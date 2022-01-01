Little Pub - Greenwich

- Home
531 east Putnam Ave
Cos Cob, CT 06808
ThanksBox™ Thanksgiving Dinner In A Box
Little Pub ThanksBox™
Little Pub ThanksBox™ Complete Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in a Box. Start with your choice of Oven Roasted Turkey or Smoked Ham, then add your selection of potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Pick it up Wednesday November 24th and serve on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving Catering Menu
You cook the Turkey, we'll handle the sides. All 1/2 trays feed 12 People so there's plenty for second helpings.
Daily Specials
Little Pub Hot Lobster Roll
Crunchy fried clam strips on a grinder with shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and tartar sauce
Chili Tots
Crispy tater tots topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, diced onions , and homemade chili, served with sour cream
Habanero Chicken Wrap
Herb grilled chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, and a habanero slaw in a grilled flour tortilla served with your choice of fries
Fisherman’s Wharf Chowder Bowl
Thick and creamy Clam Chowder served in a fresh baked bread bowl
Soups
French Onion Soup
garlic croutons, melted provolone, grated parm
Topstone Mountain Chili
beef and bean chili topped with melting cheddar jack and a dollop of sour cream
Chicken Tortilla Soup
chicken, tomatillos, cumin, ancho chili, cheddar jack, tortilla strips
New England Clam Chowder
Our version of a creamy New England Clam Chowder loaded with clams and potatoes. And fun.
Little Plates
3 A.M. At The Diner Fries
crispy french fries, melting cheddar jack, chopped bacon, chicken gravy
Buffalo Cauliflower
cauliflower florets, rice flour, buffalo sauce
Cheeseburger Slider
three angus beef sliders topped with cheddar, swiss, and american
Chicken Quesadilla
a pizza sized quesadilla loaded with grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack, and pico. served with a cilantro-lime sour cream dip
Crispy Eggplant Frites
crispy parmesan dusted eggplant frites served with a side of spicy fra diavolo dipping sauce
Farmers Market Spring Rolls
crispy and light vegetable spring rolls served with a sweet thai-chili dip
Hummus And Flatbreads
house whipped tahini hummus, vegetables, tuscan olives, stack of warm grilled flatbreads
Nachos
just fried tortilla chips, cheddar jack, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños
Patrol 2 Hot Wings
crispy wings tossed in buffalo hot sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
Pickle Wings
extra crispy pickle juice brined wings served with a jalapeño-dill buttermilk ranch dip
Pretzel
jumbo soft pretzel, cheese sauce, honey mustard
Salt And Pepper Calamari
crispy calamari dusted with sea salt and cracked black pepper and served with fra diavolo sauce
Seoul Food Dumplings
crispy pork and kimchi filled dumplings served with ginger pickles and a fresh cilantro-thai chili dipping sauce
South By Southwest Egg Rolls
Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip
Sticky Nuggets
Chicken Nuggets tossed in general tso sauce
Tostada Ensalada
kale, mushrooms, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro-lime sour cream on crunchy corn tortillas
Salads
Build Your Own Salad
Start with spring mix, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, croutons, and a creamy balsamic dressing and go from there. Order as is or add a protein from options below. It's your salad, do what you want!
Chopped Cobb
mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, olives, hardboiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Cilantro-Lime Chicken
grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Hail, Caesar
blackened chicken breast, romaine, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Hamburger Chopped Salad
fresh ground angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack and french fries all tossed in thousand island dressing
Iceberg Wedge
a massive wedge of iceberg letttuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and gorgonzola crumbles
Kalestorm!
fresh kale, artichokes, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, roasted peppers, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
Little Pub Salad
warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons
Thai Sesame Salmon
thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle
Sandwiches And Wraps
B.L.T.
enormous stack of crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast
Birds N' Bees
Blackened chicken, pepper Jack, smoked bacon, frizzled o ions, sliced jalapeños, little pub honey Dijon.
