Little Saigon Restaurant

No reviews yet
29071 Dequindre
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Appetizers
Rice Dishes
Co'm Tam Little Saigon Dac Biet
Broken rice with pork chop, shredded pork skin, egg cake, fried egg and bean curd skin
Co'm Suon Hoacthit Nuong Bi Cha Trung
Combination pork chop over white rice
Co'm Ga Chien Gion
Deep-fried chicken, fried egg over white rice
Go'm Suon Hoac Thit Nurong
Grilled Pork (or pork chop) over white rice
Co'm Ga Nuong Trung Chien
Grilled chicken, fried egg over white rice
Co'm Trang Bo Luc Lac
Beef cube with bell peppers and steamed rice
Co'm Bo Nuong Trung Chien
Grilled beef, fried egg over white rice
Co'm Suon Bo Dai Han Trung Chien
Korean style grilled beef, fried egg over white rice
Co'm Bo la Lot
Vietnamese grilled beef over rice
Co'm Ga Xao Xaot
Sauteed chicken with lemongrass over white rice
Co'm Bo Xao Xaot
Sauteed chicken with lemongrass over white rice
Co'm Ga Ro Ti
Vietnamese roasted chicken with steamed rice
Co'm 6 Mau
6 color combo pork chop
Soup
Pho Dac Biet
Beef soup with beef, tripe, tendon, brisket, meatballs
Pho Hai San
Beef soup wth seafood
Pho Tai Gan Sach
Beef soup with rare beef, tendon, and tripe
Pho Tai Nam Gan
Beef soup with more beef, brisket and tendon
Pho Tai Bo Bien
Beef soup with rare beef and meatballs
Pho Tai
Beef soup with rare beef
Pho Bo Bien
Beef soup with meatballs
Pho Ga
Beef soup with chicken
Vermicelli Soup
Mi-Egg & Clear Noodle
Mien Ga
Bean thread noodle pork soup with chicken
Hu Tieu Mi dat Biet
Egg noodle and clear noodle pork soup combination
Hu Tieu mi Bo Kho
Egg noodle and clear noodle beef stew soup
Mi Dac Biet
Egg noodle pork soup with seafood and pork
Mi Hoanh Thanh Xa Xiu
Egg noodle pork soup with wonton and roasted Pork
Mi VIT Tiem
Egg noodle duck soup with duck meat and green veggies
Combo Bun Mang - Goi VIT
Combo vermicelli soup with bamboo shoots. Side duck salad
Rice Soup with Udon Noodle
Bun Nuoc Mam-Fish Sauce Dishes
Bun Dac Biet
house special vermicelli
Bun Thit Nuong
Vermicelli with grilled pork
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio
Vermicelli with grilled pork and egg roll
Banh uot Cha Lua
Fresh rice rolls with pork sausage
Bun bo Hoac Tom Xao
Vermicelli with grilled beef or shrimp
Bun Bo Nuong Cha Gio
Vermicelli with grilled beef and egg rolls
Bun Bi Cha Gio
Vermicelli with shredded pork skin and egg rolls
Fish Sauce Dishes
Bun Ga Nuong Cha Gi
Vermicelli with grilled chicken and egg rolls
Bun Tom Thit Nuong
Vermicelli with shrimp and grilled pork
Bun Nem Nuong Cha Gio
Vermicelli with grilled pork sausage and egg rolls
Bun Chao Tom
Vermicelli with minced on sugarcane
Bun Tofo Xao
Vermicelli with stir fried tofu
Banh Tam Bi
Udon noodle with shredded pork skin and coconut
Banh Hoi Nem Nuong
Tiny Vermicelli with grilled pork sausage
Banh Hol Nem Nuong Cha Gio
Tiny Vermicelli with pork sausage and egg rolls
Banh Hoi Bo Nuong Cha Gio
Tiny vermicelli with grilled beef and egg rolls
Banh Hoi Thit Nuong
Tiny Vermicelli with grilled pork
Banh Hoi Bo La Lot Cuon Rau
Grilled beeflettuc wraps self-wrapped with vegetables
Banch Hoi Thit Nuong Tom Cha Goi
Tiny vermicelli with grilled pork shrimp and egg rolls
Banh Hoi dac Biet Cuon Rau
Tiny vermicelli combination self-wrapped with vegetables
Family Size Dishes
Goi Ngon Sen Tom Thit
Shrimp and pork lotus salad
Go Tom Rong Bien Tien Vua
Dragonfruit leaves, seaweed salad with shrimp and pork
Goi VIT Hoac Goi Ga
Duck salad or chicken sala
Tom Thit RamMan
Vietnaese caramelized shrimp and pork
Bo Xao Cai Ngot
Sauteed beefand yow choy
Ca Chim Chien Gion Hoac Sot Ca
Deep-fried pompano or with tomato sauce
Ca Kho To
Sauteed catfish in clay pot style
Ca Thit Kho To
Sauteed catfish and pork in clay pot style
Canh Chua Ca
Sweet and sour catfish soup
Canh Chuo Tom
Sweet and sour shrimp soup
Beverages
Ca Phe Den/Sua Da
Black iced cofee or with condensed mil
Khoai Mon
Taro Milk Shake
Sinh To Mit
Jackfruit fruit shake
Sinh To Dua Luoi
Honeydew smoothie
Sinh To Bo
Avocado fruit shake
Sinh To Sau Rieng
Durian fruit shake
Da Chang
Limeade
Da Canh
Limeade
Sinh To Dau
Strawberry fruit shake
Sinh to Trai Vai
Lychee fruit shake
Che 3 Mau
Jelly, lima bean, and. kidney bean
Sua Dau Nanh
Soymilk drink
Sau Dau Xanh
Green bean soy milk
Nuoc Mia Tuoi
Sugarcane
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
