Little Pub Six - Stratford
No reviews yet
9 Washington Parkway
Stratford, CT 06615
ThanksBox™ Thanksgiving Dinner In A Box
Little Pub ThanksBox™
Little Pub ThanksBox™ Complete Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in a Box. Start with your choice of Oven Roasted Turkey or Smoked Ham, then add your selection of potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Pick it up Wednesday November 23rd and serve on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving Catering Menu
You cook the Turkey, we'll handle the sides. All 1/2 trays feed 12 People so there's plenty for second helpings.
Weekend Specials
Soup of the Day
Chicken Vegetable Soup
Little Pub Hot Lobster Roll
Hot lobster roll smothered in butter!
Lobster Mac And Cheese
Lobster and cavatappi macaroni in a thick four cheese sauce topped with panko breadcrumbs and a drizzle of truffle oil
Rueben Eggrolls
Crunchy house made eggrolls loaded with corned beef, pastrami, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut
Cheesy Waffle Fries
Crispy waffle fries served with a bacon ranch cheese sauce
Chick ‘n Wafflelitos
Fried chicken and mini Belgian waffle sliders topped with paper thin pickle slices and Little Pub’s honey mustard
Meatloaf Grilled Cheese
Thick cut meatloaf, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, frizzled onions and buttermilk ranch grilled between two slices of country white bread
Soups
Little Plates
Baked Pretzel
A ginormous soft baked Bavarian pretzel served with our four cheese sauce and honey mustard.
3 A.M. At The Diner Fries
Crispy french fries, melting cheddar jack, chopped bacon, chicken gravy
Cheeseburger Slider
One cheddar, one swiss, one american
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
Crispy Eggplant Frites
Crispy parmesan dusted eggplant frites, side of fra diavolo
Farmers Market Spring Rolls
Crunchy vegetable spring rolls with a sweet thai-chili dip
Hummus And Flatbreads
Tahini hummus, vegetables, tuscan olives, stack of warm grilled flatbreads
Ladder Company Hot Wings
Crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
Nachos
Just fried tortilla chips, cheddar jack, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños
Seoul Food Dumplings
Crispy pork and kimchi filled dumplings served with ginger pickles and a fresh cilantro-thai chili dipping sauce
Tostada Ensalada
Kale, mushrooms, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro-lime sour cream on crunchy corn tortillas
Salt And Pepper Calamari
Coarse sea salt, cracked black pepper, fra diavolo
Sticky Nuggets
Chicken Nuggets tossed in general tso sauce
Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets, rice flour, buffalo sauce
Pickle Wings
Extra crispy pickle juice brined wings served with a jalapeño-dill buttermilk ranch dip
South By Southwest Egg Rolls
Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip
Salads
Little Pub Salad
Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons
Kalestorm!
Kale, artichokes, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, roasted peppers, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
Iceberg Wedge
Iceberg, bleu cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola
Cilantro-Lime Chicken
Grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Chopped Cobb
Greens, bacon, tomatoes, olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Thai Sesame Salmon
Thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle
Hamburger Chopped Salad
Fresh ground angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack and french fries all tossed in thousand island dressing
Hail, Caesar Salad
Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic crotons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Build Your Own Salad
Start with the greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, croutons, and a creamy balsamic dressing and go from there. Order as is or add a protein from options below. It's your salad, do what you want!
Little Pub Favorites
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt
Chick 'n Waffles
Southern fried boneless chicken on a belgian waffle topped with bacon-brown sugar butter with a side of sriracha spiked maple syrup
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries, salad, or extra slaw
Food Truck Fish Tacos
Beer battered cod, cilantro-green onion slaw, pico, chipotle aioli
Lobster Roll
Hot lobster roll smothered in butter!
Moo Shu Pork Tacos
Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli
Steak Tips
Tenderloin Steak Tips with peppers and onions served with smashed potatoes
Mac n Cheese Your Way ™
Lobster Mac And Cheese
Lobster and cavatappi macaroni in a thick four cheese sauce topped with panko breadcrumbs and a drizzle of truffle oil
Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese
Ground beef, bbq, ranch, bacon bits, tater tot crumbles
Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles
Plain Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi macaroni in our five cheese sauce. Simple and to the point!
