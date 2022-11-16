- Home
Barbeque
Little Richard's BBQ Mt Airy
No reviews yet
455 Frederick Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
APPETIZERS
LRB's SIGNATURE WINGS
SOUPS & SALADS
SANDWICHES
MEXI-CUE
2 PORK TACOS
$11.00
3 PORK TACOS
$13.50
2 HOT CHICKEN TACOS
$11.00
3 HOT CHICKEN TACOS
$13.50
2 BRISKET TACOS
$12.00
3 BRISKET TACOS
$14.50
2 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS
$11.00
3 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS
$13.50
2 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
$11.00
3 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
$13.50
TAQUITOS
$10.50
PORK QUESADILLA
$11.50
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
$11.50
BRISKET QUESADILLA
$13.50
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
$9.00
BURGERS, DOGS & WRAPS
PLATES
Chopped BBQ Plate
$12.50
Chunky BBQ Plate
$13.50
Sliced BBQ Plate
$13.50
Beef Brisket Plate
$17.50
Smoked Sausage Plate
$16.00
Smoked Chicken Plate
$12.50
BBQ Drumsticks Plate
$12.00
6 Wing Plate
$13.00
BBQ Chicken Plate
$16.00
Baby Back Ribs (3)
$11.00
Baby Back Ribs (6)
$18.00
Baby Back Ribs (12)
$29.00
Two Meat Combo
$20.00
Three Meat Combo
$25.00
Chicken Tender Plate
$12.00
Hot Chicken Tender Plate
$12.00
Marinated Chicken Plate
$12.00
3 Vegetable Plate
$9.00
SIDES
PIGLETS MENU
EXTRAS
EXTRA 1000 Island
$0.50
EXTRA Alabama White
$0.50
EXTRA Bleu Cheese
$0.50
EXTRA Carolina Gold
$0.50
EXTRA Country French
$0.50
EXTRA Hickory
$0.50
EXTRA Honey Mustard
$0.50
EXTRA Italian
$0.50
EXTRA Lexington
$0.50
EXTRA Oil/Vinegar
$0.50
EXTRA Ranch
$0.50
EXTRA Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.50
EXTRA Thai Chili
$0.50
Add Cheese
$0.39
EXTRA Voodoo
$0.50
MERCHANDISE
BULK BBQ
1/2 lb Chopped BBQ
$10.00
1 lb Chopped BBQ
$15.00
1/2 lb Chunky BBQ
$11.00
1 lb Chunky BBQ
$16.00
1/2 lb Sliced BBQ
$11.00
1 lb Sliced BBQ
$16.00
1/2 lb Brisket
$18.00
1 lb Brisket
$30.00
1/2 lb Smoked Chicken
$10.00
1 lb Smoked Chicken
$15.00
1/2 lb Sausage
$14.00
1 lb Sausage
$20.00
Dozen Drumsticks
$18.00
$1.25 wings superbowl
$1.25
Whole Shoulder (per pound)
$10.00
2.00 Superbowl Ribs
$2.00
BULK FIXINS
Bottle Of Lexington
$6.00
Bottle of Carolina Gold
$7.00
Bottle Of Hickory
$7.00
Bottle of Alabama White
$8.00
Bottle of Thai Chili
$8.00
Bottle of Ranch
$7.00
½ Dozen Buns
$3.00
Dozen Buns
$5.00
Pack Dinner Rolls
$6.00
Box of Chips
$8.00
Box of Fries
$8.00
Box of Hush Puppies
$8.00
Box of Onion Ring
$9.00
½ Pan of Hushpuppies
$14.00
Pan of Hushpuppies
$25.00
½ Pan of Banana Pudding
$25.00
Pan of Banana Pudding
$45.00
Bottle Voodoo Sauce
$8.00
BULK SIDES
1/2 PINT Cole Slaw
$4.00
1/2 PINT BBQ Slaw
$4.00
1/2 PINT Potato Salad
$4.00
1/2 PINT Baked Beans
$4.00
1/2 PINT Green Beans
$4.00
1/2 PINT Mac & Cheese
$4.00
1/2 PINT Brunswick Stew
$5.00
1/2 PINT Chili
$5.00
1/2 PINT Lexington Dip
$3.00
1/2 PINT Hickory Sauce
$4.00
1/2 PINT collard greens
$4.00
PINT Baked Beans
$7.00
PINT BBQ Slaw
$7.00
PINT Brunswick Stew
$7.50
PINT Chili
$7.50
PINT Cole Slaw
$7.00
PINT collard greens
$7.00
PINT Green Beans
$7.00
PINT Hickory Sauce
$7.00
PINT Lexington Dip
$5.50
PINT Mac & Cheese
$7.00
PINT Potato Salad
$7.00
PINT Pinto Beans
$7.00
Quart Baked Beans
$13.00
Quart BBQ Slaw
$13.00
Quart Brunswick Stew
$14.00
Quart Chili
$14.00
Quart Cole Slaw
$13.00
Quart collard greens
$13.00
Quart Green Beans
$13.00
Quart Hickory Sauce
$13.00
Quart Lexington Dip
$8.00
Quart Mac & Cheese
$13.00
Quart Potato Salad
$13.00
Quart Pinto Beans
$13.00
1/2 GAL Baked Beans
$22.00
1/2 GAL BBQ Slaw
$22.00
1/2 GAL Brunswick Stew
$34.00
1/2 GAL Chili
$34.00
1/2 GAL Cole Slaw
$22.00
1/2 GAL collard greens
$22.00
1/2 GAL Green Beans
$22.00
1/2 GAL Hickory Sauce
$22.00
1/2 GAL Lexington Dip
$16.00
1/2 GAL Mac & Cheese
$22.00
1/2 GAL Pinto Beans
$22.00
1/2 GAL Potato Salad
$22.00
GALLON Baked Beans
$42.00
GALLON BBQ Slaw
$42.00
GALLON Brunswick Stew
$50.00
GALLON Chili
$50.00
GALLON Cole Slaw
$42.00
GALLON collard greens
$42.00
GALLON Green Beans
$42.00
GALLON Hickory Sauce
$42.00
GALLON Lexington Dip
$22.00
GALLON Mac & Cheese
$42.00
GALLON Potato Salad
$42.00
GALLON Pinto Beans
$42.00
BULK SPECIALS
NA Drinks To Go
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Water
Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Cheerwine
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Diet Mt. Dew
$2.50
Mt. Dew
$2.50
Sierra Mist
$2.50
Pink Lemonade
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
½ Gallon of Sweet Tea
$4.50
Gallon of Sweet Tea
$6.50
½ Gallon of Unsweet Tea
$4.50
Gallon of Unsweet Tea
$6.50
½ Gallon of Lemonade
$5.00
Gallon of Lemonade
$7.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
455 Frederick Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
Gallery
