Little Pub - Greenwich

No reviews yet

531 east Putnam Ave

Cos Cob, CT 06808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Build A Burger
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap
Cilantro-Lime Chicken

ThanksBox™ Thanksgiving Dinner In A Box

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™ Complete Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in a Box. Start with your choice of Oven Roasted Turkey or Smoked Ham, then add your selection of potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Pick it up Wednesday November 24th and serve on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Catering Menu

Thanksgiving Catering Menu

You cook the Turkey, we'll handle the sides. All 1/2 trays feed 12 People so there's plenty for second helpings.

Daily Specials

Little Pub Hot Lobster Roll

Little Pub Hot Lobster Roll

$28.00

Crunchy fried clam strips on a grinder with shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and tartar sauce

Chili Tots

Chili Tots

$12.00

Crispy tater tots topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, diced onions , and homemade chili, served with sour cream

Habanero Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Herb grilled chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, and a habanero slaw in a grilled flour tortilla served with your choice of fries

Fisherman’s Wharf Chowder Bowl

Fisherman’s Wharf Chowder Bowl

$11.00

Thick and creamy Clam Chowder served in a fresh baked bread bowl

Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

garlic croutons, melted provolone, grated parm

Topstone Mountain Chili

Topstone Mountain Chili

$8.00

beef and bean chili topped with melting cheddar jack and a dollop of sour cream

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

chicken, tomatillos, cumin, ancho chili, cheddar jack, tortilla strips

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Our version of a creamy New England Clam Chowder loaded with clams and potatoes. And fun.

Little Plates

3 A.M. At The Diner Fries

3 A.M. At The Diner Fries

$12.00

crispy french fries, melting cheddar jack, chopped bacon, chicken gravy

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

cauliflower florets, rice flour, buffalo sauce

Cheeseburger Slider

Cheeseburger Slider

$14.00

three angus beef sliders topped with cheddar, swiss, and american

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

a pizza sized quesadilla loaded with grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack, and pico. served with a cilantro-lime sour cream dip

Crispy Eggplant Frites

Crispy Eggplant Frites

$12.00

crispy parmesan dusted eggplant frites served with a side of spicy fra diavolo dipping sauce

Farmers Market Spring Rolls

Farmers Market Spring Rolls

$13.00

crispy and light vegetable spring rolls served with a sweet thai-chili dip

Hummus And Flatbreads

Hummus And Flatbreads

$13.00

house whipped tahini hummus, vegetables, tuscan olives, stack of warm grilled flatbreads

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

just fried tortilla chips, cheddar jack, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños

Patrol 2 Hot Wings

Patrol 2 Hot Wings

$14.00

crispy wings tossed in buffalo hot sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese

Pickle Wings

Pickle Wings

$15.00

extra crispy pickle juice brined wings served with a jalapeño-dill buttermilk ranch dip

Pretzel

Pretzel

$10.00

jumbo soft pretzel, cheese sauce, honey mustard

Salt And Pepper Calamari

Salt And Pepper Calamari

$14.00

crispy calamari dusted with sea salt and cracked black pepper and served with fra diavolo sauce

Seoul Food Dumplings

Seoul Food Dumplings

$13.00

crispy pork and kimchi filled dumplings served with ginger pickles and a fresh cilantro-thai chili dipping sauce

South By Southwest Egg Rolls

South By Southwest Egg Rolls

$13.00

Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip

Sticky Nuggets

Sticky Nuggets

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets tossed in general tso sauce

Tostada Ensalada

Tostada Ensalada

$14.00

kale, mushrooms, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro-lime sour cream on crunchy corn tortillas

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$12.00

Start with spring mix, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, croutons, and a creamy balsamic dressing and go from there. Order as is or add a protein from options below. It's your salad, do what you want!

Chopped Cobb

Chopped Cobb

$14.00

mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, olives, hardboiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

$16.00

grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Hail, Caesar

Hail, Caesar

$15.00

blackened chicken breast, romaine, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Hamburger Chopped Salad

Hamburger Chopped Salad

$16.00

fresh ground angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack and french fries all tossed in thousand island dressing

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

a massive wedge of iceberg letttuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and gorgonzola crumbles

Kalestorm!

Kalestorm!

$14.00

fresh kale, artichokes, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, roasted peppers, lemon-garlic vinaigrette

Little Pub Salad

Little Pub Salad

$14.00

warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons

Thai Sesame Salmon

Thai Sesame Salmon

$17.00

thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle

Sandwiches And Wraps

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$14.00

enormous stack of crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast

Birds N' Bees

Birds N' Bees

$15.00

Blackened chicken, pepper Jack, smoked bacon, frizzled o ions, sliced jalapeños, little pub honey Dijon.

