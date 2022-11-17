Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Dessert & Ice Cream
Burgers

Little Richard's BBQ Clemmons

review star

No reviews yet

6470 Stadium Drive

Clemmons, NC 27012

Popular Items

Chopped BBQ Plate
CHOPPED BBQ SANDWICH
1 lb Chopped BBQ

APPETIZERS

BBQ NACHOS

$12.50

BBQ CHEESE FRIES

$12.50

ONION RINGS APPETIZER

$6.00

HOMEMADE CHIPS APPETIZER

$6.00

FRIES APPETIZER

$6.00

HUSHPUPPIES APPETIZER

$6.00

CORN FRITTERS APPETIZER

$8.50

Fried Okra Appetizer

$7.50

LRB's SIGNATURE WINGS

5 Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$15.00

25 Wings

$35.00

50 Wings

$65.00

100 Wings

$120.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Regular Garden Salad

$8.00

Large Garden Salad

$9.50

Cup of Santa Fe Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Santa Fe Chili

$7.00

Cup of Brunswick Stew

$5.00

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$7.00

SANDWICHES

CHOPPED BBQ SANDWICH

$7.50

CHUNKY BBQ SANDWICH

$8.00

SLICED BBQ SANDWICH

$8.00

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$10.00

NICK's PIT BEEF

$10.00

HER-Q-LES

$14.00

COW-PIG SHOWDOWN

$12.00

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

RANCH SMOKED CHICKEN CLUB

$9.50

HOG HEAVEN

$12.00

Skin Sandwhich

$5.00

MEXI-CUE

2 PORK TACOS

$11.00

3 PORK TACOS

$13.50

2 HOT CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00

3 HOT CHICKEN TACOS

$13.50

2 BRISKET TACOS

$12.00

3 BRISKET TACOS

$14.50

2 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00

3 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS

$13.50

2 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00

3 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$13.50

TAQUITOS

$10.50

PORK QUESADILLA

$11.50

SMOKED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.50

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$13.50

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

BURGERS, DOGS & WRAPS

Hot Dog

$4.00

Footlong

$5.00

All-American Burger

$8.00

Carolina Burger

$9.00

Corn Dog

$4.00

2 Hot Dog Special

$9.50

Little Richard's Wraps

$9.00

BAKED TATERS

CQ Potato

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Potato

$10.00

Beef Brisket Potato

$12.00

PLATES

Chopped BBQ Plate

$12.50

Chunky BBQ Plate

$13.50

Sliced BBQ Plate

$13.50

Beef Brisket Plate

$17.50

Smoked Sausage Plate

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$12.50

BBQ Drumsticks Plate

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Plate

$16.00

Baby Back Ribs (3)

$11.00

Baby Back Ribs (6)

$18.00

Baby Back Ribs (12)

$29.00

Two Meat Combo

$20.00

Three Meat Combo

$25.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Marinated Chicken

$12.00

3 Vegetable Plate

$9.00

6 Wing Plate

$13.00

BBQ TRAYS

Chopped BBQ Tray

$10.50

Chunky BBQ Tray

$11.50

Sliced BBQ Tray

$11.50

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$2.50

BBQ SLAW

$2.50

COLESLAW

$2.50

COLLARD GREENS

$3.00

CORN FRITTERS

$3.00

DINNER ROLL

$0.50

FRIED OKRA

$2.50

FRIES

$2.50

GREEN BEANS

$2.50

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$2.50

HUSHPUPPIES

$2.50

MAC & CHEESE

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$3.00

PINTO BEANS

$2.50

PINTO BEANS (W/ONIONS)

$2.50

POTATO SALAD

$2.50

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

TATER TOTS

$3.00

Frito Pie

$3.00

DESSERTS

COBBLER

$6.00

COBBLER w/ ICE CREAM

$7.00

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$6.00

PIGLETS MENU

Kids Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

Kids BBQ Drumsticks (2)

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA Lexington

$0.50

EXTRA Hickory

$0.50

EXTRA Carolina Gold

$0.50

EXTRA Alabama White

$0.50

EXTRA Thai Chili

$0.50

EXTRA Ranch

$0.50

EXTRA Bleu Cheese

$0.50

EXTRA 1000 Island

$0.50

EXTRA Country French

$0.50

EXTRA Honey Mustard

$0.50

EXTRA Italian

$0.50

EXTRA Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Voo Doo

$0.50

Extra Korean

$0.50

MERCHANDISE

Employee Pullover

$35.00

Pullover

$40.00

T-Shirt (Baseball Tee)

$25.00

T-Shirt (Regular)

$20.00

BREAST CANCER (EMPLOYEE)

