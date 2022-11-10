Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
American

Little Richard's BBQ Winston Salem

review star

No reviews yet

109 S Stratford Road

Winston Salem, NC 27104

Popular Items

Chopped BBQ Plate
1 lb Chopped BBQ
Two Meat Combo

APPETIZERS

Appetizer Rib Special

$9.00

BBQ CHEESE FRIES

$13.00

BBQ CHIPS APPETIZER

$7.00

BBQ NACHOS

$13.00

BBQ SLIDERS

$11.50

BRISKET BURNT ENDS

$14.00

BRISKET SLIDERS

$14.00

BURGER SLIDERS

$14.00

Burnt End Sliders

$16.00

CORN FRITTERS APPETIZER

$7.00

Harry's Chicken Slider

$5.50

HOT BONES

$3.00

HOT DOG SLIDERS

$6.50

HUSHPUPPIES APPETIZER

$7.00

LOADED TOTCHOS

$13.00

ONION RINGS APPETIZER

$6.00

PIMENTO CHEESE & SAUSAGE PLATE

$15.00

PIMENTO CHEESE CHIPS

$13.00

PORK CRACKLIN APPETIZER

$7.00

SAUSAGE SLIDERS

$14.00

SMOKED CHICKEN SLIDERS

$12.50

SOUL FRIES APPETIZER

$7.00

LRB's SIGNATURE WINGS

5 Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$15.00

25 Wings

$35.00

50 Wings

$65.00

100 Wings

$120.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Regular "Stratford" Salad

$8.50

Large "Stratford" Salad

$10.00

Texas Brisket Chopped Salad

$16.00

Twin City Chicken Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Cup of Santa Fe Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Santa Fe Chili

$7.00

Cup of Brunswick Stew

$5.00

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$7.00

MEXI-CUE

2 PORK TACOS

$11.50

3 PORK TACOS

$14.00

2 HOT CHICKEN TACOS

$11.50

3 HOT CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

2 BRISKET TACOS

$12.50

3 BRISKET TACOS

$15.00

2 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS

$11.50

3 BBQ CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

2 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$11.50

3 GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

TAQUITOS

$10.50

PORK QUESADILLA

$12.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$14.00

SANDWICHES

CHOPPED BBQ SANDWICH

$7.50

CHUNKY SANDWICH

$8.00

SLICED SANDWICH

$8.00

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$10.50

NICK's PIT BEEF

$10.50

HER-Q-LES

$15.00

COW-PIG SHOWDOWN

$13.00

TEXAS TWO STEP

$14.00

SMOKED FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.50

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

BEEF HOT HEAD

$13.00

BBQ CUBANO

$10.00

HARRY'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

BURGERS, DOGS & WRAPS

Hot Dog

$4.00

Footlong

$5.00

All-American Burger

$8.50

Carolina Burger

$9.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Pimento Cheese Burger

$11.00

Cowboy Burger

$12.00

Little Richard's Wraps

$9.00

2 Hot Dog Special

$8.50

Corn Dog

$4.50

BAKED TATERS

CQ Potato

$11.00

Smoked Chicken Potato

$11.00

Beef Brisket Potato

$12.50

Sweet Potato Bomb

$13.50

PLATES

Chopped BBQ Plate

$14.00

Chunky BBQ Plate

$15.00

Sliced BBQ Plate

$15.00

Beef Brisket Plate

$18.50

Smoked Sausage Plate

$17.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$14.00

BBQ Drumsticks Plate

$13.50

BBQ Chicken Plate

$18.00

Wing Ding Plate (6)

$14.00

Baby Back Ribs (3)

$11.00

Baby Back Ribs (6)

$19.00

Baby Back Ribs (12)

$30.00

Two Meat Combo

$21.00

Three Meat Combo

$26.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Marinated Chicken

$13.00

3 Vegetable Plate

$9.00

Blueberry Ribs Special

$19.00

Bamay Leg's

$10.00

BBQ TRAYS

Chopped BBQ Tray

$10.50

Chunky BBQ Tray

$11.50

Sliced BBQ Tray

$11.50

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$3.00

BBQ SLAW

$3.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

COLLARD GREENS

$3.50

COUNTRY SLAW

$3.00

CORN FRITTERS

$3.50

DINNER ROLL

$0.50

FRIED OKRA

$3.00

FRIES

$3.00

FRITO PIE

$3.00

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$3.00

HUSHPUPPIES

$3.00

MAC & CHEESE

$3.50

ONION RINGS

$3.50

PINTO BEANS

$3.00

PINTO BEANS (W/ONIONS)

$3.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

TATER TOTS

$3.50

DESSERTS

COBBLER

$6.00

COBBLER w/ ICE CREAM

$7.00

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

BROWNIE

$4.00

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$6.00

PIGLETS MENU

Kids Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids BBQ Drumsticks (2)