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

$15.00

fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing

Cabo Wrap

Cabo Wrap

$15.00

cilantro-lime chicken, pepperjack, corn-black bean salsa, lettuce, guacamole, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla

Chatham Wrap

Chatham Wrap

$15.00

beer battered cod, coleslaw, sliced avocado, tomato, jalapeños, red onions, tartar sauce, flour tortilla

Chick N’ Chedda Burrito

Chick N’ Chedda Burrito

$15.00

buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our “heavy on the garlic” garlic aioli all wrapped up in grilled flour tortilla

Crispy Eggplant Wrap

Crispy Eggplant Wrap

$14.00

breaded eggplant, mozzarella, mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli

Hot Honey Chicken

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, pepperjack, bacon bits, buttermilk ranch, pickle slaw, little pub hot honey drizzle

Kick'n Chick'n Sandwich

Kick'n Chick'n Sandwich

$15.00

beer battered fried chicken breast, smoked gouda, crispy bacon, mixed field greens, buttermilk ranch, and maple-bbq sauce

Midtown Falafel

Midtown Falafel

$14.00

homemade falafel, field greens, chimichurri, tomato, cucumbers, crumbled feta, and harissa-tahini sauce in a warm folded flatbread

Napa Salmon Flatbread

Napa Salmon Flatbread

$16.00

blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, and a chipotle honey drizzle in a warm folded flatbread

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

shaved steak, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

fork shredded oven roasted pork, house bbq sauce, creamy coleslaw

Reuben And Rachel

Reuben And Rachel

$15.00

grilled corned beef, hot pastrami, swiss, new york rye, coleslaw, russian dressing

Santorini Wrap

Santorini Wrap

$15.00

grilled garlic herb chicken, feta, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and tahini hummus in a whole wheat tortilla

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

$15.00

hand carved, oven roasted turkey, “stove top” stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo

Little Pub Favorites

Chicken N Waffles

Chicken N Waffles

$16.00

fried chicken, bacon-brown sugar butter, sriracha maple

Dragon Roll Burrito

Dragon Roll Burrito

$16.00

rare seared sesame crusted ahi tuna, vegetable fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli all wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla

Moo Shu Pork Tacos

Moo Shu Pork Tacos

$16.00

Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli

Tenderloin Tips

Tenderloin Tips

$20.00

Tenderloin Steak Tips, peppers, onions, over smashed potatoes

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.00

rare ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt

Mac n' Cheese Your Way™

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles

Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with fork-shredded roast pork, house bbq sauce, and crispy frizzled onions

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac n' Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with ground beef, bbq sauce, ranch, bacon bits, and crispy tater tot crumbles

Plain Mac n' Cheese

Plain Mac n' Cheese

$15.00

Just like it sounds, only delicious. Cavatappi Pasta tossed with our 4 cheese sauce...

Burgers

Habañero Jack

Habañero Jack

$16.00

pepper jack, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions, habañero aioli

Jamburger

Jamburger

$16.00

roasted garlic cream cheese, jalapeños, and our world famous original little pub bacon jam

Over-Easy

Over-Easy

$16.00

cheddar jack, over easy egg, bacon, chipotle aioli

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$16.00

smoked bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, steakhouse mayo

Three Hands

Three Hands

$16.00

you'll need three hands to tackle this burger topped with melting cheddar, crispy fried onions, creamy mac ‘n cheese, and red hot buffalo sauce. or a fork.

Ventura Highway

Ventura Highway

$16.00

bacon, gorgonzola, guacamole

Homemade Veggie Burger

Homemade Veggie Burger

$15.00

homemade black bean-brown rice patty, roasted peppers, jack cheese, cilantro-chipotle aioli

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

start with a half pound of fresh ground turkey breast and build what you want from the options below.

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

smoked bacon, choice of cheese

Little Italy

Little Italy

$19.00

Crispy eggplant, provolone, field greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli

Build A Burger

Build A Burger

$12.00

start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. there are no rules! it's your burger.

Kids Menu

World's Best Chicken Tenders

World's Best Chicken Tenders

$9.00

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the Worlds Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.

Lil' Burger

Lil' Burger

$9.00

most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if you're feeling hungry.

Buttery Noodles with No Green Stuff

Buttery Noodles with No Green Stuff

$9.00

ever have a child refuse to eat buttered noodles because the chef sprinkled parsley all over them for color? yeah, us too. no green stuff on these. just noodles and butter.

Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$9.00

if your kids are anything like our kids their definition of nachos starts and ends with tortilla chips and melted cheese. who are we to argue? why would we?

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

It’s a simple, classic grilled cheese. the kind you’d make if you had the time. we use american cheese but you can pick what you want from options below. not sure why this is only on the kids menu. it's perfect for adults too. add avocado for an "avocado grilled cheese" if you like. or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". well, maybe not that but you get the point.

Kids mac n cheese

Kids mac n cheese

$9.00

kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" four cheese sauce.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

hummel bros hot dog on a toasted brioche roll

Say Cheese Quesadilla

Say Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

if nachos and pizza had a baby it would be like this small pizza sized cheddar cheese quesadilla. think about it.

Beverages To Go

Coke Can

Coke Can

$3.00

When was the last time you had an Ice cold 12 oz can of Coca Cola? Yep, that's too long. (we will automatically substitute Pepsi when Coke is out of stock)

Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke might be even more popular than water. (we will automatically substitute Diet Pepsi when Diet Coke is out of stock)

Ginger Ale Can

Ginger Ale Can

$3.00

Sweet, citrusy, and a little peppery.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Oh, behold the beauty and elegance of simple spring water. Of course, the formation of hydrogen and oxygen molecules and the subsequent formation of water are two different things. That's because even when hydrogen and oxygen molecules mix, they still need a spark of energy to form water.

Sprite Can

$3.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00
Side salad

Side salad

$5.00
Chips N Guac

Chips N Guac

$6.00
Chips N Salsa

Chips N Salsa

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In. Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards

Website

Location

531 east Putnam Ave, Cos Cob, CT 06808

Directions

