- Home
- /
- Walkertown
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Little Richard's BBQ - Walkertown
Barbeque
Little Richard's BBQ Walkertown
No reviews yet
5281 Reidsville Road
Walkertown, NC 27051
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
APPETIZERS
LRB's SIGNATURE WINGS
SOUPS & SALADS
SANDWICHES
MEXI-CUE
2 PORK TACOS
$11.50
3 PORK TACOS
$14.00
2 HOT CHICKEN TACOS
$11.50
3 HOT CHICKEN TACOS
$14.00
2 BRISKET TACOS
$12.50
3 BRISKET TACOS
$15.00
2 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS
$11.50
3 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS
$14.00
2 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
$11.50
3 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
$14.00
TAQUITOS
$10.50
PORK QUESADILLA
$12.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
$12.00
BRISKET QUESADILLA
$14.00
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
$9.50
BURGERS, DOGS & WRAPS
PLATES
Chopped BBQ Plate
$13.00
Chunky BBQ Plate
$14.00
Sliced BBQ Plate
$14.00
Beef Brisket Plate
$18.00
Smoked Sausage Plate
$16.00
Smoked Chicken Plate
$13.00
BBQ Drumsticks Plate
$12.50
BBQ Chicken Plate
$16.00
Baby Back Ribs (3)
$11.00
Baby Back Ribs (6)
$18.00
Baby Back Ribs (12)
$29.00
Two Meat Combo
$21.00
Three Meat Combo
$26.00
Chicken Tenders
$13.00
Marinated Chicken
$13.00
3 Vegetable Plate
$10.00
6 Wing Plate
$13.00
SIDES
DESSERTS
PIGLETS MENU
EXTRAS
EXTRA Lexington
$0.50
EXTRA Hickory
$0.50
EXTRA Carolina Gold
$0.50
EXTRA Alabama White
$0.50
EXTRA Thai Chili
$0.50
EXTRA Korean
$0.50
EXTRA Chipotle Crema
$0.50
EXTRA Voodoo
$0.50
EXTRA Ranch
$0.50
EXTRA Bleu Cheese
$0.50
EXTRA 1000 Island
$0.50
EXTRA Country French
$0.50
EXTRA Honey Mustard
$0.50
EXTRA Italian
$0.50
EXTRA Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.50
EXTRA Oil/Vinegar
$0.50
MERCHANDISE
DRINKS
NA Drinks
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Water
Pepsi
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Diet Dr Pepper
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Cheerwine
$2.50
Pink Lemonade
$2.50
Sierra Mist
$2.50
Mt. Dew
$2.50
Gallon of Lemonade
$7.00
Gallon of Sweet Tea
$6.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
½ Gallon of Lemonade
$5.00
½ Gallon of Sweet Tea
$4.50
½ Gallon of Unsweet Tea
$4.50
Coffee
$2.50
Gallon of Unsweet Tea
$6.50
BULK MENU
BULK BBQ
1/2 lb Chopped BBQ
$10.00
1 lb Chopped BBQ
$15.00
1/2 lb Chunky BBQ
$11.00
1 lb Chunky BBQ
$16.00
1/2 lb Sliced BBQ
$11.00
1 lb Sliced BBQ
$16.00
1/2 lb Brisket
$18.00
1 lb Brisket
$30.00
1/2 lb Smoked Chicken
$10.00
1 lb Smoked Chicken
$15.00
1/2 lb Sausage
$14.00
1 lb Sausage
$20.00
Dozen Drumsticks
$18.00
Manager's Special
$33.00
BULK FIXINS
Bottle of Lexington
$6.00
Bottle of Hickory
$7.00
Bottle of Carolina Gold
$7.00
Bottle of Alabama White
$8.00
Bottle of Thai Chili
$8.00
Bottle of Ranch
$7.00
Bottle of Voodoo
$8.00
½ Dozen Buns
$3.00
Dozen Buns
$5.00
Pack of Dinner Rolls
$6.00
Box of Chips
$8.00
Box of Fries
$8.00
Box of Hush Puppies
$8.00
Box of Onion Ring
$9.00
Box of Skins
$6.00
½ Pan of Hushpuppies
$14.00
Pan of Hushpuppies
$25.00
½ Pan of Banana Pudding
$25.00
Pan of Banana Pudding
$45.00
BULK SIDES
1/2 PINT Cole Slaw
$4.00
1/2 PINT BBQ Slaw
$4.00
1/2 PINT Potato Salad
$4.00
1/2 PINT Baked Beans
$4.00
1/2 PINT Collard Greens
$7.00
1/2 PINT Green Beans
$4.00
1/2 PINT Mac & Cheese
$4.00
1/2 PINT Pinto Beans
$4.00
1/2 PINT Brunswick Stew
$5.00
1/2 PINT Chili
$5.00Out of stock
1/2 PINT Lexington Dip
$3.00
1/2 PINT Hickory Sauce
$4.00
PINT Cole Slaw
$7.00
PINT BBQ Slaw
$7.00
PINT Potato Salad
$7.00
PINT Baked Beans
$7.00
PINT Collard Greens
$7.00
PINT Green Beans
$7.00
PINT Mac & Cheese
$7.00
PINT Pinto Beans
$7.00
PINT Brunswick Stew
$7.50
PINT Chili
$7.50
PINT Lexington Dip
$4.50
PINT Hickory Sauce
$7.00
Quart Cole Slaw
$13.00
Quart BBQ Slaw
$13.00
Quart Potato Salad
$13.00
Quart Baked Beans
$13.00
Quart Collard Greens
$13.00
Quart Green Beans
$13.00
Quart Mac & Cheese
$13.00
Quart Pinto Beans
$13.00
Quart Brunswick Stew
$14.00
Quart Chili
$14.00
Quart Lexington Dip
$8.50
Quart Hickory Sauce
$13.00
1/2 GAL Cole Slaw
$22.00
1/2 GAL BBQ Slaw
$22.00
1/2 GAL Potato Salad
$22.00
1/2 GAL Baked Beans
$22.00
1/2 GAL Collard Greens
$22.00
1/2 GAL Green Beans
$22.00
1/2 GAL Mac & Cheese
$22.00
1/2 GAL Pinto Beans
$22.00
1/2 GAL Brunswick Stew
$34.00
1/2 GAL Chili
$34.00
1/2 GAL Lexington Dip
$16.00
1/2 GAL Hickory Sauce
$22.00
GALLON Cole Slaw
$42.00
GALLON BBQ Slaw
$42.00
GALLON Potato Salad
$42.00
GALLON Baked Beans
$42.00
GALLON Collard Greens
GALLON Green Beans
$42.00
GALLON Mac & Cheese
$42.00
GALLON Pinto Beans
$42.00
GALLON Brunswick Stew
$50.00
GALLON Chili
$50.00Out of stock
GALLON Lexington Dip
$22.00
GALLON Hickory Sauce
$42.00
DRINKS/DESSERTS TO GO
Drinks To Go
Cheerwine
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Diet Dr Pepper
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Gallon of Lemonade
$7.00
Gallon of Sweet Tea
$6.50
Gallon of Unsweet Tea
$6.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Mt. Dew
$2.50
Pepsi
$2.50
Pink Lemonade
$2.50
Sierra Mist
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Water
½ Gallon of Lemonade
$5.00
½ Gallon of Sweet Tea
$4.50
½ Gallon of Unsweet Tea
$4.50
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5281 Reidsville Road, Walkertown, NC 27051
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Richard's BBQ - Winston Salem
No Reviews
109 S Stratford Road Winston Salem, NC 27104
View restaurant
Rooster's A Noble Grille - Winston Salem
No Reviews
380 Knollwood Street Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant
More near Walkertown
Kernersville
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
Mocksville
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.