American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Little Pub - Old Saybrook

review star

No reviews yet

1231 Boston Post Road

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Popular Items

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap
Big Pretzel
Cilantro-Lime Chicken

ThanksBox™ Thanksgiving Dinner In A Box

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™ Complete Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in a Box. Start with your choice of Oven Roasted Turkey or Smoked Ham, then add your selection of potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Pick it up Wednesday November 24th and serve on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Catering Menu

Thanksgiving Catering Menu

You cook the Turkey, we'll handle the sides. All 1/2 trays feed 12 People so there's plenty for second helpings.

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

chicken, tomatillos, cheddar jack, tortilla strips

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$8.00

New England Style Clam Chowder

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

garlic croutons, melted provolone, grated parmesan

Topstone Mountain Chili

Topstone Mountain Chili

$8.00

beef and black bean chili, melted cheddar jack, dollop of sour cream

Little Plates

3 A.M. At The Diner Fries

3 A.M. At The Diner Fries

$12.00

crispy french fries, melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon bits, chicken gravy

Big Pretzel

Big Pretzel

$10.00

butter basted and salted pretzel, honey mustard, cheese sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

cauliflower coated in a buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

three cheeseburger sliders. one cheddar, one swiss, one american. all good!

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

a small pizza sized quesadilla loaded with grilled chicken breast, melting cheddar, and pico de gallo. served with a cilantro-lime sour cream dip

Farmers Market Spring Rolls

Farmers Market Spring Rolls

$13.00

light and crunchy vegetable spring rolls with a sweet thai-chili dip

Hummus And Flatbreads

Hummus And Flatbreads

$13.00

house whipped tahini hummus, vegetables, tuscan olives, stack of warm grilled flatbreads

Ladder Company Hot Wings

Ladder Company Hot Wings

$14.00

crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

just fried tortilla chips, cheddar jack, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños

Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts tossed in a house made orange chili sauce.

Pickle Wings

Pickle Wings

$15.00

extra crispy pickle juice brined wings served with a jalapeño-dill buttermilk ranch dip

Salt And Pepper Calamari

Salt And Pepper Calamari

$14.00

Crispy calamari dusted with sea salt and cracked black pepper and served with fra diavolo dipping sauce.

Seoul Food Dumplings

Seoul Food Dumplings

$13.00

crispy pork and kimchi filled dumplings served with ginger pickles and a fresh cilantro-thai chili dipping sauce

South By Southwest Egg Rolls

South By Southwest Egg Rolls

$13.00

Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip

Sticky Nuggets

Sticky Nuggets

$12.00

chunky chicken nuggets tossed in a super sticky General Tso's glaze

Tostada Ensalada

Tostada Ensalada

$14.00

kale, mushrooms, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro-lime sour cream on crunchy corn tortillas with lemon garlic dressing

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders!

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders!

$9.00

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the Worlds Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.

Salads

Chopped Cobb

Chopped Cobb

$14.00

greens, bacon, tomatoes, olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

$16.00

grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Hail, Caesar!

Hail, Caesar!

$15.00

blackened chicken breast, romaine, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Hamburger Chopped Salad

Hamburger Chopped Salad

$16.00

fresh ground angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack and french fries all tossed in thousand island dressing

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

iceberg, bleu cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola

Kalestorm!

Kalestorm!

$14.00

kale, artichokes, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, roasted peppers, lemon-garlic vinaigrette

Little Pub Salad

Little Pub Salad

$14.00

warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons

Thai Sesame Salmon Salad

Thai Sesame Salmon Salad

$17.00

thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle

Sandwiches And Wraps

Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich

Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions. sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey Dijon aioli

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

$15.00

fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing

Cabo Wrap

Cabo Wrap

$15.00

cilantro lime chicken, pepper jack cheese, corn and beans, pico, guacamole, and chipotle aioli, white tortilla wrap

Chatham Wrap

Chatham Wrap

$15.00

beer battered cod, coleslaw, sliced avocado, tomato, jalapeños, red onions, tartar sauce, flour tortilla

Chick N' Chedda Burrito

Chick N' Chedda Burrito

$15.00

buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our "heavy on the garlic" garlic aioli all wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla

Crispy Eggplant Wrap

Crispy Eggplant Wrap

$14.00

breaded eggplant, mozzarella, mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crunchy chicken cutlet on a grilled brioche bun topped with melting pepperjack, chopped smoked bacon, buttermilk ranch pickle slaw and a drizzle of that delicious little pub hot honey

Kick'n Chick'n Sandwich

Kick'n Chick'n Sandwich

$15.00

beer battered chicken breast, smoked gouda, crispy bacon, mixed field greens, buttermilk ranch, and maple-bbq sauce

Little Pub Hot Lobster Roll

Little Pub Hot Lobster Roll

$32.00

Lobster dipped in melted butter and tucked into a nice brioche roll. Choice of fries.

Meatloaf Grilled Cheese

Meatloaf Grilled Cheese

$16.00

meatloaf, cheddar, bacon, BBQ, frizzled onion, buttermilk ranch, “thick-cut” white toast

Midtown Falafel

Midtown Falafel

$14.00

homemade falafel, field greens, chimichurri, tomato, cucumbers, crumbled feta, and harissa-tahini sauce in a warm folded flatbread.