Sandwiches And Wraps
B.L.T.
Crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast
Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich
Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions. sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey Dijon aioli
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap
Fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing
Cabo Wrap
Cilantro lime grilled chicken, pico, roasted corn and black beans, guacamole, bacon, pepper jack, chipotle aioli and mixed greens.
Chatham Wrap
Beer battered cod, coleslaw, sliced avocado, tomato, jalepenos, red onions, tartar sauce, flour tortilla
Chick N' Chedda Wrap
Buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our "heavy on the garlic" garlic aioli all wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla
Dragon Roll Burrito
Sesame crusted rare seared ahi tuna, fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli all wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla
Eggplant Wrap
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella, mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli
Honey Hot
Kick'n Chick'n
Beer battered chicken breast, smoked gouda, crispy bacon, mixed field greens, buttermilk ranch, and maple-bbq sauce
Midtown Falafel
Homemade falafel, field greens, chimichurri, tomato, cucumbers, crumbled feta, and harissa-tahini sauce in a warm folded flatbread.
Napa Salmon Flatbread
Blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, and a chipotle honey drizzle in a warm folded flatbread
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved steak, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fork shredded pork, house bbq sauce, creamy coleslaw
Reuben And Rachel
Grilled corned beef, hot pastrami, swiss, new york rye, coleslaw, russian dressing
Santorini Wrap
grilled garlic herb chicken, feta, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and tahini hummus in a whole wheat tortilla
Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap
Oven roasted turkey, "stove top" stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo
Burgers
Build A Burger
Build Your Own Burger start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. there are no rules! it's your burger.
Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
Smoked bacon, choice of cheese
Habañero Jack
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting pepper jack, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions, and a bangin' habañero aioli
Homemade Veggie Burger
Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers, jack cheese, and cilantro-chipotle aioli
Little Italy
Crispy eggplant, provolone, field greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli
Over-Easy
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with cheddar jack, over easy egg, bacon, chipotle aioli
Steakhouse
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, steakhouse mayo
Three Hands
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting cheddar, crispy fried onions, creamy mac 'n cheese, and buffalo sauce
Ventura Highway
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed peppercorn crusted angus beef topped with smoked bacon, gorgonzola, and guacamole
Kids Menu
World's Best Chicken Tenders
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Slider and Fries
Most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if they're feeling hungry.
Grilled Cheese
It’s a simple, classic grilled cheese. the kind you’d make if you had the time. we use american cheese but you can pick what you want from options below. not sure why this is only on the kids menu. it's perfect for adults too. add avocado for an "avocado grilled cheese" if you like. or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". well, maybe not that but you get the point.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" four cheese sauce.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Plain and simple grilled chicken
Hotdog w/ fries
Classic Hummel Hot Dog on bun with fries
Desserts
Beverages To Go
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Counterweight Headway
Counterweight Headway IPA. Say "hello" to your new favorite IPA. "Hello my new favorite IPA". see? that was easy
Byron Nielson Pinot Noir Bottle
The wine shows aromas of blackberries, rose petals, dried herbs, and earth. Flavors are driven by a dark fruit core, complemented by sandalwood, black pepper, and crushed stone.
Cline Chardonnay Bottle
This alluring Seven Ranchlands Chardonnay has plenty of ripe fruits from meyer lemon to apple to peach with a touch of pineapple in the mix too. On the palate, the texture is rich with notes of brioche and bread pudding with vanilla spice on the long, satisfying finish.
Cocktails to Go!
Downtown Manhattan
Bulleit bourbon, sweet vermouth, and a luxardo cherry garnish served over ice
Sparkling French Martini
Belvedere vodka, chambord, pineapple juice and a splash of prosecco
Scorpion Margarita
Little Pub patron tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, splash of OJ, muddled jalapenos
Bourbon Smash
Bulleit bourbon, muddled lemon, simple syrup, mint
Huckleberry Lemonade
44 north huckleberry vodka, lemonade & a lemon wedge
Mojito
Bacardi white rum, muddled mint & lime, simple syrup, topped with club soda
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
When you order from Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you order, so stop on by and make yourself at home. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards
