Barbeque

Little Richard's BBQ Mt Airy

review star

No reviews yet

455 Frederick Street

Mount Airy, NC 27030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

BBQ NACHOS

$12.50

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$12.50

BBQ CHEESE FRIES

$12.50

ONION RING APPETIZER

$6.00

LG HUSHPUPPIES APPETIZER

$6.00

CORN FRITTER APPETIZER

$8.00

CHIPS APPETIZER

$6.00

LRB's SIGNATURE WINGS

5 Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$15.00

25 Wings

$35.00

50 Wings

$65.00

100 Wings

$120.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Regular Garden Salad

$8.00

Large Garden Salad

$9.50

Cup of Santa Fe Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Santa Fe Chili

$7.00

Cup of Brunswick Stew

$5.00

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$7.00

SANDWICHES

CHOPPED BBQ SANDWICH

$7.50

CHUNKY BBQ SANDWICH

$8.00

SLICED BBQ SANDWICH

$8.00

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$10.00

NICK's PIT BEEF

$10.00

HER-Q-LES

$14.00

COW-PIG SHOWDOWN

$12.00

RANCH SMOKED CHICKEN CLUB

$9.50

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

MEXI-CUE

2 PORK TACOS

$11.00

3 PORK TACOS

$13.50

2 HOT CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00

3 HOT CHICKEN TACOS

$13.50

2 BRISKET TACOS

$12.00

3 BRISKET TACOS

$14.50

2 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00

3 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS

$13.50

2 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00

3 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$13.50

TAQUITOS

$10.50

PORK QUESADILLA

$11.50

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.50

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$13.50

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.00

BURGERS, DOGS & WRAPS

Hot Dog

$4.00

Footlong

$5.00

All-American Burger

$8.00

Carolina Burger

$9.00

Corn Dog

$4.50

2 Hot Dog Special

$8.50

Little Richard's Wraps

$9.00

Plain Burger

$7.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.50

BAKED TATERS

CQ Potato

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Potato

$10.00

Beef Brisket Potato

$12.00

PLATES

Chopped BBQ Plate

$12.50

Chunky BBQ Plate

$13.50

Sliced BBQ Plate

$13.50

Beef Brisket Plate

$17.50

Smoked Sausage Plate

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$12.50

BBQ Drumsticks Plate

$12.00

6 Wing Plate

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Plate

$16.00

Baby Back Ribs (3)

$11.00

Baby Back Ribs (6)

$18.00

Baby Back Ribs (12)

$29.00

Two Meat Combo

$20.00

Three Meat Combo

$25.00

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.00

Hot Chicken Tender Plate

$12.00

Marinated Chicken Plate

$12.00

3 Vegetable Plate

$9.00

BBQ TRAYS

Chopped BBQ Tray

$10.50

Chunky BBQ Tray

$11.50

Sliced BBQ Tray

$11.50

Brisket Tray

$14.50

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$2.50

BBQ SLAW

$2.50

COLESLAW

$2.50

COLLARD GREENS

$3.00

CORN FRITTERS

$3.00

FRIED OKRA

$2.50

FRIES

$2.50

GREEN BEANS

$2.50

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$2.50

HUSHPUPPIES

$2.50

MAC & CHEESE

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$3.00

PINTO BEANS

$2.50

PINTO BEANS (W/ONIONS)

$2.50

POTATO SALAD

$2.50

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

DESSERTS

COBBLER

$6.00

COBBLER w/ ICE CREAM

$7.00

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

BROWNIE

$3.50

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$6.00

PIGLETS MENU

Kids Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

Kids BBQ Drumsticks (2)

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.80

EXTRAS

EXTRA 1000 Island

$0.50

EXTRA Alabama White

$0.50

EXTRA Bleu Cheese

$0.50

EXTRA Carolina Gold

$0.50

EXTRA Country French

$0.50

EXTRA Hickory

$0.50

EXTRA Honey Mustard

$0.50

EXTRA Italian

$0.50

EXTRA Lexington

$0.50

EXTRA Oil/Vinegar

$0.50

EXTRA Ranch

$0.50

EXTRA Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

EXTRA Thai Chili

$0.50

Add Cheese

$0.39

EXTRA Voodoo

$0.50

MERCHANDISE

Employee Pullover

$35.00

Hat

$15.00

Pullover

$40.00

T-Shirt (Baseball Tee)

$25.00

T-Shirt (Regular)

