was the last time you had an Ice cold 12 oz can of Coca Cola? Yep, that's too long. (we will automatically substitute Pepsi when Coke is out of stock)

Diet Coke 12 oz can

Diet Coke 12 oz can

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke might be even more popular than water. (we will automatically substitute Diet Pepsi when Diet Coke is out of stock)

Bottled Spring Water 16.9 oz

Bottled Spring Water 16.9 oz

$2.00

Oh, behold the beauty and elegance of simple spring water. Of course, the formation of hydrogen and oxygen molecules and the subsequent formation of water are two different things. That's because even when hydrogen and oxygen molecules mix, they still need a spark of energy to form water.

Ginger Ale 12 oz can

Ginger Ale 12 oz can

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet, citrusy, and a little peppery.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Potato puns are a-peeling.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

What is a potato’s life philosophy? I think, therefore I yam.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00

What goes through a potato’s brain? Tater thoughts.

Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Why did the coleslaw cross the road? To get to the other Sides

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards

Website

Location

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06825

Directions