$20.00

BREAST CANCER TSHIRT

$25.00

NA Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Soda Water

Water

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

½ Gallon of Sweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$6.50

½ Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$6.50

½ Gallon of Lemonade

$5.00

Gallon of Lemonade

$7.00

Ice Cup

BULK BBQ

1/2 lb Chopped BBQ

$10.00

1 lb Chopped BBQ

$15.00

1/2 lb Chunky BBQ

$11.00

1 lb Chunky BBQ

$16.00

1/2 lb Sliced BBQ

$11.00

1 lb Sliced BBQ

$16.00

1/2 lb Brisket

$18.00

1 lb Brisket

$30.00

1/2 lb Smoked Chicken

$10.00

1 lb Smoked Chicken

$15.00

1/2 lb Sausage

$14.00

1 lb Sausage

$20.00

Dozen Drumsticks

$18.00

Manager's Special

$33.00

Individual Ribs by the Bone

$3.00

One Wing

$2.00

BULK FIXINS

Bottle of Lexington

$6.00

Bottle of Hickory

$7.00

Bottle of Carolina Gold

$7.00

Bottle of Alabama White

$8.00

Bottle of Thai Chili

$8.00

Bottle of Ranch

$7.00

½ Dozen Buns

$3.00

Dozen Buns

$5.00

Pack of Dinner Rolls

$6.00

Box of Chips

$8.00

Box of Fries

$8.00

Box of Hush Puppies

$8.00

Box of Onion Ring

$9.00

Box of Skins

$6.00

½ Pan of Hushpuppies

$14.00

Pan of Hushpuppies

$25.00

½ Pan of Banana Pudding

$25.00

Pan of Banana Pudding

$45.00

Pan Of Fries

$35.00

1/2 Pan Fries

$20.00

Bottle Voo Doo Sauce

$8.00

BULK SIDES

1/2 PINT Cole Slaw

$4.00

1/2 PINT BBQ Slaw

$4.00

1/2 PINT Potato Salad

$4.00

1/2 PINT Baked Beans

$4.00

1/2 PINT Green Beans

$4.00

1/2 PINT Mac & Cheese

$4.00

1/2 PINT Potato Salad

$4.00

1/2 PINT Brunswick Stew

$5.00

1/2 PINT Chili

$5.00

1/2 PINT Lexington Dip

$3.00

1/2 PINT Hickory Sauce

$4.00

1/2 PINT Pinto Beans

$4.00

PINT Cole Slaw

$7.00

PINT BBQ Slaw

$7.00

PINT Potato Salad

$7.00

PINT Baked Beans

$7.00

PINT Green Beans

$7.00

PINT Mac & Cheese

$7.00

PINT Potato Salad

$7.00

PINT Brunswick Stew

$7.50

PINT Chili

$7.50

PINT Lexington Dip

$6.00

PINT Hickory Sauce

$7.00

PINT Collard Greens

$7.00

PINT Pinto Beans

$7.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$13.00

Quart BBQ Slaw

$13.00

Quart Potato Salad

$13.00

Quart Baked Beans

$13.00

Quart Green Beans

$13.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Quart Potato Salad

$13.00

Quart Brunswick Stew

$14.00

Quart Chili

$14.00

Quart Lexington Dip

$8.00

Quart Hickory Sauce

$13.00

Quart Pinto Beans

$13.00

Quart Collard Greens

$13.00

1/2 GAL Cole Slaw

$22.00

1/2 GAL BBQ Slaw

$22.00

1/2 GAL Potato Salad

$22.00

1/2 GAL Baked Beans

$22.00

1/2 GAL Green Beans

$22.00

1/2 GAL Mac & Cheese

$22.00

1/2 GAL Potato Salad

$22.00

1/2 GAL Collard Greens

$22.00

1/2 GAL Brunswick Stew

$34.00

1/2 GAL Chili

$34.00

1/2 GAL Lexington Dip

$15.00

1/2 GAL Hickory Sauce

$22.00

1/2 GAL Pinto Beans

$22.00

GALLON Cole Slaw

$42.00

GALLON BBQ Slaw

$42.00

GALLON Potato Salad

$42.00

GALLON Baked Beans

$42.00

GALLON Green Beans

$42.00

GALLON Mac & Cheese

$42.00

GALLON Potato Salad

$42.00

GALLON Brunswick Stew

$50.00

GALLON Chili

$50.00

GALLON Lexington Dip

$20.00

GALLON Hickory Sauce

$42.00

GALLON Pinto Beans

$42.00

GALLON COLLARD GREENS

$42.00

FAMILY PACKS

Small Family Pack

$38.00

Large Family Pack

$65.00

Chicken Family Pack

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6470 Stadium Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012

Directions

