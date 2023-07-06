A map showing the location of Little Pub ToGo 2590 Broadbridge AvenueView gallery

Little Pub ToGo 2590 Broadbridge Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2590 Broadbridge Avenue

Stratford, CT 06614

Little Crocks

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Chicken, tomatillos, cumin, ancho chili, cheddar jack, tortilla strips

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Our thick and creamy New England style clam chowder loaded with clams and potatoes

French Onion

$8.00

Loaded with garlic croutons and topped with melted provolone and grated parmesan

Topstone Mountain Chili

$8.00

Beef and bean chili, melting cheddar jack, dollop of sour cream

Little Plates

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

Topped with cheddar, swiss, american

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream

Ladder Wings

$14.00

Crispy wings tossed in buffalo hot sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese

South By Southwest Egg Rolls

$13.00

Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip

Sticky Nuggets

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets tossed in general tso sauce

Salads

Chop Chop Cobb

$14.00

Mesclun greens, bacon bits, tomatoes, olives, hardboiled egg, avocado, and crumbled gorgonzola served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

$16.00

Grilled and sliced cilantro-lime marinated chicken breast, mesclun greens, corn, black beans, pico, sliced olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, served with a chipotle ranch dressing

Hail Caesar!!!

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic crotons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Hamburger Chopped Salad

$16.00

Fresh ground hand packed angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg lettuce, chopped pickles, bacon bits , tomatoes, red onions, cheddar jack cheese and french fries (yes, french fries) all tossed in thousand island dressing

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

An enormous wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and crumbled gorgonzola

Little Pub Salad

$14.00

Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, apples, and garlic croutons served with a raspberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches and Wraps

Sesame crusted ahi tuna seared rare and wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla with vegetable fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, and buttermilk ranch dressing

Chick N' Chedda Burrito

$15.00

Buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our “heavy on the garlic” garlic aioli all wrapped up in grilled flour tortilla

Hot Honey Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet, pepper jack, bacon bits, buttermilk ranch pickle slaw, and little pub hot honey drizzle

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Paper thin shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onions, and chipotle aioli on a grinder roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Fork shredded oven roasted pork drenched in house bbq sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw

Reuben And Rachel

$15.00

Thin sliced corned beef and hot pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and russian dressing all grilled between thick slices of NY rye bread

The B.L.T.

$14.00

Giant stack of crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast

Burgers

Build A Burger

$12.00

Start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. All Come with lettuce and tomato. there are no rules! it's your burger.

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

The building blocks of life as we know it. Hand packed Angus Beef, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, roll. Fries.

Habañero Jack

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with pepper jack, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions, and a bangin' habañero aioli

Homemade Veggie Burger

$15.00

Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers, jack cheese, and cilantro-chipotle aioli

Over-Easy

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with cheddar jack, over easy egg, bacon, and chipotle aioli

Six Napkin

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with smoked gouda, frizzled onions, bacon, field greens, bbq sauce and chipotle ranch

Steakhouse

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with smoked bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, and steakhouse mayo

Three Hands

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting cheddar, crispy fried onions, creamy mac 'n cheese, and buffalo sauce

Ventura

$16.00

Hand packed angus beef with peppercorn crust, gorgonzola, guacamole and bacon. choice of side

Mac N Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles

Plain Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi macaroni in our five cheese sauce. Simple and to the point!

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork

Kids Menu

Buttery Noodles

$9.00

Ever have a child refuse to eat buttered noodles because the chef sprinkled parsley all over them for color? yeah, us too. no green stuff on these. just noodles and butter.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

It’s a simple, classic grilled cheese. the kind you’d make if you had the time. we use american cheese but you can pick what you want from options below. not sure why this is only on the kids menu. it's perfect for adults too. add avocado and bacon for an "avocado bacon grilled cheese" if you like. or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". well, maybe not that but you get the point.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" four cheese sauce.

Kid Quesadilla

$9.00

If nachos and pizza had a baby it would be like this small pizza sized cheddar cheese quesadilla. think about it.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

A grilled and sliced chicken breast served with sliced apples. Or fries if you allow a little indulgence.

Slider and Fries

$9.00

Most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if they're feeling hungry.

World's Best Chicken Tenders

$9.00

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
