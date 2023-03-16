Little Richard's BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque

Little Richard's BBQ Walkertown

5281 Reidsville Road

Walkertown, NC 27051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chopped BBQ Plate
CHOPPED BBQ SANDWICH
1 lb Chopped BBQ

FOOD

APPETIZERS

BBQ NACHOS

$12.50

BBQ CHEESE FRIES

$12.50

ONION RINGS APPETIZER

$6.00

HOMEMADE CHIPS APPETIZER

$6.00

FRIES APPETIZER

$6.00

HUSHPUPPIES APPETIZER

$6.00

CORN FRITTERS APPETIZER

$8.00

SMOKED CHICKEN NACHOS

$14.50

LRB's SIGNATURE WINGS

5 Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$15.00

25 Wings

$35.00

50 Wings

$65.00

100 Wings

$120.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Regular Garden Salad

$8.00

Large Garden Salad

$9.50

Cup of Santa Fe Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Santa Fe Chili

$7.00

Cup of Brunswick Stew

$5.00

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$7.00

SANDWICHES

CHOPPED BBQ SANDWICH

$7.50

CHUNKY BBQ SANDWICH

$8.00

SLICED BBQ SANDWICH

$8.00

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$10.00

NICK's PIT BEEF

$10.00

HER-Q-LES

$14.00

COW-PIG SHOWDOWN

$12.00

CHILI SMOKE

$10.00

RANCH SMOKED CHICKEN CLUB

$9.50

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

MEXI-CUE

2 PORK TACOS

$11.50

3 PORK TACOS

$14.00

2 HOT CHICKEN TACOS

$11.50

3 HOT CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

2 BRISKET TACOS

$12.50

3 BRISKET TACOS

$15.00

2 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS

$11.50

3 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

2 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$11.50

3 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

TAQUITOS

$10.50

PORK QUESADILLA

$12.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$14.00

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.50

BURGERS, DOGS & WRAPS

Hot Dog

$4.00

Footlong

$5.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Carolina Burger

$9.00

Corn Dog

$4.50

2 Hot Dog Special

$8.50

Little Richard's Wraps

$9.00

BAKED TATERS

CQ Potato

$10.50

Smoked Chicken Potato

$10.50

Beef Brisket Potato

$12.50

PLATES

Chopped BBQ Plate

$13.00

Chunky BBQ Plate

$14.00

Sliced BBQ Plate

$14.00

Beef Brisket Plate

$18.00

Smoked Sausage Plate

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$13.00

BBQ Drumsticks Plate

$12.50

BBQ Chicken Plate

$16.00

Baby Back Ribs (3)

$11.00

Baby Back Ribs (6)

$18.00

Baby Back Ribs (12)

$29.00

Two Meat Combo

$21.00

Three Meat Combo

$26.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Marinated Chicken

$13.00

3 Vegetable Plate

$10.00

6 Wing Plate

$13.00

BBQ TRAYS

Chopped BBQ Tray

$10.50

Chunky BBQ Tray

$11.50

Sliced BBQ Tray

$11.50

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$3.00

BBQ SLAW

$3.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

COLLARD GREENS

$3.50

CORN FRITTERS

$3.50

FRIED OKRA

$3.00

FRIES

$3.00

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$3.00

HUSHPUPPIES

$3.00

MAC & CHEESE

$3.50

ONION RINGS

$3.50

PINTO BEANS

$3.00

PINTO BEANS (W/ONIONS)

$3.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$3.50

DESSERTS

BLACKBERRY COBBLER W/ ICE CREAM

$7.50

PEACH COBBLER w/ ICE CREAM

$7.50

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

BROWNIE

$3.50

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$6.00

PIGLETS MENU

Kids Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

Kids BBQ Drumsticks (2)

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA Lexington

$0.50

EXTRA Hickory

$0.50

EXTRA Carolina Gold

$0.50

EXTRA Alabama White

$0.50

EXTRA Thai Chili

$0.50

EXTRA Korean

$0.50

EXTRA Chipotle Crema

$0.50

EXTRA Voodoo

$0.50

EXTRA Ranch

$0.50

EXTRA Bleu Cheese

$0.50

EXTRA 1000 Island

$0.50

EXTRA Country French

$0.50

EXTRA Honey Mustard

$0.50

EXTRA Italian

$0.50

EXTRA Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

EXTRA Oil/Vinegar

$0.50

MERCHANDISE

Employee Pullover

$35.00

Hat

$15.00

Pullover

$40.00

T-Shirt (Baseball Tee)

