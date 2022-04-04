Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Little Pub Six - Stratford

review star

No reviews yet

9 Washington Parkway

Stratford, CT 06615

Popular Items

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap
Sticky Nuggets
Cilantro-Lime Chicken

ThanksBox™ Thanksgiving Dinner In A Box

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™ Complete Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in a Box. Start with your choice of Oven Roasted Turkey or Smoked Ham, then add your selection of potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Pick it up Wednesday November 23rd and serve on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Catering Menu

Thanksgiving Catering Menu

You cook the Turkey, we'll handle the sides. All 1/2 trays feed 12 People so there's plenty for second helpings.

Weekend Specials

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Chicken Vegetable Soup

Little Pub Hot Lobster Roll

Little Pub Hot Lobster Roll

$29.00

Hot lobster roll smothered in butter!

Lobster Mac And Cheese

Lobster Mac And Cheese

$29.00

Lobster and cavatappi macaroni in a thick four cheese sauce topped with panko breadcrumbs and a drizzle of truffle oil

Rueben Eggrolls

Rueben Eggrolls

$14.00

Crunchy house made eggrolls loaded with corned beef, pastrami, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut

Cheesy Waffle Fries

Cheesy Waffle Fries

$12.00

Crispy waffle fries served with a bacon ranch cheese sauce

Chick ‘n Wafflelitos

Chick ‘n Wafflelitos

$15.00Out of stock

Fried chicken and mini Belgian waffle sliders topped with paper thin pickle slices and Little Pub’s honey mustard

Meatloaf Grilled Cheese

Meatloaf Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Thick cut meatloaf, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, frizzled onions and buttermilk ranch grilled between two slices of country white bread

Soups

New England Chowder

New England Chowder

$8.00

Scallops, shrimp, and clams in a creamy sherry bisque base

Topstone Mountain Chili

Topstone Mountain Chili

$8.00

Beef and bean chili, melting cheddar jack, dollop of sour cream

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Chicken, tomatillos, cumin, ancho chili, cheddar jack, tortilla strips

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Little Plates

Baked Pretzel

Baked Pretzel

$10.00

A ginormous soft baked Bavarian pretzel served with our four cheese sauce and honey mustard.

3 A.M. At The Diner Fries

3 A.M. At The Diner Fries

$12.00

Crispy french fries, melting cheddar jack, chopped bacon, chicken gravy

Cheeseburger Slider

Cheeseburger Slider

$14.00

One cheddar, one swiss, one american

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream

Crispy Eggplant Frites

Crispy Eggplant Frites

$12.00

Crispy parmesan dusted eggplant frites, side of fra diavolo

Farmers Market Spring Rolls

Farmers Market Spring Rolls

$13.00

Crunchy vegetable spring rolls with a sweet thai-chili dip

Hummus And Flatbreads

Hummus And Flatbreads

$13.00

Tahini hummus, vegetables, tuscan olives, stack of warm grilled flatbreads

Ladder Company Hot Wings

Ladder Company Hot Wings

$14.00

Crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Just fried tortilla chips, cheddar jack, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños

Seoul Food Dumplings

Seoul Food Dumplings

$13.00

Crispy pork and kimchi filled dumplings served with ginger pickles and a fresh cilantro-thai chili dipping sauce

Tostada Ensalada

Tostada Ensalada

$14.00

Kale, mushrooms, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro-lime sour cream on crunchy corn tortillas

Salt And Pepper Calamari

Salt And Pepper Calamari

$14.00

Coarse sea salt, cracked black pepper, fra diavolo

Sticky Nuggets

Sticky Nuggets

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets tossed in general tso sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Cauliflower florets, rice flour, buffalo sauce

Pickle Wings

Pickle Wings

$15.00

Extra crispy pickle juice brined wings served with a jalapeño-dill buttermilk ranch dip

South By Southwest Egg Rolls

South By Southwest Egg Rolls

$13.00

Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip

Salads

Little Pub Salad

Little Pub Salad

$14.00

Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons

Kalestorm!

Kalestorm!

$14.00

Kale, artichokes, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, roasted peppers, lemon-garlic vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg, bleu cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

$16.00

Grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Chopped Cobb

Chopped Cobb

$14.00

Greens, bacon, tomatoes, olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Thai Sesame Salmon

Thai Sesame Salmon

$17.00

Thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle

Hamburger Chopped Salad

Hamburger Chopped Salad

$16.00

Fresh ground angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack and french fries all tossed in thousand island dressing

Hail, Caesar Salad

Hail, Caesar Salad

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic crotons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$10.00

Start with the greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, croutons, and a creamy balsamic dressing and go from there. Order as is or add a protein from options below. It's your salad, do what you want!

Little Pub Favorites

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.00

Rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt

Chick 'n Waffles

Chick 'n Waffles

$16.00

Southern fried boneless chicken on a belgian waffle topped with bacon-brown sugar butter with a side of sriracha spiked maple syrup

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer battered cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries, salad, or extra slaw

Food Truck Fish Tacos

Food Truck Fish Tacos

$16.00

Beer battered cod, cilantro-green onion slaw, pico, chipotle aioli

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Hot lobster roll smothered in butter!

Moo Shu Pork Tacos

Moo Shu Pork Tacos

$16.00

Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$20.00

Tenderloin Steak Tips with peppers and onions served with smashed potatoes

Mac n Cheese Your Way ™

Lobster Mac And Cheese

Lobster Mac And Cheese

$29.00

Lobster and cavatappi macaroni in a thick four cheese sauce topped with panko breadcrumbs and a drizzle of truffle oil

Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Ground beef, bbq, ranch, bacon bits, tater tot crumbles

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles

Plain Mac and Cheese

Plain Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi macaroni in our five cheese sauce. Simple and to the point!