Napa Salmon Flatbread

Napa Salmon Flatbread

$16.00

blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, and a chipotle honey drizzle in a warm folded flatbread

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

paper thin shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

oven roasted fork shredded pork, house bbq sauce, creamy coleslaw

Reuben And Rachel

Reuben And Rachel

$15.00

grilled corned beef, hot pastrami, swiss, new york rye, coleslaw, russian dressing

Santorini Wrap

Santorini Wrap

$15.00

grilled garlic herb chicken, feta, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and tahini hummus in a whole wheat tortilla

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

$15.00

hand carved oven roasted turkey, "stove top" stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo

The B.L.T.

The B.L.T.

$14.00

stack of crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast

Little Pub Favorites

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.00

rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt

Chick N' Waffles

Chick N' Waffles

$16.00

fried chicken, bacon-brown sugar butter, sriracha maple

Dragon Roll Burrito

Dragon Roll Burrito

$16.00

sesame crusted rare seared ahi tuna, fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli all wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

fresh beer battered cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries, salad, or extra slaw

Food Truck Fish Tacos

Food Truck Fish Tacos

$16.00

fresh beer battered cod, cilantro-green onion slaw, pico, chipotle aioli

Moo Shu Pork Tacos

Moo Shu Pork Tacos

$16.00

Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli

Mac n' Cheese Your Way ™

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles

Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with ground beef, bbq, ranch, bacon bits, tater tot crumbles

Plain Mac N Cheese

Plain Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi macaroni in our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork

Burgers

Build A Burger

Build A Burger

$12.00

start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed Angus beef and build it your way from the options below. it's your burger. do what you want!

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

start with a half pound of hand packed Angus beef, a stack of crispy smoked bacon and your choice of cheese

Over-Easy

Over-Easy

$16.00

half pound of fresh ground hand packed Angus beef topped with melting cheddar jack,an over easy egg, smoked bacon, and some chipotle aioli

Six Napkin Burger

Six Napkin Burger

$16.00

half pound of fresh ground hand packed Angus beef topped with smoked gouda, frizzled onions, bacon, field greens, bbq sauce and chipotle ranch

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$16.00

half pound of fresh ground hand packed Angus beef topped with thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, steakhouse mayo

Three Hands

Three Hands

$16.00

half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting cheddar, crispy fried onions, creamy mac ‘n cheese, and buffalo sauce

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

black bean-brown rice patty, roasted peppers, jack cheese, cilantro-chipotle aioli

Ventura Highway Burger

Ventura Highway Burger

$16.00

half pound of fresh ground hand packed peppercorn crusted Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, gorgonzola, and our little pub guacamole

Little Italy

Little Italy

$16.00

crispy eggplant, provolone, field greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli

Habañero Jack

Habañero Jack

$16.00

half pound of fresh ground hand packed Angus beef topped with pepper jack, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions, habañero aioli

Kids Menu

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders!

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders!

$9.00

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the Worlds Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.

Half Pint Burger Slider

Half Pint Burger Slider

$9.00

most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if they're feeling hungry.

Buttery Noodles With No Green Stuff

Buttery Noodles With No Green Stuff

$9.00

ever have a child refuse to eat buttered noodles because the chef sprinkled parsley all over them for color? yeah, us too. no green stuff on these. just noodles and butter.

Kid Nachos

Kid Nachos

$9.00

if your kids are anything like our kids their definition of nachos are just tortilla chips and melted cheese. who are we to argue?

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

a simple grilled cheese. we use american cheese but you can pick what you want from options below. not sure why this is only on the kids menu. it's perfect for adults too. add avocado for an "avocado grilled cheese" if you like. or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". well, maybe not that but you get the point.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

a small pizza sized quesadilla stuffed with melted cheddar jack cheese.

Kids Mac N' Cheese

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" four cheese sauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

simple grilled chicken breast

Kids Hotdog

Kids Hotdog

$9.00

Classic Hummel Hot Dog on bun with fries

Beverages To Go

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00

12oz can (we will automatically substitute Pepsi when Coke is out of stock)

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz can (we will automatically substitute Diet Pepsi when Diet Coke is out of stock)

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

16.9oz bottle

Gingerale

Gingerale

$2.00

12 oz can

Little Pub 100% Fun Lager

Little Pub 100% Fun Lager

$5.00

Brewed in conjunction with Twelve Percent Beer Project; if you’re not holding LP’s 100% Fun Lager, you’re not having fun

Counterweight Headway IPA

Counterweight Headway IPA

$8.00

Counterweight Headway IPA. Say "hello" to your new favorite IPA. "Hello my new favorite IPA". see? that was easy

Cline Chardonnay Bottle

Cline Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

This alluring Seven Ranchlands Chardonnay has plenty of ripe fruits from meyer lemon to apple to peach with a touch of pineapple in the mix too. On the palate, the texture is rich with notes of brioche and bread pudding with vanilla spice on the long, satisfying finish.

Byron Nielson Pinot Noir Bottle

Byron Nielson Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

The wine shows aromas of blackberries, rose petals, dried herbs, and earth. Flavors are driven by a dark fruit core, complemented by sandalwood, black pepper, and crushed stone.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Wanna hear a joke about french fries? Probably not, it might be a bit salty.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

What is a potato’s life philosophy? I think, therefore I yam.

Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$5.00

What goes through a potato’s brain? Tater thoughts.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Why did the coleslaw cross the road? To get to the other Sides

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In. Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We're here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards

Website

Location

1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Directions