$25.00

T-Shirt (Regular)

$20.00

Breast Cancer T-shirt

$25.00

DRINKS

BULK MENU

BULK BBQ

1/2 lb Chopped BBQ

$10.00

1 lb Chopped BBQ

$15.00

1/2 lb Chunky BBQ

$11.00

1 lb Chunky BBQ

$16.00

1/2 lb Sliced BBQ

$11.00

1 lb Sliced BBQ

$16.00

1/2 lb Brisket

$18.00

1 lb Brisket

$30.00

1/2 lb Smoked Chicken

$10.00

1 lb Smoked Chicken

$15.00

1/2 lb Sausage

$14.00

1 lb Sausage

$20.00

Dozen Drumsticks

$18.00

Manager's Special

$33.00

BULK FIXINS

Bottle of Lexington

$6.00

Bottle of Hickory

$7.00

Bottle of Carolina Gold

$7.00

Bottle of Alabama White

$8.00

Bottle of Thai Chili

$8.00

Bottle of Ranch

$7.00

Bottle of Voodoo

$8.00

½ Dozen Buns

$3.00

Dozen Buns

$5.00

Pack of Dinner Rolls

$6.00

Box of Chips

$8.00

Box of Fries

$8.00

Box of Hush Puppies

$8.00

Box of Onion Ring

$9.00

Box of Skins

$6.00

½ Pan of Hushpuppies

$14.00

Pan of Hushpuppies

$25.00

½ Pan of Banana Pudding

$25.00

Pan of Banana Pudding

$45.00

BULK SIDES

1/2 PINT Cole Slaw

$4.00

1/2 PINT BBQ Slaw

$4.00

1/2 PINT Potato Salad

$4.00

1/2 PINT Baked Beans

$4.00

1/2 PINT Collard Greens

$7.00

1/2 PINT Green Beans

$4.00

1/2 PINT Mac & Cheese

$4.00

1/2 PINT Pinto Beans

$4.00

1/2 PINT Brunswick Stew

$5.00

1/2 PINT Chili

$5.00Out of stock

1/2 PINT Lexington Dip

$3.00

1/2 PINT Hickory Sauce

$4.00

PINT Cole Slaw

$7.00

PINT BBQ Slaw

$7.00

PINT Potato Salad

$7.00

PINT Baked Beans

$7.00

PINT Collard Greens

$7.00

PINT Green Beans

$7.00

PINT Mac & Cheese

$7.00

PINT Pinto Beans

$7.00

PINT Brunswick Stew

$7.50

PINT Chili

$7.50

PINT Lexington Dip

$4.50

PINT Hickory Sauce

$7.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$13.00

Quart BBQ Slaw

$13.00

Quart Potato Salad

$13.00

Quart Baked Beans

$13.00

Quart Collard Greens

$13.00

Quart Green Beans

$13.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Quart Pinto Beans

$13.00

Quart Brunswick Stew

$14.00

Quart Chili

$14.00

Quart Lexington Dip

$8.50

Quart Hickory Sauce

$13.00

1/2 GAL Cole Slaw

$22.00

1/2 GAL BBQ Slaw

$22.00

1/2 GAL Potato Salad

$22.00

1/2 GAL Baked Beans

$22.00

1/2 GAL Collard Greens

$22.00

1/2 GAL Green Beans

$22.00

1/2 GAL Mac & Cheese

$22.00

1/2 GAL Pinto Beans

$22.00

1/2 GAL Brunswick Stew

$34.00

1/2 GAL Chili

$34.00

1/2 GAL Lexington Dip

$16.00

1/2 GAL Hickory Sauce

$22.00

GALLON Cole Slaw

$42.00

GALLON BBQ Slaw

$42.00

GALLON Potato Salad

$42.00

GALLON Baked Beans

$42.00

GALLON Collard Greens

GALLON Green Beans

$42.00

GALLON Mac & Cheese

$42.00

GALLON Pinto Beans

$42.00

GALLON Brunswick Stew

$50.00

GALLON Chili

$50.00Out of stock

GALLON Lexington Dip

$22.00

GALLON Hickory Sauce

$42.00

FAMILY PACKS

Small Family Pack

$38.00

Large Family Pack

$65.00

Chicken Family Pack

$65.00

DRINKS/DESSERTS TO GO

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5281 Reidsville Road, Walkertown, NC 27051

Directions

