Little Pub Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

60 Beach Drive

Lordship, CT 06615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

SNACKS

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Soft Baked Pretzel with Dijon Mustard

French Fries

$5.00

Wildcat Nachos

$11.00

topped with topstone chili, cheddar jack, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$11.00

crunchy vegetable spring rolls with a sweet thai-chili dip

TACOS YOUR WAY

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Two tortillas stuffed with oven roasted bbq pork and creamy coleslaw

Astro Taco©

Astro Taco©

$12.00

Two tortillas stuffed with cilantro lime grilled chopped chicken and topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar jack, and tequila spiked sour cream

ON A ROLL

Egg and cheese

$6.00

Bacon egg and cheese

$8.00
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Deep fried chicken breast topped with buttermilk ranch-pickle slaw and a drizzle of little pub chipotle spiked hot honey

Little Pub Veggie Burger

Little Pub Veggie Burger

$12.00

Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers, jack cheese, and chipotle aioli

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$14.00

half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with smoked bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, and steakhouse mayo

PUT A FORK IN IT

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi Macaroni in our creamy 5 cheese sauce

Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork.

FOR THE KIDS

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

KIDS SIZE Cavatappi Macaroni in our creamy 5 cheese sauce

The World's Best Chicken Tenders

$10.00

3 Chicken Tenders and Fries. Served with Honey Mustard

Hot Dog

$10.00

Hot Dog Split and Grilled. Served with Fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Little Pub offering hot lobster rolls, hot dogs, and more!

Location

60 Beach Drive, Lordship, CT 06615

Directions