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Corn Dog

$6.50

EXTRAS

EXTRA Lexington

$0.50

EXTRA Hickory

$0.50

EXTRA Carolina Gold

$0.50

EXTRA Alabama White

$0.50

EXTRA Thai Chili

$0.50

EXTRA Ranch

$0.50

EXTRA Bleu Cheese

$0.50

EXTRA 1000 Island

$0.50

EXTRA Country French

$0.50

EXTRA Honey Mustard

$0.50

EXTRA Italian

$0.50

EXTRA Oil/Vinegar

$0.50

EXTRA Korean BBQ

$0.50

EXTRA Voodoo

$0.50

EXTRA Butter

$0.50

EXTRA Honey Butter

$0.50

Extra Tenders

$1.50

Ramekin Of Pimento Cheese

$3.00

HOT LEGS

$1.50

MERCHANDISE

Employee Pullover

$35.00

Hat

$15.00

Pullover

$40.00

T-Shirt (Baseball Tee)

$25.00

T-Shirt (Regular)

$20.00

PINK Breast Cancer

$25.00

Pink Breast Cancer employee

$20.00

Specials

NCAA Bucket

$18.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

TOGO DRINKS

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Jumbo Sweet Tea

$4.00

Jumbo Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Jumbo Soda

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

½ Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$6.00

½ Gallon of Sweet Tea

$4.00

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$6.00

Water

BULK BBQ

1/2 lb Chopped BBQ

$10.00

1 lb Chopped BBQ

$15.00

1/2 lb Chunky BBQ

$11.00

1 lb Chunky BBQ

$16.00

1/2 lb Sliced BBQ

$11.00

1 lb Sliced BBQ

$16.00

1/2 lb Brisket

$18.00

1 lb Brisket

$30.00

1/2 lb Smoked Chicken

$10.00

1 lb Smoked Chicken

$15.00

1/2 lb Sausage

$14.00

1 lb Sausage

$20.00

Dozen Drumsticks

$16.00

Manager's Special

$33.00

BULK FIXINS

Bottle of Lexington

$6.00

Bottle of Hickory

$7.00

Bottle of Carolina Gold

$7.00

Bottle of Alabama White

$8.00

Bottle of Thai Chili

$8.00

Bottle of Korean/VooDoo

$8.00

Bottle of Ranch

$7.00

½ Dozen Buns

$3.00

Dozen Buns

$5.00

Box of Chips

$8.00

Box of Fries

$8.00

Box of Hush Puppies

$8.00

Box of Onion Ring

$8.00

½ Pan of Hushpuppies

$14.00

Pan of Hushpuppies

$25.00

½ Pan of Banana Pudding

$25.00

Pan of Banana Pudding

$45.00

BULK SIDES

1/2 PINT Cole Slaw

$4.00

1/2 PINT BBQ Slaw

$4.00

1/2 PINT Potato Salad

$4.00

1/2 PINT Baked Beans

$4.00

1/2 PINT Green Beans

$4.00

1/2 PINT Mac & Cheese

$4.00

1/2 PINT Potato Salad

$4.00

1/2 Pint Pintos

$4.00

1/2 PINT Brunswick Stew

$5.00

1/2 PINT Chili

$5.00

1/2 PINT Lexington Dip

$3.00

1/2 PINT Hickory Sauce

$4.00

1/2 Pint Of Soul Rub

$10.00

1/2 Pint Pimento Cheese

$6.00

PINT Cole Slaw

$7.00

PINT BBQ Slaw

$7.00

PINT Potato Salad

$7.00

PINT Collard Greens

$7.00

PINT Baked Beans

$7.00

PINT Green Beans

$7.00

PINT Mac & Cheese

$7.00

PINT Potato Salad

$7.00

PINT Pinto Beans

$7.00

PINT Pintos w/ Onion

$7.00

PINT Brunswick Stew

$7.50

PINT Chili

$7.50

PINT Lexington Dip

$4.50

PINT Hickory Sauce

$7.00

PINT Carolina Gold

$7.00

PINT Pimento Cheese

$11.00

PINT Of Pickles

$8.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$13.00

Quart BBQ Slaw

$13.00

Quart Potato Salad

$13.00

Quart Baked Beans

$13.00

Quart Collard Greens

$13.00

Quart Green Beans

$13.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Quart Pinto Beans

$13.00

Quart Brunswick Stew

$14.00

Quart Chili

$14.00

Quart Lexington Dip

$8.00

Quart Hickory Sauce

$13.00

Quart Pimento Cheese

$16.00

Quart Pickles

$14.00

1/2 GAL Cole Slaw

$22.00

1/2 GAL BBQ Slaw

$22.00

1/2 GAL Potato Salad

$22.00

1/2 GAL Baked Beans

$22.00

1/2 GAL Green Beans

$22.00

1/2 GAL Mac & Cheese

$22.00

1/2 GAL Collards

$22.00

1/2 GAL Brunswick Stew

$34.00

1/2 GAL Chili

$34.00

1/2 GAL Lexington Dip

$15.00

1/2 GAL Hickory Sauce

$22.00

GALLON Cole Slaw

$42.00

GALLON BBQ Slaw

$42.00

GALLON Potato Salad

$42.00

GALLON Baked Beans

$42.00

GALLON Green Beans

$42.00

GALLON Mac & Cheese

$42.00

GALLON Potato Salad

$42.00

GALLON Brunswick Stew

$50.00

GALLON Chili

$50.00

GALLON Lexington Dip

$22.00

GALLON Hickory Sauce

$42.00

FAMILY PACKS

Small Family Pack

$38.00

Large Family Pack

$65.00

Chicken Family Pack

$65.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem, NC 27104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Little Richard's BBQ image
Little Richard's BBQ image