$20.00

October Employee Shirt

$20.00

October Customer Shirt

$25.00

BULK BBQ

1/2 lb Chopped BBQ

$10.00

1 lb Chopped BBQ

$15.00

1/2 lb Chunky BBQ

$11.00

1 lb Chunky BBQ

$16.00

1/2 lb Sliced BBQ

$11.00

1 lb Sliced BBQ

$16.00

1/2 lb Brisket

$18.00

1 lb Brisket

$30.00

1/2 lb Smoked Chicken

$10.00

1 lb Smoked Chicken

$15.00

1/2 lb Sausage

$14.00

1 lb Sausage

$20.00

Dozen Drumsticks

$18.00

$1.25 wings superbowl

$1.25

Whole Shoulder (per pound)

$10.00

2.00 Superbowl Ribs

$2.00

BULK FIXINS

Bottle Of Lexington

$6.00

Bottle of Carolina Gold

$7.00

Bottle Of Hickory

$7.00

Bottle of Alabama White

$8.00

Bottle of Thai Chili

$8.00

Bottle of Ranch

$7.00

½ Dozen Buns

$3.00

Dozen Buns

$5.00

Pack Dinner Rolls

$6.00

Box of Chips

$8.00

Box of Fries

$8.00

Box of Hush Puppies

$8.00

Box of Onion Ring

$9.00

½ Pan of Hushpuppies

$14.00

Pan of Hushpuppies

$25.00

½ Pan of Banana Pudding

$25.00

Pan of Banana Pudding

$45.00

Bottle Voodoo Sauce

$8.00

BULK SIDES

1/2 PINT Cole Slaw

$4.00

1/2 PINT BBQ Slaw

$4.00

1/2 PINT Potato Salad

$4.00

1/2 PINT Baked Beans

$4.00

1/2 PINT Green Beans

$4.00

1/2 PINT Mac & Cheese

$4.00

1/2 PINT Potato Salad

$4.00

1/2 PINT Brunswick Stew

$5.00

1/2 PINT Chili

$5.00

1/2 PINT Lexington Dip

$3.00

1/2 PINT Hickory Sauce

$4.00

1/2 PINT collard greens

$4.00

PINT Baked Beans

$7.00

PINT BBQ Slaw

$7.00

PINT Brunswick Stew

$7.50

PINT Chili

$7.50

PINT Cole Slaw

$7.00

PINT collard greens

$7.00

PINT Green Beans

$7.00

PINT Hickory Sauce

$7.00

PINT Lexington Dip

$5.50

PINT Mac & Cheese

$7.00

PINT Potato Salad

$7.00

PINT Pinto Beans

$7.00

Quart Baked Beans

$13.00

Quart BBQ Slaw

$13.00

Quart Brunswick Stew

$14.00

Quart Chili

$14.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$13.00

Quart collard greens

$13.00

Quart Green Beans

$13.00

Quart Hickory Sauce

$13.00

Quart Lexington Dip

$8.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Quart Potato Salad

$13.00

Quart Pinto Beans

$13.00

1/2 GAL Baked Beans

$22.00

1/2 GAL BBQ Slaw

$22.00

1/2 GAL Brunswick Stew

$34.00

1/2 GAL Chili

$34.00

1/2 GAL Cole Slaw

$22.00

1/2 GAL collard greens

$22.00

1/2 GAL Green Beans

$22.00

1/2 GAL Hickory Sauce

$22.00

1/2 GAL Lexington Dip

$16.00

1/2 GAL Mac & Cheese

$22.00

1/2 GAL Pinto Beans

$22.00

1/2 GAL Potato Salad

$22.00

1/2 GAL Potato Salad

$22.00

GALLON Baked Beans

$42.00

GALLON BBQ Slaw

$42.00

GALLON Brunswick Stew

$50.00

GALLON Chili

$50.00

GALLON Cole Slaw

$42.00

GALLON collard greens

$42.00

GALLON Green Beans

$42.00

GALLON Hickory Sauce

$42.00

GALLON Lexington Dip

$22.00

GALLON Mac & Cheese

$42.00

GALLON Potato Salad

$42.00

GALLON Pinto Beans

$42.00

BULK SPECIALS

Manager’s Special

$33.00

FAMILY PACKS

Small Family Pack

$38.00

Large Family Pack

$65.00

Chicken Family Pack

$65.00

NA Drinks To Go

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

½ Gallon of Sweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$6.50

½ Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$6.50

½ Gallon of Lemonade

$5.00

Gallon of Lemonade

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

455 Frederick Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030