Sandwiches And Wraps

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$14.00

Crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast

Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich

Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions. sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey Dijon aioli

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing

Cabo Wrap

Cabo Wrap

$18.00

Cilantro lime grilled chicken, pico, roasted corn and black beans, guacamole, bacon, pepper jack, chipotle aioli and mixed greens.

Chatham Wrap

Chatham Wrap

$15.00

Beer battered cod, coleslaw, sliced avocado, tomato, jalepenos, red onions, tartar sauce, flour tortilla

Chick N' Chedda Wrap

Chick N' Chedda Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our "heavy on the garlic" garlic aioli all wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla

Dragon Roll Burrito

Dragon Roll Burrito

$16.00

Sesame crusted rare seared ahi tuna, fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli all wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla

Eggplant Wrap

Eggplant Wrap

$13.00

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella, mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli

Honey Hot

$15.00
Kick'n Chick'n

Kick'n Chick'n

$15.00

Beer battered chicken breast, smoked gouda, crispy bacon, mixed field greens, buttermilk ranch, and maple-bbq sauce

Midtown Falafel

Midtown Falafel

$14.00

Homemade falafel, field greens, chimichurri, tomato, cucumbers, crumbled feta, and harissa-tahini sauce in a warm folded flatbread.

Napa Salmon Flatbread

Napa Salmon Flatbread

$16.00

Blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, and a chipotle honey drizzle in a warm folded flatbread

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Shaved steak, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Fork shredded pork, house bbq sauce, creamy coleslaw

Reuben And Rachel

Reuben And Rachel

$15.00

Grilled corned beef, hot pastrami, swiss, new york rye, coleslaw, russian dressing

Santorini Wrap

Santorini Wrap

$15.00

grilled garlic herb chicken, feta, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and tahini hummus in a whole wheat tortilla

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey, "stove top" stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo

Burgers

Build A Burger

Build A Burger

$12.00

Build Your Own Burger start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. there are no rules! it's your burger.

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Smoked bacon, choice of cheese

Habañero Jack

Habañero Jack

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting pepper jack, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions, and a bangin' habañero aioli

Homemade Veggie Burger

Homemade Veggie Burger

$15.00

Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers, jack cheese, and cilantro-chipotle aioli

Little Italy

Little Italy

$16.00

Crispy eggplant, provolone, field greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli

Over-Easy

Over-Easy

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with cheddar jack, over easy egg, bacon, chipotle aioli

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, steakhouse mayo

Three Hands

Three Hands

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting cheddar, crispy fried onions, creamy mac 'n cheese, and buffalo sauce

Ventura Highway

Ventura Highway

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed peppercorn crusted angus beef topped with smoked bacon, gorgonzola, and guacamole

Kids Menu

World's Best Chicken Tenders

World's Best Chicken Tenders

$9.00

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.

Slider and Fries

Slider and Fries

$9.00

Most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if they're feeling hungry.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

It’s a simple, classic grilled cheese. the kind you’d make if you had the time. we use american cheese but you can pick what you want from options below. not sure why this is only on the kids menu. it's perfect for adults too. add avocado for an "avocado grilled cheese" if you like. or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". well, maybe not that but you get the point.

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" four cheese sauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Plain and simple grilled chicken

Hotdog w/ fries

Hotdog w/ fries

$9.00

Classic Hummel Hot Dog on bun with fries

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

who doesn't like fries?

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$9.00
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$9.00Out of stock

brownie sundae

$10.00

Homemade pumpkin bread pudding served with ice cream

Beverages To Go

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Counterweight Headway

Counterweight Headway

$9.00

Counterweight Headway IPA. Say "hello" to your new favorite IPA. "Hello my new favorite IPA". see? that was easy

Byron Nielson Pinot Noir Bottle

Byron Nielson Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

The wine shows aromas of blackberries, rose petals, dried herbs, and earth. Flavors are driven by a dark fruit core, complemented by sandalwood, black pepper, and crushed stone.

Cline Chardonnay Bottle

Cline Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

This alluring Seven Ranchlands Chardonnay has plenty of ripe fruits from meyer lemon to apple to peach with a touch of pineapple in the mix too. On the palate, the texture is rich with notes of brioche and bread pudding with vanilla spice on the long, satisfying finish.

Cocktails to Go!

Downtown Manhattan

Downtown Manhattan

$10.00

Bulleit bourbon, sweet vermouth, and a luxardo cherry garnish served over ice

Sparkling French Martini

Sparkling French Martini

$11.00

Belvedere vodka, chambord, pineapple juice and a splash of prosecco

Scorpion Margarita

Scorpion Margarita

$12.00

Little Pub patron tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, splash of OJ, muddled jalapenos

Bourbon Smash

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Bulleit bourbon, muddled lemon, simple syrup, mint

Huckleberry Lemonade

Huckleberry Lemonade

$10.00

44 north huckleberry vodka, lemonade & a lemon wedge

Mojito

Mojito

$10.00

Bacardi white rum, muddled mint & lime, simple syrup, topped with club soda

ThanksBox™ Thanksgiving Dinner In A Box

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™ Complete Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in a Box. Start with your choice of Oven Roasted Turkey or Smoked Ham, then add your selection of potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Pick it up Wednesday November 23rd and serve on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Catering Menu

Thanksgiving Catering Menu

You cook the Turkey, we'll handle the sides. All 1/2 trays feed 12 People so there's plenty for second helpings.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

When you order from Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you order, so stop on by and make yourself at home. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards

Website

Location

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford, CT 06615

Directions