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap
fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing
Cabo Wrap
cilantro-lime chicken, pepperjack, corn-black bean salsa, lettuce, guacamole, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
Chatham Wrap
beer battered cod, coleslaw, sliced avocado, tomato, jalapeños, red onions, tartar sauce, flour tortilla
Chick N’ Chedda Burrito
buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our “heavy on the garlic” garlic aioli all wrapped up in grilled flour tortilla
Crispy Eggplant Wrap
breaded eggplant, mozzarella, mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli
Hot Honey Chicken
Chicken cutlet, pepperjack, bacon bits, buttermilk ranch, pickle slaw, little pub hot honey drizzle
Kick'n Chick'n Sandwich
beer battered fried chicken breast, smoked gouda, crispy bacon, mixed field greens, buttermilk ranch, and maple-bbq sauce
Midtown Falafel
homemade falafel, field greens, chimichurri, tomato, cucumbers, crumbled feta, and harissa-tahini sauce in a warm folded flatbread
Napa Salmon Flatbread
blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, and a chipotle honey drizzle in a warm folded flatbread
Philly Cheesesteak
shaved steak, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
fork shredded oven roasted pork, house bbq sauce, creamy coleslaw
Reuben And Rachel
grilled corned beef, hot pastrami, swiss, new york rye, coleslaw, russian dressing
Santorini Wrap
grilled garlic herb chicken, feta, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and tahini hummus in a whole wheat tortilla
Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap
hand carved, oven roasted turkey, “stove top” stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo
Little Pub Favorites
Chicken N Waffles
fried chicken, bacon-brown sugar butter, sriracha maple
Dragon Roll Burrito
rare seared sesame crusted ahi tuna, vegetable fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli all wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla
Moo Shu Pork Tacos
Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli
Tenderloin Tips
Tenderloin Steak Tips, peppers, onions, over smashed potatoes
Ahi Tuna Tacos
rare ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt
Mac n' Cheese Your Way™
Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles
Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with fork-shredded roast pork, house bbq sauce, and crispy frizzled onions
Bacon Cheeseburger Mac n' Cheese
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with ground beef, bbq sauce, ranch, bacon bits, and crispy tater tot crumbles
Plain Mac n' Cheese
Just like it sounds, only delicious. Cavatappi Pasta tossed with our 4 cheese sauce...
Burgers
Habañero Jack
pepper jack, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions, habañero aioli
Jamburger
roasted garlic cream cheese, jalapeños, and our world famous original little pub bacon jam
Over-Easy
cheddar jack, over easy egg, bacon, chipotle aioli
Steakhouse
smoked bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, steakhouse mayo
Three Hands
you'll need three hands to tackle this burger topped with melting cheddar, crispy fried onions, creamy mac ‘n cheese, and red hot buffalo sauce. or a fork.
Ventura Highway
bacon, gorgonzola, guacamole
Homemade Veggie Burger
homemade black bean-brown rice patty, roasted peppers, jack cheese, cilantro-chipotle aioli
Turkey Burger
start with a half pound of fresh ground turkey breast and build what you want from the options below.
Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
smoked bacon, choice of cheese
Little Italy
Crispy eggplant, provolone, field greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli
Build A Burger
start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. there are no rules! it's your burger.
Kids Menu
World's Best Chicken Tenders
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the Worlds Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Lil' Burger
most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if you're feeling hungry.
Buttery Noodles with No Green Stuff
ever have a child refuse to eat buttered noodles because the chef sprinkled parsley all over them for color? yeah, us too. no green stuff on these. just noodles and butter.
Kids Nachos
if your kids are anything like our kids their definition of nachos starts and ends with tortilla chips and melted cheese. who are we to argue? why would we?
Grilled Cheese
It’s a simple, classic grilled cheese. the kind you’d make if you had the time. we use american cheese but you can pick what you want from options below. not sure why this is only on the kids menu. it's perfect for adults too. add avocado for an "avocado grilled cheese" if you like. or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". well, maybe not that but you get the point.
Kids mac n cheese
kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" four cheese sauce.
Kids Hot Dog
hummel bros hot dog on a toasted brioche roll
Say Cheese Quesadilla
if nachos and pizza had a baby it would be like this small pizza sized cheddar cheese quesadilla. think about it.
Beverages To Go
Coke Can
When was the last time you had an Ice cold 12 oz can of Coca Cola? Yep, that's too long. (we will automatically substitute Pepsi when Coke is out of stock)
Diet Coke Can
Diet Coke might be even more popular than water. (we will automatically substitute Diet Pepsi when Diet Coke is out of stock)
Ginger Ale Can
Sweet, citrusy, and a little peppery.
Bottled Water
Oh, behold the beauty and elegance of simple spring water. Of course, the formation of hydrogen and oxygen molecules and the subsequent formation of water are two different things. That's because even when hydrogen and oxygen molecules mix, they still need a spark of energy to form water.
Sprite Can
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We're here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards
