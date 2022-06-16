Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Little Sesame - Chinatown

471 Reviews

$$

736 6th st NW

Washington, DC 20001

Fattoush Salad
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Chicken Shawarma Hot Pita

Salad

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

Choice of Chicken or Cauliflower Shawarma, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Radish, Crispy Pita & Herbs. Choice of Sumac Dressing, Labneh Ranch or Tahini "Caesar"

Hummus Bowls

Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl

Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl

$11.55

Roasted Onion Tahini, Everything Spice & Herbs Served w/ Warm Pita

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$13.20

Pickled Red Onion, Green Tahini & Herbs Served w/ Warm Pita

'Keep it Classic' Bowl

'Keep it Classic' Bowl

$11.55

Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce Served with Warm Pita.

Seasonal Heirloom Tomato Bowl

Seasonal Heirloom Tomato Bowl

$13.65Out of stock

Roasted Onion Tahini, Pine Nuts & Za'atar. Served w/ Warm Pita

Summer Corn Bowl

Summer Corn Bowl

$13.20

Roasted Onion, Pickled Fresno Chili, Garlic Crunch & Herbs. Served w/ Warm Pita

Pita Sandwiches

Cauliflower Shawarma Pita

Cauliflower Shawarma Pita

$11.55

Roasted Onion Tahini & Summer Cabbage Slaw

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$13.20

Roasted Peppers, Green Tahini & Herbs

Seasonal Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita

Seasonal Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita

$12.60

Chopped Salad, Green Schug & Tahini

Seasonal Harissa BBQ Chicken Pita

Seasonal Harissa BBQ Chicken Pita

$13.20

Cucumber Salad & Tahini

Grilled Cheese Pitas

Cauliflower Shawarma Hot Pita

Cauliflower Shawarma Hot Pita

$12.60

Caramelized Onion, Kale, Chickpea “Mayo” & Melted Gouda

Chicken Shawarma Hot Pita

Chicken Shawarma Hot Pita

$13.20

Caramelized Onion, Pickled Chili, Chickpea “Mayo” & Melted Gouda

Hummus & Pita

Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz

Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz

Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz

Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Herby Jalapeño Hummus 8oz

Herby Jalapeño Hummus 8oz

$5.00
Smooth Classic Hummus 16oz

Smooth Classic Hummus 16oz

$7.50
5 Pita Pack

5 Pita Pack

$7.00
Za'atar Pita Chips

Za'atar Pita Chips

$5.00

Sizzling Shawarma Spice

Sizzling Shawarma Spice

$7.75

Add generously to any fish, meat or vegetable for big flavors all summer long.

Harissa BBQ Sauce

Harissa BBQ Sauce

$9.95

Step up your summer grilling with the best bbq sauce you've never had.

Sizzling Shawarma + Harissa BBQ Combo

Sizzling Shawarma + Harissa BBQ Combo

$15.95

Get one Sizzling Shawarma Spice & one Harissa BBQ for one price!

Oat Milk Soft Serve

Vanilla Tahini

Vanilla Tahini

$4.95

Made with Oat Milk. Served in a cup.

Dark Chocolate Turkish Coffee

Dark Chocolate Turkish Coffee

$4.95

Made with Oat Milk. Served in a cup.

Twist Soft Serve

Twist Soft Serve

$4.95

Made with Oat Milk. Served in a cup.

Catering Orders Must Be Placed 24 Hours In Advance

Party Spread

Party Spread

$130.00

Served with 4 Pints of Smooth Classic Hummus & 10 Pita Serves 8-10 People

Fattoush Salad Chopped Romaine, Seasonal Vegetables, Herbs, Crispy Pita & Choice of Dressing: Sumac Dressing, Tahini "Caesar" or Labneh Ranch Serves 8-10 People

Hummus Party Pack

Hummus Party Pack

$45.00

Box of (6) 8oz Containers of Hummus & 10 Pita, Crudite or Pita Chips Choice of Smooth Classic Hummus , Jammy Tomato Hummus or Caramelized Onion Hummus Serves 8-10 People

Lunchbox

Lunchbox

Choice of Any Hummus Bowl or Pita Sandwich. All meals will include a Boxed Water & Cookie Packed & Bagged Individually. We can apply name tags upon request. Email us the names to catering@eatlittlesesame.com For groups of 5 or more

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

Location

736 6th st NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

