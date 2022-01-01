Little Red Hen Bakery2 4 front st. NE

A map showing the location of Little Red Hen Bakery2 4 front st. NEView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

4 front st. NE

Coupeville, WA 98239

pastries

Almond croissant

$7.00

Apple walnut tea cake slice

$4.00

Cardamom roll

$5.50

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$7.00

Chocolate croissant

$6.50

Cinnamon roll

$5.00

Classic croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Danish, Savory

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Danish

$6.50Out of stock

Ham & cheese croissant

$7.00

Hand pie, Apple

$6.00Out of stock

Hand Pie, Beef

$7.00Out of stock

Hand Pie, Seasonal

$6.00

Kouign-amann

$5.50

Lemon poppy seed cake slice

$4.00

Molasses ginger cookie

$3.25

Candied Bacon

$2.00

Salted chocolate rye cookies

$7.50

8 pack

Sourdough chocolate chip cookie

$3.25

Pistachio Cookies

$7.50Out of stock

Scone, Cranberry Rosemary

$4.00

Scone, Ham And Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Scone, Seasonal

$4.00

Quiche- Veg

$9.00

Quiche, Meat

$9.00

Turkey Cheddar Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Open Food

bread

Sourdough

$8.28

Rosemary Olive

$9.20

Sprouted Wheatberry

$9.20

Caraway Rye

$8.28

Barley Walnut

$9.20

Molasses oat

$8.28

Baguette

$5.00

Wheat

$6.00

Rolls - brioche

$9.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Your Own Cup Coffee

$2.00

Merchandise

Mug

$12.00

Sticker

$1.50

Subscriptions

Full subscription

$364.00

Half subscription

$195.00

10 loaf punch card

$75.00

10 week subscription

$75.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
