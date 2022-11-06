Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Saigon Cafe

No reviews yet

220 North 10th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Popular Items

P11 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak and Meat Ball
P4 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak, Well Done Flank, and Fatty Flank
P3 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak, Well Done Flank, and Brisket

Appetizers

A1 Spring Rolls (4)

$6.95

Taro, Carrot, Vermicelli, Dried ear Mushroom, Onion, Garlic, and Minced Chicken

A2 Summer Rolls (2)

$6.95

Choice of Pork or Shrimp

A3 Lemongrass Pork Belly (4)

$10.95

A4 Lemongrass Chicken Skewer (3)

$10.95

A5 Lemongrass Beef Skewer (4)

$13.95

A6 Sugarcane Shrimp

$14.95

A7 Steamed Chicken (1/2)

$22.00

Bone-in

A8 Lemongrass Chicken Wings

$14.95

Salad

A9 Papaya Salad

$13.95

Choice of Pork, Beef, Shrimp, Dried Shrimp

A10 Mango Salad

$12.95

Choice of Pork or Shrimp

A11 Baby Lotus Root Salad

$12.95

Choice of Pork or Shrimp

Pho Noodle Soup

P1 Special Pho

$18.95

Rare Eye-Round Steak, Well Done Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Beef, Beef Meat Ball, Beef Shank, Fatty Brisket, and Triple

P2 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak, Well Done Flank, and Tripe

$13.95

P3 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak, Well Done Flank, and Brisket

$13.95

P4 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak, Well Done Flank, and Fatty Flank

$13.95

P5 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak, Brisket, and Fatty Flank

$13.95

P6 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak and Well Done Flank

$12.95

P7 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak & Tendon

$12.95

P8 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak & Brisket

$12.95

P9 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak and Fatty Flank

$12.95

P10 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak

$12.95

P11 Pho Rare Eye Round Steak and Meat Ball

$12.95

P12 Pho Shank Pho

$15.95

P13 Spicy Beef and Pig Foot Pho

$16.95

Spicy

P14 Chicken Pho

$13.95

Bone-In or Boneless

P15 Chicken Leg Pho

$17.95

P16 Plain Pho or Noodles

$6.99

Extra Topping / Choice of Rare Eye Steak, Well Done Flank, Brisket, Tripe, Fatty Brisket, Tendon, Beef Meat Ball, Beef Shank.

$3.00

Banh Mi Vietnamese Hoagies 10 Inch

Grilled Slice Pork Hoagie

$8.95

10 Inches

Grilled Slice Chicken Hoagie

$8.95

10 Inches

Siumai (Pork Meatball) Hoagie

$8.95

10 Inches

Limit Time Offer 6" Hoagies Choice Of Slice Pork, Chicken, Siumai + Drink Choice of Smoothies Strawberry, Mango, Jackfruits, Or Ice Coffee

$10.99

Tofu Hoagie

$8.95

Rice Platter

R1 Pork Chop Broken Rice

$12.95

R2 Grilled Sliced Pork Broken Rice

$12.95

R3 Pork Chop & Egg Quiche Broken Rice

$14.95

R4 Grilled Shrimp Broken Rice

$16.95

A5 Grilled Beef Broken Rice

$16.95

R6 Special Chunky Beef over Rice

$17.95

R7 Fried Rice

$13.95

Your choice (Pork, Chicken, Vegetable)

R8 Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

R9 Beef Fried Rice

$16.95

Noodle Dishes

N1 Fried Noodles (With Your Choice)

$18.95

Choice or Pork, Chicken, Vegetable

N2 Shrimp Fried Noodle

$21.95

N3 Beef Fried Noodle

$21.95

N4 Chow Fun (With Your Choice)

$18.95

Choice or Pork, Chicken, Vegetable

N5 Shrimp Chow Fun

$21.95

N6 Beef Chow Fun

$21.95

Vermicelli

V1 Vermicelli With Your Choice of Spring Roll, Grill Pork, Grill Chicken or Vegetable & Tofu

$13.95

Choice of Spring Roll, Grilled Pork, Grilled Chicken, or Vegetable and Tofu

V2 Beef Or Shrimp Vermicelli

$17.95

V3 Special Spring Rolls & Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$15.95

Beverages

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$4.95

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.25

Soy Milk Drink (Hot)

$3.95

Soy Mik Drink (Iced)

$4.25

Pennywort Drink

$5.95

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.95

Fresh Lemonade

$6.95

Smoothies

$6.99

Strawberry | Mango | Avocado | Jackfruit | Pineapple | Durian (Additional $2.00)

Rainbow Ice

$6.95

Whole Young Coconut

$6.95

Fresh Sugarcane Juice (Seasonal)

$7.95

Soda

$2.50
Come in and enjoy! BYOB

220 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

