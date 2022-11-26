Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Little Saigon Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

29071 Dequindre

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Appetizers

Chao Tom (1)

$4.00

Minced shrimp on sugarcane

Goi Cuon (2)

$3.50

Summer Rolls

Bi Cuon (2)

$3.50

Shredded pork and pork skin vegetable roll

Cha Gio (2)

$3.50

Deep fried pork spring roll

Rice Dishes

Co'm Tam Little Saigon Dac Biet

$10.45

Broken rice with pork chop, shredded pork skin, egg cake, fried egg and bean curd skin

Co'm Suon Hoacthit Nuong Bi Cha Trung

$8.45

Combination pork chop over white rice

Co'm Ga Chien Gion

$11.45

Deep-fried chicken, fried egg over white rice

Go'm Suon Hoac Thit Nurong

$8.45

Grilled Pork (or pork chop) over white rice

Co'm Ga Nuong Trung Chien

$8.45

Grilled chicken, fried egg over white rice

Co'm Trang Bo Luc Lac

$13.45

Beef cube with bell peppers and steamed rice

Co'm Bo Nuong Trung Chien

$10.45

Grilled beef, fried egg over white rice

Co'm Suon Bo Dai Han Trung Chien

$10.45

Korean style grilled beef, fried egg over white rice

Co'm Bo la Lot

$15.45

Vietnamese grilled beef over rice

Co'm Ga Xao Xaot

$10.45

Sauteed chicken with lemongrass over white rice

Co'm Bo Xao Xaot

$10.45

Sauteed chicken with lemongrass over white rice

Co'm Ga Ro Ti

$13.45

Vietnamese roasted chicken with steamed rice

Co'm 6 Mau

$10.45

6 color combo pork chop

Soup

Pho Dac Biet

$8.45

Beef soup with beef, tripe, tendon, brisket, meatballs

Pho Hai San

$9.45

Beef soup wth seafood

Pho Tai Gan Sach

$8.45

Beef soup with rare beef, tendon, and tripe

Pho Tai Nam Gan

$8.45

Beef soup with more beef, brisket and tendon

Pho Tai Bo Bien

$8.45

Beef soup with rare beef and meatballs

Pho Tai

$8.45

Beef soup with rare beef

Pho Bo Bien

$8.45

Beef soup with meatballs

Pho Ga

$8.45

Beef soup with chicken

Vermicelli Soup

Bun Bo Hue

$10.45

Hot and spicy beef soup with beef and pork blood

Bun Rieu

$10.45

Vietnamese crab and shrimp paste soup with pork blood and tofu

Bun Mang Vit

$10.45

Vermicelli soup with duck and bamboo shoots

Bun Mam

$10.45

Shrimp paste soup with catfish, shrimp and pork

Mi-Egg & Clear Noodle

Mien Ga

$8.45

Bean thread noodle pork soup with chicken

Hu Tieu Mi dat Biet

$10.45

Egg noodle and clear noodle pork soup combination

Hu Tieu mi Bo Kho

$10.45

Egg noodle and clear noodle beef stew soup

Mi Dac Biet

$10.45

Egg noodle pork soup with seafood and pork

Mi Hoanh Thanh Xa Xiu

$8.45

Egg noodle pork soup with wonton and roasted Pork

Mi VIT Tiem

$10.45

Egg noodle duck soup with duck meat and green veggies

Combo Bun Mang - Goi VIT

$15.45

Combo vermicelli soup with bamboo shoots. Side duck salad

Rice Soup with Udon Noodle

Chao Long

$10.45

Rice soup with pork organs

Chao Ga

$10.45

Rice soup with chicken

Chao Vit

$10.45

Rice soup with duck meat

Banh Canh Gio Heo Hoac Thap Cam

$10.45

Udon noodle with assorted meat or pork hock

Bun Nuoc Mam-Fish Sauce Dishes

Bun Dac Biet

$11.45

house special vermicelli

Bun Thit Nuong

$8.45

Vermicelli with grilled pork

Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$8.45

Vermicelli with grilled pork and egg roll

Banh uot Cha Lua

$9.45

Fresh rice rolls with pork sausage

Bun bo Hoac Tom Xao

$10.45

Vermicelli with grilled beef or shrimp

Bun Bo Nuong Cha Gio

$10.45

Vermicelli with grilled beef and egg rolls

Bun Bi Cha Gio

$8.45

Vermicelli with shredded pork skin and egg rolls

Fish Sauce Dishes

Bun Ga Nuong Cha Gi

$8.45

Vermicelli with grilled chicken and egg rolls

Bun Tom Thit Nuong

$9.45

Vermicelli with shrimp and grilled pork

Bun Nem Nuong Cha Gio

$8.45

Vermicelli with grilled pork sausage and egg rolls

Bun Chao Tom

$11.45

Vermicelli with minced on sugarcane

Bun Tofo Xao

$9.45

Vermicelli with stir fried tofu

Banh Tam Bi

$9.45

Udon noodle with shredded pork skin and coconut

Banh Hoi Nem Nuong

$9.45

Tiny Vermicelli with grilled pork sausage

Banh Hol Nem Nuong Cha Gio

$9.45

Tiny Vermicelli with pork sausage and egg rolls

Banh Hoi Bo Nuong Cha Gio

$10.45

Tiny vermicelli with grilled beef and egg rolls

Banh Hoi Thit Nuong

$9.45

Tiny Vermicelli with grilled pork

Banh Hoi Bo La Lot Cuon Rau

$17.45

Grilled beeflettuc wraps self-wrapped with vegetables

Banch Hoi Thit Nuong Tom Cha Goi

$11.45

Tiny vermicelli with grilled pork shrimp and egg rolls

Banh Hoi dac Biet Cuon Rau

$19.45

Tiny vermicelli combination self-wrapped with vegetables

Family Size Dishes

Goi Ngon Sen Tom Thit

$15.45

Shrimp and pork lotus salad

Go Tom Rong Bien Tien Vua

$15.45

Dragonfruit leaves, seaweed salad with shrimp and pork

Goi VIT Hoac Goi Ga

$15.45

Duck salad or chicken sala

Tom Thit RamMan

$16.45

Vietnaese caramelized shrimp and pork

Bo Xao Cai Ngot

$13.45

Sauteed beefand yow choy

Ca Chim Chien Gion Hoac Sot Ca

$15.45

Deep-fried pompano or with tomato sauce

Ca Kho To

$15.45

Sauteed catfish in clay pot style

Ca Thit Kho To

$19.45

Sauteed catfish and pork in clay pot style

Canh Chua Ca

$15.45

Sweet and sour catfish soup

Canh Chuo Tom

$15.45

Sweet and sour shrimp soup

Beverages

Ca Phe Den/Sua Da

$3.50

Black iced cofee or with condensed mil

Khoai Mon

$5.00

Taro Milk Shake

Sinh To Mit

$5.00

Jackfruit fruit shake

Sinh To Dua Luoi

$5.00

Honeydew smoothie

Sinh To Bo

$5.00

Avocado fruit shake

Sinh To Sau Rieng

$5.00

Durian fruit shake

Da Chang

$2.00

Limeade

Da Canh

$2.00

Limeade

Sinh To Dau

$5.00

Strawberry fruit shake

Sinh to Trai Vai

$5.00

Lychee fruit shake

Che 3 Mau

$4.00

Jelly, lima bean, and. kidney bean

Sua Dau Nanh

$2.00

Soymilk drink

Sau Dau Xanh

$3.50

Green bean soy milk

Nuoc Mia Tuoi

$4.00

Sugarcane

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
